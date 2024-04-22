Τρίτη 23 Απριλίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.04.2024 | 22:39
Σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ ανοιχτά της Ρόδου
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.04.2024 | 22:00
Νέα ισχυρή δόνηση στην Ταϊβάν - δεκάδες μετασεισμοί
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.04.2024 | 19:45
Συνελήφθη 38χρονος για συμμετοχή στην τρομοκρατική οργάνωση «Σύμπραξη Εκδίκησης»
ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ Κ19
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
Olympiacos U19 Team Wins UEFA Youth League
English edition 22 Απριλίου 2024 | 21:30

Olympiacos U19 Team Wins UEFA Youth League

Greek side prevails 3-0 over Milan

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

ΣΕΒ: Ο πρόεδρος του ΔΣ Δημήτρης Παπαλεξόπουλος δεν θα διεκδικήσει τρίτη θητεία

ΣΕΒ: Ο πρόεδρος του ΔΣ Δημήτρης Παπαλεξόπουλος δεν θα διεκδικήσει τρίτη θητεία

Spotlight

The Olympiacos Piraeus U-19 football team is the winner of this year’s UEFA Youth League championship after defeating Milan 3-0 on Monday in the final played in Nyon, Switzerland, the seat of European football.

The Greek team went up with three goals in the second half by Christos Mouzakitis (P) in the 60th minute; Antonis Papakanellos in the 61st minute and Theofanis Bakoulas in the 66th minute at the Colovray Sports Center venue.

The victory in Monday’s final marks the first time a Greek team, at the club level, has won a Europe-wide championship. The national team won the UEFA Euro 2004 final in Lisbon.
Headlines

Sports in

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: «Ο Ολυμπιακός ήταν η καλύτερη ομάδα στην Ευρώπη – Γράψαμε ιστορία» (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: «Ο Ολυμπιακός ήταν η καλύτερη ομάδα στην Ευρώπη – Γράψαμε ιστορία» (vid)

Ο ηγέτης του Ολυμπιακού εξέφρασε τη χαρά του και την περηφάνια του για την κατάκτηση του Youth League από την Κ19 του πειραϊκού συλλόγου.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις

ΣΕΒ: Ο πρόεδρος του ΔΣ Δημήτρης Παπαλεξόπουλος δεν θα διεκδικήσει τρίτη θητεία

ΣΕΒ: Ο πρόεδρος του ΔΣ Δημήτρης Παπαλεξόπουλος δεν θα διεκδικήσει τρίτη θητεία

Διεθνή

Στρατιωτικές δαπάνες: Οι χώρες που ξοδεύουν τα περισσότερα και η αλλαγή στις αντιλήψεις

Στρατιωτικές δαπάνες: Οι χώρες που ξοδεύουν τα περισσότερα και η αλλαγή στις αντιλήψεις

inStream

Η νομική αμφισβήτηση 22.04.2024

Η απαγόρευση του TikTok και η μεγάλη εικόνα - Το πρόβλημα των ΗΠΑ και η αντίδραση της Κίνας

Οι πηγές πληροφόρησης των Αμερικανών έχουν υποβαθμιστεί ποιοτικά – Tο πρόβλημα αναδείχθηκε ξανά με το TikTok, ωστόσο είναι κάτι που ξεπερνά κάθε πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Ένταση λόγω Γάζας 22.04.2024

H «διπλωματία του ντονέρ» από τον Σταϊνμάιερ - Επεισόδιο με φιλοπαλαιστίνιους διαδηλωτές στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

Με αντιδράσεις λόγω της στάσης της Γερμανίας στον πόλεμο του Ισραήλ στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, ξεκίνησε η τριήμερη περιοδεία του  Φρανκ-Βάλτερ Σταϊνμάιερ στην Τουρκία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Η Εδέμ του Μητσοτάκη, η νέα συνάντηση Στάσση – Πάιατ και τα αναδρομικά σε συνταξιούχους

Η Εδέμ του Μητσοτάκη, η νέα συνάντηση Στάσση – Πάιατ και τα αναδρομικά σε συνταξιούχους

«Τα Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα μπορούν να επιστρέψουν στην Ελλάδα»

«Τα Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα μπορούν να επιστρέψουν στην Ελλάδα»

Στην Αθήνα Σίσι και όλο το Υπουργικό

Στην Αθήνα Σίσι και όλο το Υπουργικό

Γιατί απαγορεύτηκε στους κατοίκους του Κρόκου Κοζάνης να πίνουν νερό

Γιατί απαγορεύτηκε στους κατοίκους του Κρόκου Κοζάνης να πίνουν νερό

iPhone 16 Pro: Σε ποια χρώματα θα κυκλοφορήσει;

iPhone 16 Pro: Σε ποια χρώματα θα κυκλοφορήσει;

Χοληστερίνη: Οι top τροφές της μεσογειακής διατροφής για τη μείωσή της

Χοληστερίνη: Οι top τροφές της μεσογειακής διατροφής για τη μείωσή της

Καύσιμα: Ράλι ανατιμήσεων στην αμόλυβδη – Ξεπερνά τα 2 ευρώ το λίτρο και στην Αττική

Καύσιμα: Ράλι ανατιμήσεων στην αμόλυβδη – Ξεπερνά τα 2 ευρώ το λίτρο και στην Αττική

«Ζήτα συγγνώμη»- Πόσο αποτελεσματικό είναι να το λέμε στα παιδιά;

«Ζήτα συγγνώμη»- Πόσο αποτελεσματικό είναι να το λέμε στα παιδιά;

Σε νέο ιστορικό υψηλό κινείται ο χρυσός εν μέσω αβεβαιότητας σε Μέση Ανατολή

Σε νέο ιστορικό υψηλό κινείται ο χρυσός εν μέσω αβεβαιότητας σε Μέση Ανατολή

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 22.04.2024
Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication
English edition 22.04.2024

Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication

Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis has many reasons to feel satisfied with the club's progress in Europe.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.04.2024
Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!
English edition 22.04.2024

Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!

Under the leadership of Evangelos Marinakis, who took the reins of the club in 2010, Olympiacos has transformed into a top-tier European club in all sports surpassing Greek standards in football

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.04.2024
Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today
English edition 22.04.2024

Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today

As part of the program, Greek retailers are obliged to identify the lowest prices of certain categories of products traditionally purchased as Easter gifts by godparents for their godchildren between April 22 until May 4

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.04.2024
BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln
English edition 19.04.2024

BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln

At current prices, exports dropped by 10.3% (‑10.7% at constant prices) and imports grew by 5.7% (9.4% at constant prices).

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Η απαγόρευση του TikTok και η μεγάλη εικόνα – Το πρόβλημα των ΗΠΑ και η αντίδραση της Κίνας
Η νομική αμφισβήτηση 22.04.2024

Η απαγόρευση του TikTok και η μεγάλη εικόνα - Το πρόβλημα των ΗΠΑ και η αντίδραση της Κίνας

Οι πηγές πληροφόρησης των Αμερικανών έχουν υποβαθμιστεί ποιοτικά – Tο πρόβλημα αναδείχθηκε ξανά με το TikTok, ωστόσο είναι κάτι που ξεπερνά κάθε πλατφόρμα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Αλεξάνδρα Παπαδημητρίου
Τουρκία: H «διπλωματία του ντονέρ» από τον Σταϊνμάιερ – Επεισόδιο με φιλοπαλαιστίνιους διαδηλωτές
Ένταση λόγω Γάζας 22.04.2024

H «διπλωματία του ντονέρ» από τον Σταϊνμάιερ - Επεισόδιο με φιλοπαλαιστίνιους διαδηλωτές στην Κωνσταντινούπολη

Με αντιδράσεις λόγω της στάσης της Γερμανίας στον πόλεμο του Ισραήλ στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, ξεκίνησε η τριήμερη περιοδεία του  Φρανκ-Βάλτερ Σταϊνμάιερ στην Τουρκία.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 23 Απριλίου 2024