Παρασκευή 27 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική εξέλιξη:
27.02.2026 | 13:10
Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στο δικαστικό μέγαρο Πάτρας
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Tax Relief Eases Burden on Self-Employed and Vulnerable Groups
English edition 27 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 13:55

Tax Relief Eases Burden on Self-Employed and Vulnerable Groups

A 50 percent reduction in presumptive income will apply to specific professional categories meeting social and geographic criteria.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Πέψη: 6 απλοί τρόποι για να την βελτιώσετε και να απαλλαγείτε από το φούσκωμα

Πέψη: 6 απλοί τρόποι για να την βελτιώσετε και να απαλλαγείτε από το φούσκωμα

Spotlight

The ranks of self-employed professionals benefiting from reduced presumptive income assessments are expanding, following a new regulation by Greece’s Ministry of Finance that trims the minimum taxable income for open-air market vendors by 30 percent—effectively lowering this year’s tax bill.

At the same time, a 50 percent reduction in presumptive income will apply to specific professional categories meeting social and geographic criteria. These include:

• Professionals with disabilities ranging from 67 to 79 percent.

• Individuals who operate their business and maintain their primary residence in municipal communities or settlements with up to 500 residents, or in communities of 500 to 1,500 residents—excluding those located in the Region of Attica (with the exception of the Regional Unit of Islands)—as well as on islands with populations below 3,100.

• Single parents with minor children.

• Parents with dependent children who have a physical or intellectual disability of at least 67 percent.

• Parents of large families.

• Taxi operators holding up to a 25 percent ownership stake in their vehicle.

• Operators of school canteens.

Beyond these reductions, the new framework provides for full exemption from the presumptive income system for certain groups:

• New professionals during their first three years of activity. Those launching their business in 2025 will be exempt for that year and the following two years, through 2027.

• Self-employed mothers in the year of childbirth and for the subsequent two years.

• Farmers, regardless of the size of their agricultural holdings.

• Freelancers working under service contracts (“block receipt” arrangements), provided they collaborate with up to three employers.

• Individuals with disabilities of 80 percent or higher, in recognition of limited professional capacity.

• Traditional cafés operating in communities with up to 500 residents or on islands with populations below 3,100.

• Insurance intermediaries working with up to two insurance companies who have declared their residence as their professional headquarters.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ναυτιλία
Capital Tankers Corp.: Ιστορική «απόβαση» στο Όσλο με τη μεγαλύτερη άντληση κεφαλαίων όλων των εποχών

Capital Tankers Corp.: Ιστορική «απόβαση» στο Όσλο με τη μεγαλύτερη άντληση κεφαλαίων όλων των εποχών

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Πέψη: 6 απλοί τρόποι για να την βελτιώσετε και να απαλλαγείτε από το φούσκωμα

Πέψη: 6 απλοί τρόποι για να την βελτιώσετε και να απαλλαγείτε από το φούσκωμα

Τράπεζες
Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Πώς είδαν οι Jefferies, Citi, Bank of America και NBG Securities τα αποτελέσματα

Ελληνικές τράπεζες: Πώς είδαν οι Jefferies, Citi, Bank of America και NBG Securities τα αποτελέσματα

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 25.02.26

«Push Up»: Μια παράσταση καθρέφτης του εργασιακού κόσμου - Ποιος θα πατήσει «επί πτωμάτων»;

Με χιούμορ, ένταση και συνεχείς ανατροπές, η παράσταση «Push Up» βυθίζεται στα άδυτα μιας πολυεθνικής, όπου η προσωπική και επαγγελματική ανέλιξη μετατρέπεται σε αγώνα επιβίωσης.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals
English edition 25.02.26

Atlantic SEE LNG Signs Four Regional Supply Deals

Long-term U.S. LNG agreements with Balkan and Ukrainian partners signal a new phase in transatlantic energy cooperation, elevating Greece’s role in the Vertical Gas Corridor and reshaping supply routes in Southeast Europe

Σύνταξη
Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park
English edition 24.02.26

Athens Plants 500 New Trees in Ilisia Park

The city continues its ambitious greening program, adding 1,191 trees since early 2024, aiming to boost biodiversity, urban greenery, and residents’ quality of life.

