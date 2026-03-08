Cuba Negotiating Deal as U.S. Forms Anti-Cartel Alliance

President Trump says Cuba is “at the end of the line” and negotiating with him and Secretary Rubio, while unveiling a 17-nation military coalition to target cartels in the Western Hemisphere.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Cuba is actively negotiating a deal with him and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking at the “Shield of the Americas” summit in Miami, Florida, Trump described Cuba as “at the end of the line” and suggested a deal could be reached easily.

“They want to negotiate, and they are negotiating with Marco and myself and some others, and I would think a deal would be made very easily with Cuba,” Trump said, emphasizing U.S. leverage in the ongoing discussions.

Launch of Western Hemisphere Anti-Cartel Coalition

In the same summit, Trump unveiled a new military coalition aimed at “eradicating cartels” in the Western Hemisphere. He stated that 17 nations have formally joined the alliance, signaling a coordinated regional effort to tackle organized crime and drug trafficking.

The initiative represents a key part of Trump’s broader regional security agenda, alongside diplomatic efforts with Cuba and other Latin American nations.

