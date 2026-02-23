Τρίτη 24 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greece at The Top in Agricultural Added Value in EU
English edition 23 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 23:55

Greece at The Top in Agricultural Added Value in EU

Greece ranks at the top in agricultural added value within the European Union, according to the publication “Key figures on the European food chain – 2025 edition”

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Βάλτε χρονόμετρo! Πώς να αλλάξετε τη διάθεσή σας σε 15 λεπτά

Βάλτε χρονόμετρo! Πώς να αλλάξετε τη διάθεσή σας σε 15 λεπτά

Spotlight

Greece ranks at the top in agricultural added value within the European Union, according to the publication “Key figures on the European food chain – 2025 edition,” released in December by Eurostat, which tracks the journey of food from farm to table.

The publication covers the entire food chain, including production, processing, distribution, international trade, consumption, and environmental issues.

Added Value from Agriculture

In 2024, added value from the EU’s agricultural sector amounted to 1.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), 0.1 percentage points higher than in 2009.

The ratio of agricultural added value to GDP was significantly higher in:

  • Greece – 3.2%
  • Romania – 2.5%
  • Spain – 2.3%
  • Bulgaria, Italy and Croatia recorded the next highest ratios, all at 1.8%.

In 12 EU countries, the added value of the agricultural sector accounted for less than 1.0% of GDP, with the lowest ratios recorded in Luxembourg and Malta (both at 0.2%).

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Tεχνητή νοημοσύνη
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Πώς η ανησυχία για την ΑΙ θα μπορούσε να τροφοδοτήσει ένα νέο εργατικό κίνημα

Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Πώς η ανησυχία για την ΑΙ θα μπορούσε να τροφοδοτήσει ένα νέο εργατικό κίνημα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Βάλτε χρονόμετρo! Πώς να αλλάξετε τη διάθεσή σας σε 15 λεπτά

Βάλτε χρονόμετρo! Πώς να αλλάξετε τη διάθεσή σας σε 15 λεπτά

Financial Times
Η ανάκαμψη των περιφερειακών οικονομιών της Ευρώπης

Η ανάκαμψη των περιφερειακών οικονομιών της Ευρώπης

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?
English edition 23.02.26

Europe Wants More Fish Farms. Is Greece Ready?

As the European Union pushes for the expansion of aquaculture across its waters, Greece confronts a deeper question: can industrial fish farming expand along its iconic shores without destroying the ecosystems and coastal communities that depend on them?

Σύνταξη
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21.02.26

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
English edition 15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ρωσία: Αστυνομικός νεκρός και άλλοι 2 τραυματίες σε έκρηξη κοντά σε σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό της Μόσχας
Σταθμός Σαβιέλοβα 24.02.26

Αστυνομικός σκοτώθηκε και άλλοι 2 τραυματίστηκαν σε έκρηξη στη Μόσχα

Εκρηξη σημειώθηκε κοντά στον σιδηροδρομικό σταθμό Σαβιέλοβα της Μόσχας, στην οποία σκοτώθηκαν ένας αστυνομικός και τραυματίστηκαν δύο ακόμη, ενώ νεκρός είναι και ο φερόμενος ως δράστης.

Σύνταξη
Καραϊβική: Περιφερειακή σύνοδος με την παρουσία του Ρούμπιο
CARICOM 24.02.26

Ο Ρόυμπιο σε περιφερειακή σύνοδο στην Καραϊβική

Στη σύνοδο των αρχών κρατών και κυβερνήσεων της Κοινότητας της Καραϊβικής (CARICOM), η οποία αναμένεται να διεξαχθεί στο αρχιπέλαγος του Αγίου Χριστοφόρου και Νέβις, θα συμμετέχει ο Μάρκο Ρούμπιο.

Σύνταξη
Δυτική Οχθη: Κάπου 20 χώρες καταδικάζουν την «de facto προσάρτηση» από το Ισραήλ
Κοινή ανακοίνωση 24.02.26

Δεκάδες χώρες καταδικάζουν την «de facto προσάρτηση» του Ισραήλ στη Δυτική Οχθη

Κοινή ανακοίνωση εξέδωσαν κάπου είκοσι χώρες, με την οποία καταδικάζουν «με τον πλέον σθεναρό τρόπο» την «απαράδεκτη de facto προσάρτηση» του Ισραήλ στην κατεχόμενη Δυτική Οχθη.

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Επικρίσεις Ζελένσκι στην ΕΕ για καθυστερήσεις στην ενταξιακή διαδικασία
Ουκρανία 24.02.26

Ο Ζελένσκι επικρίνει την ΕΕ για καθυστερήσεις στην ενταξιακή διαδικασία

Ο Ζελένσκι επέκρινε την ΕΕ για την καθυστέρηση στην έναρξη ενταξιακών διαπραγματεύσεων, λέγοντας ότι «επιτυγχάνουμε περισσότερα σε καιρό πολέμου» από ό,τι άλλες χώρες «σε καιρό ειρήνης».

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Επιθέσεις κατά αστυνομικών – Εκρήξεις σε οχήματα και αστυνομικό τμήμα
Δολιοφθορά; 24.02.26

Ουκρανία: Επιθέσεις κατά αστυνομικών – Εκρήξεις σε οχήματα και αστυνομικό τμήμα

Επτά αστυνομικοί τραυματίστηκαν από έκρηξη στo Μικολάιφ στην Ουκρανία. Ακόμη μία έκρηξη, χωρίς θύματα, σημειώθηκε σε αστυνομικό τμήμα του Ντνίπρο. Οι ουκρανικές αρχές αποδίδουν τις επιθέσεις στη Ρωσία

Σύνταξη
Καναδάς: Η κυβέρνηση κάλεσε τους εκπροσώπους ασφαλείας της OpenAI, αναφορικά με ένοπλη επίθεση σε σχολείο
Ζητά εξηγήσεις 24.02.26

Καναδάς: Η κυβέρνηση κάλεσε τους εκπροσώπους ασφαλείας της OpenAI, αναφορικά με ένοπλη επίθεση σε σχολείο

Οι καναδικές αρχές θέλουν να ενημερωθούν γιατί η εταιρεία δεν ειδοποίησε την αστυνομία για τις δραστηριότητες της δράστη της επίθεσης, στο Τάμπλερ Ριτζ, μία από τις χειρότερες στην ιστορία του Καναδά.

