Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece
English edition 07 Μαρτίου 2026, 15:53

Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece

The closures are part of a nationwide restructuring plan that will shift services to agencies and courier locations while maintaining basic postal operations

Seven additional post offices across Greece closed on Friday as the Hellenic Post (ELTA) continues implementing a nationwide restructuring plan aimed at modernizing its network and reducing operating costs.

The closures mark the second phase of ELTA’s “network transformation” program, following the shutdown of 11 branches earlier this year. Under the plan, postal services will be transferred to a total of 30 alternative service points during March.

Despite criticism from some local communities, ELTA’s management says the changes will not affect the frequency of mail deliveries and that residents will continue to receive services through new postal agencies and courier locations.

Areas affected by the latest closures

By March 6, services from the following seven branches will be relocated:

  • Nea Artaki (Evia): Services moved to a new agency at 51 Ethnikis Antistaseos Street.
  • Crestena (Ilia): Operations transferred to 4 Seferli Street.
  • Agia Varvara (Heraklion, Crete): New agency located about 170 meters from the former branch.
  • Lixouri (Kefalonia): Services relocated to 3 Lavraga Street.
  • Servia (Kozani): New service point at 10 Agiou Georgiou Street.
  • Neochori (Aetolia-Acarnania): Services provided through the existing postal agency in the nearby town of Katochi.
  • Gytheio (Laconia): Operations moved to an ELTA Courier agency at 10 Archaiou Theatrou Street.

What changes for residents

According to ELTA, the new agencies will continue to provide the core services traditionally offered at post offices. These include pension payments, bill payments, money transfers and labor voucher services.

Mail carriers will also continue providing home delivery services, with no change in distribution frequency.

However, banking transactions previously conducted through ELTA on behalf of Eurobank will no longer be available at these locations. Those services will now be handled exclusively through Eurobank’s own branch and ATM network.

Impact on employees

ELTA said permanent staff will retain their jobs and will be reassigned to other branches within the same regional area as part of the restructuring process.

The organization said it follows a standard transition process in each phase of the transformation. Local communities are informed in advance through announcements and notices, and for a limited period both the old and new service points operate simultaneously to ensure a smooth transition for residents.

ELTA said it will continue providing updates about future changes as the network transformation progresses, aiming to maintain uninterrupted access to postal services across the country.

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Κόσμος
Ο Τραμπ απείλησε με «πιο σκληρά χτυπήματα» εντός της ημέρας

Ο Τραμπ απείλησε με «πιο σκληρά χτυπήματα» εντός της ημέρας

English edition
Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns
English edition 07.03.26

Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) faces upheaval as its full scientific council resigns, citing tensions under a dual leadership system introduced last December, signaling challenges in managing public health governance

Σύνταξη
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
«Καρφιά» Καραμανλή: Όσο η αγροτική πολιτική εξαντλείται σε εξαγγελίες αποσπασματικών μέτρων η κρίση θα ανακυκλώνεται
Πολιτική 07.03.26

«Καρφιά» Καραμανλή: Όσο η αγροτική πολιτική εξαντλείται σε εξαγγελίες αποσπασματικών μέτρων η κρίση θα ανακυκλώνεται

Στο πλευρό των αγροτών τάχθηκε ο πρώην πρωθυπουργός Κώστας Καραμανλής αφήνοντας αιχμές και για την αγροτική κυβερνητική πολιτική. Έκανε λόγο καθυστερήσεις στην καταβολή αποζημιώσεων και ενισχύσεων. και μάλιστα - όπως είπε - «σε περιβάλλον σκανδαλώδους αδιαφάνειας»

Σύνταξη
Η Νύφη! – Mια ταινία Φρανκενστάιν αλά Μπόνι και Κλάιντ που ισοδυναμεί με καθαρή τρέλα
Πόσα αστέρια βάζεις; 07.03.26

Η Νύφη! - Mια ταινία Φρανκενστάιν αλά Μπόνι και Κλάιντ που ισοδυναμεί με καθαρή τρέλα

Η Τζέσι Μπάκλεϊ και ο Κρίστιαν Μπέιλ αφήνουν τα τέρατά τους να ξεδιπλωθούν στην ταινία Η Νύφη!, μια σκοτεινή κωμική και ευχάριστα παράξενη επανέκδοση της ταινίας του 1935 από τη Μάγκι Τζίλενχαλ. Ωστόσο, οι γνώμες των σινεκριτικών διίστανται.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Αίγινα: Συνελήφθη 30χρονος που έκανε σούζες και κόντρες – Αναρτούσε τα «κατορθώματά» του στα social media
Στην Αίγινα 07.03.26

Συνελήφθη 30χρονος που έκανε σούζες και κόντρες - Αναρτούσε τα «κατορθώματά» του στα social media

