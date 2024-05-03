Two Greek Beaches in Top 50 in the World

Two Greek beaches were included in the best 50 beaches in the world, according to Banana Boat, a renowned sunscreen company with 40 years of experience.

Voutoumi, situated on the northeastern side of Antipaxos Island ranked 5th in the world, while Fteri Beach on the northern side of Kefalonia took the 29th spot on the list.

The company unveiled its most recent list of the top 50 beaches globally, which was compiled based on votes from Beach Ambassadors, as well as input from some of the most experienced travel influencers and journalists worldwide.

“Our catalog will help travelers to be inspired to leave the beaten path behind and enjoy the most spectacular and relaxing beaches in the world,” said Tine Holst, co-founder of The World’s 50 Best Beaches.

The beaches were ranked according to eight key criteria: unique features, wild nature, untouched beauty, sounds of nature, easy water access, calm waters, limited crowding, and frequency of idyllic conditions.

Voutoumi Beach

Nestled at the foot of a lush hill, Voutoumi Beach in Antipaxos is renowned for its azure waters and exquisite blend of pebbles and fine white sand.

“This stunning, secluded beach on the island of Antipaxos is mainly accessible by boat, maintaining its quiet and pristine nature compared to more accessible Greek beaches,” stated the Beach Ambassadors.

Fteri Beach

Fteri Beach in Kefalonia secured the 29th position. Mainly accessible by boat or via a steep hike along a trail, Banana Boat’s Beach Ambassadors praised Fteri’s isolation for its “virgin and tranquil atmosphere,” setting it apart from more touristy destinations.

In the list of the best beaches in Europe, Voutoumi Beach claimed the 2nd spot, while Fteri Beach secured the 7th position.