20.02.2026
Θανατηφόρο τροχαίο στην Πατησίων – Μηχανή παρέσυρε 74χρονη
Greek Defense Minister Holds High-Level Talks
English edition 20 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 10:08

Greek Defense Minister Holds High-Level Talks

Nikos Dendias meets NATO’s top European commander and a U.S. Senate delegation in Athens amid heightened geopolitical tensions

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Nikos Dendias is holding a series of high-level international meetings today at Greece’s Ministry of National Defense headquarters in Athens, as regional security concerns and reports of a possible U.S. intervention in Iran fuel diplomatic activity.

At 10 a.m., Dendias is scheduled to meet with Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). Greece’s Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, Dimitrios Choupis, will also attend the talks.

Later in the morning, at 11:30 a.m., the Greek defense minister will meet with a visiting delegation from the United States Senate currently in Athens. The delegation is led by Senator Jerry Moran and includes Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, John Barrasso, John Boozman, Deb Fischer and Gary Peters.

The meeting will take place in the “I. Kapodistrias” hall at the Defense Ministry and will also be attended by Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Dendias is expected to host a working lunch for the American delegation following the talks.

The meetings form part of Dendias’ ongoing international outreach and come at a time of heightened geopolitical speculation regarding potential developments in the Middle East. While no official agenda details were released, the timing underscores Greece’s strategic role within NATO and its close defense ties with the United States.

Source: tovima.com

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Ρεκόρ εισροών κεφαλαίων τον Φεβρουάριο

Ευρωπαϊκά χρηματιστήρια: Ρεκόρ εισροών κεφαλαίων τον Φεβρουάριο

CrediaBank: Η επόμενη ημέρα μετά την αύξηση κεφαλαίου των 300 εκατ. ευρώ

CrediaBank: Η επόμενη ημέρα μετά την αύξηση κεφαλαίου των 300 εκατ. ευρώ

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
English edition 15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
English edition 09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
Κρατικό Νίκαιας: «Μη τολμήσουν να κάνουν διώξεις σε γιατρούς» – Τι λέει η ΕΛ.ΑΣ. για τα επεισόδια
Τι λέει η ΕΛ.ΑΣ. 20.02.26

Αντιπαράθεση Γεωργιάδη-εργαζομένων μετά τα επεισόδια στο Κρατικό Νίκαιας: «Μη τολμήσουν να κάνουν διώξεις σε γιατρούς»

Συνεχίζεται η αντιπαράθεση με φόντο τα επεισόδια στο Κρατικό Νίκαιας με τον κ. Γεωργιάδη να υποστηρίζει ότι κινδύνευσε η ζωή του - «Εισέβαλε ορδή από ΜΑΤ» καταγγέλλουν συνδικαλιστές

Σύνταξη
Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από την έκρηξη βυτιοφόρου με υγροποιημένο αέριο στη Χιλή
Τέσσερις νεκροί 20.02.26

Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από την έκρηξη βυτιοφόρου με υγροποιημένο αέριο στη Χιλή

Από την έκρηξη στη Χιλή σκοτώθηκαν τουλάχιστον τέσσερις άνθρωποι και άλλοι 17 τραυματίστηκαν. Ο οδηγός του βυτιοφόρου έχασε τον έλεγχο του οχήματος, το οποίο ξέφυγε από την πορεία του και ανατράπηκε

Σύνταξη
Εσωκομματικά καρφιά Βλάχου για πλειστηριασμούς: «Αν δεν δέχεστε το πρόβλημα μας χωρίζει άβυσσος»
Εγκαλεί την κυβέρνηση 20.02.26

Εσωκομματικά καρφιά Βλάχου για πλειστηριασμούς: «Αν δεν δέχεστε το πρόβλημα μας χωρίζει άβυσσος»

Ο βουλευτής της ΝΔ Γιώργος Βλάχος έκρουσε καμπανάκι κινδύνου για το θέμα των πλειστηριασμών σε παραμεθόριες περιοχές, εγκαλώντας την κυβέρνηση πως αποφεύγει το πρόβλημα

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης: Γιατί δεν εμφανίστηκε χθες στο νυχτερινό κέντρο – Οι ενοχλήσεις που ένιωσε
Fizz 20.02.26

Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης: Γιατί δεν εμφανίστηκε χθες στο νυχτερινό κέντρο - Οι ενοχλήσεις που ένιωσε

Ο Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης αναρρώνει από την πρόσφατη επέμβαση που υπεβλήθη το Σάββατο 14 Φεβρουάριου. «Χρειάζεται μια εβδομάδα ανάρρωση. Ήθελε να τραγουδήσει αλλά δεν τα κατάφερε».

Σύνταξη
Καρέτσας: «Έχω 15 ασίστ, θα έρθουν και τα γκολ»
Ποδόσφαιρο 20.02.26

Καρέτσας: «Έχω 15 ασίστ, θα έρθουν και τα γκολ»

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Καρέτσας συνεχίζει να... μαγεύει με τη φανέλα της Γκενκ και μετά το τελευταίο ματς κόντρα στη Ντινάμο Ζάγκρεμπ δήλωσε έτοιμος να αρχίσει να σκοράρει και περισσότερο.

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: 17χρονη έγκυος κατήγγειλε 16χρονο ότι την έσπρωξε και τραυματίστηκε – Συνελήφθη και για εκδικητική πορνογραφία
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη 20.02.26

Έγκυος κατήγγειλε 16χρονο ότι την έσπρωξε και τραυματίστηκε - Συνελήφθη και για εκδικητική πορνογραφία σε βάρος 16χρονης

Θύμα εκδικητικής πορνογραφίας και σωματικής κακοποίησης από έναν 16χρονο κατήγγειλε ότι έπεσε μια 17χρονη που βρίσκεται σε κατάσταση κύησης

Σύνταξη
Τουρκία: Βυθίστηκε σε ναυπηγείο το «Sea Star Tilos» – Δραματική διάσωση του πληρώματος
Φόβοι για ρύπανση 20.02.26

Βυθίστηκε το πλοίο «Sea Star Tilos» σε ναυπηγείο της Τουρκίας - Δραματική διάσωση του πληρώματος

Το επιβατηγό οχηματαγωγό πλοίο «Sea Star Tilos» εξυπηρετούσε επί σειρά ετών την τουριστική σύνδεση ανάμεσα στην Τουρκία και την Ελλάδα εκτελώντας το δρομολόγιο Φετίγιε - Ρόδος

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: O Τραμπ απειλεί την ΕΕ με αντίποινα αν προτιμήσει ευρωπαϊκά όπλα
Διατλαντική «συμμαχία» 20.02.26

O Τραμπ απειλεί την ΕΕ με αντίποινα αν προτιμήσει ευρωπαϊκά όπλα

Σε προηγούμενες δηλώσεις, η κυβέρνηση των ΗΠΑ προειδοποίησε τις Βρυξέλλες ότι θα προβεί σε αντίποινα εάν οι Ευρωπαίοι «εκδιώξουν με βίαιο τρόπο τις αμερικανικές εταιρείες από την αγορά».

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ο Ανδρουλάκης προτείνει όριο θητειών – Η αιχμή για Στουρνάρα και Παναγόπουλο
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 20.02.26

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ο Ανδρουλάκης προτείνει όριο θητειών – Η αιχμή για Στουρνάρα και Παναγόπουλο

Πρόταση για όριο θητειών σε θεσμικά αξιώματα, προκειμένου να ενισχυθεί η διαφάνεια και η αξιοκρατία, ετοιμάζει το ΠΑΣΟΚ - Οι αιχμές για Στουρνάρα και Παναγόπουλο

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Μαύρο Στέμμα: Ναζί, συλλήψεις, ποδολαγνεία, υποκλοπές και τρεις σφαίρες – Όλα τα σκάνδαλα πριν τον Άντριου
Υπενθυμίσεις 20.02.26

Μαύρο Στέμμα: Ναζί, συλλήψεις, ποδολαγνεία, υποκλοπές και τρεις σφαίρες – Όλα τα σκάνδαλα πριν τον Άντριου

Η σύλληψη του έκπτωτου πρώην πρίγκιπα Άντριου είναι το τελευταίο μόλις σκάνδαλο σε μια σειρά από περιστατικά που έχουν φέρει καταιγίδες στο προστατευμένο Στέμμα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Πρόστιμο στον Παναθηναϊκό και μία αγωνιστική στον Λεσόρ από την Ευρωλίγκα
Euroleague 20.02.26

Πρόστιμο στον Παναθηναϊκό και μία αγωνιστική στον Λεσόρ από την Ευρωλίγκα

Ακριβά πλήρωσαν Παναθηναϊκός και Ματίας Λεσόρ όσα ακολούθησαν το buzzer beater του Μπόλντγουϊν στο φινάλε του πρόσφατου ματς με τη Φενέρμπαχτσε στο ΟΑΚΑ - Πρόστιμο και στον Γιώργο Μπαρτζώκα.

Σύνταξη
Η επόμενη μέρα: «Ο νόμος που πρέπει να εφαρμοστεί» για τον έκπτωτο πρίγκιπα Άντριου, η ικανοποίηση και η χειρότερη κρίση
«Κανείς υπεράνω του νόμου» 20.02.26

Η επόμενη μέρα: «Ο νόμος που πρέπει να εφαρμοστεί» για τον έκπτωτο πρίγκιπα Άντριου, η ικανοποίηση και η χειρότερη κρίση

Η σύλληψη του Άντριου Μαουντμπάτεν-Ουίνδσορ, που σχετίζεται με τους φακέλους Επστάιν, δεν είναι ένα ακόμα σκάνδαλο για το βρετανικό Στέμμα. Είναι η χειρότερη κρίση όλων των εποχών για το Παλάτι και η επόμενη μέρα μοιάζει πιο σκοτεινή από ποτέ.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Αντιπρόεδρος Ελεγκτών Εναέριας Κυκλοφορίας: Δεν αξιολογούμε τη χθεσινή τεχνική βλάβη σαν μικρό συμβάν
«Διαχρονικά προβλήματα» 20.02.26

Αντιπρόεδρος Ελεγκτών Εναέριας Κυκλοφορίας: Δεν αξιολογούμε τη χθεσινή τεχνική βλάβη σαν μικρό συμβάν

«Τα προβλήματα είναι διαχρονικά, δηλαδή είναι δεκαετιών», ανέφερε η αντιπρόεδρος της Ένωσης Eλεγκτών Eναέριας Kυκλοφορίας, Όλγα Τόκη.

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: Από το σόου του «Συμβουλίου Ειρήνης» στα αχαρτογράφητα νερά ενός νέου πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή
Κρίσιμες ώρες 20.02.26

Από το σόου του «Συμβουλίου Ειρήνης» στα αχαρτογράφητα νερά ενός νέου πολέμου στο Ιράν

Οι τυμπανοκρουσίες του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στο λεγόμενο «Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» για τη Γάζα δεν κρύβουν τη διάχυτη ανησυχία ότι μία επίθεση στο Ιράν μπορεί να φέρει την περιοχή - και όχι μόνο- στο χείλος του γκρεμού

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Όλοι οι λόγοι που ο σκύλος «καβαλάει» άλλους σκύλους κατά τη διάρκεια του παιχνιδιού
Παρεξηγημένη συμπεριφορά 20.02.26

Γιατί ο σκύλος «καβαλάει» άλλους σκύλους στο παιχνίδι;- Δεν είναι, συνήθως, αυτό που νομίζουμε

Το να «καβαλάει» ένας σκύλος κάποιον άλλον δεν είναι πάντα ένδειξη σεξουαλικής κίνησης, αλλά και ούτε κυριαρχίας. Πότε πρέπει να μάς ανησυχήσει.

Τζούλη Τούντα
Τζούλη Τούντα
Ροντινέι για τη ρεβάνς με τη Λεβερκούζεν: «Όσο υπάρχει πιθανότητα, θα παλεύουμε μέχρι το τέλος»
Champions League 20.02.26

Ροντινέι για τη ρεβάνς με τη Λεβερκούζεν: «Όσο υπάρχει πιθανότητα, θα παλεύουμε μέχρι το τέλος»

Ο Ολυμπιακός θα πάει στη Γερμανία για τη ρεβάνς με τη Λεβερκούζεν, έτοιμος να δώσει τη μεγαλύτερη μάχη για να φτάσει στην ανατροπή, όπως ανέφερε στο μήνυμά του ο Ροντινέι.

Σύνταξη
Ρούλα Πισπιρίγκου: Ξεκινά η δίκη για τους θανάτους Ίριδας και Μαλένας σε δεύτερο βαθμό
Ελλάδα 20.02.26

Ρούλα Πισπιρίγκου: Ξεκινά η δίκη για τους θανάτους Ίριδας και Μαλένας σε δεύτερο βαθμό

Η Ρούλα Πισπιρίγκου περί τις 08:30 έφτασε στο εφετείο της οδού Λουκάρεως. Εισήλθε στο κτίριο κρατώντας μπαστούνι και υποβασταζόμενη, περπατούσε με εμφανή δυσκολία, ενώ χρειάστηκε η βοήθεια των αστυνομικών για να προσεγγίσει την αίθουσα

Σύνταξη
Ναζιστικοί χαιρετισμοί σε συναυλίες Κροάτη τραγουδιστή στη Βοσνία – Έρευνα από τις Αρχές
Προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις 20.02.26

Ναζιστικοί χαιρετισμοί σε συναυλίες Κροάτη τραγουδιστή στη Βοσνία – Έρευνα από τις Αρχές

Μεγάλο μέρος του κοινού, αποτελούμενο από νεαρούς κυρίως, ύψωσε τα χέρια στον ναζιστικό χαιρετισμό και κραύγασε «Za dom-spremni!» («για την πατρίδα-έτοιμοι!»),

Σύνταξη
