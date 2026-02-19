International Tender for Port of Elefsina

Πέμπτη 19 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
19.02.2026
Σεισμός «ταρακούνησε» τους Γαργαλιάνους
Greece’s Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vasilis Kikilias said an international tender would be held to upgrade the port of Elefsina.

Kikilias added the aim was to boost development and deliver “multiple added value” to western Attica.

“There will be an international tender because that is what European legislation requires, and this is the only way a port can be concessioned in order to be upgraded, to have commercial use and possibly even military use,” Kikilias announced on local radio station Real FM.

Highlighting the strategic location of the Elefsina port, the minister underlined the area could also host a high-end marina for superyachts, while the coastal zone could be redeveloped. “Property values for residents could increase,” he noted.

He noted that the project could stimulate development in hospitality businesses, maritime professions and related sectors, upgrading the broader area and creating new jobs so that residents can benefit directly from the transformation.

The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (Growthfund) is accelerating procedures for the Elefsina port project and is preparing to appoint the necessary advisers to launch the sub-concession tender for the “new commercial port of Elefsina.” According to the current timetable, the call for expressions of interest is expected to be issued by the end of March.

As in similar processes, Growthfund is expected to hire financial, legal and technical advisers to prepare and advance the project.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
English edition 15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Γενική απεργία στην Αργεντινή ενάντια στο εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο Μιλέι
Όχι σε απολύσεις και υπερεργασία 19.02.26

Γενική απεργία στην Αργεντινή ενάντια στο εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο Μιλέι

Το νομοσχέδιο Μιλέι στην Αργεντινή διευκολύνει τις απολύσεις εργαζομένων, περιορίζει το δικαίωμα στην απεργία, αυξάνει τις ώρες εργασίας και περιορίζει τις παροχές αδειών

Σύνταξη
Αναδρομικά έως και 7 ετών για 6 κατηγορίες
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 19.02.26

Αναδρομικά έως και 7 ετών για 6 κατηγορίες

Οι πληρωμές γίνονται σταδιακά και αφορούν κυρίως παλαιούς συνταξιούχους, ασφαλισμένους με μεγάλο εργασιακό βίο, καθώς και όσους είχαν προσωπική διαφορά ή ανοιχτά ζητήματα από τον επανυπολογισμό

Ηλίας Γεωργάκης
Βρετανικό Μουσείο: Διαψεύδει ότι αφαίρεσε τον όρο «Παλαιστίνιος» μετά από πιέσεις φιλοϊσραηλινής οργάνωσης
«Είμαι αγανακτισμένος» 19.02.26

Βρετανικό Μουσείο: Διαψεύδει ότι αφαίρεσε τον όρο «Παλαιστίνιος» μετά από πιέσεις φιλοϊσραηλινής οργάνωσης

Το Βρετανικό Μουσείο αμφισβητεί δημοσίευμα που το θέλει να άλλαξε επιτοίχιες λεζάντες υπό την πίεση φιλοϊσραηλινής οργάνωσης, υποστηρίζοντας ότι οι τροποποιήσεις είχαν ήδη γίνει και δεν σχετίζονται με καμία επιστολή διαμαρτυρίας.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Κούβα: Η αμερικάνικη τανάλια στραγγαλίζει το νησί – Χωρίς φαγητό, καύσιμα και τουρίστες
Απελπιστική κατάσταση 19.02.26

Η αμερικάνικη τανάλια στραγγαλίζει την Κούβα - Χωρίς φαγητό, καύσιμα και τουρίστες

Η ζωή στην Κούβα σταδιακά σταματά, γράφει το CNN - Οι δηλώσεις Τραμπ και Ρούμπιο - Τι ζήτησε από τους Κουβανούς ο πρόεδρος της χώρας της Καραϊβικής, Μιγκέλ Ντίας - Κανέλ

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Οργανισμός για την Ασφάλεια και την Υγεία στην Εργασία: Οι εργαζόμενοι θέλουν μέτρα πρόληψης, όχι «δωράκια»
Διεθνής έρευνα 19.02.26

Οργανισμός για την Ασφάλεια και την Υγεία στην Εργασία: Οι εργαζόμενοι θέλουν μέτρα πρόληψης, όχι «δωράκια»

Νέα έρευνα του Οργανισμού για την Υγεία και Ασφάλεια στην Εργασία (ΙΟSH), διαπιστώνει επιδείνωση των προβλημάτων ψυχικής υγείας των εργαζομένων, σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο. Τι συμβαίνει στην Ευρώπη

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Βόρεια Κορέα: Παρουσιάζει εκτοξευτήρα πολλαπλών πυραύλων ικανών να φέρουν πυρηνικές κεφαλές
Είναι «ανίκητο» 19.02.26

Τρομακτικό πυρηνικό όπλο παρουσίασε η Βόρεια Κορέα

«Ανίκητο» χαρακτήρισε ο Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν το νέο σύστημα εκτόξευσης πολλαπλών πυραύλων ικανών να φέρουν πυρηνικές κεφαλές, την επίσημη παρουσίαση του οποίου επέβλεψε ο ίδιος, σύμφωνα με το KCNA.

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: Εκτιμήσεις για αμερικανικό χτύπημα σύντομα – Σε συναγερμό το Ισραήλ
Συναγερμός στο Ισραήλ 19.02.26

Εκτιμήσεις για αμερικανική επίθεση σύντομα στο Ιράν

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στο Ισραήλ λόγω πιθανής αμερικανικής επίθεσης σύντομα στο Ιράν, καθώς η υπομονή της Ουάσιγκτον «ενδέχεται να εξαντληθεί ταχύτερα από όσο εκτιμά η Τεχεράνη».

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: Ο Λαβρόφ προειδοποιεί εναντίον νέας επίθεσης των ΗΠΑ – «Είναι παιγνίδι με τη φωτιά»
Σεργκέι Λαβρόφ 19.02.26

Ρωσία προειδοποιεί ΗΠΑ: «Παιγνίδι με τη φωτιά» μια επίθεση στο Ιράν

«Οι πάντες καταλαβαίνουν πως αυτό είναι παιγνίδι με τη φωτιά», προειδοποιεί ο Σεργκέι Λαβρόφ εναντίον μιας νέας επίθεσης των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράν, τονίζοντας πως θα είχε σοβαρές συνέπειες.

Σύνταξη
Παραγουάη: Blackout σε μεγάλο μέρος της χώρας εν μέσω καύσωνα με πάνω από 40° Κελσίου
Πάνω από 40° Κελσίου 19.02.26

Blackout εν μέσω καύσωνα στην Παραγουάη

Κομφούζιο στους δρόμους της πρωτεύουσας προκάλεσε το blackout που σημειώθηκε στην Παραγουάη, την οποία πλήττει καύσωνας και η θερμοκρασία ξεπερνάει τους 40° Κελσίου.

Σύνταξη
Βενεζουέλα: Ο επικεφαλής του στρατού των ΗΠΑ για τη Λατινική Αμερική επισκέπτεται το Καράκας
Βενεζουέλα 19.02.26 Upd: 04:33

Στο Καράκας ο στρατηγός επικεφαλής της SOUTHCOM

Για «ιστορική ημέρα» έκανε λόγο η Λόρα Ντόγκου, αναφερόμενη στην επίσκεψη του διοικητή της SOUTHCOM στο Καράκας, «για να προωθηθεί ο στόχος μιας Βενεζουέλας ευθυγραμμισμένης με τις ΗΠΑ».

Σύνταξη
Στο Ισραήλ μεταβαίνει ο Ρούμπιο εν μέσω εντάσεων με το Ιράν
Συνομιλίες με Νετανιάχου 19.02.26

Στο Ισραήλ ο Ρούμπιο με το βλέμμα στο Ιράν

Στο Ισραήλ μεταβαίνει την 28η Φεβρουαρίου ο Μάρκο Ρούμπιο, όπου θα έχει συνομιλίες με τον Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου, εν μέσω των εντάσεων με το Ιράν.

Σύνταξη
Σουδάν: Πιθανά «εγκλήματα πολέμου» και «κατά της ανθρωπότητας», καταγγέλλουν ΕΕ, Καναδάς και Βρετανία
Κοινή ανακοίνωση 19.02.26

Πιθανά «εγκλήματα πολέμου» στο Σουδάν καταγγέλλουν ΕΕ, Καναδάς και Βρετανία

Για «φρικιαστικές βιαιότητες» εναντίον αμάχων στο Σουδάν, κάνουν λόγο ΕΕ, Καναδάς και Βρετανία, καταγγέλλοντας ότι «μπορεί να αποτελούν εγκλήματα πολέμου ή εγκλήματα κατά της ανθρωπότητας».

Σύνταξη
Συρία: Σταδιακή αποχώρηση όλων των αμερικανικών στρατευμάτων, βλέπει η WSJ
WSJ 19.02.26

Οι ΗΠΑ φεύγουν από τη Συρία

Οι ΗΠΑ κρίνουν ότι η στρατιωτική παρουσία τους στη Συρία δεν είναι πλέον απαραίτητη, γράφει η Wall Street Journal, προσθέτοντας ότι έχουν ξεκινήσει τη διαδικασία απόσυρσης των δυνάμεών τους.

Σύνταξη
