Qatar’s Gas Crisis Could Cost Greek Households Up to 5% of Income
English edition 08 Μαρτίου 2026, 16:03

Qatar’s Gas Crisis Could Cost Greek Households Up to 5% of Income

A halt in Qatari LNG production is rattling global energy markets, and Greece, which is heavily dependent on imported fuel, could potentially face rising inflation, a wider trade deficit, and slower growth.

Spotlight

A halt in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in Qatar is sending shockwaves through global energy markets; and the effects are already being felt far beyond the Persian Gulf.

Oil prices are edging toward $90 a barrel, while analysts at publications including the Financial Times are modeling scenarios in which prices could approach $150 should the supply disruption prove prolonged. Greece, a country that relies heavily on imported energy and had only recently brought inflation back under control after the turmoil of 2022, now faces a renewed threat to that hard-won stability.

Why Qatar Matters

Qatar is one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, supplying roughly one-fifth of the global LNG market. The vast majority of those exports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most critical energy transit points on the planet.

When a supplier of that scale pulls back, even temporarily, global supply tightens and prices adjust almost immediately.

Greece Isn’t Insulated — Even Without Direct Ties to Qatar

Greece purchases LNG through international contracts and spot markets, primarily via the Revithoussa terminal near Athens as well as newer floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). If global LNG prices rise because of reduced supply, the next cargo arriving in Greece, whether from the United States or Africa, will simply put cost more.
lectricity market compounds this vulnerability. Gas-fired power plants continue to set the marginal price in the country’s electricity grid — meaning that when gas prices rise, electricity bills follow.

A Fragile Recovery, Now Under Threat

Europe had been cautiously optimistic heading into 2026. After the energy crisis of 2022 — when inflation across the eurozone surpassed 10% — prices had gradually stabilized, with eurozone inflation returning to around 2.5%, according to Eurostat data. That stabilization had paved the way for the European Central Bank (ECB) to begin cutting interest rates gradually through the year.

A new energy shock threatens to reverse that trajectory. Economists estimate that a 30% to 40% rise in oil prices could add one to two percentage points to inflation, depending on how long and severe the disruption proves to be. If that happens, the ECB could find itself forced to keep interest rates elevated longer than markets had anticipated.

Greece’s Particular Vulnerability

Greece is one of the EU’s most energy-import-dependent economies. The bulk of its energy needs are met through imports of oil and natural gas. Rising international prices translate quickly and directly into higher costs at home — first at the fuel pump and on electricity bills, then rippling through transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

For Greek households, which already spend a significant share of their income on basic necessities, a sustained increase in energy costs could erode real incomes by as much as 3% to 5% within a year.

The strain on the trade balance is equally stark. Greece’s goods trade deficit already exceeds €30 billion. A sharp rise in energy import costs could widen that deficit further — with some estimates suggesting the additional annual energy import bill could reach €3 billion, depending on the severity and duration of the crisis.

Growth at Risk

Greece’s economy relies heavily on private consumption and the services sector, particularly tourism. Consumer spending accounts for more than 65% of GDP — an unusually high share that makes the economy especially sensitive to shifts in household purchasing power.

As energy costs rise, households cut back on discretionary spending, businesses face higher production costs, and investment slows. In a scenario of prolonged disruption, economists estimate Greece’s growth rate could fall by between 0.5 and 1 percentage point.

Source: tovima.com

Τουρισμός
Ελληνικός τουρισμός: Τα δύο σενάρια λόγω του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή – Τι δείχνουν οι κρατήσεις

Ελληνικός τουρισμός: Τα δύο σενάρια λόγω του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή – Τι δείχνουν οι κρατήσεις

Επικαιρότητα
ΗΠΑ: Προειδοποιούν τους Ιρανούς «να μείνουν στα σπίτια τους»

ΗΠΑ: Προειδοποιούν τους Ιρανούς «να μείνουν στα σπίτια τους»

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece
English edition 07.03.26

Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece

The closures are part of a nationwide restructuring plan that will shift services to agencies and courier locations while maintaining basic postal operations

Σύνταξη
Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns
English edition 07.03.26

Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) faces upheaval as its full scientific council resigns, citing tensions under a dual leadership system introduced last December, signaling challenges in managing public health governance

Σύνταξη
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Super League 2: Στο +4 ο ΠΑΟΚ Β’ (3-0), ισοπαλίες για Νέστο και Καβάλα πριν το ντέρμπι παραμονής (vids)
Super League 2 08.03.26

Στο +4 ο ΠΑΟΚ Β' (3-0), ισοπαλίες για Νέστο και Καβάλα πριν το ντέρμπι παραμονής (vids)

Για την 4η αγωνιστική των πλέι άουτ, ο ΠΑΟΚ Β’ ήταν ο κερδισμένος μετά το 3-0 επί του Καμπανιακού, καθώς Νέστος και Καβάλα έμειναν στο 0-0 στις έδρες των ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα και Μακεδονικού αντίστοιχα.

Σύνταξη
Ο πόλεμος ΗΠΑ – Ισραήλ εναντίον Ιράν φέρνει το τέλος της αυταπάτης
Πολιτική 08.03.26

Ο πόλεμος ΗΠΑ – Ισραήλ εναντίον Ιράν φέρνει το τέλος της αυταπάτης

Κανείς δεν μπορεί να δηλώσει βέβαιος για τις ευρύτερες συνέπειες του πολέμου με το Ιράν, ούτε και αν θα είναι πιο «βολικό» το καθεστώς που θα κληθεί να αναλάβει μία τέτοια χώρα εάν επικρατήσει χάος.

Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Ο Ήχος της Πτώσης – Μια γερμανική φάρμα φρίκης, τέσσερις ομάδες γυναικών, τέσσερις διαφορετικές ιστορικές περίοδοι
Φεμινιστική κραυγή 08.03.26

Ο Ήχος της Πτώσης – Μια γερμανική φάρμα φρίκης, τέσσερις ομάδες γυναικών, τέσσερις διαφορετικές ιστορικές περίοδοι

Το σπαρακτικό δράμα της Μάσα Σιλίνσκι, Ο Ήχος της Πτώσης, είναι ένα εξαιρετικό έπος που θα σας συγκλονίσει, σύμφωνα με τον σινεκριτικό των Times, Kevin Maher.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
«Είμαι σοκαρισμένη, δεν σε έκανε ποτέ να νιώσεις άβολα», λέει ασθενής του γιατρού που κατηγορείται για παιδική πορνογραφία
Ελλάδα 08.03.26

«Είμαι σοκαρισμένη, δεν σε έκανε ποτέ να νιώσεις άβολα», λέει ασθενής του γιατρού που κατηγορείται για παιδική πορνογραφία

Στο σπίτι του γιατρού βρέθηκαν σκληροί δίσκοι, υπολογιστές και ένα κινητό τηλέφωνο, στο οποίο βρέθηκαν φωτογραφίες που φέρεται να είχε τραβήξει ο ίδιος

Σύνταξη
Εμετικά μηνύματα από το Grok για Χίλσμπορο και αεροπορικό δυστύχημα του Μονάχου – Άμεση αντίδραση από Λίβερπουλ και Γιουνάιτεντ
On Field 08.03.26

Εμετικά μηνύματα από το Grok για Χίλσμπορο και αεροπορικό δυστύχημα του Μονάχου – Άμεση αντίδραση από Λίβερπουλ και Γιουνάιτεντ

Δεν υπάρχουν λόγια για να περιγράψουν τα αδιανόητα και χυδαία μηνύματα που εμφανίστηκαν στο Grok με τις διοικήσεις Λίβερπουλ και Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ να λαμβάνουν άμεσα δράση εναντίον της πλατφόρμας Χ

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Δύο χαμένα πέναλτι ξανά ο Άρης, με Γρηγορίου στον πάγκο, αλλά και ως αντίπαλο
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.03.26

Δύο χαμένα πέναλτι ξανά ο Άρης, με Γρηγορίου στον πάγκο, αλλά και ως αντίπαλο

τα κλιμάκια θα επισκεφτούν και όλα τα σχολεία της περιοχής, προκειμένου να διαπιστωθεί αν έχουν υποστεί ζημιές ή όχι, ώστε να ξέρουν εάν αύριο τα παιδιά θα κάνουν μάθημα

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Δικαιώματα, Δικαιοσύνη, Δράση: Πώς τιμήθηκε η Παγκόσμια Ημέρα της Γυναίκας στον κόσμο
Διακήρυξη του ΟΗΕ 08.03.26

