Σάββατο 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Tourism Revenues New Record at €23.6B in 2025
English edition 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 09:21

Tourism Revenues New Record at €23.6B in 2025

Inbound arrivals grew by 5.6% and tourism receipts by 9.4%, translating into approximately 42.97 million visitors in 2025, compared to 2024.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ο πλανήτης συνδέεται μέσα από μικρόβια – Επιστήμονες χαρτογραφούν το παγκόσμιο μικροβιακό δίκτυο

Ο πλανήτης συνδέεται μέσα από μικρόβια – Επιστήμονες χαρτογραφούν το παγκόσμιο μικροβιακό δίκτυο

Spotlight

Tourism revenues exceeded €23.6 billion in 2025, up from €21.6 billion in 2024, according to official data from the Bank of Greece (BoG), confirming another exceptional year for Greek tourism.

The figures show that compared with December 2024, arrivals of non-resident travelers increased by 49%, while related revenues rose by 33%.

Inbound arrivals grew by 5.6% and tourism receipts by 9.4%, translating into approximately 42.97 million visitors in 2025, compared to 2024.

Santorini suffered a significant blow in 2025 due to the uncertainty caused by the earthquakes in 2025, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) indicated. The numbers appear to be partly stabilizing one year later.

According to ELSTAT, Santorini recorded a sharp decline of more than 15% in turnover in both accommodation and food service businesses in 2025. Nationwide, however, the accommodation and food services sectors followed diverging paths over the past year.

Specifically, turnover in the accommodation sector reached €11.77 billion in 2025, marking a 3.3% increase compared with €11.39 billion in 2024. In contrast, turnover in food service activities (Division 56) fell by 3.4% to €10.73 billion in 2025, down from €11.12 billion the previous year.

Among regional units contributing at least 1% to total accommodation turnover in 2025, the largest increases between 2025 and 2024 were recorded in Thessaloniki (6.8%), Corfu (6.6%) and Heraklion (6.6%).

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις
Crypto: Κερδίζει έδαφος η η πρόταση να μην φορολογείται η υπεραξία από την αγοραπωλησία 

Crypto: Κερδίζει έδαφος η η πρόταση να μην φορολογείται η υπεραξία από την αγοραπωλησία 

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ο πλανήτης συνδέεται μέσα από μικρόβια – Επιστήμονες χαρτογραφούν το παγκόσμιο μικροβιακό δίκτυο

Ο πλανήτης συνδέεται μέσα από μικρόβια – Επιστήμονες χαρτογραφούν το παγκόσμιο μικροβιακό δίκτυο

Business
Κάθετος Διάδρομος: Φέρνει deals Ελλάδας – ΗΠΑ και σε άλλους επιχειρηματικούς τομείς

Κάθετος Διάδρομος: Φέρνει deals Ελλάδας – ΗΠΑ και σε άλλους επιχειρηματικούς τομείς

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
English edition 15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Πού βρίσκονται οι πιο απειλούμενες γλώσσες στον κόσμο;
Διεθνής Ημέρα Μητρικής Γλώσσας 21.02.26

Πού βρίσκονται οι πιο απειλούμενες γλώσσες στον κόσμο;

Γιατί εξαφανίζονται οι γλώσσες; Η απάντηση δεν σχετίζεται μόνο με φυσικές δημογραφικές μεταβολές, αλλά και με βαθύτερες σχέσεις εξουσίας. Ένας από τους βασικούς παράγοντες είναι ο γλωσσικός ιμπεριαλισμός

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Στο φως παραλείψεις και κενά ασφαλείας για τη φονική έκρηξη στη Βιολάντα
Τραγωδία 21.02.26

Στο φως παραλείψεις και κενά ασφαλείας για τη φονική έκρηξη στη Βιολάντα

Έγγραφα εταιρείας ενεργειακών εγκαταστάσεων αποκαλύπτουν ότι στο πλαίσιο βελτίωσης στις εγκαταστάσεις υγραερίου στη μπισκοτοβιομηχανία, είχαν επισημανθεί ήδη από τον Ιούλιο του 2025 παραβάσεις στην απόσταση των δεξαμενών

Σύνταξη
Νέος κύκλος περιοδειών της «Ιθάκης» – Ο Τσίπρας ανοίγει το κεφάλαιο «επόμενη ημέρα» για τη χώρα
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 21.02.26

Νέος κύκλος περιοδειών της «Ιθάκης» – Ο Τσίπρας ανοίγει το κεφάλαιο «επόμενη ημέρα» για τη χώρα

Νέοι σταθμοί στις περιοδείες του πρώην πρωθυπουργού Αλέξη Τσίπρα, ο απολογισμός του 15-19 και τα νέα προγραμματικά πεδία του κυβερνητικού του σχεδίου

Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Μπλόκο σε υποψήφιους με offshore, στον «αέρα» η πλατφόρμα digitalsociety
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 21.02.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Μπλόκο σε υποψήφιους με offshore, στον «αέρα» η πλατφόρμα digitalsociety

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ ανεβάζει ταχύτητες ενόψει συνεδρίου, εγκαινιάζοντας την ψηφιακή πλατφόρμα digitalsociety.gr και βάζοντας αυστηρό φίλτρο διαφάνειας για τους επίδοξους υποψηφίους- Η ερώτηση για τις offshore ως μέτρο διαφάνειας

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Μπραντ Πιτ: Αναζητώντας τον χολιγουντιανό σταρ ανάμεσα στους σωσίες του στην Ύδρα
Fizz 21.02.26

Μπραντ Πιτ: Αναζητώντας τον χολιγουντιανό σταρ ανάμεσα στους σωσίες του στην Ύδρα

«Βουλιάζει» το νησί του Σαρωνικού με πληρότητα 100% για το συγκεκριμένο τριήμερο. Η παρουσία του Μπραντ Πιτ έχει τραβήξει όλα τα βλέμματα, με τους δημοσιογράφους να τον ακολουθούν σε κάθε του βήμα.

Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Σε πείσμα όσων λέει η κυβέρνηση, οι πολίτες δεν αισθάνονται ότι σήμερα η οικονομική τους κατάσταση είναι καλύτερη
Editorial 21.02.26

Σε πείσμα όσων λέει η κυβέρνηση, οι πολίτες δεν αισθάνονται ότι σήμερα η οικονομική τους κατάσταση είναι καλύτερη

Το γεγονός ότι η πλειοψηφία των πολιτών δηλώνει ότι το 2019 είχε μεγαλύτερη οικονομική άνεση, απλώς αποδεικνύει την απόσταση ανάμεσα στην κυβερνητική ρητορική και την κατάσταση της ελληνικής κοινωνίας

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Τέλος στη διαμάχη Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν και Εμπαπέ
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

Τέλος στη διαμάχη Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν και Εμπαπέ

Η Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν δεν θα κάνει έφεση στην απόφαση του δικαστηρίου για την καταβολή των δεδουλευμένων του Κιλιάν Εμπαπέ και έτσι οι δύο πλευρές μπορούν να συνεχίσουν τις ζωές τους χωρίς άλλες προστριβές.

Σύνταξη
Λέκκας: Οι σφοδρές βροχές έφεραν διαρκείς κατολισθήσεις – Γιατί το πρόβλημα με τη λειψυδρία παραμένει
«Τα δύσκολα μπροστά μας» 21.02.26

Οι σφοδρές βροχές έφεραν διαρκείς κατολισθήσεις - Ο Λέκκας εξηγεί γιατί το πρόβλημα με τη λειψυδρία παραμένει

«Για τα κατολισθητικά φαινόμενα υπάρχουν διάφορα αίτια, όπως οι μεγάλες μορφολογικές κλίσεις, η φύση των πετρωμάτων, το επιφανειακό και το υπόγειο νερό», δήλωσε μεταξύ άλλων ο Ευθύμης Λέκκας

Σύνταξη
Σοκαριστικό βίντεο στους Χειμερινούς Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες: Αθλήτρια παραλίγο να χάσει το μάτι της από λεπίδα πατινιού αντιπάλου (vid)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 21.02.26

Σοκαριστικό βίντεο στους Χειμερινούς Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες: Αθλήτρια παραλίγο να χάσει το μάτι της από λεπίδα πατινιού αντιπάλου (vid)

Γλίτωσε τα χειρότερα η Πολωνή αθλήτρια που παραλίγο να χάσει το μάτι της, από λεπίδα πατινιού αντιπάλου στον ημιτελικό του αγωνίσματος short track.

