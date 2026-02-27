Tax Relief Eases Burden on Self-Employed and Vulnerable Groups

The ranks of self-employed professionals benefiting from reduced presumptive income assessments are expanding, following a new regulation by Greece’s Ministry of Finance that trims the minimum taxable income for open-air market vendors by 30 percent—effectively lowering this year’s tax bill.

At the same time, a 50 percent reduction in presumptive income will apply to specific professional categories meeting social and geographic criteria. These include:

• Professionals with disabilities ranging from 67 to 79 percent.

• Individuals who operate their business and maintain their primary residence in municipal communities or settlements with up to 500 residents, or in communities of 500 to 1,500 residents—excluding those located in the Region of Attica (with the exception of the Regional Unit of Islands)—as well as on islands with populations below 3,100.

• Single parents with minor children.

• Parents with dependent children who have a physical or intellectual disability of at least 67 percent.

• Parents of large families.

• Taxi operators holding up to a 25 percent ownership stake in their vehicle.

• Operators of school canteens.

Beyond these reductions, the new framework provides for full exemption from the presumptive income system for certain groups:

• New professionals during their first three years of activity. Those launching their business in 2025 will be exempt for that year and the following two years, through 2027.

• Self-employed mothers in the year of childbirth and for the subsequent two years.

• Farmers, regardless of the size of their agricultural holdings.

• Freelancers working under service contracts (“block receipt” arrangements), provided they collaborate with up to three employers.

• Individuals with disabilities of 80 percent or higher, in recognition of limited professional capacity.

• Traditional cafés operating in communities with up to 500 residents or on islands with populations below 3,100.

• Insurance intermediaries working with up to two insurance companies who have declared their residence as their professional headquarters.