Σύνταξη
Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island
English edition 24.02.26

Hydra in the Spotlight as Brad Pitt Films on Island

The Saronic island is packed with visitors and reporters as filming with Brad Pitt runs through early March, with restaurants, cafes and hotels operating at full capacity weeks ahead of the usual season

Σύνταξη
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Η αλεπού στο παζάρι – Τι δουλειά είχε ο Μαρκ Ζούκερμπεργκ στην επίδειξη μόδας της Prada;
Ουρανοκατέβατος 27.02.26

Η αλεπού στο παζάρι – Τι δουλειά είχε ο Μαρκ Ζούκερμπεργκ στην επίδειξη μόδας της Prada;

Ο Μαρκ Ζούκερμπεργκ έκανε μια αμήχανη εμφάνιση με τη σύζυγό του Πρισίλα Τσαν, στην πρώτη σειρά της επίδειξης μόδας της Prada κατά τη διάρκεια της Εβδομάδας Μόδας του Μιλάνου.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Όχι άλλες Κιβωτούς του Κόσμου
Opinion 27.02.26

Όχι άλλες Κιβωτούς του Κόσμου

Δεν ανακαλύπτουμε την Αμερική όταν ζητάμε τη σταδιακή κατάργηση των ιδρυμάτων και την εγκατάσταση των παιδιών σε οικογένειες ακόμη κι επαγγελματικής αναδοχής που υπάρχει ως θεσμός στη χώρα μας.

Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
«Αφήστε τους μαθητές να κοιμηθούν» – Μελέτη λέει ότι τα σχολεία πρέπει να ξεκινούν αργότερα
Ξυπνητήρι σε μισώ 27.02.26

«Αφήστε τους μαθητές να κοιμηθούν» – Μελέτη λέει ότι τα σχολεία πρέπει να ξεκινούν αργότερα

Το ευέλικτο ωράριο που εφάρμοσε σχολείο της Ελβετίας επέτρεψε στους μαθητές να κοιμούνται περισσότερο και παράλληλα βελτίωσε τις επιδόσεις τους.

Σύνταξη
Σε εξέλιξη οι έρευνες για το φονικό στο Λουτράκι – Μίλησε ο 19χρονος τραυματίας
Νέες πληροφορίες 27.02.26

Σε εξέλιξη οι έρευνες για το φονικό στο Λουτράκι – Μίλησε ο 19χρονος τραυματίας

Ο 19χρονος τραυματίας, που νοσηλεύεται στο νοσοκομείο «Σωτηρία» χωρίς να διατρέχει κίνδυνο η ζωή του, έδωσε μία πρώτη κατάθεση στους αστυνομικούς

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Βόρεια Κορέα: Τι αποκάλυψε το τελευταίο συνέδριο για τα σχέδια διαδοχής του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν
Κιμ Τζου Ε 27.02.26

«Το αγαπημένο παιδί»: Τι αποκάλυψε το συνέδριο στη Βόρεια Κορέα για τα σχέδια διαδοχής του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν

Πολλοί παρατηρητές εκτιμούν ότι ο Κίμ Γιονγκ Ουν έχει επιλέξει την κόρη του ως διάδοχο. Άλλοι λένε ότι η πολιτική των φύλων στη Βόρεια Κορέα θα μπορούσε να εμποδίσει την πορεία της προς την εξουσία

Σύνταξη
Χωρίς απαντήσεις η ιατροδικαστική για το ακέφαλο πτώμα στη Χαλκιδική – Πιθανόν ανήκει σε γυναίκα
Συνέχεια στο θρίλερ 27.02.26

Χωρίς απαντήσεις η ιατροδικαστική για το ακέφαλο πτώμα στη Χαλκιδική – Πιθανόν ανήκει σε γυναίκα

Η ιατροδικαστική εξέταση που ολοκληρώθηκε το μεσημέρι στη Θεσσαλονίκη δεν μπόρεσε να δώσει απαντήσεις, λόγω της προχωρημένης σήψης του πτώματος

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Προσβλητική η αφωνία Μητσοτάκη για τις υποκλοπές – «Κράτος επιτελικό στη συγκάλυψη»
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ 27.02.26

Φάμελλος: Προσβλητική η αφωνία Μητσοτάκη για τις υποκλοπές – «Κράτος επιτελικό στη συγκάλυψη»

Ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος αναφερόμενος στην απόφαση του δικαστηρίου για τις παράνομες παρακολουθήσεις, σημείωσε πως «η κυβέρνηση προσπαθεί ακόμα να μας πείσει ότι το σκάνδαλο των υποκλοπών αφορά μόνο ιδιώτες»

Σύνταξη
Mercosur: Η Λάιεν εφαρμόζει τη συμφωνία παρά το ότι πάγωσε στο Ευρωκοινοβούλιο
Αντιδράσεις 27.02.26

Η Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν εφαρμόζει τη Mercosur παρά το ότι το Ευρωκοινοβούλιο «πάγωσε» τη συμφωνία

Η πρόεδρος της Κομισιόν ανακοίνωσε σήμερα ότι θα εφαρμόσει «προσωρινά» τη Mercosur παρά το γεγονός ότι το Ευρωκοινοβούλιο αποφάσισε να παγώσει την ισχύ της μέχρι να εξεταστεί από το ευρωπαϊκό δικαστήριο

Σύνταξη
Το σενάριο γράφτηκε σε 3 μέρες, η προετοιμασία κράτησε μήνες: Ο Σιλβέστερ Σταλόνε για τα γυρίσματα του Rocky πριν από πέντε δεκαετίες
Χρυσά γάντια 27.02.26

Το σενάριο γράφτηκε σε 3 μέρες, η προετοιμασία κράτησε μήνες: Ο Σιλβέστερ Σταλόνε για τα γυρίσματα του Rocky πριν από πέντε δεκαετίες

Το 1976 ο Σιλβέστερ Σταλόνε τα έπαιξε όλα για όλα με την κυκλοφορία του Rocky - της μεγάλης κινηματογραφικής έκπληξης της χρονιάς. Μισό αιώνα αργότερα αποκαλύπτει τις σκληρές προπονήσεις που απαιτήθηκαν για να γίνει το όνειρό του πραγματικότητα.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Κουτσούμπας: Τα «νέα Τέμπη» καραδοκούν παντού – Να πάψει να μεγαλώνει η μαύρη λίστα των εγκλημάτων
Βουλή 27.02.26

Κουτσούμπας: Τα «νέα Τέμπη» καραδοκούν παντού – Να πάψει να μεγαλώνει η μαύρη λίστα των εγκλημάτων

«Για να ξεπληρωθούν οι ανοιχτοί λογαριασμοί, απαιτούν να κερδίσει έδαφος το σύνθημα “τα κέρδη τους ή οι ζωές μας”», υπογράμμισε ο γγ της ΚΕ του ΚΚΕ, Δημήτρης Κουτσούμπας

Σύνταξη
Ο μπαμπάς Νεάντερταλ, η μαμά Homo sapiens: Η ακτινογραφία ενός ρομάντζου ανάμεσα σε δύο είδη ανθρώπων
Μικτές οικογένειες 27.02.26

Ο μπαμπάς Νεάντερταλ, η μαμά Homo sapiens: Η ακτινογραφία ενός ρομάντζου ανάμεσα σε δύο είδη ανθρώπων

Γενετική μελέτη αποκαλύπτει ότι οι γυναίκες Homo sapiens ζευγάρωναν πιο συχνά με άνδρες Νεάντερταλ από ό,τι οι άνδρες Homo sapiens με γυναίκες του άλλου είδους.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Χαμός για τον Μέσι στο Πουέρτο Ρικο: Επίθεση αγάπης στον Αργεντινό – τον γκρέμισαν στο χορτάρι (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 27.02.26

Χαμός για τον Μέσι στο Πουέρτο Ρικο: Επίθεση αγάπης στον Αργεντινό – τον γκρέμισαν στο χορτάρι (vid)

Παροξυσμός για τον Μέσι στο Πουέρτο Ρίκο, σε φιλικό της Ίντερ Μαϊάμι με την τοπική Ιντεπεντιέντε ντελ Βάγιε - «Ντου» φιλάθλων στον αγωνιστικό χώρο για να αγκαλιάσουν τον θρύλο της μπάλας.

Σύνταξη
Λέρος: «Βοήθεια, φωνάξτε ασθενοφόρο» – Το χρονικό της δολοφονίας και οι συχνοί καβγάδες πατέρα και γιου
Ελλάδα 27.02.26

«Βοήθεια, φωνάξτε ασθενοφόρο» - Το χρονικό της δολοφονίας στη Λέρο και οι συχνοί καβγάδες πατέρα και γιου

Πριν από μερικά χρόνια είχε σημειωθεί ένα σοβαρό περιστατικό μεταξύ πατέρα και γιου στη Λέρο, κατά το οποίο το θύμα είχε συλληφθεί στο πλαίσιο του Αυτοφώρου.

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Χρυσή Αυγή: Συγκέντρωση στα δικαστήρια για την καταδίκη των ναζιστών – Αντιφασιστικός και αντιρατσιστικός Μάρτης
Ελλάδα 27.02.26

Συγκέντρωση στα δικαστήρια για την καταδίκη των ναζιστών - Αντιφασιστικός και αντιρατσιστικός Μάρτης

Πραγματοποιήθηκε η συγκέντρωση έξω από το Εφετείο, παρά το γεγονός ότι είχε ανακοινωθεί ότι η απόφαση δεν θα βγει σήμερα - Οι διαδηλωτές ανανέωσαν το ραντεβού τους για τις 4 Μαρτίου

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 27 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο