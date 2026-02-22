Κυριακή 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Iran Tensions Put Greece on the Front Line
English edition 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 15:28

Iran Tensions Put Greece on the Front Line

Souda is effectively being transformed into a military hub, as substantial forces are gathering on the island

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Από τα αμύγδαλα στα φιστίκια: Οι ξηροί καρποί που κάνουν upgrade στην υγεία

Από τα αμύγδαλα στα φιστίκια: Οι ξηροί καρποί που κάνουν upgrade στην υγεία

Spotlight

As tensions between the United States and Iran are reaching a critical moment, with many analysts expecting a military strike against Iran soon, Greece could find itself front and center amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

While Greece will not participate directly with forces in the pending conflict with Iran, the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), signed in 1990 with the United States, and more crucially, its renewal in Athens in 2019, upgrades the US military footprint in the country, illustrating the strategic significance America places on Greece.

This includes the upgrading of infrastructure and installations at the Alexandroupolis port, the airbase in Larissa, the Stefanovikio Air Base and the Souda Bay naval base.

A key component in the renewed agreement is the use of the term “facilitator” instead of “base” in the original official document.

The updated MDCA, signed in 2021, between the two countries’ foreign affairs ministers, Nikos Dendias (now Defense Minister) and Antony Blinken, has a five-year duration and will be renewed automatically until one of the parties terminates it.

In this context, Crete is being called upon to play its own role at this critical juncture, placing Greece squarely within the frame of rising tensions — and positioning it as a geostrategic bastion of the West.

Souda is effectively being transformed into a military hub, as substantial forces are gathering on the island, which now stands on the front line of strategic planning.

Reports further underscore Greece’s involvement in ongoing developments, indicating that U.S.–NATO officials have in recent days visited Armed Forces hospitals across the country to assess their readiness, the services they can provide and their available bed capacity.

While the visit of U.S.–NATO officials has not been officially confirmed, informed sources told in that such visits to military hospitals are customary “ahead of a major multinational exercise,” as host countries are required to provide “host nation support.”

At this stage, however, no such exercise is underway. Therefore, if these visits did take place, they are seen as directly linked to developments in U.S.–Iran relations and the role Greece is expected to play as an allied country.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Εξαγωγές: Προς νέες «κορυφές» τα ελληνικά τρόφιμα

Εξαγωγές: Προς νέες «κορυφές» τα ελληνικά τρόφιμα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Από τα αμύγδαλα στα φιστίκια: Οι ξηροί καρποί που κάνουν upgrade στην υγεία

Από τα αμύγδαλα στα φιστίκια: Οι ξηροί καρποί που κάνουν upgrade στην υγεία

Φυσικό αέριο
FT: Η Ελλάδα νότια πύλη της Ευρώπης για εισαγωγές LNG

FT: Η Ελλάδα νότια πύλη της Ευρώπης για εισαγωγές LNG

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
English edition 15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Βελούχι: Αγωνία για τον 74χρονο που αγνοείται – Υπό αντίξοες συνθήκες η επιχείρηση για τον εντοπισμό του
Ελλάδα 22.02.26

Βελούχι: Αγωνία για τον 74χρονο που αγνοείται – Υπό αντίξοες συνθήκες η επιχείρηση για τον εντοπισμό του

Ο 74χρονος ήταν επικεφαλής ομάδας 17 μελών από τον Φυσιολατρικό Όμιλο Πειραιά, που πραγματοποιούσε ανάβαση προς την κορυφή στο Βελούχι - Όσοι τον γνωρίζουν αναφέρουν ότι έχει μεγάλη εμπειρία

Σύνταξη
Ανακαινισμένο τμήμα στο Κρατικό Νίκαιας έχει πλημμυρίσει τρεις φορές – Ελλείψεις προσωπικού και burnout γιατρών
Ελλάδα 22.02.26

Ανακαινισμένο τμήμα στο Κρατικό Νίκαιας έχει πλημμυρίσει τρεις φορές – Ελλείψεις προσωπικού και burnout γιατρών

Ο χώρος που ανακαινίστηκε πριν λίγους μήνες στο Κρατικό Νίκαιας έχει ήδη πλημμυρίσει τρεις φορές λόγω βλαβών σε σωλήνες και έντονων βροχοπτώσεων.

