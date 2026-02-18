Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

Greece’s primary surplus reached 3.51 billion euros in January, exceeding the target of 1.751 billion euros. On the revenue side, net state budget revenues totaled 6.136 billion euros, up by 33 million euros, or 0.5%, compared with the target. Tax revenues came in at 6.207 billion euros, exceeding the target by 71 million euros, or 1.2%.

According to preliminary data on state budget execution on a modified cash basis for January 2026, the state budget balance recorded a surplus of 2.287 billion euros, compared with a target surplus of 543 million euros included in the 2026 Budget report and a surplus of 758 million euros in the same period of 2025.

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros and a primary surplus of 1.980 billion euros in January 2025.

Excluding 1.272 billion euros related to the timing of transfer payments to general government entities, as well as 379 million euros linked to the timing of investment expenditure payments—amounts that do not affect the general government result in fiscal terms—the primary surplus on a modified cash basis exceeded the budget target by an estimated 108 million euros.

Net state budget revenues were broadly in line with targets, recording a 33 million euro increase.

Officials noted that the primary result in fiscal terms differs from the cash-based result. In addition, the figures refer to the primary balance of the Central Administration and not to the overall General Government balance, which also includes the fiscal outcomes of legal entities and the sub-sectors of local authorities and social security funds.