International Tender for Port of Elefsina

Greece’s Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vasilis Kikilias said an international tender would be held to upgrade the port of Elefsina.

Kikilias added the aim was to boost development and deliver “multiple added value” to western Attica.

“There will be an international tender because that is what European legislation requires, and this is the only way a port can be concessioned in order to be upgraded, to have commercial use and possibly even military use,” Kikilias announced on local radio station Real FM.

Highlighting the strategic location of the Elefsina port, the minister underlined the area could also host a high-end marina for superyachts, while the coastal zone could be redeveloped. “Property values for residents could increase,” he noted.

He noted that the project could stimulate development in hospitality businesses, maritime professions and related sectors, upgrading the broader area and creating new jobs so that residents can benefit directly from the transformation.

The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (Growthfund) is accelerating procedures for the Elefsina port project and is preparing to appoint the necessary advisers to launch the sub-concession tender for the “new commercial port of Elefsina.” According to the current timetable, the call for expressions of interest is expected to be issued by the end of March.

As in similar processes, Growthfund is expected to hire financial, legal and technical advisers to prepare and advance the project.