Tourism Revenues New Record at €23.6B in 2025

Tourism revenues exceeded €23.6 billion in 2025, up from €21.6 billion in 2024, according to official data from the Bank of Greece (BoG), confirming another exceptional year for Greek tourism.

The figures show that compared with December 2024, arrivals of non-resident travelers increased by 49%, while related revenues rose by 33%.

Inbound arrivals grew by 5.6% and tourism receipts by 9.4%, translating into approximately 42.97 million visitors in 2025, compared to 2024.

Santorini suffered a significant blow in 2025 due to the uncertainty caused by the earthquakes in 2025, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) indicated. The numbers appear to be partly stabilizing one year later.

According to ELSTAT, Santorini recorded a sharp decline of more than 15% in turnover in both accommodation and food service businesses in 2025. Nationwide, however, the accommodation and food services sectors followed diverging paths over the past year.

Specifically, turnover in the accommodation sector reached €11.77 billion in 2025, marking a 3.3% increase compared with €11.39 billion in 2024. In contrast, turnover in food service activities (Division 56) fell by 3.4% to €10.73 billion in 2025, down from €11.12 billion the previous year.

Among regional units contributing at least 1% to total accommodation turnover in 2025, the largest increases between 2025 and 2024 were recorded in Thessaloniki (6.8%), Corfu (6.6%) and Heraklion (6.6%).