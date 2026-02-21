Σάββατο 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.02.2026 | 12:51
Αλλαγές στο νυχτερινό ωράριο της κόκκινης γραμμής του Μετρό
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals
English edition 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 13:22

Clock Ticks as Greece Hits 53% of EU Recovery Goals

With the Recovery and Resilience Facility expiring in August, Athens faces mounting pressure to finalize reforms and investment milestones while maintaining its position among the EU’s top fund absorbers

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Σταμάτα αυτά τα λάθη πριν σε «σταματήσουν» οι αρθρώσεις σου

Σταμάτα αυτά τα λάθη πριν σε «σταματήσουν» οι αρθρώσεις σου

Spotlight

Greece has completed just over half of the milestones required under the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), as the clock ticks down to the program’s expiration in August.

Alternate Minister of Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis said 204 milestones — or 53% of the total — have been achieved so far, with preparations underway for the eighth payment request. The update underscores both the progress made under Greece’s national recovery plan, known as “Greece 2.0,” and the challenge of delivering the remaining reforms and investments within the existing time frame.

Since the launch of the program, Greece has received €23.4 billion, equivalent to 65% of its total allocation. Following a recently submitted double payment request of €1.17 billion, total disbursements are expected to reach €24.57 billion, or more than 68% of the overall budget.

The latest request is smaller than previous ones. Of the €1.17 billion, €883 million relates to grants tied to the seventh payment installment, while €294 million concerns loans linked to the sixth installment. Two additional payment requests — the eighth and ninth — remain pending this year.

In 2025 alone, Greece submitted two payment requests totaling €3.27 billion, while disbursements this year have reached €5.2 billion. The country continues to rank among the leading EU member states in absorbing Recovery Fund resources, according to government officials.

The RRF has been a central pillar of Greece’s post-pandemic growth strategy, channeling significant resources into small and medium-sized enterprises. Grants to SMEs have reached €1.61 billion, while loans total €3.59 billion. Among the active programs financed through the fund are a nationwide preventive health screening initiative, housing loan schemes including “My Home II,” smart infrastructure upgrades and digital education programs targeting older adults and people with disabilities.

Still, questions remain over whether all available funds will ultimately be absorbed before the August deadline.

Papathanasis said the government’s objective is to ensure that “not a single euro” is lost. He argued that Greece has emerged as a pillar of political, geopolitical, economic and social stability at a time of broader uncertainty in Europe and globally. According to the minister, reform-driven fiscal policy and steady implementation of investment programs have supported growth rates that exceed the European average and have contributed to job creation.

Beyond the Recovery Fund, the government is also advancing public investment plans. The 2025 Public Investment Budget of €14.6 billion has been fully executed, Papathanasis said, with available resources set to rise to €16.7 billion in 2026. A new National Development Program for 2026–2030 has been approved with a total budget of €16.6 billion, alongside an estimated €5.8 billion to complete projects carried over from the 2021–2025 cycle. A revised institutional framework aims to streamline the management of these funds.

On the EU’s broader structural funds, Greece closed the 2014–2020 programming period without losing resources. In the current 2021–2027 cycle, the country ranks fourth in the European absorption table, with most programs progressing according to target. Projects include major infrastructure works such as a high-pressure natural gas pipeline to Western Macedonia and the Patras–Pyrgos highway, as well as social and business support initiatives.

Under the Just Transition Development Program, which supports regions moving away from traditional energy production, calls for proposals now cover 92% of the €1.6 billion budget. Approved projects account for 64% of the total, with 41% legally committed.

The Hellenic Development Bank has also expanded its role. Loan approvals to SMEs in 2025 reached €2.9 billion across more than 16,500 loans, with 90% directed to companies employing fewer than 50 people and generating less than €10 million in annual turnover. The “My Home II” housing program reached €1 billion in contracted agreements in January and now totals €1.5 billion in approvals, supporting more than 12,000 families.

