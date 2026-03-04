Τετάρτη 04 Μαρτίου 2026
04.03.2026 | 22:45
Ένας νεκρός από τη φωτιά σε εγκαταλειμμένο κτίριο στο Μεταξουργείο
EU Officially Changes Sustainability Reporting and Due Diligence Rules
English edition 04 Μαρτίου 2026, 21:43

EU Officially Changes Sustainability Reporting and Due Diligence Rules

The measure amends several existing laws governing corporate reporting and sustainability obligations, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive

Σύνταξη
Shutdown: Πώς μοιάζει όταν εμφανίζεται σε έναν καβγά;

Shutdown: Πώς μοιάζει όταν εμφανίζεται σε έναν καβγά;

Almost a year after the European Commission first unveiled its “Omnibus I” simplification package, the Council of the European Union has formally adopted new legislation revising the bloc’s corporate sustainability reporting and supply-chain due diligence framework.

The measure, officially known as Directive (EU) 2026/470, was approved on February 24 and published in the Official Journal of the EU on February 26. It amends several existing laws governing corporate reporting and sustainability obligations, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.

The directive represents the final legislative step in a process that has unfolded over the past year, as EU institutions moved to adjust sustainability rules that many companies had argued were overly complex and administratively burdensome.

A narrower scope for sustainability reporting

One of the directive’s most significant changes concerns which companies must disclose sustainability information.

Under the revised rules, mandatory reporting will apply only to companies with more than €450 million in net annual turnover and more than 1,000 employees. The threshold is introduced through amendments to the EU’s accounting framework, Directive 2013/34/EU.

The change substantially reduces the number of companies required to publish sustainability disclosures. Firms below these thresholds will still be able to report voluntarily, using simplified reporting standards the European Commission is expected to introduce.

EU policymakers say the revised scope is intended to focus reporting requirements on the companies with the largest environmental and social impacts while limiting administrative burdens for smaller businesses.

Limits on data requests across supply chains

The directive also introduces new safeguards for smaller firms within corporate value chains.

Companies required to report sustainability information will be restricted in the type of information they can request from suppliers with fewer than 1,000 employees. These suppliers will have a legal right to refuse requests for information that exceed the data defined in voluntary sustainability reporting standards.

The provision aims to prevent sustainability reporting requirements from cascading through supply chains and creating disproportionate compliance demands for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Changes to auditing and reporting standards

The directive also modifies the framework for verifying sustainability disclosures.

The European Commission will now adopt limited assurance standards for sustainability reporting by July 2027, providing additional time for auditors and companies to prepare. The legislation also removes a previously planned requirement to introduce stricter “reasonable assurance” standards at a later stage.

At the same time, the Commission must revise the existing European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) within six months of the directive’s entry into force. The revision is intended to simplify the framework by reducing the number of required data points and clarifying how companies determine which sustainability issues are material.

Plans to introduce sector-specific sustainability reporting standards have also been dropped.

Higher thresholds for corporate due diligence

The directive also revises the EU’s corporate due diligence framework.

Under the updated rules, due diligence obligations will apply only to companies with more than 5,000 employees and global turnover exceeding €1.5 billion. The revised thresholds significantly narrow the scope of companies covered by the framework.

The legislation also delays the timeline for implementation. EU member states must transpose the new rules into national law by July 2028, with companies required to comply beginning in July 2029.

Implementation ahead

Member states must now integrate the revised provisions into national legislation over the next two years. Most changes related to sustainability reporting must be implemented by March 2027, while the due diligence provisions will follow under the later timetable.

With the adoption of Directive (EU) 2026/470, the EU has finalized the latest revisions to its sustainability reporting and due diligence regime — rules that have become a central pillar of the bloc’s broader sustainable finance and corporate governance agenda under the European Green Deal.

Economy
Επενδυτική βαθμίδα: Πόσο θα αντέξει στον πόλεμο στη Μέση Ανατολή; 

Επενδυτική βαθμίδα: Πόσο θα αντέξει στον πόλεμο στη Μέση Ανατολή; 

Vita.gr
Shutdown: Πώς μοιάζει όταν εμφανίζεται σε έναν καβγά;

Shutdown: Πώς μοιάζει όταν εμφανίζεται σε έναν καβγά;

Κόσμος
Κλιμάκωση πολέμου: ΗΠΑ και Ισραήλ πλήττουν Ιράν και Λίβανο

Κλιμάκωση πολέμου: ΗΠΑ και Ισραήλ πλήττουν Ιράν και Λίβανο

ΑΛ ΤΣΑΝΤΙΡΙ ΝΙΟΥΖ
Λαζόπουλος για την κατάσταση στη Μέση Ανατολή: «Ο πόλεμος μας κυκλώνει, όλοι κάθονται σαν κοτούλες στον Τραμπ»
Αλ Τσαντίρι Νιουζ στο MEGA! 04.03.26

Λαζόπουλος για την κατάσταση στη Μέση Ανατολή: «Ο πόλεμος μας κυκλώνει, όλοι κάθονται σαν κοτούλες στον Τραμπ»

«Όλοι κάθονται σαν κοτούλες στον Τραμπ» είπε ο Λάκης Λαζόπουλος, σχολιάζοντας με τον δικό του μοναδικό τρόπο τις εξελίξεις στην Μέση Ανατολή

Σύνταξη
English edition
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
Λέτο: «Θα πρέπει ο διαιτητής να μας πει πώς έδωσε αυτό το πέναλτι στον ΠΑΟΚ – Κατέστρεψε το παιχνίδι»
Ποδόσφαιρο 04.03.26

Λέτο: «Θα πρέπει ο διαιτητής να μας πει πώς έδωσε αυτό το πέναλτι στον ΠΑΟΚ – Κατέστρεψε το παιχνίδι»

Πολλά παράπονα από τη διαιτησία είχε ο προπονητής της Κηφισιάς Σεμπάστιαν Λέτο μετά την ήττα της Κηφισιάς από τον ΠΑΟΚ. Τι είπε για το δεύτερο πέναλτι του δικεφάλου.

Σύνταξη
Η σπουδαία ηθοποιός Μαρία Ναυπλιώτου στο «Αλ Τσαντίρι Νιούζ» – «Αυτό που μας κρατάει όλους είναι οι άνθρωποι που αγαπάμε»
TV 04.03.26

Η σπουδαία ηθοποιός Μαρία Ναυπλιώτου στο «Αλ Τσαντίρι Νιούζ» – «Αυτό που μας κρατάει όλους είναι οι άνθρωποι που αγαπάμε»

Καλεσμένη του Λάκη Λαζόπουλου στο αποψινό «Αλ Τσαντίρι Νιούζ» στο MEGA βρέθηκε η Μαρία Ναυπλιώτου. «Έχουμε ανάγκη από τις ιστορίες γιατί χωρίς αυτές ο κόσμος που ζούμε είναι αβάσταχτος» είπε χαρακτηριστικά.

Σύνταξη
Ο Κρίστιαν Μπέιλ θεωρεί «τολμηρή» απόφαση να γυριστεί μια νέα ταινία American Psycho – Αλλά του αρέσουν οι γενναίοι
Θέλει θάρρος; 04.03.26

Ο Κρίστιαν Μπέιλ θεωρεί «τολμηρή» απόφαση να γυριστεί μια νέα ταινία American Psycho – Αλλά του αρέσουν οι γενναίοι

«Όποιος θέλει να δοκιμάσει, ας το κάνει», δήλωσε ο Κρίστιαν Μπέιλ σχετικά με την ταινία που ετοιμάζει ο σκηνοθέτης Λούκα Γκουαντανίνο.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Τρινκιέρι: «Ο Μυστακίδης μου μίλησε για το όραμά του και είμαι ενθουσιασμένος» (vid)
Μπάσκετ 04.03.26

Τρινκιέρι: «Ο Μυστακίδης μου μίλησε για το όραμά του και είμαι ενθουσιασμένος» (vid)

Για το όραμα που του έδωσε ο Αριστοτέλης Μυστακίδης και πώς κατάφερε να τον πείσει να αναλάβει τον ΠΑΟΚ, μίλησε ο Αντρέα Τρινκιέρι κατά την παρουσίασή του από τον δικέφαλο. Οι στόχοι που έθεσε.

Σύνταξη
Τραμπ: Αν δεν είχαμε χτυπήσει το Ιράν θα είχαν πυρηνικά όπλα
Κόσμος 04.03.26

Τραμπ: Αν δεν είχαμε χτυπήσει το Ιράν θα είχαν πυρηνικά όπλα

O Τραμπ ισχυρίστηκε ότι η αμερικανική στρατιωτική επέμβαση ήταν καθοριστική, εκτιμώντας ότι εάν οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες δεν είχαν προχωρήσει σε πλήγματα εντός δύο εβδομάδων, το Ιράν θα είχε αποκτήσει πυρηνικό όπλο.

