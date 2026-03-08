Κυριακή 08 Μαρτίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Cuba Negotiating Deal as U.S. Forms Anti-Cartel Alliance
English edition 08 Μαρτίου 2026, 09:39

Cuba Negotiating Deal as U.S. Forms Anti-Cartel Alliance

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the “Shield of the Americas” Summit in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ενέργεια: Η κρυφή υπερδύναμη των επιτυχημένων ανθρώπων

Ενέργεια: Η κρυφή υπερδύναμη των επιτυχημένων ανθρώπων

Spotlight

President Trump says Cuba is “at the end of the line” and negotiating with him and Secretary Rubio, while unveiling a 17-nation military coalition to target cartels in the Western Hemisphere.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Cuba is actively negotiating a deal with him and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking at the “Shield of the Americas” summit in Miami, Florida, Trump described Cuba as “at the end of the line” and suggested a deal could be reached easily.

“They want to negotiate, and they are negotiating with Marco and myself and some others, and I would think a deal would be made very easily with Cuba,” Trump said, emphasizing U.S. leverage in the ongoing discussions.

Launch of Western Hemisphere Anti-Cartel Coalition
In the same summit, Trump unveiled a new military coalition aimed at “eradicating cartels” in the Western Hemisphere. He stated that 17 nations have formally joined the alliance, signaling a coordinated regional effort to tackle organized crime and drug trafficking.

The initiative represents a key part of Trump’s broader regional security agenda, alongside diplomatic efforts with Cuba and other Latin American nations.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Πετρέλαιο
Σταύρος Παπασταύρου: Κινητοποιούμαστε με το πετρέλαιο πάνω από τα 100 δολ./βαρέλι

Σταύρος Παπασταύρου: Κινητοποιούμαστε με το πετρέλαιο πάνω από τα 100 δολ./βαρέλι

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ενέργεια: Η κρυφή υπερδύναμη των επιτυχημένων ανθρώπων

Ενέργεια: Η κρυφή υπερδύναμη των επιτυχημένων ανθρώπων

Επικαιρότητα
Εντείνονται οι ανηλεείς επιθέσεις σε Τεχεράνη, Βηρυτό

Εντείνονται οι ανηλεείς επιθέσεις σε Τεχεράνη, Βηρυτό

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece
English edition 07.03.26

Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece

The closures are part of a nationwide restructuring plan that will shift services to agencies and courier locations while maintaining basic postal operations

Σύνταξη
Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns
English edition 07.03.26

Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) faces upheaval as its full scientific council resigns, citing tensions under a dual leadership system introduced last December, signaling challenges in managing public health governance

Σύνταξη
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν δημοσίευσε ξανά φωτογραφίες από τα κουτάβια της μετά το κράξιμο από την PETA
«Δεν είναι λούτρινα» 08.03.26

Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν δημοσίευσε ξανά φωτογραφίες από τα κουτάβια της μετά το κράξιμο από την PETA

Η Κιμ Καρντάσιαν δημοσίευσε ξανά φωτογραφίες από τα τέσσερα κουτάβια που χάρισε στα παιδιά της για τα Χριστούγεννα. Η κίνηση είχε προκαλέσει αντιδράσεις από ακτιβιστές, με την PETA να την κατηγορεί ότι «τα κουτάβια δεν είναι λούτρινα παιχνίδια»

Σύνταξη
Ο Μπιτάδος μεγάλος νικητής του Ημιμαραθώνιου της Αθήνας με ρεκόρ αγώνα – Έγραψε ιστορία η Μαρινάκου
Άλλα Αθλήματα 08.03.26

Ο Μπιτάδος μεγάλος νικητής του Ημιμαραθώνιου της Αθήνας με ρεκόρ αγώνα – Έγραψε ιστορία η Μαρινάκου

Ο Παναγιώτης Μπιτάδος, αθλητής του Ολυμπιακού που ειδικεύεται στο τρίαθλο είναι ο μεγάλος νικητής στον φετινό Ημιμαραθώνιο της Αθήνας - Έγραψε ιστορία στις γυναίκες η Μαρινάκου με τρίτη σερί νίκη.

Σύνταξη
Ιωάννινα: Βίντεο από τη στιγμή που χτυπά ο σεισμός των 5,3 Ρίχτερ στη Λεπτοκαρυά
Ταρακουνήθηκε η Ήπειρος 08.03.26

Βίντεο από τη στιγμή που χτυπά ο σεισμός των 5,3 Ρίχτερ στα Ιωάννινα

«Ξυπνήσαμε απότομα, ο κόσμος έχει βγει έξω στους δρόμους, με τα αυτοκίνητά τους και τρομαγμένοι», δήλωσε χαρακτηριστικά ο αντιδήμαρχος Πολιτικής Προστασίας στα Ιωάννινα, Ευθύμιος Χρυσοστόμου

Σύνταξη
«Θέλω τα… μισθά μου!»
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.03.26

«Θέλω τα… μισθά μου!»

Ο Νεϊμάρ στο εδώλιο μετά από μήνυση της πρώην μαγείρισσάς του - Καταγγελίες για εξαντλητική εργασία έως 16 ώρες ημερησίως, βαριά καθήκοντα και απλήρωτες υπερωρίες –

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Τα δεδομένα στη Euroleague: Πόσες νίκες θέλει για το Top 10 ο Παναθηναϊκός – «Καθαρίζει» με την τετράδα ο Ολυμπιακός (pic)
Euroleague 08.03.26

Τα δεδομένα στη Euroleague: Πόσες νίκες θέλει για το Top 10 ο Παναθηναϊκός – «Καθαρίζει» με την τετράδα ο Ολυμπιακός (pic)

Ο Παναθηναϊκός είναι με την πλάτη στον τοίχο για την πρόκριση στα νοκ-άουτ μετά την ήττα στο ΣΕΦ – Ποιες είναι οι πιθανότητες των πράσινων, γιατί είναι μια ανάσα από την τετράδα και λόγω προγράμματος ο Ολυμπιακός…

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Ιωάννινα: Δύο οδηγοί στο νοσοκομείο έπειτα από σφοδρή σύγκρουση βαν με Ι.Χ.
Στα Ιωάννινα 08.03.26

Δύο οδηγοί στο νοσοκομείο έπειτα από σφοδρή σύγκρουση βαν με Ι.Χ.

Το επαγγελματικό βαν ανετράπη καταλήγοντας στο πεζοδρόμιο - Οι πυροσβέστες απεγκλώβισαν τους δύο οδηγούς οι οποίοι μεταφέρθηκαν στο Νοσοκομείο Χατζηκώστα, στα Ιωάννινα, με ασθενοφόρα του ΕΚΑΒ

Σύνταξη
Από άστεγος, εκατομμυριούχος: Ένα ξυστό των 20 δολαρίων χάρισε 1 εκατομμύριο σε άνδρα στις ΗΠΑ
Κολοράντο 08.03.26

Από άστεγος, εκατομμυριούχος: Ένα ξυστό των 20 δολαρίων χάρισε 1 εκατομμύριο σε άνδρα στις ΗΠΑ

Ένας άνδρας στο Κολοράντο, που στο παρελθόν είχε βρεθεί ακόμη και χωρίς στέγη, αγόρασε ένα ξυστό αξίας 20 δολαρίων σε μια δύσκολη μέρα στη δουλειά — και κατέληξε να κερδίσει το μεγάλο έπαθλο του 1 εκατομμυρίου.

Σύνταξη
Ήπειρος: Πώς εξελίσσεται η μετασεισμική ακολουθία μετά τα 5,3R – «Κύρια δόνηση» λέει ο Γκανάς στο in
Σεισμός στην Ήπειρο 08.03.26

Πώς εξελίσσεται η μετασεισμική ακολουθία μετά τα 5,3R στη Λεπτοκαρυά - «Κύρια δόνηση» λέει ο Γκανάς στο in

Ο σεισμός έβγαλε «τον κόσμο στους δρόμους, με τα αυτοκίνητά τους και τρομαγμένους», λέει ο αντιδήμαρχος Πολιτικής Προστασίας Ιωαννίνων - Η περιοχή δίνει μικρά μεγέθη, καθησυχάζουν οι σεισμολόγοι

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ και Ισραήλ: Το σχέδιο για επιχείρηση ειδικών δυνάμεων για την κατάσχεση του πυρηνικού αποθέματος του Ιράν
Κόσμος 08.03.26

ΗΠΑ και Ισραήλ εξετάζουν την επιχείρηση ειδικών δυνάμεων για την κατάσχεση του πυρηνικού αποθέματος του Ιράν

ΗΠΑ και Ισραήλ έχουν διερευνήσει την πιθανότητα αποστολής στρατευμάτων ειδικών επιχειρήσεων στο Ιράν για να κατάσχουν τα αποθέματα ουρανίου υψηλού εμπλουτισμού

Σύνταξη
Γιατί ο σκύλος σάς κοιτάζει όταν τρώτε; – Ποιος ο λόγος που γυρίζει το βλέμμα του μόλις τον δείτε
«Κατευνάζει τα πνεύματα» 08.03.26

Ο σκύλος «καρφώνει» τα μάτια του σε εσάς την ώρα που τρώτε - Γιατί στρέφει το βλέμμα του μόλις τον κοιτάξετε;

Το σίγουρο είναι ότι ο σκύλος δεν γυρίζει το κεφάλι του αλλού για να δείξει ότι… δεν του καίγεται καρφί επειδή εσείς τρώτε.

Τζούλη Τούντα
Τζούλη Τούντα
Σταύρος Παπασταύρου: «Έχουμε ενεργειακά αποθέματα για τουλάχιστον 90 ημέρες»
Πολιτική 08.03.26

Σταύρος Παπασταύρου: «Έχουμε ενεργειακά αποθέματα για τουλάχιστον 90 ημέρες»

«Καμία χώρα δεν μπορεί να μείνει ανεπηρέαστη από ένα παρατεταμένο πόλεμο» ανέφερε ο υπουργός Περιβάλλοντος και Ενέργειας Σταύρος Παπασταύρου με φόντο την πολεμική σύγκρουση στη Μέση Ανατολή

Σύνταξη
Η γλώσσα κόκαλα δεν έχει και κόκαλα τσακίζει: Πώς η λογοτεχνία άλλαξε τον τρόπο που μιλάμε για τις γυναίκες
Σεχραζάντ, Ορλάντο, Όφρεντ 08.03.26

Η γλώσσα κόκαλα δεν έχει και κόκαλα τσακίζει: Πώς η λογοτεχνία άλλαξε τον τρόπο που μιλάμε για τις γυναίκες

Η λογοτεχνία είχε πάντα τη δύναμη να αποτυπώνει το πνεύμα της εποχής της. Από τον 19ο αιώνα μέχρι σήμερα, οι ηρωίδες των βιβλίων φωτίζουν τις ανισότητες, τις επιθυμίες και τις διεκδικήσεις των γυναικών μέσα στον χρόνο

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Συγκινητικές στιγμές τα μεσάνυχτα στο «Ελ. Βενιζέλος» – Επαναπατρίστηκαν 450 Έλληνες από το Ντουμπάι
Ελλάδα 08.03.26

Συγκινητικές στιγμές τα μεσάνυχτα στο «Ελ. Βενιζέλος» - Επαναπατρίστηκαν 450 Έλληνες από το Ντουμπάι

Οι επαναπατρισθέντες περιέγραψαν με λεπτομέρειες την κατάσταση που βίωσαν τις τελευταίες ημέρες, εστιάζοντας στις συνεχείς αναχαιτίσεις και τον ήχο των εκρήξεων.

Σύνταξη
Εντείνονται οι ανηλεείς επιθέσεις σε Τεχεράνη, Βηρυτό – Κοντά σε εκλογή νέου ανώτατου ηγέτη το Ιράν
Φλέγεται η Μέση Ανατολή 08.03.26 Upd: 11:22

Εντείνονται οι ανηλεείς επιθέσεις σε Τεχεράνη, Βηρυτό – Κοντά σε εκλογή νέου ανώτατου ηγέτη το Ιράν

ΗΠΑ και Ισραήλ έπληξαν πετρελαϊκές εγκαταστάσεις στην Τεχεράνη, βομβαρδισμοί και στον Λίβανο - Το Ιράν δηλώνει ότι θα αντέξει πόλεμο 6 μηνών και συνεχίζει τα αντίποινα - Το Ισραήλ απειλεί ότι θα καταδιώξει κάθε διάδοχο του Χαμενεΐ - Όλες οι εξελίξεις στο in

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Νέες επιθέσεις στις χώρες του Κόλπου: Τρεις τραυματίες στο Μπαχρέιν, πλήγμα σε υποδομές στο Κουβέιτ
Κόσμος 08.03.26

Νέες επιθέσεις στις χώρες του Κόλπου: Τρεις τραυματίες στο Μπαχρέιν, πλήγμα σε υποδομές στο Κουβέιτ

Το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών του Κουβέιτ είχε ανακοινώσει νωρίς σήμερα τον θάνατο δύο συνοριοφυλάκων, χωρίς να διευκρινίζει την αιτία θανάτου τους ούτε εάν η εξέλιξη αυτή σχετίζεται με τον πόλεμο

Σύνταξη
Γυναίκες σε… μέχρι χθες ανδροκρατούμενα «κάστρα»
8η Μαρτίου 08.03.26

Γυναίκες σε... μέχρι χθες ανδροκρατούμενα «κάστρα»

Με αφορμή την 8η Μαρτίου, Παγκόσμια Ημέρα της Γυναίκας, τρεις γυναίκες μιλούν για τη δουλειά τους σε επαγγελματικούς χώρους που μέχρι πριν από λίγα χρόνια θεωρούνταν αυστηρά ανδροκρατούμενοι

Γεωργία Κακή
Γεωργία Κακή
Must Read
Τα καύσιμα του μισού δισ. στο ΧΑ, ο «εφιάλτης» της κυβέρνησης, το βρετανικό άλμα της Metlen, το ράλι της ΕΥΔΑΠ, έδειξε… «δόντια» η Qualco

Τα καύσιμα του μισού δισ. στο ΧΑ, ο «εφιάλτης» της κυβέρνησης, το βρετανικό άλμα της Metlen, το ράλι της ΕΥΔΑΠ, έδειξε… «δόντια» η Qualco

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Κυριακή 08 Μαρτίου 2026
Απόρρητο