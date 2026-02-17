Τετάρτη 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greek Energy Min: Greece Poised for Energy Leap with Chevron Deal
English edition 17 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 22:18

Greek Energy Min: Greece Poised for Energy Leap with Chevron Deal

On the ExxonMobil front, Papastavrou confirmed that Greece will conduct its first exploratory drilling in nearly half a century in the first half of 2027.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Επιτυχία: Ποτέ δεν είναι αργά…

Επιτυχία: Ποτέ δεν είναι αργά…

Spotlight

Greece is set to bring four landmark energy agreements between the Greek State and the Chevron–HelleniqEnergy consortium before Parliament for ratification in March, Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou announced on Tuesday during an interview with ERT News.

“With yesterday’s signatures, Greece moves forward with confidence. Greece grows stronger. Greece strengthens—economically, energetically, and geopolitically,” the Minister said. He emphasized that the agreements mark a decisive step, noting that Chevron, the world’s second-largest energy company, will begin exploration in four blocks south of Crete and the Peloponnese. “This effectively nullifies the baseless Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum,” he added.

Papastavrou described the signed agreements as the closing of a first chapter of negotiations and planning, and the start of a new phase focused on exploration, evaluation, and, God willing, hydrocarbon production. “We are moving these agreements to Parliament in March, and exploration will begin in the second half of 2026,” he said.

Asked about the benefits for Greece, the Minister explained that 40% of profits will go directly to the State, while the remaining 60% will be retained by the Chevron–HelleniqEnergy consortium. Because the Greek State holds a stake in HelleniqEnergy, part of this share will return to society, effectively boosting the State’s overall gain beyond the initial 40%.

On the ExxonMobil front, Papastavrou confirmed that Greece will conduct its first exploratory drilling in nearly half a century in the first half of 2027. If commercially viable, gas production could even precede Chevron’s timeline.

Turning to the Vertical Corridor project, the Minister announced a meeting in Washington next week, organized by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, to discuss the next steps. “Inaction is not an option. Greece can become a hub, enabling natural gas to flow to Vertical Corridor countries and Ukraine,” he said.

Closing his remarks, Papastavrou highlighted the historic nature of the energy agreements and the government’s overarching goal: “Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stated repeatedly that national progress must translate into individual prosperity. This is our responsibility. These historic energy deals must deliver tangible benefits to citizens’ daily lives.”

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Αγορές: Πώς οι επενδυτές μαθαίνουν να αντιμετωπίζουν το απρόβλεπτο

Αγορές: Πώς οι επενδυτές μαθαίνουν να αντιμετωπίζουν το απρόβλεπτο

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Επιτυχία: Ποτέ δεν είναι αργά…

Επιτυχία: Ποτέ δεν είναι αργά…

Ναυτιλία
Capital Clean Energy Carriers: Από 3,75% έως 4,05% το εύρος επιτοκίου για το ομόλογο

Capital Clean Energy Carriers: Από 3,75% έως 4,05% το εύρος επιτοκίου για το ομόλογο

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
English edition 15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
English edition 07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
English edition 07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Καιρός: Πώς θα εξελιχθεί ο καιρός τις επόμενες ώρες και μέρες
Ελλάδα 18.02.26

Πώς θα εξελιχθεί ο καιρός τις επόμενες ώρες και μέρες

Σημαντική βελτίωση στις περισσότερες περιοχές την Τετάρτη και την Πέμπτη. Αστάθεια Παρασκευή και Σάββατο, ψυχρότερη μέρα η Κυριακή, σχετικά ήπιος καιρός τα Κούλουμα με λίγες τοπικές βροχές, σύμφωνα με την πρόγνωση του Γιάννη Καλλιάνου.

Σύνταξη
Σε αυξημένη επιφυλακή τα ελληνικά πλοία που πλέουν στα Στενά του Ορμούζ – Το σήμα από το υπουργείο Ναυτιλίας
Επαγρύπνηση 18.02.26

Σε αυξημένη επιφυλακή τα ελληνικά πλοία που πλέουν στα Στενά του Ορμούζ – Το σήμα από το υπουργείο Ναυτιλίας

Σε αυξημένη επιφυλακή καλούνται τα ελληνικά πλοία καθώς στην ευρύτερη περιοχή υπάρχει κλιμάκωση της στρατιωτικής δραστηριότητας. Προέχει η ασφάλεια των πλοίων και των ναυτικών.

Σύνταξη
Μπενφίκα – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης 0-1: Άλμα πρόκρισης της «βασίλισσας» με γκολάρα Βινίσιους (vids)
Champions League 18.02.26

Μπενφίκα – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης 0-1: Άλμα πρόκρισης της «βασίλισσας» με γκολάρα Βινίσιους (vids)

Ο Βινίσιους «καθάρισε» για την ισπανική ομάδα στο επεισοδιακό παιχνίδι της Λισαβώνας, με τον Βραζιλιάνο να πετυχαίνει εντυπωσιακό γκολ. Ο σκόρερ κατηγόρησε τον Πρεστιάνι της Μπενφίκα για ρατσιστική επίθεση

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Δεκάλεπτη διακοπή στο Μπενφίκα – Ρεάλ: Ο Βινίσιους σκόραρε και μετά κατήγγειλε ρατσιστική επίθεση (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 17.02.26

Δεκάλεπτη διακοπή στο Μπενφίκα – Ρεάλ: Ο Βινίσιους σκόραρε και μετά κατήγγειλε ρατσιστική επίθεση (vid)

Δεκάλεπτη διακοπή μετά την γκολάρα του Βινίσιους στο παιχνίδι της Μπενφίκα με τη Ρεάλ, όπου ενεργοποιήθηκε το πρωτόκολλο κατά του ρατσισμού και επικράτησε χαμός.

Σύνταξη
Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ, ετών 10: Στο σφυρί τα παιδικά χρόνια της Λίλιμπετ – Το σκάνδαλο, η γκουβερνάντα, η τιμωρία
Damnatio memoriae 17.02.26

Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ, ετών 10: Στο σφυρί τα παιδικά χρόνια της Λίλιμπετ – Το σκάνδαλο, η γκουβερνάντα, η τιμωρία

Μια μοναδική, χειρόγραφη επιστολή της 10χρονης τότε Πριγκίπισσας Ελισάβετ, γεμάτη με τρυφερά σκίτσα και προσωπικές παρατηρήσεις, έρχεται στο φως της δημοσιότητας και ετοιμάζεται να δημοπρατηθεί στα τέλη Φεβρουαρίου

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Κοινές περιπολίες Ελλήνων και Σέρβων αστυνομικών σε Χαλκιδική και Ζάκυνθο – Έλληνες αστυνομικοί και στη Σερβία
Ελλάδα 17.02.26

Κοινές περιπολίες Ελλήνων και Σέρβων αστυνομικών σε Χαλκιδική και Ζάκυνθο – Έλληνες αστυνομικοί και στη Σερβία

Με απόφαση του Μιχάλη Χρυσοχοΐδη και του Σέρβου υπουργού Εσωτερικών Υποθέσεων Ίβιτσα Ντάσιτς, Σέρβοι αστυνομικοί θα βρίσκονται στην Ελλάδα τους θερινούς μήνες και θα περιπολούν μαζί με Έλληνες συναδέλφους τους και αντίστοιχα Έλληνες αστυνομικοί θα βρίσκονται στη Σερβία

Σύνταξη
«Σε παρακαλώ, Τζέφρι»: Η Σάρα Φέργκιουσον παρακαλούσε τον Έπσταϊν να την «κάνει οικιακή βοηθό» του μετά την πρώτη του καταδίκη
2010 17.02.26

«Σε παρακαλώ, Τζέφρι»: Η Σάρα Φέργκιουσον παρακαλούσε τον Έπσταϊν να την «κάνει οικιακή βοηθό» του μετά την πρώτη του καταδίκη

«Αυτό που δεν καταλαβαίνω είναι γιατί δεν με κάνεις την οικιακή σου βοηθό. Είμαι απόλυτα ικανή και έχω απεγνωσμένα ανάγκη τα χρήματα», φέρεται να έγραφε το 2010 η Σάρα Φέργκιουσον στον καταδιακασμένο παιδοβιαστή και μαστροπό

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Βρετανία: Η αστυνομία θα ερευνήσει τις πτήσεις με τις οποίες ο Έπσταϊν έστελνε γυναίκες στη χώρα
Κόσμος 17.02.26

Η αστυνομία θα ερευνήσει τις πτήσεις με τις οποίες ο Έπσταϊν έστελνε γυναίκες στη Βρετανία

Οι αρχές δέχονταν πιέσεις τις τελευταίες ημέρες να ερευνήσουν την εμπλοκή του πρώην πρίγκιπα Άντριου Μαουντμπάντεν-Γουίνδσορ σε αυτές τις πτήσεις με τις οποίες ο Επστάϊν έστελνε γυναίκες στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο

Σύνταξη
Κακοκαιρία: Εικόνες απόλυτης καταστροφής στο Μαζαράκι Ηλείας – Κάτοικοι κουβαλούν στις πλάτες τα παιδιά τους
Κατολισθήσεις 17.02.26

Εικόνες απόλυτης καταστροφής στο Μαζαράκι Ηλείας - Κάτοικοι κουβαλούν στις πλάτες τα παιδιά τους

Στο έλεος των κατολισθήσεων το χωριό της Ηλείας. Η κακοκαιρία έχει προκαλέσει σοβαρά προβλήματα. Γονείς μεταφέρουν παιδιά στις πλάτες τους μέσα από χωράφια. Εικόνες από drone φανερώνουν το μέγεθος της καταστροφής.