Σύνταξη
«Είναι πολύ χοντρός για ένα κουλούρι ακόμα» – Η Έιμι Γουάινχαουζ για τον φωτογράφο που απαθανάτισε το θρίαμβο της 
Μνήμες 21.02.26

«Είναι πολύ χοντρός για ένα κουλούρι ακόμα» – Η Έιμι Γουάινχαουζ για τον φωτογράφο που απαθανάτισε το θρίαμβο της 

Από τη Νταϊάνα στην Έιμι Γουάινχαουζ, ο φωτογράφος διασημοτήτων Ρίτσαρντ Γιανγκ μίλησε για τις σχέσεις πίσω από τις λήψεις του στο BBC

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Αμνηστία σε εκατοντάδες πολιτικούς κρατούμενους στη Βενεζουέλα
Κόσμος 21.02.26

Αμνηστία σε εκατοντάδες πολιτικούς κρατούμενους στη Βενεζουέλα

Εγκρίθηκε ομόφωνα από το κοινοβούλιο της Βενεζουέλας ο νόμος περί χορήγησης αμνηστίας, που αναμένεται να επιτρέψει την απελευθέρωση εκατοντάδων κρατουμένων που χαρακτηρίζονται πολιτικοί

Σύνταξη
Τα νέα «όπλα» της ΑΑΔΕ για εικονικές εταιρείες και «αχυρανθρώπους»
Οικονομία 21.02.26

Τα νέα «όπλα» της ΑΑΔΕ για εικονικές εταιρείες και «αχυρανθρώπους»

Στην «καρδιά» του νέου συστήματος «κρύβεται» ένας μαθηματικός αλγόριθμος, ο δείκτης ομοιότητας Jaccard (Jaccard similarity index), που υπολογίζει κατά πόσον «μοιάζουν» δύο διαφορετικά σύνολα δεδομένων

Σύνταξη
«Κάλλιον εντάφιον η τιμή»: Ιστορικές μνήμες για τους Ηπειρώτες που εκτελέστηκαν στον τοίχο της Καισαριανής
Αντίσταση 21.02.26

«Κάλλιον εντάφιον η τιμή»: Ιστορικές μνήμες για τους Ηπειρώτες που εκτελέστηκαν στον τοίχο της Καισαριανής

Από τα ορεινά Θεοδώριανα της Άρτας μέχρι τη Ζίτσα στα Γιάννενα, οι μνήμες δεν έσβησαν και σήμερα εναπομείναντες συγγενείς ή συγχωριανοί τους που δεν ξεχνούν, παραθέτουν ως ηθικό χρέος τις μαρτυρίες τους ως ντοκουμέντα θυσίας

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Ρωσικά drones χτύπησαν σπίτια και σχολείο στην Οδησσό κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας
Ουκρανία 21.02.26

Ρωσικά drones χτύπησαν σπίτια και σχολείο στην Οδησσό κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας

Η πόλη Οδησσός στη νότια Ουκρανία δέχτηκε άλλη μια ρωσική επίθεση με drones κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας της 21ης Φεβρουαρίου, με αποτέλεσμα να καταστραφούν κτίρια κατοικιών και ένα σχολείο

Σύνταξη
Φυλακές Δομοκού: Τα κενά, οι αντιφάσεις και τα σενάρια για τέταρτο πρόσωπο στη δολοφονία του ισοβίτη
Έρευνα σε εξέλιξη 21.02.26

Τα κενά, οι αντιφάσεις και τα σενάρια για τέταρτο πρόσωπο στη δολοφονία του ισοβίτη στις φυλακές Δομοκού

Οι ισχυρισμοί του Βούλγαρου κρατούμενου και του αρχιφύλακα στις φυλακές Δομοκού δεν έπεισαν τις Αρχές και, με σύμφωνη γνώμη ανακριτή και εισαγγελέα, κρίθηκαν προφυλακιστέοι

Σύνταξη
Τραγωδία ανοιχτά του Ηρακλείου Κρήτης: Τρεις νεκροί μετανάστες, αναφορές για αγνοούμενους
Ελλάδα 21.02.26

Τραγωδία ανοιχτά του Ηρακλείου Κρήτης: Τρεις νεκροί μετανάστες, αναφορές για αγνοούμενους

Διασώθηκαν 20 άτομα, ενώ υπάρχουν αναφορές για αγνοούμενους. Το έργο των σωστικών συνεργείων κρίνεται ως αρκετά δύσκολο, λόγω των ισχυρών ανέμων που επικρατούν στην περιοχή

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο