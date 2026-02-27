Σάββατο 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
CAPITAL TANKERS Corp. IPO – A Historic Record for Greek Shipping
English edition 27 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 22:47

CAPITAL TANKERS Corp. IPO – A Historic Record for Greek Shipping

The largest shipping capital raise of all time on the Oslo Stock Exchange – Multiple oversubscription of the public offering.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ο νυχτερινός θόρυβος «ανεβάζει» τη χοληστερόλη

Ο νυχτερινός θόρυβος «ανεβάζει» τη χοληστερόλη

Spotlight

Capital Tankers Corp., interests of Evangelos Marinakis, has successfully completed the largest capital raising ever carried out by a shipping company on the Oslo Stock Exchange, confirming that Greek shipping continues to make history in the international capital markets.

The total size of the offering ultimately reached $500 million, with overall demand multiple times exceeding the initial offer, reflecting both the strength of the transaction and the intense investor appetite.

Based on the final amount of capital raised, the transaction ranks among the largest capital raises by a shipping company globally and unquestionably as the largest ever for a shipping company on the Norwegian stock exchange.

Strong Investor Base and $2.0 Billion Market Capitalization

Capital Tankers Corp. is preparing to list on Euronext Growth Oslo with a market capitalization of nearly $2.0 billion and an offer price of NOK 134 per share. A 26% stake has been allocated to the public, with emphasis on high-quality, long-term institutional investors, while Capital Maritime & Trading retains 74%.

Trading of the shares under the ticker “CAPT” is expected to commence on March 17, 2026. The process includes a greenshoe, allowing for over-allotment and share purchases within the designated time window.

A “Pure Play” in Crude Tankers with a State-of-the-Art Fleet

Capital Tankers Corp., a spin-off from Capital Maritime & Trading, represents a “pure play” in the crude tanker segment. The company operates a fleet of 30 tankers (VLCCs, Suezmax and Aframax/LR2), with a total estimated value of $3.5 billion.

Of the 30 vessels, eight are already on the water, while 22 newbuild vessels are under construction with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2028. In addition, the company holds options for up to 13 additional newbuild vessels, bringing its total enterprise value to $5.1 billion and positioning it among the largest owners of crude tankers worldwide.

A key competitive advantage lies in the fact that a significant portion of the fleet is LNG dual-fuel capable or LNG-ready, featuring advanced technological specifications that enhance energy efficiency and fuel flexibility. In an environment of increasingly stringent regulations — from the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime to IMO initiatives — this technological positioning provides strategic depth and long-term resilience.

Allocation of the $500 Million Proceeds

The proceeds of the public offering will primarily be directed toward financing the company’s investment program, supporting working capital, covering transaction costs, and funding general corporate purposes.

In response to strong interest from Norwegian and international investors, management decided to increase the base offering from approximately $300 million to $435 million, and to expand the additional share component from $45 million to $65 million, ultimately bringing the total offering size to $500 million. This decision reflects both market confidence and a strategic focus on building a robust capital base.

Oslo and the Next Chapter

The Oslo Stock Exchange has evolved into a leading platform for shipping listings, supported by a specialized investor base and a long-standing maritime tradition. For the Capital Group, this new listing represents another strategic step in its international expansion, following the successful trajectory of Capital Clean Energy Carriers on the NASDAQ, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.4 billion.

However, the plan does not end here. Capital Tankers is also planning a parallel listing in the United States, on the New York Stock Exchange.

The success of Capital Tankers Corp. is more than just another transaction. It represents the second largest shipping IPO in history and underscores the strong track record of the Capital maritime group, as shipping companies affiliated with Evangelos Marinakis have executed three of the ten largest shipping IPOs globally.

At the same time, it constitutes a powerful vote of confidence in Greek shipping, in the strategy of fleet renewal with green characteristics, and in the ability of Greek shipping groups to raise capital in demanding international markets. It is a strong reminder that, despite geopolitical turbulence, energy transitions and mounting regulatory pressures, the shipping industry remains capable of mobilizing large-scale capital from the world’s most sophisticated markets — and continuing to impress.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ναυτιλία
Capital Tankers Corp.: Ιστορικό ρεκόρ για την ελληνική ναυτιλία

Capital Tankers Corp.: Ιστορικό ρεκόρ για την ελληνική ναυτιλία

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ο νυχτερινός θόρυβος «ανεβάζει» τη χοληστερόλη

Ο νυχτερινός θόρυβος «ανεβάζει» τη χοληστερόλη

Wall Street
Wall Street: Βουτιά 500 μονάδων για Dow, αυξάνονται οι ανησυχίες για πληθωρισμό και ΑΙ

Wall Street: Βουτιά 500 μονάδων για Dow, αυξάνονται οι ανησυχίες για πληθωρισμό και ΑΙ

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 25.02.26

«Push Up»: Μια παράσταση καθρέφτης του εργασιακού κόσμου - Ποιος θα πατήσει «επί πτωμάτων»;