Δικαιώματα, Δικαιοσύνη, Δράση: Πώς τιμήθηκε η Παγκόσμια Ημέρα της Γυναίκας στον κόσμο

Πορείες, εκδηλώσεις, ομιλίες για τη σημασία του φεμινιστικού κινήματος. Αλλά και λουλούδια και γλυκά και εμπορευματοποίηση. Έτσι τιμήθηκε και φέτος η Παγκόσμια Ημέρα της Γυναίκας.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Η νίκη στο ντέρμπι δίνει άνεση χρόνου για Βεζένκοφ και Γουόκαπ
On Field 08.03.26

Η νίκη στο ντέρμπι δίνει άνεση χρόνου για Βεζένκοφ και Γουόκαπ

Οι «ερυθρόλευκοι» έχουν μπροστά τους δύο ματς στην Γαλλία, με Παρί και Μονακό, αλλά μετά τη νίκη με τους «πράσινους» δεν υπάρχει λόγος να πάρουν ρίσκο με Γουόκαπ και Βεζένκοφ

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
LIVE: Βόλος – ΟΦΗ
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.03.26

LIVE: Βόλος – ΟΦΗ

LIVE: Βόλος – ΟΦΗ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Βόλος – ΟΦΗ για την 24η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 1.

Σύνταξη
Ρόδος: Τι αποκαλύπτει στο in ο πατέρας της 30χρονης που κακοποιούνταν από την μητέρα της
Ελλάδα 08.03.26

Τι αποκαλύπτει στο in ο πατέρας της 30χρονης που κακοποιούνταν από την μητέρα της

Ολα ξεκίνησαν όταν μια φίλη της 30χρονης πήρε τηλέφωνο στο αστυνομικό τμήμα Ιαλυσού και κατήγγειλε πως σε τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία που είχε με την φίλη της, της ανάφερε ότι η μητέρα της με την οποία μένει μαζί, την χτύπησε και της είπε ότι χρειαζόταν άμεσα βοήθεια

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Σεισμός: Ξύπνησαν μνήμες από το 1969 – Τα βασικά χαρακτηριστικά της περιοχής που βρέθηκε στο επίκεντρο
Θεσπρωτία 08.03.26

Ξύπνησαν μνήμες από τον σεισμό του 1969 - Τα βασικά χαρακτηριστικά της περιοχής που βρέθηκε στο επίκεντρο

Ισχυρός σεισμός 5,3 Ρίχτερ στην Λεπτοκαρυά Θεσπρωτίας. Το 1969 σε πολύ κοντινή απόσταση, και ενδεχομένως από την ίδια ζώνη, είχαμε σεισμική δραστηριότητα με σεισμό μεγαλύτερου μεγέθους.

Σύνταξη
Κάν’το όπως ο Σάντσεθ: Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας, οι κόκκινες γραμμές και η ηγεμονία της Κεντροαριστεράς
Πολιτική 08.03.26

Κάν’το όπως ο Σάντσεθ: Ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας, οι κόκκινες γραμμές και η ηγεμονία της Κεντροαριστεράς

Ο πρώην πρωθυπουργός Αλέξης Τσίπρας από την Κοζάνη τάχθηκε ξεκάθαρα απέναντι στις επιλογές του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη για την εμπλοκή της χώρας μας στον πόλεμο των ΗΠΑ και του Ισραήλ έναντι του Ιράν.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
LIVE: Ζανκτ Πάουλι – Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης
Bundesliga 08.03.26

LIVE: Ζανκτ Πάουλι – Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης

LIVE: Ζανκτ Πάουλι - Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ζανκτ Πάουλι - Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης για την 25η αγωνιστική της Bundesliga. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 3.

Σύνταξη
ΥΠΕΞ Λιβάνου: «Απερίφραστη καταδίκη» των επιθέσεων με drones στην Κύπρο
Κόσμος 08.03.26

Ο Λίβανος καταδικάζει την επίθεση στην Κύπρο - Δεν μας αντιπροσωπεύουν τέτοιες ενέργειες

Ο Λιβανέζος υπουργός κάλεσε τους Κυπρίους να διαχωρίσουν το κράτος του Λιβάνου από ενέργειες που πραγματοποιούνται εκτός θεσμικού πλαισίου, υπενθυμίζοντας την πρόσφατη κυβερνητική απόφαση που κρίνει παράνομες όλες τις στρατιωτικές δραστηριότητες της Χεζμπολάχ.

Σύνταξη
O Γκάρι Μάρσαλ «άλλαξε ριζικά» τη ζωή της Ντέμι Μουρ με μια συμβουλή που της έδωσε όταν εκείνη ήταν 14 ετών
Επίδραση 08.03.26

O Γκάρι Μάρσαλ «άλλαξε ριζικά» τη ζωή της Ντέμι Μουρ με μια συμβουλή που της έδωσε όταν εκείνη ήταν 14 ετών

Ακόμη και αν δεν δέχεστε συμβουλές από κανέναν για τη ζωή σας, μπορείτε να έχετε τα αυτιά σας ανοιχτά, όπως ακριβώς έκανε η Ντέμι Μουρ όταν ήταν έφηβη.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Γιατί το Ιράν ξέμεινε από συμμάχους;
Κόσμος 08.03.26

Γιατί το Ιράν ξέμεινε από συμμάχους;

Το Ιράν περίμενε την στήριξη της Κίνας και της Ρωσίας στο ενδεχόμενο μιας σύρραξης με τις ΗΠΑ και το Ιράν. Λησμόνησε όμως έναν βασικό κανόνα της εξωτερικής πολιτικής. Δηλαδή πως στις διεθνείς σχέσεις δεν υπάρχουν φιλίες παρά μονο συμφέροντα.

Κυριάκος Δημάγγελος
Κυριάκος Δημάγγελος
LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Πανσερραϊκός
Super League 08.03.26

LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Πανσερραϊκός

LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Πανσερραϊκός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Αστέρας – Πανσερραϊκός για την 24η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan Super League. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ηρακλής – Παναθηναϊκός
Stoiximan GBL 08.03.26

LIVE: Ηρακλής – Παναθηναϊκός

LIVE: Ηρακλής – Παναθηναϊκός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ηρακλής – Παναθηναϊκός για την 20η αγωνιστική της Stoiximan GBL. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
Αποκάλυψη Sunday Times: Βρέθηκε ρωσική τεχνολογία στο «drone» που έπληξε την βρετανική βάση
Κόσμος 08.03.26

Αποκάλυψη Sunday Times: Βρέθηκε ρωσική τεχνολογία στο «drone» που έπληξε την βρετανική βάση

Σύμφωνα με το δημοσίευμα της εφημερίδας, περιείχε το ρωσικής κατασκευής σύστημα πλοήγησης Kometa-B, που για πρώτη φορά εντοπίστηκε τον Δεκέμβριο από την ουκρανική αεράμυνα

Σύνταξη
Η ξεχασμένη, φεμινίστρια σεξολόγος που αποκάλυψε τον γυναικείο οργασμό – «Πως μιλάς γι’ αυτά τα πράγματα;»
Woman 08.03.26

Η ξεχασμένη, φεμινίστρια σεξολόγος που αποκάλυψε τον γυναικείο οργασμό - «Πως μιλάς γι' αυτά τα πράγματα;»

Πριν από πενήντα χρόνια, μια αμφιλεγόμενη συγγραφέας ονόματι Shere Hite μας έμαθε πώς να μιλάμε για το σεξ και την ηδονή, πουλώντας εκατομμύρια αντίτυπα των βιβλίων της. Γιατί σήμερα τόσο λίγοι άνθρωποι γνωρίζουν το όνομά της;

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Σεισμός 5,3 Ρίχτερ: Ζημιές και δεκάδες μετασεισμοί σε χωριά των Ιωαννίνων και της Θεσπρωτίας – Δείτε φωτογραφίες
Ελλάδα 08.03.26

Ζημιές και δεκάδες μετασεισμοί σε χωριά των Ιωαννίνων και της Θεσπρωτίας από τα 5,3 Ρίχτερ - Δείτε φωτογραφίες

τα κλιμάκια θα επισκεφτούν και όλα τα σχολεία της περιοχής, προκειμένου να διαπιστωθεί αν έχουν υποστεί ζημιές ή όχι, ώστε να ξέρουν εάν αύριο τα παιδιά θα κάνουν μάθημα

Σύνταξη
