Olympiacos U19 Team Wins UEFA Youth League

The Olympiacos Piraeus U-19 football team is the winner of this year’s UEFA Youth League championship after defeating Milan 3-0 on Monday in the final played in Nyon, Switzerland, the seat of European football.

The Greek team went up with three goals in the second half by Christos Mouzakitis (P) in the 60th minute; Antonis Papakanellos in the 61st minute and Theofanis Bakoulas in the 66th minute at the Colovray Sports Center venue.

The victory in Monday’s final marks the first time a Greek team, at the club level, has won a Europe-wide championship. The national team won the UEFA Euro 2004 final in Lisbon.