Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) is experiencing significant internal upheaval after its entire scientific council resigned. The resignation comes amid ongoing tensions following the creation of a dual leadership structure last December.

The situation arose after Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis appointed a temporary Administrative Council and a new CEO, Panos Efstathiou, creating overlapping responsibilities with the existing scientific board. According to former EODY scientific council president Christos Chatzichristodoulou, the dual leadership “did not work,” leading to friction that ultimately prompted the council’s full resignation.

Attempts to resign had already been made a month ago but were temporarily halted after ministerial intervention. Despite stepping down, the scientific team continues to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and plans to remain engaged in ongoing public health efforts.