Ο 30χρονος ταυτοποιήθηκε και συνελήφθη στην Αίγινα - Διαπιστώθηκε ότι οδηγούσε χωρίς το σωστό δίπλωμα, ενώ η μηχανή είχε πειραγμένο αριθμό πλαισίου

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Η Τουρκία στέλνει F16 στα κατεχόμενα της Κύπρου σύμφωνα με τουρκοκυπριακά ΜΜΕ
Τουρκοκυπριακά ΜΜΕ 07.03.26

Η Τουρκία στέλνει F16 στα κατεχόμενα της Κύπρου

Ο πόλεμος Ισραήλ-ΗΠΑ στο Ιράν πυροδοτεί αλυσιδωτές αντιδράσεις. Η Τουρκία στέλνει πολεμικά αεροσκάφη στα κατεχόμενα εδάφη της Κύπρου υποστηρίζει δημοσίευμα της τουρκοκυπριακής εφημερίδας Υeni Safak.

Σύνταξη
Ναρκωτικά, όπλα, κλοπές – 15 φορές είχε συλληφθεί ο 48χρονος που απειλούσε με χειροβομβίδες έξω από τη ΓΑΔΑ
Ελλάδα 07.03.26

Ναρκωτικά, όπλα, κλοπές - 15 φορές είχε συλληφθεί ο 48χρονος που απειλούσε με χειροβομβίδες έξω από τη ΓΑΔΑ

Ο 48χρονος δράστης είχε προσεγγίσει το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής την αστυνομική σκοπιά μπροστά στο κτίριο της ΓΑΔΑ και ανέφερε στον φρουρό ότι έχει στην κατοχή του εκρηκτικά

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
«Δεν είμαστε μόνοι, είμαστε οι πρώτοι», λέει ο Σάντσεθ για την τολμηρή του στάση απέναντι στον Τραμπ
Πόλεμος Ιράν 07.03.26

«Δεν είμαστε μόνοι, είμαστε οι πρώτοι», λέει ο Σάντσεθ για την τολμηρή του στάση απέναντι στον Τραμπ

Το τελευταίο διάστημα, η αντιπαράθεση του Πέδρο Σάντσεθ με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ έχει εξελιχθεί σε μία από τις πιο έντονες πολιτικές συγκρούσεις ανάμεσα σε Ευρωπαίο και Αμερικανό ηγέτη

Σύνταξη
Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns
English edition 07.03.26

Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) faces upheaval as its full scientific council resigns, citing tensions under a dual leadership system introduced last December, signaling challenges in managing public health governance

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ολυμπιακός
Μπάσκετ 07.03.26

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 15:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Ολυμπιακός για τον πρώτο ημιτελικό των play offs της Α1 μπάσκετ γυναικών. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
Ο σύζυγος της Κρίστι Νόεμ ίσως δεν τη χωρίσει παρά το σκάνδαλο με τον Λεβαντόφσκι – «Το θεωρεί αποστολή από τον Θεό»
Φανερό μυστικό 07.03.26

Ο σύζυγος της Κρίστι Νόεμ ίσως δεν τη χωρίσει παρά το σκάνδαλο με τον Λεβαντόφσκι – «Το θεωρεί αποστολή από τον Θεό»

Η οικογένεια του Μπράιον Νόεμ ελπίζει ότι θα απομακρυνθεί από την Κρίστι Νόεμ μετά τις φήμες για σχέση της με τον σύμβουλό της Κόρεϊ Λεβαντόφσκι. Ωστόσο συγγενείς του εκτιμούν ότι η πίστη του και η αφοσίωση στα παιδιά τους ίσως τον κρατήσουν στον γάμο

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Άρης: Αλλάζει την άμυνα ο Γρηγορίου ενόψει Ατρομήτου
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.03.26

Άρης: Αλλάζει την άμυνα ο Γρηγορίου ενόψει Ατρομήτου

Μονόδρομος η νίκη για τον Άρη στο σημερινό (7/3, 17:00) παιχνίδι με την ομάδα του Περιστερίου στο «Κλεάνθης Βικελίδης», ενώ ο Γρηγορίου αναμένεται να προχωρήσει σε τρεις αλλαγές στην αμυντική γραμμή.

Σύνταξη
Ο εμβληματικός Χρήστος Καλαβρούζος μπαίνει στους Αθώους: Ο ρόλος – κλειδί στη μεταμόρφωση του Τουρκόγιαννου
TV 07.03.26

Ο εμβληματικός Χρήστος Καλαβρούζος μπαίνει στους Αθώους: Ο ρόλος – κλειδί στη μεταμόρφωση του Τουρκόγιαννου

Η συμμετοχή του Χρήστου Καλαβρούζου στη μεγάλη παραγωγή του MEGA, «Οι Αθώοι», δεν είναι απλώς μια τηλεοπτική επιστροφή, αλλά μια καλλιτεχνική δήλωση.

Σύνταξη
Καταφύγια πολυτελείας, όπλα, ιατρικές προμήθειες – Πώς προετοιμάζονται οι κροίσοι για τον «Αρμαγεδδώνα»
«Σύμβολα κύρους» 07.03.26

Καταφύγια πολυτελείας, όπλα, ιατρικές προμήθειες - Πώς προετοιμάζονται οι μεγιστάνες για τον «Αρμαγεδδώνα»

Από υπόγεια και δαιδαλώδη καταφύγια μέχρι αποθέματα όπλων, χρυσού και αντιβιοτικών, σε περιόδους γεωπολιτικού χάους οι σύγχρονοι κροίσοι έχουν επιλογές που ο απλός κόσμος ούτε καν φαντάζεται

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μάνσφιλντ – Άρσεναλ
FA Cup 07.03.26

LIVE: Μάνσφιλντ – Άρσεναλ

LIVE: Μάνσφιλντ – Άρσεναλ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 14:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μάνσφιλντ – Άρσεναλ για τη φάση των «16» του FA Cup. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 3.

Σύνταξη
Πρεμιέρα στο Indian Wells για τη Σάκκαρη
Άλλα Αθλήματα 07.03.26

Πρεμιέρα στο Indian Wells για τη Σάκκαρη

Η Μαρία Σάκκαρη θα αντιμετωπίσει απόψε στις 21:00 ώρα Ελλάδας την 18χρονη Αυστριακή, Λίλι Τάγκερ, ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα ταλέντα του παγκοσμίου τένις - Ρίχνονται στη μάχη Τζόκοβιτς και Αλκαράθ.

Σύνταξη
Από τον «Ειρηνοποιό» στην «Επιχείρηση Επική Οργή»: Ο δρόμος του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ προς τον πόλεμο
War-a-Lago 07.03.26

Από τον «Ειρηνοποιό» στην «Επιχείρηση Επική Οργή»: Ο δρόμος του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ προς τον πόλεμο

Στην πραγματικότητα, η αντίθεση του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στις εξωτερικές εμπλοκές και το αφήγημα του «Πρώτα η Αμερική», αποδεικνύονται μία προεκλογική «φούσκα». Και η φούσκα, έσπασε

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
«Ο νεότερος εαυτός μου υπήρξε κάθαρμα» – Ο «Αυθαίρετος» Χρήστος Βαλαβανίδης μέσα από τα δικά του λόγια
Αντίο! 07.03.26

«Ο νεότερος εαυτός μου υπήρξε κάθαρμα» - Ο «Αυθαίρετος» Χρήστος Βαλαβανίδης μέσα από τα δικά του λόγια

Η πρώτη του μεγάλη επιτυχία, που τον έφερε απέναντι σε τεράστια δημοσιότητα, ήταν ο ρόλος του ως Κώστας Χατζηγιώργης στους «Αυθαίρετους» του MEGA. Ο σπουδαίος ηθοποιός, που έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 82 ετών μέσα από τις συνεντεύξεις του.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ημιμαραθώνιος Αθήνας 2026: Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις την Κυριακή – Οι εναλλακτικές διαδρομές
Οι ώρες 07.03.26

Ημιμαραθώνιος Αθήνας 2026: Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις την Κυριακή - Οι εναλλακτικές διαδρομές

Οι προσωρινές κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις θα εφαρμοστούν σε βασικές οδικές αρτηρίες της Αθήνας από τις 7:00 το πρωί έως τις 14:00 το μεσημέρι, έως ότου ολοκληρωθεί η διοργάνωση Ημιμαραθώνιος Αθήνας 2026

Σύνταξη
Field Mill: Το αρχαιότερο επαγγελματικό γήπεδο ποδοσφαίρου που ζει ακόμη το όνειρό του (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.03.26

Field Mill: Το αρχαιότερο επαγγελματικό γήπεδο ποδοσφαίρου που ζει ακόμη το όνειρό του (pics)

Η μικρή Μάνσφιλντ ετοιμάζεται να υποδεχθεί την Άρσεναλ στο Field Mill σε μια βραδιά που υπόσχεται ιστορία, πάθος και το άρωμα του αυθεντικού αγγλικού ποδοσφαίρου.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Το 24ωρο του Μπραντ Πιτ στην Αθήνα: Από την αποθέωση στην πλατεία Κοτζιά στα γυρίσματα στο δημαρχείο
Βίντεο 07.03.26

Το 24ωρο του Μπραντ Πιτ στην Αθήνα: Από την αποθέωση στην πλατεία Κοτζιά στα γυρίσματα στο δημαρχείο

Με θερμή υποδοχή από θαυμαστές, πολύωρα γυρίσματα και μια πλατεία Κοτζιά που μετατράπηκε σε κινηματογραφικό σκηνικό κύλησε το 24ωρο του Μπραντ Πιτ στην Αθήνα για τη νέα ταινία «The Riders»

Σύνταξη