Σύνταξη
Ηλιακή έκλειψη: Γιατί θεωρείται οιωνός για τη μοίρα ηγετών εδώ και χιλιάδες χρόνια;
Αστρολογία & Ιστορία 17.02.26

Ηλιακή έκλειψη: Γιατί θεωρείται οιωνός για τη μοίρα ηγετών εδώ και χιλιάδες χρόνια;

Από την αρχαία Μεσοποταμία έως τη σύγχρονη πολιτική σκηνή, η ηλιακή έκλειψη ερμηνεύεται ως οιωνός για την τύχη βασιλιάδων και προέδρων, τροφοδοτώντας φόβο, φήμες και ανησυχίες

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Τζέιμς Βαν Ντερ Μπικ: Οργή για το ράντσο των 4,7 εκατ. και αμφισβήτηση του διαδικτυακού εράνου – «Προσβολή»
Debate 17.02.26

Τζέιμς Βαν Ντερ Μπικ: Οργή για το ράντσο των 4,7 εκατ. και αμφισβήτηση του διαδικτυακού εράνου – «Προσβολή»

Η είδηση ότι ο θάνατος του Τζέιμς Βαν Ντερ Μπικ άφησε την οικογένειά του σε δεινή οικονομική θέση πυροδότησε μια από τις πιο έντονες ψηφιακές διαμάχες των τελευταίων ετών

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη είναι πολύ μακριά από τις ανάγκες των νέων ανθρώπων
Επικαιρότητα 17.02.26

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη είναι πολύ μακριά από τις ανάγκες των νέων ανθρώπων

«Μάλλον δεν το ξέρετε κ. Μητσοτάκη, αλλά τα μέτρα αύξησης των μισθών και των αποδοχών που διαφημίζετε τα έχει ήδη υπερσκελίσει η ακρίβεια για να συντηρούν τα υπερκέρδη τους τα καρτέλ», λέει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Σύνταξη
Στεγαστική κρίση: Η «τέλεια καταιγίδα» στην αγορά ακινήτων – Η «κληρονομιά» της κρίσης και το γηρασμένο κτιριακό απόθεμα
Τάσεις για το 2026 17.02.26

Η «τέλεια καταιγίδα» στην αγορά ακινήτων - Η «κληρονομιά» της κρίσης και το γηρασμένο κτιριακό απόθεμα

«Γρίφος» για δυνατούς λύτες η στεγαστική κρίση στην Ελλάδα. Ο «Γόρδιος δεσμός» του στεγαστικού και τα βασικά ερωτήματα που γίνεται προσπάθεια να απαντηθούν.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: Ένα «success story» με αμφιλεγόμενα ποσοστά – Όταν ο πρωθυπουργός μιλά για τη νεανική ανεργία
Παρασκήνιο 17.02.26

Ένα «success story» με αμφιλεγόμενα ποσοστά - Όταν ο πρωθυπουργός μιλά για τη νεανική ανεργία

Είσαι νέος/α και γκρινιάζεις; Μην το κάνεις. Απλά κάνε κλικ σε ένα από τα προφίλ που διατηρεί ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης και γρήγορα θα αλλάξεις γνώμη. Όχι, το κείμενο αυτό δεν περιλαμβάνει «τοποθέτηση προϊόντος».

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΑ: Το «πλήθος παραβάσεων» και πού στρέφονται οι έρευνες
Ο «καπνός» και η «φωτιά» 17.02.26

Το «πλήθος παραβάσεων» στον ΟΠΕΚΑ και πού στρέφονται οι έρευνες - Το «κόλπο» με το επίδομα ανασφάλιστων υπερηλίκων

Το ελεγχόμενο πρόσωπο υπηρετούσε στον ΟΠΕΚΑ ως προϊσταμένη του Τμήματος Ελέγχων και Διαχείρισης Πληρωμών και Μεταβολών της Διεύθυνσης Οικογενειακών Επιδομάτων και του Τμήματος Χορήγησης Παροχών Ανασφάλιστων Υπερηλίκων της Διεύθυνσης Παροχών Κοινωνικής Αλληλεγγύης.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπενφίκα – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Champions League 17.02.26

LIVE: Μπενφίκα – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης

LIVE: Μπενφίκα – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπενφίκα – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης για τα νοκ-άουτ play offs του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 2.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μονακό – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν
Champions League 17.02.26

LIVE: Μονακό – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν

LIVE: Μονακό – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μονακό – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν για τα νοκ-άουτ play offs του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 3.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ντόρτμουντ – Αταλάντα
Champions League 17.02.26

LIVE: Ντόρτμουντ – Αταλάντα

LIVE: Ντόρτμουντ – Αταλάντα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ντόρτμουντ – Αταλάντα για τα νοκ-άουτ play offs του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από το COSMOTE SPORT 5.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο