Σάββατο 07 Μαρτίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Iran Says It Will Halt Strikes on Neighbours Unless Attacked
English edition 07 Μαρτίου 2026, 13:05

Iran Says It Will Halt Strikes on Neighbours Unless Attacked

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran’s temporary leadership council approved suspending attacks on neighboring countries unless those states launch strikes against the Islamic Republic

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Έχετε το δικό σας στέκι; Η επιστήμη λέει ότι κάνει καλό στην ψυχική υγεία

Έχετε το δικό σας στέκι; Η επιστήμη λέει ότι κάνει καλό στην ψυχική υγεία

Spotlight

Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that Iran would suspend attacks on neighboring countries unless those states launch strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian said Iran’s temporary leadership council had approved the measure, signaling what he described as a conditional halt to strikes targeting countries in the region.

Under the decision, Iran would refrain from attacking neighbouring states unless those countries were directly involved in military action against Iran or launched attacks from their territory.

Decision Comes Amid Escalating Conflict

The announcement comes as Iran continues to carry out military strikes in the region following U.S.-Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s leadership said the new position aims to limit the scope of its operations toward neighboring states while maintaining the right to respond if attacks against the country originate from those territories.

Source: tovima.com 

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Πετρέλαιο
Πετρέλαιο: Προβλέψεις σοκ – Μια ανάσα από τα 100 δολ.

Πετρέλαιο: Προβλέψεις σοκ – Μια ανάσα από τα 100 δολ.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Έχετε το δικό σας στέκι; Η επιστήμη λέει ότι κάνει καλό στην ψυχική υγεία

Έχετε το δικό σας στέκι; Η επιστήμη λέει ότι κάνει καλό στην ψυχική υγεία

Κόσμος
ΗΠΑ και Ισραήλ στόχευσαν πάνω από 6.600 πολιτικές υποδομές στο Ιράν

ΗΠΑ και Ισραήλ στόχευσαν πάνω από 6.600 πολιτικές υποδομές στο Ιράν

inWellness
Είναι το ταχίνι το superfood που δεν ξέραμε;
Vita 07.03.26

Είναι το ταχίνι το superfood που δεν ξέραμε;

Το ταχίνι είναι μοναδικό κυρίως χάρη στην απλότητά του - και μέσα σε 30 λεπτά από την κατανάλωσή του, ο οργανισμός απορροφά τα θρεπτικά συστατικά του και εξασφαλίζει έτσι διαθέσιμη ενέργεια χωρίς να ταλαιπωρεί το πεπτικό σύστημα.

Σύνταξη
inTown
inTickets 04.03.26

«Survivors – Ξαναγράφοντας το μύθο της»: Τρεις γυναίκες στο ταξίδι της επούλωσης, της ενδυνάμωσης και της αλληλεγγύης

Η ελληνική πρεμιέρα του ντοκιμαντέρ Survivors - Ξαναγράφοντας το μύθο της θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 13 Μαρτίου, στις 18:00, στην αίθουσα Τζων Κασσαβέτης στο πλαίσιο του 28ου Φεστιβάλ Ντοκιμαντέρ Θεσσαλονίκης.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Το 24ωρο του Μπραντ Πιτ στην Αθήνα: Από την αποθέωση στην πλατεία Κοτζιά στα γυρίσματα στο δημαρχείο
Βίντεο 07.03.26

Το 24ωρο του Μπραντ Πιτ στην Αθήνα: Από την αποθέωση στην πλατεία Κοτζιά στα γυρίσματα στο δημαρχείο

Με θερμή υποδοχή από θαυμαστές, πολύωρα γυρίσματα και μια πλατεία Κοτζιά που μετατράπηκε σε κινηματογραφικό σκηνικό κύλησε το 24ωρο του Μπραντ Πιτ στην Αθήνα για τη νέα ταινία «The Riders»

Σύνταξη
Ηράκλειο: Εργάτης έπεσε από ύψος και τραυματίστηκε σοβαρά στο κεφάλι – Νοσηλεύεται στο «Βενιζέλειο»
Ηράκλειο Κρήτης 07.03.26

Εργάτης έπεσε από ύψος και τραυματίστηκε σοβαρά στο κεφάλι - Νοσηλεύεται στο «Βενιζέλειο»

Ο άτυχος άνδρας ήταν μέλος εξωτερικού συνεργείου και την ώρα που σημειώθηκε το ατύχημα εκτελούσε εργασίες στην πύλη που βρίσκεται στην είσοδο του ΙΤΕ στο Ηράκλειο

Σύνταξη
Κως: Κρατούμενοι συνεπλάκησαν σε πλοίο κατά τη μεταγωγή τους στις φυλακές του νησιού
Σχηματίστηκε δικογραφία 07.03.26

Συμπλοκή κρατουμένων σε πλοίο κατά τη μεταγωγή τους στις φυλακές της Κω

Οι δύο κρατούμενοι, 44 και 27 ετών αντιστοίχως, μεταφέρονταν από την Αθήνα στην Κω όπου θα κρατούνταν - Από τη συμπλοκή τραυματίστηκαν ελαφρά οι αστυνομικοί που τους συνόδευαν

Σύνταξη
Ο πρώην σύζυγος της Μπρίτνεϊ Σπίαρς για τη σύλληψή της: Όλοι κάνουν λάθη – αξίζει την ιδιωτικότητα που χρειάζεται
Αλκοόλ και ναρκωτικά 07.03.26

Ο πρώην σύζυγος της Μπρίτνεϊ Σπίαρς για τη σύλληψή της: Όλοι κάνουν λάθη – αξίζει την ιδιωτικότητα που χρειάζεται

Ο Σαμ Ασγκάρι σχολίασε τη σύλληψη της πρώην συζύγου του Μπρίτνεϊ Σπίαρς για οδήγηση υπό την επήρεια, ζητώντας από τα μέσα ενημέρωσης να σεβαστούν την ιδιωτικότητά της και να της δώσουν τον χώρο που χρειάζεται

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: Η ειρήνευση μπορεί να επιτευχθεί μόνο μέσα από τη διπλωματία και τον σεβασμό του διεθνούς δικαίου
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.03.26

Ανδρουλάκης: Η ειρήνευση μπορεί να επιτευχθεί μόνο μέσα από τη διπλωματία και τον σεβασμό του διεθνούς δικαίου

«Η στρατιωτική παρουσία της Ελλάδας στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο οφείλει να αποσκοπεί αποκλειστικά στην προστασία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, που είναι εγγύτερα στην εμπόλεμη ζώνη» αναφέρει σε δήλωσή του ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης στη σκιά των εξελίξεων στη Μέση Ανατολή

Σύνταξη
Βασίλης Κικίλιας: «Aισθανόμαστε υπερήφανοι για τις φρεγάτες και τα F-16 που είναι στην Κύπρο για την προστασία της»
Μέση Ανατολή 07.03.26

Βασίλης Κικίλιας: «Aισθανόμαστε υπερήφανοι για τις φρεγάτες και τα F-16 που είναι στην Κύπρο για την προστασία της»

«Ιεραρχούμε τις επιπτώσεις και τις συνέπειες του πολέμου - Πρώτα απ’ όλα η ασφάλεια των ναυτικών μας, των ανθρώπων μας» δήλωσε μεταξύ άλλων ο υπουργός Ναυτιλίας, Βασίλης Κικίλιας

Σύνταξη
«Γυναίκες χωρίς άνδρες»: Το βιβλίο που το καθεστώς του Ιράν απαγόρευσε — αλλά δεν κατάφερε να σβήσει
Γυναίκα, Ζωή, Ελευθερία 07.03.26