Με χιούμορ, ένταση και συνεχείς ανατροπές, η παράσταση «Push Up» βυθίζεται στα άδυτα μιας πολυεθνικής, όπου η προσωπική και επαγγελματική ανέλιξη μετατρέπεται σε αγώνα επιβίωσης.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Γαλλία: Στα χέρια χάκερ ιατρικά στοιχεία 15 εκατομμυρίων πολιτών – Και πολιτικοί μεταξύ τους
Προσωπικά δεδομένα 27.02.26

Γαλλία: Στα χέρια χάκερ ιατρικά στοιχεία 15 εκατομμυρίων πολιτών – Και πολιτικοί μεταξύ τους

Από την κυβερνοεπίθεση εκτέθηκαν στο διαδίκτυο ακόμη και πληροφορίες όπως αν κάποιος είναι ομοφυλόφιλος ή αν έχει κάποια ασθένεια. Επίσης, σχόλια των γιατρών σχετικά με τους ασθενείς.

Σύνταξη
Αυστηρές κυρώσεις από τη Μπενφίκα σε πέντε οπαδούς της για ρατσιστικές συμπεριφορές
Ποδόσφαιρο 27.02.26

Αυστηρές κυρώσεις από τη Μπενφίκα σε πέντε οπαδούς της για ρατσιστικές συμπεριφορές

Η ομάδα του Βαγγέλη Παυλίδη δείχνει μηδενική ανοχή στον ρατσισμό ανακοινώνοντας την αναστολή της ιδιότητας μέλους και την αφαίρεση των εισιτηρίων διαρκείας από πέντε φιλάθλους τους για γεγονότα με τη Ρεάλ.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Μακρόν: Παρουσιάζει τη γαλλική πολιτική πυρηνικής αποτροπής σε βάση υποβρυχίων εν μέσω φόβων για την Ρωσία
Την Δευτέρα 27.02.26

Ο Μακρόν παρουσιάζει τη γαλλική πολιτική πυρηνικής αποτροπής σε βάση υποβρυχίων, εν μέσω φόβων για την Ρωσία

Η ομιλία του Εμανουέλ Μακρόν αναμένεται από τους Ευρωπαίους εταίρους, εν μέσω αβεβαιότητας σχετικά με την αξιοπιστία της αμερικανικής πυρηνικής ομπρέλας

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Ιράν: Τύμπανα πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή, πού έχουν συγκεντρωθεί τα στρατεύματα των ΗΠΑ – Χάρτες και βίντεο
Παγκόσμια ανησυχία 27.02.26 Upd: 23:45

Τύμπανα πολέμου: Πού έχουν συγκεντρωθεί τα στρατεύματα των ΗΠΑ που απειλούν το Ιράν - Χάρτες και βίντεο

«Η ειρήνη είναι εφικτή» δήλωσε ο ΥΠΕΞ του Ομάν, χώρας που διαμεσολαβεί ανάμεσα σε ΗΠΑ και Ιράν μετά τη συνάντησή του με τον Τζέι Ντι Βανς - Δεν έχει πάρει τελική απόφαση ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Η Κιμ Κατράλ και ο σύζυγός της Ράσελ Τόμας κάνουν την πρώτη τους εμφάνιση μετά τον πριβέ γάμο τους
4ος γάμος 27.02.26

Η Κιμ Κατράλ και ο σύζυγός της Ράσελ Τόμας κάνουν την πρώτη τους εμφάνιση μετά τον πριβέ γάμο τους

Η αγαπημένη ηθοποιός και ο σύζυγός της Ράσελ Τόμας ενώθηκαν με τα δεσμά του γάμου στο Chelsea Old Town Hall του Λονδίνου στις 4 Δεκεμβρίου του 2025. Ήταν ο τέταρτος γάμος για την Κιμ Κατράλ και τώρα μόλις εμφανίστηκαν στην Εβδομάδα Μόδας του Λονδίνου.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
«Απαιτούμε πραγματική δικαίωση»: Οργή λαού 3 χρόνια μετά το έγκλημα στα Τέμπη – Ξεσηκωμός και απεργίες σε όλη τη χώρα
«Δεν ξεχνάμε, δεν συγχωρούμε» 27.02.26

«Απαιτούμε πραγματική δικαίωση»: Οργή λαού 3 χρόνια μετά το έγκλημα στα Τέμπη – Ξεσηκωμός και απεργίες σε όλη τη χώρα

Τρία χρόνια από το έγκλημα των Τεμπών, η ελληνική κοινωνία ξεχύνεται εκ νέου στους δρόμους και απαιτεί πραγματική απονομή δικαιοσύνης για τον άδικο χαμό των 57 συνανθρώπων μας.

Σύνταξη
Κονγκό: Βρέθηκαν δύο ομαδικοί τάφοι στην πόλη Ουβίρα, μετά την αποχώρηση των ανταρτών – 172 πτώματα
Εμφύλιος πόλεμος 27.02.26

Κονγκό: Βρέθηκαν δύο ομαδικοί τάφοι στην πόλη Ουβίρα, μετά την αποχώρηση των ανταρτών – 172 πτώματα

Η οργάνωση Human Rights Watch κατήγγειλε τον Δεκέμβριο ότι αντάρτες προχωρούσαν σε εκτελέσεις ανθρώπων με συνοπτικές διαδικασίες στην Ουβίρα. Ωστόσο υπάρχουν καταγγελίες για βιαιότητες και από τον στρατό.

Σύνταξη
Η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη συνιστά 19 στις 20 φορές πυρηνικές επιθέσεις σε «παιχνίδια πολέμου»
AI 27.02.26

Η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη συνιστά 19 στις 20 φορές πυρηνικές επιθέσεις σε «παιχνίδια πολέμου»

Η μελέτη διαπίστωσε ότι κάθε μοντέλο με τεχνητή νοημοσύνη σε κάθε παιχνίδι πολέμου κλιμάκωσε τη σύγκρουση απειλώντας με τη χρήση πυρηνικών όπλων τουλάχιστον μια φορά.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
LIVE: Γουλβς – Άστον Βίλα
Ποδόσφαιρο 27.02.26

LIVE: Γουλβς – Άστον Βίλα

LIVE: Γουλβς – Άστον Βίλα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Γουλβς – Άστον Βίλα για την η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από τη Λέρο: Όταν ο πατέρας χτυπούσε τον γιο του πριν από ένα χρόνο
«Περίμενα ότι...» 27.02.26

Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από τη Λέρο: Όταν ο πατέρας χτυπούσε τον γιο του πριν από ένα χρόνο

Ο 18χρονος κατέβηκε από το μηχανάκι και στη συνέχεια ο πατέρας του έρχεται και τον χτυπάει στο πρόσωπο, με τον γιο του να προσπαθεί να αποφύγει τα χτυπήματα.

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: Αεροπορικές εταιρείες ακυρώνουν πτήσεις προς τα αεροδρόμια της Ισλαμικής Δημοκρατίας
Και προς Ισραήλ 27.02.26

Ιράν: Αεροπορικές εταιρείες ακυρώνουν πτήσεις προς τα αεροδρόμια της Ισλαμικής Δημοκρατίας

Εν μέσω φόβων για αμερικανική στρατιωτική επίθεση, οι τουρκικές αερογραμμές και δύο ιρανικές ακύρωσαν πτήσεις τους για την Τεχεράνη. Και άλλες εταιρείες έχουν αναστείλει πτήσεις τους προς τη Μέση Ανατολή.

Σύνταξη
Η υποκρισία Μητσοτάκη για την εμπιστοσύνη στην Δικαιοσύνη και η αφωνία για τις υποκλοπές – «Δεν τελείωσε εδώ», λέει η αντιπολίτευση
Κοροϊδία 27.02.26

Η υποκρισία Μητσοτάκη για την εμπιστοσύνη στην Δικαιοσύνη και η αφωνία για τις υποκλοπές – «Δεν τελείωσε εδώ», λέει η αντιπολίτευση

Προκλητική χαρακτηρίζουν τα κόμματα της αντιπολίτευσης την επιμονή του Μαξίμου στην επίκληση της «εμπιστοσύνης που έχει η κυβέρνηση στην Δικαιοσύνη». Όσο για την «γαλάζια» πεποίθηση ότι τις υποκλοπές τις διέπραξαν ιδιώτες, αυτή ξεπερνάει τα όρια

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Απόλλων Σμύρνης – Ολυμπιακός 8-15: Ολοταχώς για μια ακόμα κούπα οι Ερυθρόλευκοι (vid)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 27.02.26

Απόλλων Σμύρνης – Ολυμπιακός 8-15: Ολοταχώς για μια ακόμα κούπα οι Ερυθρόλευκοι (vid)

Ο Ολυμπιακός επιβλήθηκε του Απόλλωνα Σμύρνης με 15-8 και προκρίθηκε στον τελικό του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδας – Αντίπαλος των Ερυθρόλευκων στη «μάχη» για τη διεκδίκηση της κούπας ο Παναθηναϊκός.

Σύνταξη
Γκουτέρες: Ζητά «άμεση εκεχειρία» ανάμεσα σε Πακιστάν και Αφγανιστάν – Το Ιράν πρότεινε να μεσολαβήσει
Διεθνείς εκκλήσεις 27.02.26

«Άμεση εκεχειρία» ανάμεσα σε Πακιστάν και Αφγανιστάν ζητά ο Γκουτέρες - Το Ιράν πρότεινε να μεσολαβήσει

Αντίστοιχη ανακοίνωση εξέδωσε πρόεδρος της Διεθνούς Επιτροπής του Ερυθρού Σταυρού - Ιράν και Ιράκ καλούν σε αυτοσυγκράτηση Πακιστάν και Αφγανιστάν 

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο