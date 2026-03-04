Τετάρτη 04 Μαρτίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Hatzidakis: Greece Will Move to Cut Energy Costs for Industry
English edition 04 Μαρτίου 2026, 18:45

Hatzidakis: Greece Will Move to Cut Energy Costs for Industry

Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis says an announcement on reducing industrial energy costs is imminent, as the government works to boost competitiveness and attract investment.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Επιτυχία στη δουλειά: Κι όμως, η σχέση σας την επηρεάζει

Επιτυχία στη δουλειά: Κι όμως, η σχέση σας την επηρεάζει

Spotlight

Greece’s deputy prime minister has signaled that relief for businesses struggling with high energy costs is just around the corner, with a government announcement expected within days.

Speaking at the Growth Awards 2026 ceremony — a business recognition event organized by Eurobank and international consulting firm Grant Thornton — Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said the government is finalizing measures aimed at reducing energy costs for the industrial sector, with the goal of strengthening Greece’s competitiveness.

Hatzidakis acknowledged that negotiations with the European Commission on the matter have been lengthy, noting that Brussels operates on its own timeline. Despite the delays, he indicated the announcement is now imminent.

A country that exports energy

The deputy prime minister also highlighted a broader shift in Greece’s energy landscape, pointing out that the country has become a net energy exporter for the first time in many years; a development he described as a sign of competitiveness. “If our energy were expensive, we wouldn’t be able to export it,” he said.

Investment framework taking shape

Beyond energy costs, Hatzidakis outlined several upcoming regulatory milestones that he said would make Greece a more attractive destination for investment.

A new spatial planning framework for tourism — essentially a master plan governing where and how tourism development can take place — is set to be finalized this spring and will become an official government document. A similar framework for renewable energy is expected to be put out for public consultation as early as March, with an equivalent plan for the industrial sector to follow later in the spring.

Here is the rewritten section, with the optimistic government tone balanced against the documented concerns:

Racing against the clock to absorb EU recovery funds

Hatzidakis struck a confident note on Greece’s ability to fully absorb the funds available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) — the EU’s flagship post-pandemic investment program, worth roughly 36.6 billion euros for Greece in grants and low-interest loans. “We are making every effort not to leave money on the table,” he said, describing the effort as coordinated across government ministries.

His optimism, however, runs up against a less comfortable reality. Greece has so far completed just over half — 53% — of the milestones required under the program, with the facility set to expire in August. Of the total package, only around 10 billion euros had reached final beneficiaries as of last September, according to data cited by the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece, Theodoros Pelagidis, who warned that the country needed to urgently accelerate its pace to secure the funds still allocated to it.

The deputy prime minister acknowledged the pressure, saying Greece is “now in the final stretch,” and insisted that the coordinated push across ministries would deliver results.

Broader economic agenda

Hatzidakis also touched on the government’s wider economic priorities ahead of the next election cycle. These include new tax cuts to be announced by the prime minister at the Thessaloniki International Fair — Greece’s premier annual economic policy event, traditionally used by the government to unveil major economic plans — as well as efforts to streamline bureaucracy, accelerate the justice system, and complete major infrastructure projects in roads, railways and energy.

On European Union funding, the deputy prime minister pushed back against concerns that Greece might receive less support in the next EU budget cycle (2028–2034). Based on the European Commission’s current proposals, he said Greece stands to receive around 49 billion euros in structural funds, with additional billions available through competitiveness funds — an overall package he described as comparable to what the country currently receives.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άνω του 4% το άλμα εκτόνωσης

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Άνω του 4% το άλμα εκτόνωσης

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Επιτυχία στη δουλειά: Κι όμως, η σχέση σας την επηρεάζει

Επιτυχία στη δουλειά: Κι όμως, η σχέση σας την επηρεάζει

Κόσμος
Επίθεση στο αμερικανικό αρχηγείο εφοδιασμού στο Ιράκ

Επίθεση στο αμερικανικό αρχηγείο εφοδιασμού στο Ιράκ

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Αχαρνές: Συμμορία ανηλίκων έβαζε εμπόδια στον δρόμο και λήστευε οδηγούς – Εννέα συλλήψεις
Αχαρνές 04.03.26

Συμμορία ανηλίκων έβαζε εμπόδια στον δρόμο και λήστευε οδηγούς - Εννέα συλλήψεις

Από την αστυνομική έρευνα εξιχνιάστηκαν 23 περιπτώσεις ληστειών και 12 κλοπές - Εκτός από τους 9 συλληφθέντες αναζητούνται άλλα 5 μέλη της συμμορίας που είχε γίνει φόβος και τρόμος των οδηγών σε οικισμό στις Αχαρνές

Σύνταξη
Η Θέλτα, η Μαντόνα και μια φανέλα του 1990
On Field 04.03.26

Η Θέλτα, η Μαντόνα και μια φανέλα του 1990

Η ομάδα του Βίγκο ζήτησε από την Αμερικανίδα pop star να επιστρέψει μια φανέλα της Θέλτα, που φόρεσε σε συναυλία στο Μπαλαΐδος, πριν από 36 χρόνια

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Βγήκε από τη ΜΕΘ το 5 μηνών βρέφος από τη Ζάκυνθο που είχε προσβληθεί από μηνιγγίτιδα
Ελλάδα 04.03.26

Βγήκε από τη ΜΕΘ το 5 μηνών βρέφος από τη Ζάκυνθο που είχε προσβληθεί από μηνιγγίτιδα

Σε ανάρτησή του στα social media ο διευθυντής της ΜΕΘ του Πανεπιστημιακού Γενικού Νοσοκομείου Πατρών, δημοσίευσε μία φωτογραφία σημειώνοντας πως η σημερινή είναι «μια όμορφη μέρα για την εντατική μας».

Σύνταξη
Καματερό: Συνελήφθη 53χρονος για παιδική πορνογραφία και κρυφή κάμερα σε γυναικείες τουαλέτες καταστήματος
Ελλάδα 04.03.26

Καματερό: Συνελήφθη 53χρονος για παιδική πορνογραφία και κρυφή κάμερα σε γυναικείες τουαλέτες καταστήματος

Ο 53χρονος εντοπίστηκε μετά από καταγγελία που έγινε στο Καματερό για άτομο που διακινούσε υλικό παιδικής πορνογραφίες - Από τις έρευνες διαπιστώθηκε ότι είχε βάλει και κρυφή κάμερα σε γυναικείες τουαλέτες

Σύνταξη
Έφτασαν στην Κάρπαθο οι πύραυλοι Patriot – Bίντεο με την άφιξή τους στο νησί
Ελλάδα 04.03.26

Έφτασαν στην Κάρπαθο οι πύραυλοι Patriot – Bίντεο με την άφιξή τους στο νησί

To ραντάρ των αντιαεροπορικών συστημάτων Patriot έχει εμβέλεια μεγαλύτερη των 150 χιλιομέτρων, και τα βλήματα της αντιαεροπορικής συστοιχίας έχουν δραστικό βεληνεκές μεγαλύτερο των 50 χιλιομέτρων.

Σύνταξη
Αναβρασμός στους αγρότες, σχεδιάζουν μπλόκο στην Agrotica – «Τα προβλήματα παραμένουν, οι περισσότεροι χρωστάνε»
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη 04.03.26

Αναβρασμός στους αγρότες, σχεδιάζουν μπλόκο στην Agrotica – «Τα προβλήματα παραμένουν, οι περισσότεροι χρωστάνε»

Ενάμιση μήνα μετά τις πολυήμερες κινητοποιήσεις και τα μπλόκα, οι αγρότες διαμηνύουν πως τα προβλήματα όχι μόνο παραμένουν αλλά διογκώνονται

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – ΟΦΗ
Ποδόσφαιρο 04.03.26

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – ΟΦΗ

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – ΟΦΗ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 18:00 την εξέλιξη της εξ αναβολής αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – ΟΦΗ για την 1η αγωνιστική της Superleague. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD.

Σύνταξη
Οριστικά χωρίς οπαδούς στο Άνφιλντ η Γαλατασαράι κόντρα στη Λίβερπουλ
Ποδόσφαιρο 04.03.26

Οριστικά χωρίς οπαδούς στο Άνφιλντ η Γαλατασαράι κόντρα στη Λίβερπουλ

Απορριπτική ήταν η απόφαση της Επιτροπής Εφέσεων της UEFA στην έφεση της τουρκικής ομάδας για τις ποινές στα σοβαρά επεισόδια που προκάλεσαν οι οπαδοί της τουρκικής ομάδας στο Τορίνο.

Σύνταξη
Δολοφόνησαν την κομμουνίστρια, φεμινίστρια Γιανάρ Μοχάμεντ στο Ιράκ – Δεν έχει αναλάβει κανείς ευθύνη
Απώλεια 04.03.26

Δολοφόνησαν την κομμουνίστρια, φεμινίστρια Γιανάρ Μοχάμεντ στο Ιράκ – Δεν έχει αναλάβει κανείς ευθύνη

Η Γιανάρ Μοχάμεντ εναντιώθηκε στην επιβολή της Σαρία, την αιματοβαμμένη εισβολή των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράκ, ενώ προσέφερε μια χείρα βοηθείας σε κακοποιημένες γυναίκες, δημιουργώντας ένα ασφαλές καταφύγιο.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Γερμανία: Δεν σχεδιάζει να στείλει στρατιωτική υποστήριξη στην Κύπρο – Η κατάσταση μπορεί να αλλάξει «ανά πάσα στιγμή»
Μέση Ανατολή 04.03.26

Γερμανία: Δεν σχεδιάζει να στείλει στρατιωτική υποστήριξη στην Κύπρο – Η κατάσταση μπορεί να αλλάξει «ανά πάσα στιγμή»

«Έχουν ληφθεί επαρκή μέτρα στο πλαίσιο της περιφερειακής βοήθειας και της επικράτειας του ΝΑΤΟ» δήλωσε ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος για την Κύπρο, σημειώνοντας ότι, προς το παρόν, η Γερμανία δεν θα στείλει στρατιωτική υποστήριξη

Σύνταξη
Ο πόλεμος εντείνει τον κίνδυνο ενεργειακού σοκ – Το διαχειρίσιμο, το κακό και το χείριστο σενάριο
Βloomberg / Marketwatch 04.03.26

Ο πόλεμος εντείνει τον κίνδυνο ενεργειακού σοκ – Το διαχειρίσιμο, το κακό και το χείριστο σενάριο

Ακόμα και αν ο πόλεμος τελείωνε αύριο, η οικονομία θα «στενάζει» για πολύ καιρό προειδοποιεί ρεπορτάζ του Μarketwatch. Πιο ψύχραιμη η ανάλυση του Βloomberg, εξετάζει δύο εναλλακτικά σενάρια.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Πηγές αναφέρουν ότι η CIA προετοιμάζεται να εξοπλίσει τις κουρδικές δυνάμεις για να πυροδοτήσει εξέγερση στο Ιράν
Κόσμος 04.03.26

Πηγές αναφέρουν ότι η CIA προετοιμάζεται να εξοπλίσει τις κουρδικές δυνάμεις για να πυροδοτήσει εξέγερση στο Ιράν

Η CIA έχει μια μακρά και περίπλοκη ιστορία συνεργασίας με τις κουρδικές φατρίες που χρονολογείται από δεκαετίες, στο πλαίσιο του πολέμου των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράκ.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Πιερρακάκης: Η εποχή της γεωπολιτικής αθωότητας έχει τελειώσει – Η ευρωπαϊκή κυριαρχία, προϋπόθεση για την οικονομική επιβίωση
Λουξεμβούργο 04.03.26

Πιερρακάκης: Η εποχή της γεωπολιτικής αθωότητας έχει τελειώσει – Η ευρωπαϊκή κυριαρχία, προϋπόθεση για την οικονομική επιβίωση

«Η Ευρώπη πρέπει να κινηθεί γρήγορα απέναντι σε μια ανησυχητική και βαθιά κρίση», τόνισε ο Κυριάκος Πιερρακάκης, μιλώντας σε εκδήλωση που διοργάνωσε η Ευρωπαϊκή Τράπεζα Επενδύσεων

Σύνταξη
#SendBarron: Ιστοσελίδα καλεί τον Μπάρον Τραμπ σε επιστράτευση – Το Βιετνάμ, οι αναβολές και η άκανθα πτέρνας
Παρέμβαση 04.03.26

#SendBarron: Ιστοσελίδα καλεί τον Μπάρον Τραμπ σε επιστράτευση – Το Βιετνάμ, οι αναβολές και η άκανθα πτέρνας

Ο πολύ ψηλός για να πάει στο μέτωπο Μπάρον Τραμπ είναι στο μάτι του κυκλώνα με πολλούς να θυμούνται πως ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ δεν πήγε ποτέ στον πόλεμο του Βιετνάμ. Γιατί;

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Στάρμερ: Η Βρετανία πρέπει να παραμείνει ψύχραιμη σχετικά με τη Μέση Ανατολή – Τι απαντά στον Τραμπ
Πόλεμος στο Ιράν 04.03.26

Στάρμερ: Η Βρετανία πρέπει να παραμείνει ψύχραιμη σχετικά με τη Μέση Ανατολή – Τι απαντά στον Τραμπ

«Ξέρω ότι όλη η χώρα ανησυχεί για την πιθανότητα κλιμάκωσης. Πρέπει να ενεργήσουμε, ως εκ τούτου, με σαφήνεια, με αποφασιστικότητα και με ψυχραιμία», δήλωσε ο Κιρ Στάρμερ στο βρετανικό κοινοβούλιο

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 04 Μαρτίου 2026
Απόρρητο