Meanwhile, Greece’s venture capital and private equity ecosystem has grown to 42 funds managing €2.75 billion in combined public and private capital. Investments in innovative entrepreneurship reached €732.2 million in 2025, bringing the total ecosystem value to more than €10 billion.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Τρόφιμα – ποτά
Κρασί: Εξαγορές, ζημιές και η υπόθεση Σπυρόπουλου – Γιατί τα μισά οινοποιεία είναι προς πώληση

Κρασί: Εξαγορές, ζημιές και η υπόθεση Σπυρόπουλου – Γιατί τα μισά οινοποιεία είναι προς πώληση

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Σταμάτα αυτά τα λάθη πριν σε «σταματήσουν» οι αρθρώσεις σου

Σταμάτα αυτά τα λάθη πριν σε «σταματήσουν» οι αρθρώσεις σου

Φορολογικά Νέα & Eιδήσεις
Crypto: Κερδίζει έδαφος η η πρόταση να μην φορολογείται η υπεραξία από την αγοραπωλησία 

Crypto: Κερδίζει έδαφος η η πρόταση να μην φορολογείται η υπεραξία από την αγοραπωλησία 

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January
English edition 18.02.26

Tax Revenues at 6.207Β in January

The primary result on a modified cash basis showed a surplus of 3.510 billion euros, compared with a target of 1.751 billion euros.

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
English edition 16.02.26

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

Σύνταξη
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
English edition 15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
English edition 15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
English edition 11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Super League 2: Μόνη πρώτη στην κορυφή η Καλαμάτα (3-0), απώλεια για τον Πανιώνιο (0-0)
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

Μόνη πρώτη στην κορυφή η Καλαμάτα (3-0), απώλεια για τον Πανιώνιο (0-0)

Η Καλαμάτα πέρασε με 3-0 από την έδρα του Ολυμπιακού και σε συνδυασμό με το 0-0 του Πανιωνίου με τη Μαρκό, η «Μαύρη Θύελλα» πέρασε μόνη πρώτη στην κορυφή του Β’ ομίλου για τα πλέι οφ της Super League 2.

Σύνταξη
«Τον κοπάνησα με ένα τηγάνι»: Η μητέρα της 25χρονης ΑμεΑ περιγράφει τον εφιάλτη που έζησε την Κυψέλη
Σοκ 21.02.26

«Τον κοπάνησα με ένα τηγάνι»: Η μητέρα της 25χρονης ΑμεΑ περιγράφει τον εφιάλτη που έζησε την Κυψέλη

«Είχα πάει στο φαρμακείο, ούτε δέκα λεπτά δεν έκανα, και μπήκα μέσα στο σπίτι και τον έπιασα που ασελγούσε πάνω στα παιδιά». Ανατριχιαστικές λεπτομέρειες από τη μητέρα της 25χρονης.

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Παραίτηση-βόμβα εφέτη: «Αρνούμαι να υπηρετώ μια Δικαιοσύνη που νοσεί»
Ελλάδα 21.02.26

Παραίτηση-βόμβα εφέτη: «Αρνούμαι να υπηρετώ μια Δικαιοσύνη που νοσεί»

Με μία συνταρακτική επιστολή-ανάρτηση, ο εφέτης Γιάννης Ευαγγελάτος ανακοίνωσε την παραίτησή του από το δικαστικό σώμα, τονίζοντας πως «σε μια Δικαιοσύνη που νοσεί, η ανοχή είναι συνενοχή» - «Το τελευταίο καταφύγιο του πολίτη μετατρέπεται σε πεδίο άγονης αντιπαράθεσης» και «μόνο από τύχη ή σύμπτωση μπορείς να βρεις το δίκιο σου», σημειώνει χαρακτηριστικά

Σύνταξη
«Σαγράδα Φαμίλια, 172, 5 μ., 144 χρόνια μετά» – Ο Όργουελ ήθελε να ανατιναχθεί, σήμερα μπήκε το τελευταίο κομμάτι
Χάλυβας και γυαλί 21.02.26

«Σαγράδα Φαμίλια, 172, 5 μ., 144 χρόνια μετά» - Ο Όργουελ ήθελε να ανατιναχθεί, σήμερα μπήκε το τελευταίο κομμάτι

«Μια χαρούμενη μέρα» - Με την ολοκλήρωση του γυάλινου σταυρού στον κεντρικό πύργο, η εκκλησία Σαγράδα Φαμίλια του Αντόνι Γκαουντί φτάνει στο τελικό ύψος των 172,5 μέτρων, 144 χρόνια μετά την έναρξη των εργασιών.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
LIVE: Τσέλσι – Μπέρνλι
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Μπέρνλι

LIVE: Τσέλσι – Μπέρνλι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Τσέλσι – Μπέρνλι για την 27η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπρέντφορντ – Μπράιτον
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

LIVE: Μπρέντφορντ – Μπράιτον

LIVE: Μπρέντφορντ – Μπράιτον. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπρέντφορντ – Μπράιτον για την 27η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
Η ΕΕ έχει τα εργαλεία για να απαντήσει στις ΗΠΑ, λέει ο Γάλλος υπουργός Εμπορίου
Κόσμος 21.02.26

Η ΕΕ έχει τα εργαλεία για να απαντήσει στις ΗΠΑ, λέει ο Γάλλος υπουργός Εμπορίου

Ο Γάλλος υπουργός Εμπορίου δήλωσε στους FT ότι βρίσκεται σε συζητήσεις με τους ομολόγους του της ΕΕ και με την Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή σχετικά με την απόφαση Τραμπ για νέους δασμούς

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Ατρόμητος
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Ατρόμητος

LIVE: Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Ατρόμητος. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Αστέρας Τρίπολης – Ατρόμητος για την 22η αγωνιστική της Superleague. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 2HD.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Παναιτωλικός
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Παναιτωλικός

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Παναιτωλικός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ολυμπιακός – Παναιτωλικός για την 22η αγωνιστική της Superleague. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD.

Σύνταξη
Τσίπρας: Οι προοδευτικές δυνάμεις πρέπει να αντισταθούμε – Να φέρουμε ελπίδα ενάντια στον φόβο και αξιοπρέπεια ενάντια στις βάρβαρες νεοφιλελεύθερες πολιτικές
Μήνυμα ελπίδας 21.02.26

Τσίπρας: Οι προοδευτικές δυνάμεις πρέπει να αντισταθούμε – Να φέρουμε ελπίδα ενάντια στον φόβο και αξιοπρέπεια ενάντια στις βάρβαρες νεοφιλελεύθερες πολιτικές

Στην εθνική διάσκεψη της ιταλικής αριστερής οργάνωσης Compagno e il Mondo μίλησε ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας, τονίζοντας πως «οι προοδευτικές δυνάμεις έχουν αγωνιστεί στην Ελλάδα, την Ιταλία, την Ισπανία, την Πορτογαλία και σε όλη την Ευρώπη ενάντια στις σύγχρονες ολιγαρχίες και τις κλεπτοκρατίες και θα συνεχίζουμε να αγωνιζόμαστε, ανεξάρτητα από τις δυσκολίες»

Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Ο Μάικλ Ιμπεριόλι πιστεύει ότι πολλοί από τους χαρακτήρες του «The Sopranos» θα ψήφιζαν Τραμπ
«Δεν το βρίσκω κομψό» 21.02.26

Ο Μάικλ Ιμπεριόλι πιστεύει ότι πολλοί από τους χαρακτήρες του «The Sopranos» θα ψήφιζαν Τραμπ

Όπως δήλωσε ο Μάικλ Ιμπεριόλι σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή του στην εφημερίδα The Independent, το «The Sopranos» αφορά τον σύγχρονο καπιταλισμό - και όχι μονάχα μια οικογένεια μαφιόζων.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Άιντραχτ Φρανκφούρτης για την 23η αγωνιστική της Bundesliga.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Oυνιόν Βερολίνου – Λεβερκούζεν
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

LIVE: Oυνιόν Βερολίνου – Λεβερκούζεν

LIVE: Oυνιόν Βερολίνου – Λεβερκούζεν. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Oυνιόν Βερολίνου – Λεβερκούζεν για την 23η αγωνιστική της Bundesliga.

Σύνταξη
Κλιματική αλλαγή: Οι εκτεταμένες πλημμύρες στη Μεσόγειο πυροδοτούν φόβους για ελλείψεις και άνοδο τιμών
Κλιματική αλλαγή 21.02.26

Τα ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα στη Μεσόγειο πυροδοτούν φόβους για ελλείψεις και άνοδο τιμών

Τα ακραία κλιματικά φαινόμενα, όπως οι σφοδρές βροχοπτώσεις και οι πλημμύρες, πλήττουν καλλιέργειες σε Ελλάδα, Ισπανία, Ιταλία, Γαλλία και Μαρόκο διαταράσσοντας την εφοδιαστική αλυσίδα της Ευρώπης

Σύνταξη
Σοφιανός: Η ταυτότητα των «200» της Καισαριανής δεν μπορεί να παραποιηθεί, ήταν ήρωες κομμουνιστές
ΚΚΕ 21.02.26

Σοφιανός: Η ταυτότητα των «200» της Καισαριανής δεν μπορεί να παραποιηθεί, ήταν ήρωες κομμουνιστές

«Αρνήθηκαν να υπογράψουν δηλώσεις μετανοίας, οι περισσότεροι από αυτούς δεν θα βρίσκονταν στη μάντρα της Καισαριανής αν είχαν υπογράψει δηλώσεις μετανοίας, αποκήρυξης του κομμουνισμού», είπε ο Νίκος Σοφιανός

