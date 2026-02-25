Τετάρτη 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Inbound Travel Surges to 49% in Dec. 2025
English edition 25 Φεβρουαρίου 2026

Inbound Travel Surges to 49% in Dec. 2025

The increase in receipts was driven by a 49% surge in inbound travel flows, although average spending per trip declined by 10.6%.

Vita.gr
Baduanjin: Η αρχαία κινεζική πρακτική που «ρίχνει» την υπέρταση

Baduanjin: Η αρχαία κινεζική πρακτική που «ρίχνει» την υπέρταση

Spotlight

Greece’s tourism sector closed 2025 with a sharp rise in arrivals, as inbound travel jumped 49% in December and increased 5.6% over the full year to 37.98 million visitors, according to data released by the Bank of Greece.

Preliminary figures showed the travel balance posted a surplus of 313.2 million euros in December 2025, up 83.5% from 170.7 million euros in the same month a year earlier.

Travel receipts rose 33% year-on-year in December to 623.0 million euros, compared with 468.6 million euros in December 2024. Travel payments increased at a slower pace of 4%, reaching 309.9 million euros.

The increase in receipts was driven by a 49% surge in inbound travel flows, although average spending per trip declined by 10.6%.

Net travel services receipts offset 8.8% of the goods trade deficit and accounted for 75.2% of total net services receipts in the month.

Full-year 2025 results

For the whole of 2025, the travel balance recorded a surplus of 20.26 billion euros, up from 18.79 billion euros in 2024.

Travel receipts rose by 2.03 billion euros, or 9.4%, to 23.63 billion euros. Travel payments increased by 565.5 million euros, or 20.2%, to 3.37 billion euros.

The annual rise in receipts reflected both a 5.6% increase in inbound travel and a 3.8% rise in average spending per trip.

Net travel services receipts offset 59.9% of the goods deficit and contributed 89.0% of total net services receipts in 2025.

In December, receipts from residents of the European Union (EU-27) increased by 10.9% to 295.1 million euros.

Receipts from residents of non-EU countries jumped 63.3% to 322.4 million euros, compared with 197.4 million euros a year earlier.

The increase from EU countries was mainly driven by a 154.3% surge in receipts from residents of countries outside the euro area, which rose to 82.9 million euros from 32.6 million euros. By contrast, receipts from euro area residents fell 9.1% to 212.2 million euros.

Source: tovima.com

googlenews

Vita.gr
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Το ΠΑΣΟΚ ζητεί να ελεγχθεί ο ρόλος, οι επιλογές και οι προτεραιότητες του Υπερταμείου
Με επιστολή 25.02.26

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ ζητεί να ελεγχθεί ο ρόλος, οι επιλογές και οι προτεραιότητες του Υπερταμείου

Με επιστολή τους, βουλευτές του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ αναφέρουν ότι «από την ίδρυσή του Υπερταμείου, το 2016 και μέχρι σήμερα, παραμένουν ουσιαστικά αδρανείς οι διατάξεις λογοδοσίας του απέναντι στη Βουλή».

Σύνταξη
Συμφωνίες στην Ουάσιγκτον: Το αμερικανικό LNG αναδιατάσσει τον ενεργειακό χάρτη
Στρατηγική κατεύθυνση 25.02.26

Συμφωνίες στην Ουάσιγκτον - Το αμερικανικό LNG αναδιατάσσει τον ενεργειακό χάρτη

Οι νέες πολυετείς συμφωνίες που υπεγράφησαν στην Ουάσιγκτον αφορούν τέσσερις χώρες-κλειδιά της περιφέρειας - Αλβανία, Βουλγαρία, Βοσνία–Ερζεγοβίνη, Ουκρανία - και διασφαλίζουν σταθερές ποσότητες LNG

Μάχη Τράτσα
Μάχη Τράτσα
Φουντώνουν οι εσωκομματικές αντιθέσεις στη ΝΔ μετά την παρέμβαση Δένδια
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 25.02.26

Φουντώνουν οι εσωκομματικές αντιθέσεις στη ΝΔ μετά την παρέμβαση Δένδια

Η κριτική του Ευριπίδη Στυλιανίδη, ο οποίος κατέστησε σαφές ότι συμμερίζεται τις ανησυχίες Δένδια, οι βολές του Μακάριου Λαζαρίδη κατά του υπουργού Άμυνας και η στάση του Μαξίμου που επιχειρεί να σκεπάσει τα εσωκομματικά του στο δρόμο προς το συνέδριο.

