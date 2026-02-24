Τρίτη 24 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 08:32

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Νηστεία: Αποφεύγουμε τις διατροφικές παγίδες της

Νηστεία: Αποφεύγουμε τις διατροφικές παγίδες της

Spotlight

Hydra is experiencing an unprecedented surge in visitors as Hollywood star Brad Pitt begins filming his new movie on the picturesque Saronic island.

Production was initially scheduled to start on Clean Monday — the first day of Lent in the Greek Orthodox calendar — but heavy crowds have pushed the first shoots to Tuesday, Feb. 24. Filming is expected to continue through early March, likely until March 5, before moving on to Athens.

Hydra Hotels at 100% Occupancy

In recent days, finding accommodation on Hydra has become virtually impossible. The island is operating at full capacity, with hotels and rental properties reporting 100% occupancy. Even small rooms are unavailable, as visitors, media crews and film production staff have filled every corner of the island.

International Media Descend on Hydra

Television crews, journalists and photojournalists from around the world have set up on the island, hoping to capture a glimpse of the Oscar-winning actor.

Pitt is accompanied in Greece by his partner, Ines de Ramon. Adding to the intrigue, the actor is reportedly traveling with four look-alikes, making it more difficult for photographers and fans to determine when they are seeing the real star.

Footage and photos circulated Friday showing Pitt strolling through Hydra’s narrow cobblestone streets and standing on the rooftop terrace of a historic mansion, smiling and waving to onlookers. Still, many observers questioned whether the man in the images was the real Brad Pitt or one of his doubles.

Where Is Brad Pitt Staying?

According to reports, Pitt is staying at a villa owned by a prominent local businessman. Security measures around the production are strict. Other sources say members of the production team have rented several luxury properties across the island, though it remains unclear exactly where the actor himself is residing.

Hydra Becomes a Film Set

The heart of the production activity is centered at Hydra’s harbor, where the main set has been constructed. A large dark-green inflatable water tank has been installed on the stone-paved port, connected to pipes and a generator. The setup will be used to create artificial rain for key scenes.

Filming will also take place inside local restaurants and aboard a high-speed “Flying Dolphin” hydrofoil dating back to the 1980s.

The daily catering operation serves approximately 250 people and, at the production’s request, features Greek flavors and healthy options.

Source: tovima.com

