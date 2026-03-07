Iran Says It Will Halt Strikes on Neighbours Unless Attacked

Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that Iran would suspend attacks on neighboring countries unless those states launch strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian said Iran’s temporary leadership council had approved the measure, signaling what he described as a conditional halt to strikes targeting countries in the region.

Under the decision, Iran would refrain from attacking neighbouring states unless those countries were directly involved in military action against Iran or launched attacks from their territory.

Decision Comes Amid Escalating Conflict

The announcement comes as Iran continues to carry out military strikes in the region following U.S.-Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s leadership said the new position aims to limit the scope of its operations toward neighboring states while maintaining the right to respond if attacks against the country originate from those territories.