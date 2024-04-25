Παρασκευή 26 Απριλίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση
25.04.2024 | 22:49
Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για την υποβολή των νέων φορολογικών δηλώσεων
Σημαντική είδηση
25.04.2024 | 20:34
Τουρκικό ελικόπτερο εισήλθε στο FIR Αθηνών χωρίς σχέδιο πτήσης
ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
ΞΥΛΟ ΣΤΗ ΒΟΥΛΗ
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
Eurostat: Greece Records Largest Drop in Natural Gas Prices in 2nd Half of 2023
English edition 25 Απριλίου 2024 | 22:59

Eurostat: Greece Records Largest Drop in Natural Gas Prices in 2nd Half of 2023

The price of electricity and natural gas in Europe was down following a substantial surge that began before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and peaked in 2022

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Tax

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2024: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για την υποβολή τους

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2024: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για την υποβολή τους

Spotlight

Greece registered the largest drop in natural gas prices in the second half of 2023, according to data released on Thursday by the EU’s statistical body, Eurostat.

The price of electricity and natural gas in Europe was down following a substantial surge that began before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and peaked in 2022.

Poland (+32%), Slovakia, and Germany (both +22%) registered the highest price increases in natural gas for households, while Greece (-42%), Denmark (-41%), and Bulgaria (-40%) witnessed the highest decreases.

Expressed in euros, the average household electricity prices in the second half of 2023 were the lowest in Hungary (11.3 euros per 100 kWh), Bulgaria (11.9 euros), and Malta (12.8 euros), and the highest in Germany (40.2 euros), Ireland (37.9 euros) while in Greece, it stood at 28.15 euros, according to Eurostat.

The data showed that in the second half of 2023, average household electricity prices in the EU decreased (28.5 euros per 100 kWh) compared to the first half (29.4 euros per 100 kWh), and were slightly up compared to the second half of 2022.

Between the second half of 2022 and the second half of 2023, natural gas prices (in national currencies) increased the most in Lithuania (+68%) and decreased the most in Denmark (-39%).

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Ολυμπιακός: Σίνα, Μουζακίτης και Χαράλαμπος Κωστούλας στην καλύτερη 11άδα του Youth League
Ποδόσφαιρο

Ολυμπιακός: Σίνα, Μουζακίτης και Χαράλαμπος Κωστούλας στην καλύτερη 11άδα του Youth League

Τρεις παίκτες του Ολυμπιακού συμπεριλήφθηκαν από την ιστοσελίδα Football talent Scout στην καλύτερη 11άδα της διοργάνωσης.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Tax

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2024: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για την υποβολή τους

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις 2024: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα για την υποβολή τους

Επιχειρήσεις

Epsilon Net: Αλλαγή σελίδας – Δημόσια πρόταση για έξοδο από ΧΑ

Epsilon Net: Αλλαγή σελίδας – Δημόσια πρόταση για έξοδο από ΧΑ

inStream

Ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια 26.04.2024

Ο αμερικανικός στρατός ξεκίνησε την κατασκευή προβλήτας στη Γάζα

Καθώς οι ΗΠΑ θέλουν να εισέρχεται ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια στη Γάζα για να ελαφρυνθεί η κριτική εναντίον της κυβέρνησης Μπάιντεν, ξεκίνησαν την κατασκευή της συναρμολογούμενης προβλήτας.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Νέα Δημοκρατία 25.04.2024

Ενέσεις αυτοπεποίθησης στους «γαλάζιους» βουλευτές πριν την εβδομάδα των Παθών

Λίγες μέρες πριν τη Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα το Μαξίμου χτίζει γέφυρες με την ηγεσία της Εκκλησίας και τονώνει την αυτοπεποίθηση των βουλευτών του κυβερνώντος κόμματος που γίνονται αποδέκτες επιθέσεων στους Ιερούς Ναούς μετά τη ψήφιση του νομοσχεδίου για τα ομόφυλα ζευγάρια.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Η «χαρά» του Χατζηδάκη, η συγχορδία Στουρνάρα – Σημίτη, ο «Γολγοθάς» των εμπόρων και το τριήμερο -«φωτιά»