«Γυναίκες χωρίς άνδρες»: Το βιβλίο που το καθεστώς του Ιράν απαγόρευσε — αλλά δεν κατάφερε να σβήσει

Από το πραξικόπημα του 1953 έως το σύνθημα «Γυναίκα, Ζωή, Ελευθερία», η νουβέλα της Σαχρνούς Παρσιπούρ αποκαλύπτει τις βαθιές ρίζες της πατριαρχικής βίας στο Ιράν και τον αγώνα των γυναικών για αυτονομία.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
ΗΠΑ: Πόσα δισεκατομμύρια κοστίζει στους Αμερικάνους ο πόλεμος του Τραμπ στο Ιράν
Μόνο η αρχή 07.03.26

Πόσα δισεκατομμύρια κοστίζει στους Αμερικάνους ο πόλεμος του Τραμπ στο Ιράν

Το Υπουργείο Άμυνας των ΗΠΑ επεξεργάζεται ένα αίτημα για έκτακτες δαπάνες ύψους άνω των 50 δισεκατομμυρίων δολαρίων για την αντικατάσταση των πυρομαχικών και του εξοπλισμού

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
«Φίλα με και θα δεις πόσο σημαντική είμαι» – Το τέλος του έρωτα της Σύλβια Πλαθ με τον Τεντ Χιουζ
«Σαν ένας ανέμελος φαύνος» 07.03.26

«Φίλα με και θα δεις πόσο σημαντική είμαι» - Το τέλος του έρωτα της Σύλβια Πλαθ με τον Τεντ Χιουζ

Το πιο διαβόητο, πολιτικοποιημένο και καταδικασμένο λογοτεχνικό ζευγάρι στην ιστορία μέσα από το νέο βιβλίο «The Daffodil Days» της Έλεν Μπέιν είναι ένα αριστοτεχνικό πορτρέτο του τελευταίου έτους της ζωής της Σίλβια Πλαθ και του Τεντ Χιουζ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
ΕΛΣΤΑΤ: Μείωση της απασχόλησης το δ’ τρίμηνο του 2025 – «Σβήνουν» τα αγροτικά επαγγέλματα
Εργατικό δυναμικό 07.03.26

ΕΛΣΤΑΤ: Μείωση της απασχόλησης το δ’ τρίμηνο του 2025 – «Σβήνουν» τα αγροτικά επαγγέλματα

Τα στοιχεία της ΕΛΣΤΑΤ για το δ' τρίμηνο του 2025 δείχνουν μείωση των απασχολούμενων κατά -1,7% σε σύγκριση με το β' τρίμηνο ή κατά 50.500 άτομα. Τεράστια η ψαλίδα με τα ποσοστά ανεργίας της ΔΥΠΑ.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (7/3): Πού θα δείτε το ΑΕΚ-ΑΕΛ Novibet και όλη την αγωνιστική δράση
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.03.26

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (7/3): Πού θα δείτε το ΑΕΚ-ΑΕΛ Novibet και όλη την αγωνιστική δράση

Το σημερινό (7/3) πρόγραμμα των αθλητικών μεταδόσεων. Πού θα δείτε το παιχνίδι της ΑΕΚ με την ΑΕΛ Novibet, αλλά και όλες τις αναμετρήσεις σε ποδόσφαιρο, μπάσκετ, αλλά και στα υπόλοιπα αθλήματα.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα καύσιμα του μισού δισ. στο ΧΑ, ο «εφιάλτης» της κυβέρνησης, το βρετανικό άλμα της Metlen, το ράλι της ΕΥΔΑΠ, έδειξε… «δόντια» η Qualco

Τα καύσιμα του μισού δισ. στο ΧΑ, ο «εφιάλτης» της κυβέρνησης, το βρετανικό άλμα της Metlen, το ράλι της ΕΥΔΑΠ, έδειξε… «δόντια» η Qualco

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 07 Μαρτίου 2026
Απόρρητο