Σύνταξη
Ένσταση στις διπλωματικές σχέσεις Γαλλίας-ΗΠΑ – Οργή στο Παρίσι για τη στάση Κούσνερ
Κόσμος 23.02.26

Ένσταση στις διπλωματικές σχέσεις Γαλλίας-ΗΠΑ – Οργή στο Παρίσι για τη στάση Κούσνερ

Ο πρέσβης και συμπέθερος του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ «δεν εμφανίστηκε» στο γαλλικό ΥΠΕΞ μετά τα σχόλια που έγιναν από την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ για τον θάνατο ενός ακροδεξιού φοιτητή στη Γαλλία.

Σύνταξη
Η Φραν Ντρέσερ αγάπησε τη «Νταντά» αλλά πλέον δεν ξέρει αν η τηλεόραση αξίζει τον χρόνο της
Υπάρχει ελπίδα; 23.02.26

Η Φραν Ντρέσερ αγάπησε τη «Νταντά» αλλά πλέον δεν ξέρει αν η τηλεόραση αξίζει τον χρόνο της

Σε μια νέα συνέντευξη, η Φραν Ντρέσερ ήταν κατηγορηματική σχετικά με την επιστροφή της στις σειρές, αφού συμμετείχε για έξι σεζόν σε μια τηλεοπτική κωμωδία.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Βελούχι: Η στιγμή που εντοπίζουν τον ορειβάτη σε υψόμετρο 2.000 μέτρα – Η συγκλονιστική περιγραφή και το βίντεο ντοκουμέντο
Ελλάδα 23.02.26

Βελούχι: Η στιγμή που εντοπίζουν τον ορειβάτη σε υψόμετρο 2.000 μέτρα – Η συγκλονιστική περιγραφή και το βίντεο ντοκουμέντο

Ο γνωστός ορειβάτης Φώτης Θεοχάρης που συμμετείχε στην επιχείρηση περιγράφει αναλυτικά τις συνθήκες κάτω από τις οποίες βρέθηκε νεκρός ο Τάσος Αναστασιάδης, πρόεδρος του ΦΟΠ γνωστός ως «Καπετάνιος» στην ορειβατική κοινότητα

Σύνταξη
Μεξικό: Ο σκληρός «Ελ Μέντσο» είναι νεκρός – Ο θάνατος του μπορεί να φέρει πόλεμο καρτέλ ή μια μεγάλη ευκαιρία
Ο πόλεμος των καρτέλ 23.02.26

Μεξικό: Ο σκληρός «Ελ Μέντσο» είναι νεκρός – Ο θάνατος του μπορεί να φέρει πόλεμο καρτέλ ή μια μεγάλη ευκαιρία

Οι αρχές του Μεξικού φοβούνται ότι ο θάνατος του «Ελ Μέντσο» θα προκαλέσει πόλεμο μεταξύ των καρτέλ Χαλίσκο και Σιναλόα, για το έλεγχο περιοχών. Ίσως να είναι μια ευκαιρία για να ελεγχθεί η δράση τους

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Συμβουλοκρατία: Το 1% των αναδόχων απορροφά το 96% των δημόσιων δαπανών για συμβουλευτικές υπηρεσίες
Απευθείας αναθέσεις 23.02.26

Συμβουλοκρατία: Το 1% των αναδόχων απορροφά το 96% των δημόσιων δαπανών για συμβουλευτικές υπηρεσίες

H έκθεση «Consultocracy» (Vouliwatch και Solomon), μας δείχνει πώς η γραφειοκρατία, μετατρέπεται σε «συμβουλοκρατία». Το Δημόσιο εκχωρεί κρίσιμες λειτουργίες σε ιδιωτικές συμβουλευτικές εταιρείες.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Πρεστιάνι: Σκέψεις να κινηθεί εναντίον των Βινίσιους, Εμπαπέ για συκοφαντική δυσφήμιση
Ποδόσφαιρο 23.02.26

Πρεστιάνι: Σκέψεις να κινηθεί εναντίον των Βινίσιους, Εμπαπέ για συκοφαντική δυσφήμιση

Ο Αργεντινός εξτρέμ της Μπενφίκα σκέφτεται να περάσει στην αντεπίθεση καταγγέλλοντας τους Βινίσιους και Μπαπέ για συκοφαντική δυσφήμιση σε UEFA και FIFA, καθώς και στη δικαιοσύνη της Πορτογαλίας.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
O Τιμ Γκαν του Project Runway σπάει τη σιωπή του για τα 43 χρόνια αγαμίας μετά τον οδυνηρό χωρισμό του στα 29 του
«Θανατική καταδίκη» 23.02.26

O Τιμ Γκαν του Project Runway σπάει τη σιωπή του για τα 43 χρόνια αγαμίας μετά τον οδυνηρό χωρισμό του στα 29 του

Σαράντα τρία χρόνια μετά τον οδυνηρό χωρισμό που έζησε στα 29 του, ο Τιμ Γκαν αποκαλύπτει ότι επέλεξε την αγαμία, εξηγώντας πως η απιστία του συντρόφου του, εν μέσω της κρίσης του AIDS το 1982, τον σημάδεψε οριστικά

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 24 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο