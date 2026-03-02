Δευτέρα 02 Μαρτίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Drone Strike Hits British RAF Base in Cyprus
English edition 02 Μαρτίου 2026, 08:38

Drone Strike Hits British RAF Base in Cyprus

Suspected unmanned drone caused limited damage at RAF Akrotiri, prompting shelter-in-place orders as authorities confirmed no casualties

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Μακροζωία: 3 πανεύκολες και γρήγορες καθημερινές συνήθειες

Μακροζωία: 3 πανεύκολες και γρήγορες καθημερινές συνήθειες

Spotlight

Asuspected unmanned drone struck Britain’s Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus overnight, causing limited damage but no casualties, officials said on Monday.

Cypriot authorities and the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed the incident, which triggered a security alert for residents near the base. People in the surrounding area were advised to remain indoors as a precaution following what officials described as a “suspected drone impact.”

Police check vehicles on the road leading to RAF Akrotiri, a British sovereign base in Cyprus, which was hit by an unmanned drone overnight, causing limited damage, Cyprus March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A spokesperson for the Cyprus government said information gathered through multiple channels indicated the strike involved an unmanned drone. The extent of the damage was described as limited.

A fence of RAF Akrotiri, a British sovereign base in Cyprus, which was hit by an unmanned drone overnight, causing limited damage, Cyprus March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

The British bases administration issued the shelter-in-place advisory shortly after the incident, underscoring heightened security concerns in the area.

The strike marks a rare direct attack on the installation, which spans a large, square-shaped peninsula. The last known attack on the base dates back to the mid-1980s, when it was targeted by Libyan militants.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Commodities
Πετρέλαιο: Τα 5 σενάρια από τον πόλεμο στη Μέση Ανατολή

Πετρέλαιο: Τα 5 σενάρια από τον πόλεμο στη Μέση Ανατολή

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Μακροζωία: 3 πανεύκολες και γρήγορες καθημερινές συνήθειες

Μακροζωία: 3 πανεύκολες και γρήγορες καθημερινές συνήθειες

Κόσμος
Στους 31 οι νεκροί στον Λίβανο από τις επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ

Στους 31 οι νεκροί στον Λίβανο από τις επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
SAG Awards 2026: Η κυριαρχία του Sinners, η επέλαση της Τζέσι Μπάκλεϊ, η αποθέωση της Κάθριν Ο’ Χάρα και η συγκίνηση του Χάρισον Φορντ
«Ζέσταμα» πριν τα Όσκαρ 02.03.26

SAG Awards 2026: Η κυριαρχία του Sinners, η επέλαση της Τζέσι Μπάκλεϊ, η αποθέωση της Κάθριν Ο’ Χάρα και η συγκίνηση του Χάρισον Φορντ

Το βράδυ της Κυριακής ο κόσμος του θεάματος πραγματοποίησε τον τελευταίο του μεγάλο σταθμό πριν τα Όσκαρ, με την τελετή των SAG Awards 2026 και έβαλε φωτιά στη «μάχη» για το χρυσό αγαλματάκι στις 15 Μαρτίου

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα 2 Μαρτίου
Ελλάδα 02.03.26

Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα 2 Μαρτίου

Δείτε ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα 2 Μαρτίου για να ξέρετε σε ποιους να ευχηθείτε χρόνια πολλά - Ποιους Αγίους τιμά η Εκκλησία, η ιστορία του βίου τους.

Σύνταξη
Γιάννης Μπεχράκης: Μανάδες
Διαμαρτυρία 02.03.26

Γιάννης Μπεχράκης: Αδικία

Ο πόνος και τα δάκρυα των μανάδων έχουν την ίδια δύναμη και το ίδιο χρώμα

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Σύλλογος συγγενών θυμάτων Τεμπών: Σας ευχαριστούμε που κρατάτε τα όνειρα των 57 αγγέλων μας ζωντανά
Ελλάδα 02.03.26

Σύλλογος συγγενών θυμάτων Τεμπών: Σας ευχαριστούμε που κρατάτε τα όνειρα των 57 αγγέλων μας ζωντανά

«Σας ευχαριστούμε. Γιατί με τη δική σας συγκλονιστική παρουσία, αποδείξατε πως τίποτε δεν ξεχάστηκε και κανένας δεν λησμονήθηκε» αναφέρει ο Σύλλογος συγγενών θυμάτων Τεμπών

Σύνταξη
Κουβέιτ: Συνετρίβησαν αμερικανικά αεροσκάφη – Καπνός υψώνεται στην περιοχή που βρίσκεται η πρεσβεία των ΗΠΑ
Δείτε βίντεο 02.03.26 Upd: 10:06

Πολλά αμερικανικά αεροσκάφη συνετρίβησαν στο Κουβέιτ- Καπνός υψώνεται στην περιοχή που βρίσκεται η πρεσβεία των ΗΠΑ

Το Ιράν συνεχίζει να επιτίθεται σε αμερικανικές βάσεις στα κράτη της περιοχής - Αμερικανικά αεροσκάφη συνετρίβησαν στο Κουβέιτ - «Σώοι οι πιλότοι»

Σύνταξη
Χριστοδουλίδης μετά την πρόσκρουση drone στη βάση στο Ακρωτήρι: Δεν θα αποτελέσουμε μέρος στρατιωτικής επιχείρησης
Κόσμος 02.03.26

Χριστοδουλίδης μετά την πρόσκρουση drone στη βάση στο Ακρωτήρι: Δεν θα αποτελέσουμε μέρος στρατιωτικής επιχείρησης

Σε μήνυμά του, ο Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδη διαμήνυσε πως η Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία δεν προτίθεται να αποτελέσει μέρος οποιασδήποτε στρατιωτικής επιχείρησης. Ξεκαθάρισε μάλιστα σημειώνοντας ότι «παραμένουμε προσηλωμένοι στον ανθρωπιστικό ρόλο τον οποίο υπηρετήσαμε όλο αυτό το διάστημα»

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 02 Μαρτίου 2026
Απόρρητο