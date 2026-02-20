Greek Defense Minister Holds High-Level Talks

Nikos Dendias is holding a series of high-level international meetings today at Greece’s Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Athens, as regional security concerns and reports of a possible U.S. intervention in Iran fuel diplomatic activity.

At 10 a.m., Dendias is scheduled to meet with Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). Greece’s Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, Dimitrios Choupis, will also attend the talks.

Later in the morning, at 11:30 a.m., the Greek defense minister will meet with a visiting delegation from the United States Senate currently in Athens. The delegation is led by Senator Jerry Moran and includes Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, John Barrasso, John Boozman, Deb Fischer and Gary Peters.

The meeting will take place in the “I. Kapodistrias” hall at the Defense Ministry and will also be attended by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Dendias is expected to host a working lunch for the American delegation following the talks.

The meetings form part of Dendias’ ongoing international outreach and come at a time of heightened geopolitical speculation regarding potential developments in the Middle East. While no official agenda details were released, the timing underscores Greece’s strategic role within NATO and its close defense ties with the United States.

Source: tovima.com