Σύνταξη
Κομισιόν: «Η συμφωνία είναι συμφωνία», η ΕΕ μετά την απόφαση του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου των ΗΠΑ για τους δασμούς
Η ανακοίνωση 22.02.26

«Η συμφωνία είναι συμφωνία»: Η Κομισιόν μετά την απόφαση του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου των ΗΠΑ για τους δασμούς

Η Κομισιόν προχώρησε σε ανακοίνωση μετά την απόφαση του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου των ΗΠΑ σχετικά με τους δασμούς που είχε επιβάλει ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Σύνταξη
Τα ζόρια του Αλεξάντερ – Άρνολντ και τα «σενάρια» για το μέλλον του Άγγλου στην Μαδρίτη
On Field 22.02.26

Τα ζόρια του Αλεξάντερ – Άρνολντ και τα «σενάρια» για το μέλλον του Άγγλου στην Μαδρίτη

Τα πράγματα δεν πάνε όπως θα επιθυμούσε ο διεθνής άσος και ο αγγλικός Τύπος αναφέρει πως το ενδεχόμενο αποχώρησης του παίκτη από το Μπερναμπέου είναι κάτι παραπάνω από πιθανό

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Ιράν: Δεν θα υποχωρήσουμε στην πίεση των ΗΠΑ στις συνομιλίες για τα πυρηνικά, λέει ο Πεζεσκιάν
Νέα δήλωση 22.02.26

Το Ιράν δεν θα υποχωρήσει στην πίεση των ΗΠΑ στις συνομιλίες για τα πυρηνικά, λέει ο Πεζεσκιάν

Ο Μασούντ Πεζεσκιάν, πρόεδρος του Ιράν, αναφέρθηκε στην κατάσταση που έχει διαμορφωθεί στην περιοχή, με τις ΗΠΑ να ενισχύουν συνεχώς τη στρατιωτική τους παρουσία

Σύνταξη
Νεκρός άντρας που προσπάθησε να εισέλθει στο θέρετρο του Τραμπ Μαρ α Λάγκο – «Σήκωσε καραμπίνα»
Κόσμος 22.02.26 Upd: 16:35

Νεκρός άντρας που προσπάθησε να εισέλθει στο θέρετρο του Τραμπ Μαρ α Λάγκο – «Σήκωσε καραμπίνα»

Πράκτορες της Μυστικής Υπηρεσίας ΗΠΑ πυροβόλησαν και σκότωσαν νεαρό άνδρα που προσπάθησε να εισέλθει παράνομα στη φρουρούμενη περίμετρο του Μαρ α Λάγκο.

Σύνταξη
Η Ουγγαρία θα μπλοκάρει το 20ό πακέτο κυρώσεων της ΕΕ κατά της Ρωσίας
Κόσμος 22.02.26

Η Ουγγαρία θα μπλοκάρει το 20ό πακέτο κυρώσεων της ΕΕ κατά της Ρωσίας

«Οσο οι Ουκρανοί δεν επιτρέπουν τις παραδόσεις πετρελαίου στην Ουγγαρία, δεν θα επιτρέψουμε την υιοθέτηση σημαντικών γι' αυτούς αποφάσεων», είπε ο Πέτερ Σιζάρτο, υπουργός Εξωτερικών της Ουγγαρίας.

Σύνταξη
ΚΚΕ: Εμπαιγμός να μιλά ο Μητσοτάκης για «ασφάλεια» όταν η χώρα μετατρέπεται σε πολεμικό ορμητήριο
Σφοδρά πυρά 22.02.26

ΚΚΕ: Εμπαιγμός να μιλά ο Μητσοτάκης για «ασφάλεια» όταν η χώρα μετατρέπεται σε πολεμικό ορμητήριο

Το ΚΚΕ ασκεί δριμεία κριτική στην κυβέρνηση, με αφορμή την κυριακάτικη ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη. «Ποια ασφάλεια εξασφαλίζει ο λαός μας όταν η χώρα μετατρέπεται σε πολεμικό ορμητήριο;» ρωτά, ενώ μεταξύ άλλων κατηγορεί τον πρωθυπουργό ότι «δεν τολμά να ξεστομίσει, ότι οι 200 εκτελεσμένοι πατριώτες από τους ναζί ήταν κομμουνιστές»

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Πετάει χαρταετό για την ακρίβεια και για την περιφερόμενη ακροδεξιά τοξικότητα του Γεωργιάδη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.02.26

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για Μητσοτάκη: Πετάει χαρταετό για την ακρίβεια και για την περιφερόμενη ακροδεξιά τοξικότητα του Γεωργιάδη

Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, αναφέρεται μεταξύ άλλων στα τεκταινόμενα στο Κρατικό Νίκαιας, σημειώνοντας: «Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης έχει να πει κάτι για όλες αυτές τις αθλιότητες του αντιπροέδρου του κόμματος του ή μήπως συναινεί σιωπηλά σε όλη αυτό τον ακροδεξιό οχετό;»

Σύνταξη
Πώς ο φόβος της AI επηρεάζει τις επαγγελματικές φιλοδοξίες πριν «κλέψει» τις δουλειές
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη 22.02.26

Πώς ο φόβος της AI επηρεάζει τις επαγγελματικές φιλοδοξίες πριν «κλέψει» τις δουλειές

Ο ψυχολογικός αντίκτυπος σεναρίων και αναλύσεων για πιθανή καθολική αντικατάσταση του ανθρώπινου δυναμικού από συστήματα AI είναι ήδη έντονος και επανακαθορίζει επαγγελματικές επιλογές

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
LIVE: Αταλάντα – Νάπολι
Serie A 22.02.26

LIVE: Αταλάντα – Νάπολι

LIVE: Αταλάντα – Νάπολι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Αταλάντα – Νάπολι για την 26η αγωνιστική της Serie A.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Πανσερραϊκός – Βόλος
Super League 22.02.26

LIVE: Πανσερραϊκός – Βόλος

LIVE: Πανσερραϊκός – Βόλος. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Πανσερραϊκός – Βόλος για την 22η αγωνιστική της Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Λίβερπουλ
Premier League 22.02.26

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Λίβερπουλ

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Λίβερπουλ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Λίβερπουλ για την 27η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
ΥΠΕΞ Γαλλίας: Μετά από τέσσερα χρόνια, ο απολογισμός του Πούτιν είναι «βαριά και ταπεινωτική ήττα»
Κόσμος 22.02.26

ΥΠΕΞ Γαλλίας: Μετά από τέσσερα χρόνια, ο απολογισμός του Πούτιν είναι «βαριά και ταπεινωτική ήττα»

«Η Ρωσία μετρά άνω του ενός εκατομμυρίου ανθρώπινες απώλειες στον πόλεμο αυτόν» είπε. «Ο απολογισμός του Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν είναι μία βαριά και ταπεινωτική ήττα».

Σύνταξη
LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Παναθηναϊκός
Super League 22.02.26

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Παναθηναϊκός

LIVE: ΟΦΗ – Παναθηναϊκός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης ΟΦΗ – Παναθηναϊκός για την 22η αγωνιστική της Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD.

Σύνταξη
Καισαριανή: Ο Guardian για τις φωτογραφίες από την εκτέλεση των 200 – «Τώρα μπορούμε να δούμε το θάρρος τους»
Διεθνής απήχηση 22.02.26

Καισαριανή: Ο Guardian για τις φωτογραφίες από την εκτέλεση των 200 – «Τώρα μπορούμε να δούμε το θάρρος τους»

Ο Guardian, δημοσιεύει αφιέρωμα για το θάρρος των 200 κομμουνιστών που εκτελέστηκαν στην Καισαριανή, υπογραμμίζοντας τη σημασία των ιστορικών φωτογραφιών που είδαν το φως της δημοσιότητας

Σύνταξη
Τι περιλαμβάνουν τα αρχεία Έπσταϊν για τον πρώην πρίγκιπα Άντριου;
Χρονικό σύλληψης 22.02.26

Τι περιλαμβάνουν τα αρχεία Έπσταϊν για τον πρώην πρίγκιπα Άντριου;

Η σύλληψη του Άντριου Μάουντμπάτεν-Ουίνδσορ επαναφέρει στο προσκήνιο τα αρχεία Έπσταϊν: email με εμπιστευτικές αναφορές, φωτογραφίες, μαρτυρίες του FBI και προσχέδια δηλώσεων που ρίχνουν νέο φως στη σχέση τους.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Madre mia, έρχονται οι “tsiliadoroi”
Θέμα και στο εξωτερικό 22.02.26

Madre mia, έρχονται οι “tsiliadoroi”

Στην Ισπανία και την υπόλοιπη Ευρώπη ανησυχούν ότι οι… τσιλιαδόροι της Ελλάδας θα εμφανιστούν και στους δικούς τους δρόμους. Θέμα στην El Mundo η Ελλάδα ως το επίκεντρο μιας νέας μορφής «αστικής παραοικονομίας»

Γεώργιος Μαζιάς
Διπλωματικό επεισόδιο ανάμεσα σε Γαλλία – ΗΠΑ με αφορμή τον θάνατο του νεαρού ακροδεξιού Κεντέν Ντεράνκ
Κόσμος 22.02.26

Διπλωματικό επεισόδιο ανάμεσα σε Γαλλία – ΗΠΑ με αφορμή τον θάνατο του νεαρού ακροδεξιού Κεντέν Ντεράνκ

Ο πρεσβευτής των ΗΠΑ στη Γαλλία, εκλήθη στο υπουργείο Εξωτερικών έπειτα από τα σχόλιά του σχετικά με τον θάνατο του ακροδεξιού ακτιβιστή Κεντέν Ντεράνκ

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Χετάφε – Σεβίλλη
La Liga 22.02.26

LIVE: Χετάφε – Σεβίλλη

LIVE: Χετάφε – Σεβίλλη. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 15:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Χετάφε – Σεβίλλη για την 25η αγωνιστική της La Liga.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο