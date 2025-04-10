Πέμπτη 10 Απριλίου 2025
Delphi Economic Forum X 2025 – FT Journalist Alec Russell Talks Ukraine, Populism and Trump
English edition 10 Απριλίου 2025 | 17:57

Delphi Economic Forum X 2025 – FT Journalist Alec Russell Talks Ukraine, Populism and Trump

Alec Russell, journalist and head of foreign correspondents at the Financial Times, described Trump as a “master of unpredictability.”

Σύνταξη
Alec Russell from the Financial Times expressed his deep concerns about the shifting international landscape shaped by the policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump in a sit-down interview with the Chief Editor of TO BHMA International Edition Odin Linardatou (tovima.com) at the Delphi Economic Forum X.

Alec Russell, journalist and head of foreign correspondents at the Financial Times, described Trump as a “master of unpredictability.”

“We have to hope we’re not entering a new Weimar phase,” Russell said when asked about global political instability, referencing the historical period that paved the way for the rise of the Nazis.

He voiced strong concern over the rise of the far-right in Europe, stating, “Am I worried about it? I’m definitely very concerned about it.” He added that the world is currently facing multiple crises without any form of global leadership.

“This is a massive, massive problem. We’re seeing it in my own country, in Britain, where a populist movement which is doing very well in the opinion polls. We’ve seen it in the United States. The United States has been overtaken by a very right-wing, very nationalist, very populist movement,” he warned, emphasizing the potentially destabilizing consequences for everyone.

When asked if this moment presents an opportunity for Europe, Russell responded that Europe must act and become a real player, because at the moment Europe was not one [player]. He argued that Trump thrives on unpredictability, believing it makes him appear stronger. “It’s really, really important for Europe to rise to this challenge; otherwise, it’s going to be squeezed between different forces, he stressed.

During the Delphi Economic Forum X interview with Odin Linardatou, Russell also highlighted the escalating trade war between the United States and China, warning that the worst-case scenario could eventually lead to an actual military conflict.

Speaking about Ukraine, which he recently visited, Russell expressed doubt that the war would end anytime soon. He said he doesn’t believe Kyiv will agree to any settlement that leaves open the possibility for Russia to “take a second bite” in a few years.

On the issue of Turkey and whether Trump’s ties with President Erdogan have grown stronger, Russell noted a theoretical alignment between the two. He said this “relationship” was both interesting and depressing, citing the imprisonment of Turkey’s opposition leader.

Russell emphasized that Trump sees everything through a transactional lens. “He has a good relationship with Erdoğan now, but that could change at any moment.”

Regarding the Middle East and Trump’s purported plans to turn Gaza into a kind of Riviera, Russell was skeptical. He pointed out that after speaking to some of Trump’s advisors, who, as he said, claimed the conflict would end soon and easily, reality showed otherwise, stressing it was a far more complex issue than the simplistic worldview they promote.

googlenews

