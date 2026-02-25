Source: tovima.com
Inbound Travel Surges to 49% in Dec. 2025
The increase in receipts was driven by a 49% surge in inbound travel flows, although average spending per trip declined by 10.6%.
- Συμφωνίες στην Ουάσιγκτον - Το αμερικανικό LNG αναδιατάσσει τον ενεργειακό χάρτη
- 26χρονος σκοτώθηκε σε σύγκρουση μηχανών στο Πέραμα
- Πολύνεκρο ναυάγιο στο Ηράκλειο: Στον ανακριτή οι φερόμενοι ως διακινητές – Οι κατηγορίες που τους ασκήθηκαν
- Σοκ στο Χόλιγουντ: Νεκρή στα 42 της η κόρη του ηθοποιού Μάρτιν Σορτ
Greece’s tourism sector closed 2025 with a sharp rise in arrivals, as inbound travel jumped 49% in December and increased 5.6% over the full year to 37.98 million visitors, according to data released by the Bank of Greece.
Preliminary figures showed the travel balance posted a surplus of 313.2 million euros in December 2025, up 83.5% from 170.7 million euros in the same month a year earlier.
Travel receipts rose 33% year-on-year in December to 623.0 million euros, compared with 468.6 million euros in December 2024. Travel payments increased at a slower pace of 4%, reaching 309.9 million euros.
The increase in receipts was driven by a 49% surge in inbound travel flows, although average spending per trip declined by 10.6%.
Net travel services receipts offset 8.8% of the goods trade deficit and accounted for 75.2% of total net services receipts in the month.
Full-year 2025 results
For the whole of 2025, the travel balance recorded a surplus of 20.26 billion euros, up from 18.79 billion euros in 2024.
Travel receipts rose by 2.03 billion euros, or 9.4%, to 23.63 billion euros. Travel payments increased by 565.5 million euros, or 20.2%, to 3.37 billion euros.
The annual rise in receipts reflected both a 5.6% increase in inbound travel and a 3.8% rise in average spending per trip.
Net travel services receipts offset 59.9% of the goods deficit and contributed 89.0% of total net services receipts in 2025.
In December, receipts from residents of the European Union (EU-27) increased by 10.9% to 295.1 million euros.
Receipts from residents of non-EU countries jumped 63.3% to 322.4 million euros, compared with 197.4 million euros a year earlier.
The increase from EU countries was mainly driven by a 154.3% surge in receipts from residents of countries outside the euro area, which rose to 82.9 million euros from 32.6 million euros. By contrast, receipts from euro area residents fell 9.1% to 212.2 million euros.
- Το ΠΑΣΟΚ ζητεί να ελεγχθεί ο ρόλος, οι επιλογές και οι προτεραιότητες του Υπερταμείου
- Συμφωνίες στην Ουάσιγκτον: Το αμερικανικό LNG αναδιατάσσει τον ενεργειακό χάρτη
- Νίκησαν χωρίς τον Αντετοκούνμπο οι Μιλγουόκι Μπακς – Όλα τα αποτελέσματα του NBA
- Περιφέρεια αποτυπώνει και χαρτογραφεί τις χωρικές διαστάσεις της φτώχειας
- Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στην Ευελπίδων – Εκκενώνονται τα δικαστήρια
- Φουντώνουν οι εσωκομματικές αντιθέσεις στη ΝΔ μετά την παρέμβαση Δένδια
- Ο ψυχισμός ενός ανθρώπου που ξεσπά με βία απέναντι στα ζώα
- Μιλάνο – Ολυμπιακός: Ψάχνουν επική ανατροπή οι «ερυθρόλευκες»
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις