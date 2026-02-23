Greece at The Top in Agricultural Added Value in EU

Greece ranks at the top in agricultural added value within the European Union, according to the publication “Key figures on the European food chain – 2025 edition,” released in December by Eurostat, which tracks the journey of food from farm to table.

The publication covers the entire food chain, including production, processing, distribution, international trade, consumption, and environmental issues.

Added Value from Agriculture

In 2024, added value from the EU’s agricultural sector amounted to 1.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), 0.1 percentage points higher than in 2009.

The ratio of agricultural added value to GDP was significantly higher in:

Greece – 3.2%

Romania – 2.5%

Spain – 2.3%

Bulgaria, Italy and Croatia recorded the next highest ratios, all at 1.8%.

In 12 EU countries, the added value of the agricultural sector accounted for less than 1.0% of GDP, with the lowest ratios recorded in Luxembourg and Malta (both at 0.2%).

Source: tovima.com