Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece

Seven additional post offices across Greece closed on Friday as the Hellenic Post (ELTA) continues implementing a nationwide restructuring plan aimed at modernizing its network and reducing operating costs.

The closures mark the second phase of ELTA’s “network transformation” program, following the shutdown of 11 branches earlier this year. Under the plan, postal services will be transferred to a total of 30 alternative service points during March.

Despite criticism from some local communities, ELTA’s management says the changes will not affect the frequency of mail deliveries and that residents will continue to receive services through new postal agencies and courier locations.

Areas affected by the latest closures

By March 6, services from the following seven branches will be relocated:

Nea Artaki (Evia): Services moved to a new agency at 51 Ethnikis Antistaseos Street.

Crestena (Ilia): Operations transferred to 4 Seferli Street.

Agia Varvara (Heraklion, Crete): New agency located about 170 meters from the former branch.

Lixouri (Kefalonia): Services relocated to 3 Lavraga Street.

Servia (Kozani): New service point at 10 Agiou Georgiou Street.

Neochori (Aetolia-Acarnania): Services provided through the existing postal agency in the nearby town of Katochi.

Gytheio (Laconia): Operations moved to an ELTA Courier agency at 10 Archaiou Theatrou Street.

What changes for residents

According to ELTA, the new agencies will continue to provide the core services traditionally offered at post offices. These include pension payments, bill payments, money transfers and labor voucher services.

Mail carriers will also continue providing home delivery services, with no change in distribution frequency.

However, banking transactions previously conducted through ELTA on behalf of Eurobank will no longer be available at these locations. Those services will now be handled exclusively through Eurobank’s own branch and ATM network.

Impact on employees

ELTA said permanent staff will retain their jobs and will be reassigned to other branches within the same regional area as part of the restructuring process.

The organization said it follows a standard transition process in each phase of the transformation. Local communities are informed in advance through announcements and notices, and for a limited period both the old and new service points operate simultaneously to ensure a smooth transition for residents.

ELTA said it will continue providing updates about future changes as the network transformation progresses, aiming to maintain uninterrupted access to postal services across the country.