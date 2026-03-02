Source: tovima.com
Drone Strike Hits British RAF Base in Cyprus
Suspected unmanned drone caused limited damage at RAF Akrotiri, prompting shelter-in-place orders as authorities confirmed no casualties
Asuspected unmanned drone struck Britain’s Royal Air Force base at Akrotiri in Cyprus overnight, causing limited damage but no casualties, officials said on Monday.
Cypriot authorities and the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed the incident, which triggered a security alert for residents near the base. People in the surrounding area were advised to remain indoors as a precaution following what officials described as a “suspected drone impact.”
A spokesperson for the Cyprus government said information gathered through multiple channels indicated the strike involved an unmanned drone. The extent of the damage was described as limited.
The British bases administration issued the shelter-in-place advisory shortly after the incident, underscoring heightened security concerns in the area.
The strike marks a rare direct attack on the installation, which spans a large, square-shaped peninsula. The last known attack on the base dates back to the mid-1980s, when it was targeted by Libyan militants.