Σύνταξη
Μεγάλη έκπληξη στο «Αλ Τσαντίρι Νιούζ» – Η Έλενα Χαραλαμπούδη έγινε η… εγγονή του Λάκη Λαζόπουλου
TV 04.03.26

Μεγάλη έκπληξη στο «Αλ Τσαντίρι Νιούζ» – Η Έλενα Χαραλαμπούδη έγινε η… εγγονή του Λάκη Λαζόπουλου

Η Έλενα Χαραλαμπούδη βρέθηκε στο «Αλ Τσαντίρι Νιούζ» και μαζί με τον Λάκη Λαζόπουλο σκόρπισαν άφθονο γέλιο, τόσο στο κοινό που βρισκόταν στο στούντιο, όσο και στους τηλεθεατές του MEGA

Σύνταξη
Η ποινή του Χάρι Μαγκουάιρ για τα επεισόδια που είχε προκαλέσει στη Μύκονο
Ποδόσφαιρο 04.03.26

Η ποινή του Χάρι Μαγκουάιρ για τα επεισόδια που είχε προκαλέσει στη Μύκονο

Δεν υπήρξε άλλη αναβολή κι έτσι ο αστέρας της Γιουνάιτεντ Χάρι Μαγκουάιρ κρίθηκε ένοχος για όσα έκανε το 2020 στη Μύκονο, με τις ελληνικές Αρχές να του επιβάλουν ποινή φυλάκισης 15 μηνών με αναστολή.

Σύνταξη
«Η υπομονή έχει και τα όρια της» είπε ο ηγέτης της Χεζμπολάχ στο διάγγελμά του
Κόσμος 04.03.26

«Η υπομονή έχει και τα όρια της» είπε ο ηγέτης της Χεζμπολάχ στο διάγγελμά του

Ο ηγέτης της Χεζμπολάχ σημείωσε ότι από το Σάββατο, το Ισραήλ έχει καταστρέψει σπίτια σε πολύ μεγαλύτερη κλίμακα από ό,τι στον προηγούμενο πόλεμο. Πάνω από 89.000 άνθρωποι έχουν εκτοπιστεί από τον νότιο τμήμα της χώρας.

Σύνταξη
Λαζόπουλος για την δικαστική απόφαση για τις υποκλοπές: «Ο Μητσοτάκης θέλει να αποδείξει είναι ότι είναι ιδιώτες, τα πράγματα στενεύουν»
TV 04.03.26

Λαζόπουλος για την δικαστική απόφαση για τις υποκλοπές: «Ο Μητσοτάκης θέλει να αποδείξει είναι ότι είναι ιδιώτες, τα πράγματα στενεύουν»

Ποιος Πρωθυπουργός σε μια οποιαδήποτε χώρα του κόσμου, όταν μάθαινε ότι ιδιώτες παρακολουθούσαν το υπουργικό του συμβούλιο, θα μάθαινε κρατικά μυστικά και δεν θα έκανε την παραμικρή κίνηση για να πληροφορηθεί ποιοι είναι αυτοί που κατασκοπεύουν τους υπουργούς μας;

Σύνταξη
Κονγκό: Τουλάχιστον 200 νεκροί από κατολίσθηση σε ορυχείο, που ελέγχεται από τους αντάρτες
Κόσμος 04.03.26

Κονγκό: Τουλάχιστον 200 νεκροί από κατολίσθηση σε ορυχείο, που ελέγχεται από τους αντάρτες

Το ορυχείο Ρουμπαγιά παράγει το 15-30% της παγκόσμιας παραγωγής κολτάν, ενός ορυκτού που θεωρείται στρατηγικής σημασίας για τη βιομηχανία ηλεκτρονικών ειδών. Το Κονγκό διαθέτει τουλάχιστον το 60% των παγκόσμιων αποθεμάτων

Σύνταξη
Έκθεση-σοκ του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης για τις ελληνικές φυλακές: Καταγγελίες για ξυλοδαρμούς από αστυνομικούς για ομολογίες
Ελλάδα 04.03.26

Έκθεση-σοκ του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης για τις ελληνικές φυλακές: Καταγγελίες για ξυλοδαρμούς από αστυνομικούς για ομολογίες

Η έκθεση εξετάζει τη μεταχείριση και τις συνθήκες κράτησης ατόμων σε επτά ανδρικές και δύο γυναικείες φυλακές, καθώς και σε αρκετούς αστυνομικούς χώρους κράτησης.

Σύνταξη
Ο Μακρόν ζήτησε από τον Νετανιάχου να μην προχωρήσει σε χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις στον Λίβανο
Μέση Ανατολή 04.03.26

Ο Μακρόν ζήτησε από τον Νετανιάχου να μην προχωρήσει σε χερσαίες επιχειρήσεις στον Λίβανο

Ο Εμανουέλ Μακρόν μίλησε επίσης με τον Λιβανέζο ομόλογό του Ζοζέφ Αούν και τον πρωθυπουργό της χώρας Ναουάφ Σαλάμ και τόνισε ότι η Γαλλία στηρίζει τις προσπάθειες των ενόπλων δυνάμεων του Λιβάνου να βάλουν τέλος στην απειλή της Χεζμπολάχ

Σύνταξη
Λαζόπουλος για Άδωνι Γεωργιάδη: Όταν τελειώσει η εξουσία σας, θα συναντήσετε στους δρόμους 9 εκατομμύρια Έλληνες χωρίς τη συνοδεία των ΜΑΤ
TV 04.03.26

Λαζόπουλος για Άδωνι Γεωργιάδη: Όταν τελειώσει η εξουσία σας, θα συναντήσετε στους δρόμους 9 εκατομμύρια Έλληνες χωρίς τη συνοδεία των ΜΑΤ

«Για πολλά εκατομμύρια ανθρώπους να υπάρχει αίσθηση ότι μπορεί να είστε και ελεεινό υποκείμενο» είπε ο Λάκης Λαζόπουλος αναφερόμενος στον Άδωνι Γεωργιάδη μέσα από το αποψινό «ΑΛ Τσαντίρι Νιούζ» στο MEGA

Σύνταξη
«Ζωγράφιζε φαλλούς όπως οι άλλοι ζωγράφιζαν τοπία» – Σατανισμός, βλασφημία και τα άνθη του κακού του Φελισιέν Ροπς σε κοινή θέα
Έκλυτη μπουρζουαζία 04.03.26

«Ζωγράφιζε φαλλούς όπως οι άλλοι ζωγράφιζαν τοπία» – Σατανισμός, βλασφημία και τα άνθη του κακού του Φελισιέν Ροπς σε κοινή θέα

Μια νέα έκθεση υπενθυμίζει πως ο Βέλγος Φελισιέν Ροπς θα είναι για πάντα ο «διαστροφικός» ευφυής καλλιτέχνης που σκανδάλισε τη Belle Époque όσο κανείς άλλος, μετατρέποντας τον ερωτισμό, τον σατανισμό και την κοινωνική κριτική σε μια εκρηκτική εικαστική γλώσσα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ο πόλεμος στο Ιράν δεν αφορά μονάχα την βιομηχανία πετρελαίου, αλλά την παγκόσμια οικονομία
Γενικευμένος πόλεμος 04.03.26

Ο πόλεμος στο Ιράν δεν αφορά μονάχα την βιομηχανία πετρελαίου, αλλά την παγκόσμια οικονομία

Από την στιγμή που το Ιράν έθεσε σε εφαρμογή το να βάλει τις χώρες του Κόλπου σε θέση άμυνας χτυπώντας αμερικανικές βάσεις και άλλους στόχους, δημιούργησε παγκόσμιο κλυδωνισμό

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Βασίλης Σπανάκης: «Η επιστολική ψήφος φέρνει την Ελλάδα πιο μπροστά»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 04.03.26

Βασίλης Σπανάκης: «Η επιστολική ψήφος φέρνει την Ελλάδα πιο μπροστά»

«Δε μπορούμε να κλείνουμε την πόρτα της πατρίδας μας στους Έλληνες», τόνισε ο Βασίλης Σπανάκης. «Η επιστολική ψήφος των Ελλήνων του εξωτερικού φέρνει την Ελλάδα πιο μπροστά», προσέθεσε.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νιουκάστλ – Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ
Ποδόσφαιρο 04.03.26

LIVE: Νιουκάστλ – Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ

LIVE: Νιουκάστλ – Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Νιουκάστλ – Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ για την 29η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Κηφισιά – ΠΑΟΚ 1-4: Στην κορυφή με σπρώξιμο από τους Φωτιά, Βεργέτη (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 04.03.26

Κηφισιά – ΠΑΟΚ 1-4: Στην κορυφή με σπρώξιμο από τους Φωτιά, Βεργέτη (vid)

Χρειάστηκε πέναλτι-φάντασμα για να νικήσει ο ΠΑΟΚ την Κηφισιά, σε ένα ματς που ζορίστηκε πολύ καθώς το 4-1 δεν δείχνει την εικόνα του αγώνα.. Δυο πέναλτι δόθηκαν υπέρ του ΠΑΟΚ που ανέβηκε μετά το 2-1.

Σύνταξη
Λευκός Οίκος: «Η Ισπανία θα συνεργαστεί με τον αμερικανικό στρατό» – Διαψεύδει η κυβέρνηση Σάντσεθ
Κόσμος 04.03.26

Λευκός Οίκος: «Η Ισπανία θα συνεργαστεί με τον αμερικανικό στρατό» – Διαψεύδει η κυβέρνηση Σάντσεθ

Η κυβέρνηση Σάντσεθ αρνείται κατηγορηματικά ότι εξετάζει το ενδεχόμενο συνεργασίας με τις ΗΠΑ σε ό,τι αφορά τη στρατιωτική επιχείρηση εναντίον του Ιράν.

Σύνταξη
