Τρίτη 03 Μαρτίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Eurostat: Inflation in Greece Climbs to 3% in February
English edition 03 Μαρτίου 2026, 21:04

Eurostat: Inflation in Greece Climbs to 3% in February

Among the main components, services posted the fastest annual growth at 3.4% in Feb., up from 3.2% in Jan. Food, alcohol, and tobacco remained steady at 2.6%.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Στη εξίσωση του ερώτα η ειλικρίνεια παραμένει ο παράγοντας που εγγυάται την επιτυχία

Στη εξίσωση του ερώτα η ειλικρίνεια παραμένει ο παράγοντας που εγγυάται την επιτυχία

Spotlight

Inflation in Greece rose to 3% in Feb., up from 2.9% in Jan., according to preliminary Eurostat data.
In the eurozone, inflation climbed to 1.9%, higher than Jan.’s 1.7%, defying expectations that it would remain stable.

Among the main components, services posted the fastest annual growth at 3.4% in Feb., up from 3.2% in Jan. Food, alcohol, and tobacco remained steady at 2.6%, while non-energy industrial goods rose to 0.7% from 0.4%. Energy prices continued their decline, but at a slower pace, falling 3.2% compared with a 4.0% drop in Jan.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile fuel and food prices, increased to 2.4% from 2.2%, driven by faster-than-expected growth in service prices.

Despite the unexpected rise, the figures carry only limited weight for policymakers, who are focusing instead on how the Middle East conflict and a more than 10% jump in oil prices could affect inflation and growth, Reuters reports. With fuel retailers typically passing on higher costs within days, any prolonged disruption to energy production or transport could quickly feed through to consumer prices.

France and Spain: Inflation in France rose more than anticipated, while Spain saw an unexpected acceleration in Feb. Consumer prices in France jumped 1.1% year-on-year, following a 0.4% increase in Jan., well above the 0.8% median forecast from a Bloomberg survey of economists. In Spain, inflation edged up from 2.4% to 2.5%, exceeding analysts’ forecast of a drop to 2.3%.

Germany’s Surprise: Inflation in Germany came in below expectations at 2%, slightly easing from economists’ projection that it would remain unchanged at 2.1%, providing a welcome surprise for the market.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Περσικός: Πώς η κρίση στα Στενά του Ορμούζ απειλεί ανάπτυξη, πληθωρισμό και επιτόκια

Περσικός: Πώς η κρίση στα Στενά του Ορμούζ απειλεί ανάπτυξη, πληθωρισμό και επιτόκια

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Στη εξίσωση του ερώτα η ειλικρίνεια παραμένει ο παράγοντας που εγγυάται την επιτυχία

Στη εξίσωση του ερώτα η ειλικρίνεια παραμένει ο παράγοντας που εγγυάται την επιτυχία

Κόσμος
Ο Μακρόν στέλνει το αεροπλανοφόρο «Σαρλ ντε Γκωλ» στη Μεσόγειο

Ο Μακρόν στέλνει το αεροπλανοφόρο «Σαρλ ντε Γκωλ» στη Μεσόγειο

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Μακρόν: «Εκτός διεθνούς δικαίου οι επιχειρήσεις ΗΠΑ-Ισραήλ, δεν μπορούμε να τις εγκρίνουμε»
Πλοία στη Μεσόγειο 03.03.26

Μακρόν: «Εκτός διεθνούς δικαίου οι επιχειρήσεις ΗΠΑ-Ισραήλ, δεν μπορούμε να τις εγκρίνουμε»

Ο πρόεδρος της Γαλλίας, σε διάγγελμά του προς τον γαλλικό λαό απέδωσε ευθύνες στο Ιράν για τις εξελίξεις. Ωστόσο, χαρακτήρισε παράνομες τις ενέργειες ΗΠΑ-Ισραήλ, το οποίο κάλεσε να μην κλιμακώσει με τον Λίβανο.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: Νέο κοινωνικό συμβόλαιο εμπιστοσύνης ανάμεσα στο κράτος και τον πολίτη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 03.03.26

Ανδρουλάκης: Νέο κοινωνικό συμβόλαιο εμπιστοσύνης ανάμεσα στο κράτος και τον πολίτη

Στην εκδήλωση του ΠΑΣΟΚ «Διαχείριση πλημμυρικού κινδύνου στην Αττική - Διάλογος και μέτρα για έναν ολοκληρωμένο σχεδιασμό» μίλησε ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης, τονίζοντας ότι η κλιματική κρίση δεν μπορεί να λειτουργεί ως άλλοθι για την ανεπάρκεια του κράτους

Σύνταξη
«Δεν δεχόμαστε μαθήματα από επιτιθέμενους», απαντά η Μαδρίτη στον Τραμπ – Η Κομισιόν στο πλευρό της Ισπανίας
Σφοδρές αντιδράσεις 03.03.26

«Δεν δεχόμαστε μαθήματα από επιτιθέμενους», απαντά η Μαδρίτη στον Τραμπ – Η Κομισιόν στο πλευρό της Ισπανίας

Η Ισπανία «δεν δέχεται εκβιασμούς ή υποδείξεις», απάντησε στον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ η αντιπρόεδρος της κυβέρνησης. Και η Κομισιόν κάλεσε τον Αμερικανό πρόεδρο να σεβαστεί τις συμφωνίες με την ΕΕ.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
LIVE: Γουλβς – Λίβερπουλ
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.03.26

LIVE: Γουλβς – Λίβερπουλ

LIVE: Γουλβς – Λίβερπουλ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Γουλβς – Λίβερπουλ για την 29η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Η Λίντσεϊ Λόχαν θυμάται τα εφηβικά της χρόνια – Λίγο πάρτι, λίγο Χόλιγουντ, αρκετά μπλεξίματα με το νόμο
Δίκοπο μαχαίρι 03.03.26

Η Λίντσεϊ Λόχαν θυμάται τα εφηβικά της χρόνια – Λίγο πάρτι, λίγο Χόλιγουντ, αρκετά μπλεξίματα με το νόμο

«Γιατί κανείς δεν με πήρε από εκεί και δεν με προστάτευσε;», αναρωτήθηκε η Λίντσεϊ Λόχαν σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή της, αναφερόμενη στα εφηβικά της χρόνια ως ανερχόμενη ηθοποιός.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
H Ευρώπη μετρά το κόστος από τον πόλεμο στο Ιράν: Ανησυχίες και για την αγορά εργασίας
Δυσμενή σενάρια 03.03.26

H Ευρώπη μετρά το κόστος από τον πόλεμο στο Ιράν: Ανησυχίες και για την αγορά εργασίας

Η Ευρώπη μπορεί να είναι η μεγάλη οικονομία που θα πληγεί περισσότερο από τις επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή, προειδοποιεί η Οxford Economics. Σενάρια για πλήγμα και στην απασχόληση.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
«Καλά εκπαιδευμένος ο 36χρονος Γεωργιανός» – Το δίκτυο κατασκοπείας και η βάση της Σούδας – Σε συναγερμό οι Αρχές
Ελλάδα 03.03.26

«Καλά εκπαιδευμένος ο 36χρονος Γεωργιανός» – Το δίκτυο κατασκοπείας και η βάση της Σούδας – Σε συναγερμό οι Αρχές

Με καπέλο και γυαλιά ηλίου κυκλοφορούσε ο 36χρονος Γεωργιανός που συνελήφθη για την υπόθεση κατασκοπείας στη Σούδα - Τι εξετάζουν οι Αρχές

Σύνταξη
Από το «Νησί των φιδιών» μέχρι το Βατικανό, αυτά είναι τα 9 πιο απαγορευμένα μέρη στον κόσμο
Κόσμος 03.03.26

Από το «Νησί των φιδιών» μέχρι το Βατικανό, αυτά είναι τα 9 πιο απαγορευμένα μέρη στον κόσμο

Η ανθρώπινη περιέργεια δεν γνώρισε ποτέ όρια. Από τις κορυφές των Ιμαλαΐων μέχρι τις παγωμένες εκτάσεις της Ανταρκτικής, ο άνθρωπος έχει καταφέρει να εξερευνήσει σχεδόν κάθε γωνιά του πλανήτη. 

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Έβερτον – Μπέρνλι
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.03.26

LIVE: Έβερτον – Μπέρνλι

LIVE: Έβερτον – Μπέρνλι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Έβερτον – Μπέρνλι για την 29η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Ο υφυπουργός για την Αμυντική Πολιτική απέδωσε τον θάνατο του Χαμενεΐ στο Ισραήλ
Κόσμος 03.03.26

ΗΠΑ: Ο υφυπουργός για την Αμυντική Πολιτική απέδωσε τον θάνατο του Χαμενεΐ στο Ισραήλ

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ υπονόησε από το Σάββατο ότι οι ΗΠΑ δεν στόχευαν μια αλλαγή καθεστώτος στο Ιράν, όμως είχε ταυτόχρονα προτρέψει τους Ιρανούς να εξεγερθούν, μετά τον θάνατο του Χαμενεΐ

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λιντς – Σάντερλαντ
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.03.26

LIVE: Λιντς – Σάντερλαντ

LIVE: Λιντς – Σάντερλαντ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λιντς – Σάντερλαντ για την 29η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπόρνμουθ – Μπρέντφορντ
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.03.26

LIVE: Μπόρνμουθ – Μπρέντφορντ

LIVE: Μπόρνμουθ – Μπρέντφορντ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπόρνμουθ – Μπρέντφορντ για την 29η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νόβι Μπέογκραντ – Ολυμπιακός
Άλλα Αθλήματα 03.03.26

LIVE: Νόβι Μπέογκραντ – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Νόβι Μπέογκραντ – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Νόβι Μπέογκραντ – Ολυμπιακός για την 1η αγωνιστική των προημιτελικών του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ Sports 2.

Σύνταξη
Ελευθερία του Τύπου: Δοκιμάζεται στην Ελλάδα και την Ευρώπη – Εχθρικό το περιβάλλον για τη δημοσιογραφία
Και στην Ευρώπη 03.03.26

Η ελευθερία του Τύπου δοκιμάζεται στην Ελλάδα - Εχθρικό το περιβάλλον για τη δημοσιογραφία

Έκθεση του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης για την ελευθερία του Τύπου. Πολύ κακές και επισφαλείς συνθήκες για τους δημοσιογράφους στην Ελλάδα, όσον αφορά την άσκηση της εργασίας τους.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Κικίλιας: Η ασφάλεια των ναυτικών μας είναι η απόλυτη προτεραιότητά μου
Στο Reuters 03.03.26

Κικίλιας: Η ασφάλεια των ναυτικών μας είναι η απόλυτη προτεραιότητά μου

«Επικοινωνούμε με τους ναυτικούς μας 24/7 και χαίρομαι που είναι καλά, αλλά δεν παύω να ανησυχώ. Δεν μπορούμε να αποκλείσουμε το ενδεχόμενο μεγαλύτερων προβλημάτων», λέει ο Βασίλης Κικίλιας

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 03 Μαρτίου 2026
Απόρρητο