Η «χαρά» του Χατζηδάκη, η συγχορδία Στουρνάρα – Σημίτη, ο «Γολγοθάς» των εμπόρων και το τριήμερο -«φωτιά»

Τα μυστικά και οι παγίδες των νέων φοροδηλώσεων – Αναλυτικός οδηγός

Τα μυστικά και οι παγίδες των νέων φοροδηλώσεων – Αναλυτικός οδηγός

Φλώρος, μπουνιές και ψήφος… χαβαλέ

Φλώρος, μπουνιές και ψήφος… χαβαλέ

Γιατί απαγορεύτηκε στους κατοίκους του Κρόκου Κοζάνης να πίνουν νερό

Γιατί απαγορεύτηκε στους κατοίκους του Κρόκου Κοζάνης να πίνουν νερό

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

Stella McCartney: H στήριξη από τον αδερφό της James και η ομοιότητά του με τον πατέρα τους

Stella McCartney: H στήριξη από τον αδερφό της James και η ομοιότητά του με τον πατέρα τους

Έντερο: Είναι η διατροφή το καλύτερο «φάρμακο»;

Έντερο: Είναι η διατροφή το καλύτερο «φάρμακο»;

Sleepover: Τι να προσέξετε όταν το παιδί κοιμάται σε φίλους

Sleepover: Τι να προσέξετε όταν το παιδί κοιμάται σε φίλους

Ξεκινούν σήμερα οι πληρωμές των συντάξεων Μαΐου

Ξεκινούν σήμερα οι πληρωμές των συντάξεων Μαΐου

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 22.04.2024
Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication
English edition 22.04.2024

Olympiacos: Perseverance, Support, and Vindication

Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis has many reasons to feel satisfied with the club's progress in Europe.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.04.2024
Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!
English edition 22.04.2024

Marinakis’ Olympiacos is the ‘Talk of the Town’ at UEFA!

Under the leadership of Evangelos Marinakis, who took the reins of the club in 2010, Olympiacos has transformed into a top-tier European club in all sports surpassing Greek standards in football

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.04.2024
Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today
English edition 22.04.2024

Greece: ‘Godparents’ Basket’ Debuts Today

As part of the program, Greek retailers are obliged to identify the lowest prices of certain categories of products traditionally purchased as Easter gifts by godparents for their godchildren between April 22 until May 4

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.04.2024
BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln
English edition 19.04.2024

BoG: Feb. Current Account Deficit up by 1.8bln

At current prices, exports dropped by 10.3% (‑10.7% at constant prices) and imports grew by 5.7% (9.4% at constant prices).

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Γάζα: Ο αμερικανικός στρατός ξεκίνησε την κατασκευή προβλήτας
Ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια 26.04.2024

Ο αμερικανικός στρατός ξεκίνησε την κατασκευή προβλήτας στη Γάζα

Καθώς οι ΗΠΑ θέλουν να εισέρχεται ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια στη Γάζα για να ελαφρυνθεί η κριτική εναντίον της κυβέρνησης Μπάιντεν, ξεκίνησαν την κατασκευή της συναρμολογούμενης προβλήτας.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ενέσεις αυτοπεποίθησης στους «γαλάζιους» βουλευτές πριν την εβδομάδα των Παθών
Νέα Δημοκρατία 25.04.2024

Ενέσεις αυτοπεποίθησης στους «γαλάζιους» βουλευτές πριν την εβδομάδα των Παθών

Λίγες μέρες πριν τη Μεγάλη Εβδομάδα το Μαξίμου χτίζει γέφυρες με την ηγεσία της Εκκλησίας και τονώνει την αυτοπεποίθηση των βουλευτών του κυβερνώντος κόμματος που γίνονται αποδέκτες επιθέσεων στους Ιερούς Ναούς μετά τη ψήφιση του νομοσχεδίου για τα ομόφυλα ζευγάρια.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 26 Απριλίου 2024