Σύνταξη
Γιατί η AI δεν μπορεί να μας πάρει τις δουλειές – Τι φρενάρει την πλήρη αυτοματοποίηση
AI 21.02.26

Γιατί η AI δεν μπορεί να μας πάρει τις δουλειές - Τι φρενάρει την πλήρη αυτοματοποίηση

Παράγοντες που δεν ποσοτικοποιούνται αποτελούν κρίσιμους φραγμούς που προσώρας δεν επιτρέπουν την πλήρη αντικατάσταση των ανθρώπων από την AI, λέει ο αμερικανός μεγαλοεπενδυτής, Μαρκ Κιούμπαν

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
LIVE: Γιουβέντους – Κόμο
Serie A 21.02.26

LIVE: Γιουβέντους – Κόμο

LIVE: Γιουβέντους – Κόμο. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Γιουβέντους – Κόμο για την 26η αγωνιστική της Serie A.

Σύνταξη
Ασυδοσία τέλος: Η απόφαση του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου για τους δασμούς στέλνει στον Τραμπ ένα ηχηρό μήνυμα
ΗΠΑ 21.02.26

Ασυδοσία τέλος: Η απόφαση του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου για τους δασμούς στέλνει στον Τραμπ ένα ηχηρό μήνυμα

Το συντηρητικό δικαστήριο είχε δώσει στον Τραμπ σχεδόν όλα όσα επιθυμούσε – μέχρι τώρα, που δύο από τους τρεις διορισθέντες του γύρισαν την πλάτη

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Η ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός βράβευσε τον Βαλμπουενά για τα 800 ματς στην καριέρα του! (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.02.26

Η ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός βράβευσε τον Βαλμπουενά για τα 800 ματς στην καριέρα του! (pics)

Ο Ματιέ Βαλμπουενά ξεπέρασε τις 800 συμμετοχές σε συλλογικό επίπεδο στην καριέρα του και η ΠΑΕ Ολυμπιακός τον βράβευσε πριν την έναρξη του αγώνα της Β’ ομάδας με την Καλαμάτα.

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Η νέα φρενίτιδα για τους δασμούς Τραμπ μετά τη δικαστική απόφαση
ΗΠΑ 21.02.26

Η νέα φρενίτιδα για τους δασμούς Τραμπ μετά τη δικαστική απόφαση

Αν και η απόφαση του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου των ΗΠΑ δεν αναφέρεται στο θέμα, σύμφωνα με εκτίμηση της Wharton School, περίπου 175 δισεκατομμύρια δολάρια από τους εισπραχθέντες δασμούς ενδέχεται να πρέπει να επιστραφούν

Σύνταξη
Η κακοκαιρία σάρωσε τη Λήμνο – «Έχουμε φοβερές ζημιές, πλημμύρισαν σπίτια και καταστήματα» λέει στο in η δήμαρχος του νησιού
Ελλάδα 21.02.26

Η κακοκαιρία σάρωσε τη Λήμνο – «Έχουμε φοβερές ζημιές, πλημμύρισαν σπίτια και καταστήματα» λέει στο in η δήμαρχος του νησιού

«Έχουμε τεράστια προβλήματα για άλλη μία φορά. Είμαστε συνεχώς σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης» τόνισε στο in η δήμαρχος Λήμνου Ελεωνόρα Γεώργα

Γεωργία Κακή
Γεωργία Κακή
«Σύμπνοια, ομοφροσύνη και ενότητα» – Το μήνυμα Τασούλα στην επετειακή εκδήλωση απελευθέρωσης των Ιωαννίνων
Επικαιρότητα 21.02.26

«Σύμπνοια, ομοφροσύνη και ενότητα» – Το μήνυμα Τασούλα στην επετειακή εκδήλωση απελευθέρωσης των Ιωαννίνων

«Σύμπνοια, ομοφροσύνη και ενότητα» είναι το μήνυμα που έστειλε από τα Ιωάννινα ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας Κωνσταντίνος Τασούλας, ο οποίος τιμά με την παρουσία του τις επετειακές εκδηλώσεις για την απελευθέρωση της πόλης.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Οι Παπασταύρου, Στεφάτος και οι 2.500 μονογραφές…, τι «μαρτύρησε» η Citi για τις τράπεζες, η δυναμική της Κύπρου, η αντίδραση από Metlen, η επάνοδος της BYLOT

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο