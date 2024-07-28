Olympics: Greek Athletes’ Itinerary on Day 2 of Competition
The program for Day 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games will also be filled with Greek participation. The times and channels are listed below.
Spotlight
-
«Στριφογυρνούσε, πνιγόταν, ήταν φρικτό» - Συγκινεί η τουρίστρια που έσωσε τη γατούλα Spetsy
-
Επιστήμονες δεν πίστευαν στα μάτια τους: Τα μυρμήγκια κάνουν… χειρουργικές επεμβάσεις
-
«Φωτιά» τα ενοίκια για τους φοιτητές - Πού κυμαίνονται οι τιμές
-
Λαβράκια φοροδιαφυγής - «Κόκκινο» χτύπησε στο αυτόματο σύστημα εξπρές ελέγχων της ΑΑΔΕ
Day 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris had many moments where Greeks figured prominently, and were filled with both good and bad moments. Day 2 promises to keep fans of Greece engaged as well, and focused on six different sports.
Specifically, there will be Greek participation in rowing, swimming, tennis, sailing, table tennis, and men’s water polo.
The detailed schedule of Greece’s participation on Sunday, Day 2, is below:
Rowing
- 11:30 Women’s pair – Christina Bourmpou, Evangelia Anastasiadou / ERT1
- 12:30 Lightweight women’s double sculls – Zoi Fitsiou, Milena Kontou / ERT1
- 13:00 Lightweight men’s double sculls heats – Antonis Papakonstantinou, Petros Gaidatzis / ERT1
Swimming
- 12:15 Men’s 400m individual medley heats – Apostolos Papastamos / ERT2
- 12:54 Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Vangelis Makrygiannis / ERT2
- 12:56 Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Apostolos Christou / ERT2
Tennis
- 13:00 Women’s singles first round – Maria Sakkari vs. Danka Kovinić / ERT1
- 17:00 Men’s singles first round – Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zizou Bergs (Belgium) / ERT1
- 14:45 Men’s doubles first round – Stefanos Tsitsipas / Petros Tsitsipas vs. Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral (Portugal) / ERT1
- Women’s doubles first round – Maria Sakkari / Despina Papamichail / ERT1
Sailing
- 14:43 Men’s IQFoil first day – Byron Kokkalanis / ERT1
Table Tennis
- 22:00 Men’s singles qualifiers – Panagiotis Gionis / ERT Sports
Men’s Water Polo
- 22:05 Men’s Group A, first match – Romania vs. Greece / ERT1
Source: tovima.com
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις