Σάββατο 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Sifnos Tops List of 2026 Destinations for Australian Travelers
English edition 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 12:33

Sifnos Tops List of 2026 Destinations for Australian Travelers

The Greek island of Sifnos is recognized as a leading international destination for 2026, praised for its authentic experiences, rich culture, and slower pace, attracting visitors from Australia and beyond

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Ο πλανήτης συνδέεται μέσα από μικρόβια – Επιστήμονες χαρτογραφούν το παγκόσμιο μικροβιακό δίκτυο

Ο πλανήτης συνδέεται μέσα από μικρόβια – Επιστήμονες χαρτογραφούν το παγκόσμιο μικροβιακό δίκτυο

Spotlight

Sifnos has emerged as a top international destination for Australians in 2026, according to the travel publication Broadsheet. The island is celebrated not only for its timeless beauty and cultural heritage but also for its ability to offer authentic, human-centered experiences deeply connected to the local way of life.

The feature highlights Sifnos as a standout choice for travelers seeking an experience beyond the typical Greek island visit. Unlike busier destinations, Sifnos maintains its character and natural rhythm, with vibrant villages and genuine hospitality that is part of daily life rather than a commercial product.

Broadsheet describes the island as a place where memorable experiences are built through small, authentic moments: enjoying fresh seafood by the sea, hiking trails that connect monasteries, villages, and natural landscapes, and wandering narrow alleys at sunset where whitewashed houses meet the Aegean light. The island’s long-standing culinary traditions and renowned ceramics craft further enhance its appeal.

The recognition of Sifnos aligns with ongoing efforts by the local municipality and regional organizations to promote the island’s culture, gastronomy, and immersive tourism experiences. This focus on off-season and experiential travel has resonated not only with Greek and European visitors but also with travelers from as far as Australia.

According to Giannis Rafeletos, Sifnos’ Deputy Mayor for Tourism, the island recorded record ferry arrivals in 2025, with a 9% increase compared to 2024, along with historically high monthly arrivals from April through August. “Our goal is to show that Sifnos is not just a holiday destination but a place to live experiences, emotions, and moments that stay with you forever,” Rafeletos said.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις
Crypto: Κερδίζει έδαφος η η πρόταση να μην φορολογείται η υπεραξία από την αγοραπωλησία 

Crypto: Κερδίζει έδαφος η η πρόταση να μην φορολογείται η υπεραξία από την αγοραπωλησία 

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ο πλανήτης συνδέεται μέσα από μικρόβια – Επιστήμονες χαρτογραφούν το παγκόσμιο μικροβιακό δίκτυο

Ο πλανήτης συνδέεται μέσα από μικρόβια – Επιστήμονες χαρτογραφούν το παγκόσμιο μικροβιακό δίκτυο

Business
Κάθετος Διάδρομος: Φέρνει deals Ελλάδας – ΗΠΑ και σε άλλους επιχειρηματικούς τομείς

Κάθετος Διάδρομος: Φέρνει deals Ελλάδας – ΗΠΑ και σε άλλους επιχειρηματικούς τομείς

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
English edition 15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Τα στημένα σόου του Γεωργιάδη εξυπηρετούν στο να δημιουργούνται τεχνητές πολώσεις
Δήλωση Τσουκαλά 21.02.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Τα στημένα σόου του Γεωργιάδη εξυπηρετούν στο να δημιουργούνται τεχνητές πολώσεις

Ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς, εξαπέλυσε πυρά κατά του υπουργού Υγείας με αφορμή βίντεο που τον δείχνει να απειλεί δεμένο πισθάγκωνα γιατρό του ΕΣΥ

Σύνταξη
Το ταϊμ άουτ της ντροπής
Βόλεϊ Γυναικών 21.02.26

Το ταϊμ άουτ της ντροπής

Ο προπονητής του Ερυθρού Αστέρα στο βόλεϊ γυναικών προκάλεσε σοκ στην κοινή γνώμη, όταν σε τάιμ άουτ απευθύνθηκε στις παίκτριές του με χυδαίο και προσβλητικό λεξιλόγιο

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Η μεγάλη επανάσταση του Αμβούργου
Bundesliga 21.02.26

Η μεγάλη επανάσταση του Αμβούργου

Οι φίλαθλοι του Αμβούργου γίνονται ιδιοκτήτες με 887 ευρώ - Το HSV Supporters Trust αλλάζει τα δεδομένα στο γερμανικό ποδόσφαιρο

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Δήμος Θεσσαλονίκης: Ρεκόρ παραπόνων για επίλυση – Ποια είναι τα αιτήματα των κατοίκων
Σε 2 χρόνια 21.02.26

Ρεκόρ παραπόνων προς επίλυση στον δήμο Θεσσαλονίκης - Ποια είναι τα αιτήματα των κατοίκων

Τα αιτήματα που κατατέθηκαν το 2024 και το 2025 προς τη διοίκηση Αγγελούδη, μέσω της εφαρμογής «Βελτιώνω την Πόλη μου» και τηλεφωνικά στη «Γραμμή Εξυπηρέτησης Πολιτών» ξεπέρασαν τα 128.500

Σύνταξη
Μην κυνηγάς τους πλούσιους, για να διορθώσεις αποτυχημένους προϋπολογισμούς – Δεν θα βγάλεις τίποτα…
Διεθνής Οικονομία 21.02.26

Μην κυνηγάς τους πλούσιους, για να διορθώσεις αποτυχημένους προϋπολογισμούς – Δεν θα βγάλεις τίποτα…

Τόσο στην Ευρώπη όσο και στις ΗΠΑ, αρκετοί πολιτικοί θέλουν να επιβάλουν μεγαλύτερους φόρους στους πλούσιους για να βγάλουν «τα σπασμένα» των κρατικών προϋπολογισμών - Πόσο αποτελεσματικό θα είναι αυτό;

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Κρήτη – Τραγωδία με ναυάγιο ανοιχτά του Ηρακλείου: Αυξάνονται οι νεκροί μετανάστες, 27 οι αγνοούμενοι
Κρήτη 21.02.26

Τραγωδία με ναυάγιο ανοιχτά του Ηρακλείου: Αυξάνονται οι νεκροί μετανάστες, 27 οι αγνοούμενοι

Οι διασωθέντες μετανάστες από το περιστατικό νότια του Ηρακλείου, στην Κρήτη είναι 20. Συνεχίζεται η επιχείρηση, ενώ καταγράφηκε δεύτερο καράβι με 67 άτομα στην ίδια περιοχή

Σύνταξη
Λήμνος: Μετράει ζημιές η Μύρινα από τη σαρωτική κακοκαιρία – Ποτάμια οι δρόμοι, ζημιές σε σπίτια και καταστήματα
Λήμνος 21.02.26

Μετράει ζημιές η Μύρινα από τη σαρωτική κακοκαιρία - Ποτάμια οι δρόμοι, ζημιές σε σπίτια και καταστήματα

, αποθήκες και επαγγελματικοί χώροι, σπίτια, γέμισαν λάσπη, ενώ κάτοικοι προσπαθούσαν με κουβάδες και σκούπες να σώσουν ό,τι μπορούσε να σωθεί από την κακοκαιρία που σάρωσε τη Λήμνο

Σύνταξη
Πολονάρα: «Όταν μου είπαν ότι έχω λευχαιμία, σκέφτηκα να αυτοκτονήσω – Η γυναίκα μου με κράτησε στη ζωή»
Euroleague 21.02.26

Πολονάρα: «Όταν μου είπαν ότι έχω λευχαιμία, σκέφτηκα να αυτοκτονήσω – Η γυναίκα μου με κράτησε στη ζωή»

Συγκινεί ο Ακίλε Πολονάρα, καθώς αποκάλυψε ότι σκέφτηκε να αυτοκτονήσει μόλις έμαθε ότι έχει λευχαιμία και τόνισε ότι η γυναίκα του τον κράτησε στη ζωή.

Σύνταξη
Μουρτζούκου: «Έλεγα από την αρχή ότι παιδί μου έφυγε από το χέρι της» ξεσπάει ο πατέρας του Παναγιωτάκη
Φως στο Τούνελ 21.02.26

«Έλεγα από την αρχή ότι παιδί μου έφυγε από το χέρι της» ξεσπάει ο πατέρας του Παναγιωτάκη για τη Μουρτζούκου

«Δικαίωση» είναι η λέξη που επαναλαμβάνει ο πατέρας του μικρού Παναγιωτάκη μιλώντας στο «Φως στο Τούνελ» μετά την ποινική δίωξη εις βάρος της Μουρτζούκου για ανθρωποκτονία από πρόθεση

Σύνταξη
Πού βρίσκονται οι πιο απειλούμενες γλώσσες στον κόσμο;
Ημέρα Μητρικής Γλώσσας 21.02.26

Πού βρίσκονται οι πιο απειλούμενες γλώσσες στον κόσμο;

Γιατί εξαφανίζονται οι γλώσσες; Η απάντηση δεν σχετίζεται μόνο με δημογραφικές μεταβολές, αλλά και με βαθύτερες σχέσεις εξουσίας. Ένας από τους βασικούς παράγοντες είναι ο γλωσσικός ιμπεριαλισμός

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Στο φως παραλείψεις και κενά ασφαλείας για τη φονική έκρηξη στη Βιολάντα
Τραγωδία 21.02.26

Στο φως παραλείψεις και κενά ασφαλείας για τη φονική έκρηξη στη Βιολάντα

Έγγραφα εταιρείας ενεργειακών εγκαταστάσεων αποκαλύπτουν ότι στο πλαίσιο βελτίωσης στις εγκαταστάσεις υγραερίου στη μπισκοτοβιομηχανία, είχαν επισημανθεί ήδη από τον Ιούλιο του 2025 παραβάσεις στην απόσταση των δεξαμενών

Σύνταξη
Νέος κύκλος περιοδειών της «Ιθάκης» – Ο Τσίπρας ανοίγει το κεφάλαιο «επόμενη ημέρα» για τη χώρα
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 21.02.26

Νέος κύκλος περιοδειών της «Ιθάκης» – Ο Τσίπρας ανοίγει το κεφάλαιο «επόμενη ημέρα» για τη χώρα

Νέοι σταθμοί στις περιοδείες του πρώην πρωθυπουργού Αλέξη Τσίπρα, ο απολογισμός του 15-19 και τα νέα προγραμματικά πεδία του κυβερνητικού του σχεδίου

Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Μπλόκο σε υποψήφιους με offshore, στον «αέρα» η πλατφόρμα digitalsociety
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 21.02.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Μπλόκο σε υποψήφιους με offshore, στον «αέρα» η πλατφόρμα digitalsociety

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ ανεβάζει ταχύτητες ενόψει συνεδρίου, εγκαινιάζοντας την ψηφιακή πλατφόρμα digitalsociety.gr και βάζοντας αυστηρό φίλτρο διαφάνειας για τους επίδοξους υποψηφίους- Η ερώτηση για τις offshore ως μέτρο διαφάνειας

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Μπραντ Πιτ: Αναζητώντας τον χολιγουντιανό σταρ ανάμεσα στους σωσίες του στην Ύδρα
Fizz 21.02.26

Μπραντ Πιτ: Αναζητώντας τον χολιγουντιανό σταρ ανάμεσα στους σωσίες του στην Ύδρα

«Βουλιάζει» το νησί του Σαρωνικού με πληρότητα 100% για το συγκεκριμένο τριήμερο. Η παρουσία του Μπραντ Πιτ έχει τραβήξει όλα τα βλέμματα, με τους δημοσιογράφους να τον ακολουθούν σε κάθε του βήμα.

Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Σε πείσμα όσων λέει η κυβέρνηση, οι πολίτες δεν αισθάνονται ότι σήμερα η οικονομική τους κατάσταση είναι καλύτερη
Editorial 21.02.26

Σε πείσμα όσων λέει η κυβέρνηση, οι πολίτες δεν αισθάνονται ότι σήμερα η οικονομική τους κατάσταση είναι καλύτερη

Το γεγονός ότι η πλειοψηφία των πολιτών δηλώνει ότι το 2019 είχε μεγαλύτερη οικονομική άνεση, απλώς αποδεικνύει την απόσταση ανάμεσα στην κυβερνητική ρητορική και την κατάσταση της ελληνικής κοινωνίας

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Τέλος στη διαμάχη Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν και Εμπαπέ
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

Τέλος στη διαμάχη Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν και Εμπαπέ

Η Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν δεν θα κάνει έφεση στην απόφαση του δικαστηρίου για την καταβολή των δεδουλευμένων του Κιλιάν Εμπαπέ και έτσι οι δύο πλευρές μπορούν να συνεχίσουν τις ζωές τους χωρίς άλλες προστριβές.

Σύνταξη
Λέκκας: Οι σφοδρές βροχές έφεραν διαρκείς κατολισθήσεις – Γιατί το πρόβλημα με τη λειψυδρία παραμένει
«Τα δύσκολα μπροστά μας» 21.02.26

Οι σφοδρές βροχές έφεραν διαρκείς κατολισθήσεις - Ο Λέκκας εξηγεί γιατί το πρόβλημα με τη λειψυδρία παραμένει

«Για τα κατολισθητικά φαινόμενα υπάρχουν διάφορα αίτια, όπως οι μεγάλες μορφολογικές κλίσεις, η φύση των πετρωμάτων, το επιφανειακό και το υπόγειο νερό», δήλωσε μεταξύ άλλων ο Ευθύμης Λέκκας

Σύνταξη
Σοκαριστικό βίντεο στους Χειμερινούς Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες: Αθλήτρια παραλίγο να χάσει το μάτι της από λεπίδα πατινιού αντιπάλου (vid)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 21.02.26

Σοκαριστικό βίντεο στους Χειμερινούς Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες: Αθλήτρια παραλίγο να χάσει το μάτι της από λεπίδα πατινιού αντιπάλου (vid)

Γλίτωσε τα χειρότερα η Πολωνή αθλήτρια που παραλίγο να χάσει το μάτι της, από λεπίδα πατινιού αντιπάλου στον ημιτελικό του αγωνίσματος short track.

Σύνταξη
«Είναι πολύ χοντρός για ένα κουλούρι ακόμα» – Η Έιμι Γουάινχαουζ για τον φωτογράφο που απαθανάτισε το θρίαμβο της 
Μνήμες 21.02.26

«Είναι πολύ χοντρός για ένα κουλούρι ακόμα» – Η Έιμι Γουάινχαουζ για τον φωτογράφο που απαθανάτισε το θρίαμβο της 

Από τη Νταϊάνα στην Έιμι Γουάινχαουζ, ο φωτογράφος διασημοτήτων Ρίτσαρντ Γιανγκ μίλησε για τις σχέσεις πίσω από τις λήψεις του στο BBC

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Αμνηστία σε εκατοντάδες πολιτικούς κρατούμενους στη Βενεζουέλα
Κόσμος 21.02.26

Αμνηστία σε εκατοντάδες πολιτικούς κρατούμενους στη Βενεζουέλα

Εγκρίθηκε ομόφωνα από το κοινοβούλιο της Βενεζουέλας ο νόμος περί χορήγησης αμνηστίας, που αναμένεται να επιτρέψει την απελευθέρωση εκατοντάδων κρατουμένων που χαρακτηρίζονται πολιτικοί

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο