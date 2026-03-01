Reports: 53 Greek-owned Ships in Persian Gulf, Hormuz Strait

Greece’s shipping ministry on Saturday announced that it was in continuous communication with Greek-owned vessels in the Persian Gulf and wider maritime region, in the wake of Iranian retaliatory attacks on US bases located in Gulf states, such as Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Following the start of Israeli and US attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes, Greek coast guard sources said an operations center had contacted the companies operating all Greek-owned vessels in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The purpose of the communication was to confirm that the ships were not facing security issues and to provide instructions for the safe continuation of their voyages. At the same time, Greece’s large and influential shipping community was being briefed on developments in the specific region, while detailed recommendations were issued regarding navigation in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Greek shipowners control one of the largest shares of the global tanker fleet. According to recent industry data Greek‑owned companies control about a third of the world’s oil tanker fleet when measured by deadweight tonnage (dwt), i.e. capacity, comprising the single largest national owner of tankers worldwide.

According to local press reports on Saturday afternoon, 11 Greek-flagged vessels and another 42 under Greek management are currently in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, citing information provided by the maritime security and risk management company Diaplous.

No incident has been recorded so far with vessels operating in the wider maritime region.

Source: tovima.com