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Ο ψυχισμός ενός ανθρώπου που ξεσπά με βία απέναντι στα ζώα
Προάγγελος κινδύνου 25.02.26

Τι κρύβεται πίσω από τη βία κατά των ζώων; - Τι μαρτυρούν διεθνείς έρευνες και η εγκληματολογική ψυχολογία

Η βία κατά των ζώων δεν είναι ένα μεμονωμένο περιστατικό «κακιάς στιγμής». Είναι ένα ηχηρό «καμπανάκι» για σοβαρές ψυχοπαθολογικές ελλείψεις.

Τζούλη Τούντα
Τζούλη Τούντα
ΒΗΜΑ: Έρχεται αυτή την Κυριακή με το Ετυμολογικό Λεξικό της Νέας Ελληνικής Γλώσσας του Γεώργιου Μπαμπινιώτη
Media 25.02.26

ΒΗΜΑ: Έρχεται αυτή την Κυριακή με το Ετυμολογικό Λεξικό της Νέας Ελληνικής Γλώσσας του Γεώργιου Μπαμπινιώτη

Την 1η Μαρτίου, το ΒΗΜΑ της Κυριακής κυκλοφορεί μαζί με τον πρώτο τόμο του Ετυμολογικού Λεξικού της Νέας Ελληνικής Γλώσσας του καθηγητή Γεώργιου Μπαμπινιώτη.

Σύνταξη
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Η ελληνική γλώσσα στο διάβα του χρόνου: Το ειδικό λεξιλόγιο της φιλοσοφίας (Μέρος ΣΤ’)
Language 25.02.26

Η ελληνική γλώσσα στο διάβα του χρόνου: Το ειδικό λεξιλόγιο της φιλοσοφίας (Μέρος ΣΤ’)

Η λέξη «φιλοσοφία» σήμαινε στα αρχαία ελληνικά την αγάπη προς τη σοφία, τη συστηματική σπουδή και έρευνα κάποιου πράγματος με σκοπό την εύρεση της αλήθειας, την εξερεύνηση εντέλει της ουσίας των όντων

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Champions League: Συμπληρώνεται το «παζλ» των «16»
Champions League 25.02.26

Champions League: Συμπληρώνεται το «παζλ» των «16»

Ολοκληρώνεται το βράδυ της Τετάρτης η δεύτερη ημέρα των ρεβάνς της ενδιάμεσης φάσης του Champions League και έτσι, στις δώδεκα γνωστές, προστίθενται οι τελευταίες τέσσερις ομάδες που θα βρεθούν στους «16».

Σύνταξη
Αίγιο: «Σε σοκ τα παιδιά – Ο γιος μου θα μείνει με τα σκάγια όλη του τη ζωή» – Οργή συγγενών για τον 46χρονο
Στο Αίγιο 25.02.26

«Σε σοκ τα παιδιά - Ο γιος μου θα μείνει με τα σκάγια όλη του τη ζωή» - Οργή συγγενών για τον 46χρονο δράστη

«Είναι απόπειρα ανθρωποκτονίας από πρόθεση, ούτε στον αέρα δεν έριξε, ήταν ευθεία βολή προς τα παιδιά», λέει σοκαρισμένος ο πατέρας του ενός παιδιού που πυροβόλησε ο 46χρονος στο Αίγιο

Σύνταξη
«Σκοτώνετε Αμερικανούς»: Η Ιλχάν Ομάρ των Δημοκρατικών, διέκοψε το αντιμεταναστευτικό παραλήρημα του Τραμπ
Δείτε βίντεο 25.02.26

«Σκοτώνετε Αμερικανούς»: Η Ιλχάν Ομάρ των Δημοκρατικών, διέκοψε το αντιμεταναστευτικό παραλήρημα του Τραμπ

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ υπερασπίστηκε στην ομιλία του στο Κογκρέσο τη σκληρή γραμμή της κυβέρνησής του στο μεταναστευτικό με τους Δημοκρατικούς να τον αποδοκιμάζουν έντονα

Σύνταξη
Εβρος: «Το νερό απο ευλογία έγινε για εμάς κατάρα – Οι υποδομές είναι ελάχιστες και απαρχαιωμένες»
150.000 πλημμυρισμένα στρέμματα 25.02.26

Εβρος: «Το νερό απο ευλογία έγινε για εμάς κατάρα – Οι υποδομές είναι ελάχιστες και απαρχαιωμένες»

Τα πλημμυρικά φαινόμενα εναλλάσσονται με τη ξηρασία και τη λειψυδρία και η κλιματική αλλαγή δείχνει στον Εβρο τα πολλά πρόσωπα της - Μιλούν στο in o δήμαρχος Σουφλίου, οι υδρογεωλόγοι Κώστας Βουδούρης και Παναγιώτης Σαμπατακάκης, ο Κώστας Λαγουβάρδος και ο διευθυντής του Μουσείου Μεταξιού Σουφλίου

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Εξωφρενικά τεράστιο το χάσμα πλουσίων και φτωχών – Μπορεί ένας φόρος στα μεγάλα εισοδήματα να κάνει την διαφορά;
Τι πιστεύουν οι Έλληνες 25.02.26

Εξωφρενικά τεράστιο το χάσμα πλουσίων και φτωχών - Μπορεί ένας φόρος στα μεγάλα εισοδήματα να κάνει την διαφορά;

Το χάσμα μεταξύ πλούσιων και φτωχών έχει φτάσει σε τέτοια άκρα που η επείγουσα δράση έχει καταστεί απαραίτητη

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Με απουσίες και στόχο την επιστροφή στις νίκες κόντρα στη Ζαλγκίρις ο Ολυμπιακός
Euroleague 25.02.26

Με απουσίες και στόχο την επιστροφή στις νίκες κόντρα στη Ζαλγκίρις ο Ολυμπιακός

Χωρίς Μιλουτίνοφ και Βεζένκοφ αλλά με στόχο τη νίκη που θα τον εδραιώσει περισσότερο στην τετράδα της Euroleague, αντιμετωπίζει ο Ολυμπιακός τη Ζαλγκίρις στο Κάουνας, το βράδυ της Τετάρτης.

Σύνταξη
Κίνηση: Στο «κόκκινο» κεντρικοί δρόμοι στην Αττική – Πού εντοπίζονται αυξημένα προβλήματα και καθυστερήσεις
Κίνηση 25.02.26

Στο «κόκκινο» κεντρικοί δρόμοι στην Αττική - Πού εντοπίζονται τα περισσότερα προβλήματα και καθυστερήσεις

Μεγάλη κίνηση στους δρόμους - Μποτιλιάρισμα στον Κηφισό και στα δύο ρεύματα κυκλοφορίας - Στην Αττική Οδό οι καθυστερήσεις φτάνουν τα 25' προς Αεροδρόμιο

Σύνταξη
Σκύρος: Διέγνωσαν πνευμονία σε 46χρονο και πέθανε από ανακοπή κάποιες ώρες μετά – Τι καταγγέλλει η οικογένεια
Ελλάδα 25.02.26

Σκύρος: Διέγνωσαν πνευμονία σε 46χρονο και πέθανε από ανακοπή κάποιες ώρες μετά – Τι καταγγέλλει η οικογένεια

Ο 46χρονος ένιωσε έντονη αδιαθεσία με πόνο στο στήθος και βήχα και επισκέφθηκε το Πολυδύναμο Ιατρείο Σκύρου. Η γιατρός, όπως καταγγέλλεται, φέρεται να επέδειξε αδιαφορία λόγω των εορτασμών των Αποκριών

Σύνταξη
Αποθέωση στο γήπεδο της Σουόνσι για τον συνιδιοκτήτη Snoop Dogg! (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.02.26

Αποθέωση στο γήπεδο της Σουόνσι για τον συνιδιοκτήτη Snoop Dogg! (vid)

Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες στην Ουαλία καθώς ο Αμερικανός ράπερ Snoop Dogg επισκέφθηκε για πρώτη φορά το γήπεδο της Σουόνσι, μετά την απόφασή του να μπει στο ιδιοκτησιακό σχήμα της και γνώρισε την αποθέωση!

Σύνταξη
«Push Up»: Μια παράσταση καθρέφτης του εργασιακού κόσμου – Ποιος θα πατήσει «επί πτωμάτων»;
inTickets 25.02.26

«Push Up»: Μια παράσταση καθρέφτης του εργασιακού κόσμου - Ποιος θα πατήσει «επί πτωμάτων»;

Με χιούμορ, ένταση και συνεχείς ανατροπές, η παράσταση «Push Up» βυθίζεται στα άδυτα μιας πολυεθνικής, όπου η προσωπική και επαγγελματική ανέλιξη μετατρέπεται σε αγώνα επιβίωσης.

Σύνταξη
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

