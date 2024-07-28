Κυριακή 28 Ιουλίου 2024
21o
28.07.2024
Θανάτωση όλων των ζώων μετά από κρούσμα πανώλης – Ποια μέτρα αποφασίστηκαν
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.07.2024
Φρικτό εργατικό δυστύχημα στον ΧΥΤΑ Φυλής – Νεκρός οδηγός απορριμματοφόρου
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.07.2024
Μεγάλη φωτιά στην Αριάδα Αιτωλοακαρνανίας – Στη μάχη 5 εναέρια
# ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
# ΜΠΑΪΝΤΕΝ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΚΕΝΤΡΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
Olympics: Greek Athletes’ Itinerary on Day 2 of Competition
28 Ιουλίου 2024

Olympics: Greek Athletes’ Itinerary on Day 2 of Competition

The program for Day 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games will also be filled with Greek participation. The times and channels are listed below.

Day 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris had many moments where Greeks figured prominently, and were filled with both good and bad moments. Day 2 promises to keep fans of Greece engaged as well, and focused on six different sports.

Specifically, there will be Greek participation in rowing, swimming, tennis, sailing, table tennis, and men’s water polo.

The detailed schedule of Greece’s participation on Sunday, Day 2, is below:

Rowing

  • 11:30 Women’s pair – Christina Bourmpou, Evangelia Anastasiadou / ERT1
  • 12:30 Lightweight women’s double sculls  – Zoi Fitsiou, Milena Kontou / ERT1
  • 13:00 Lightweight men’s double sculls heats – Antonis Papakonstantinou, Petros Gaidatzis / ERT1

Swimming

  • 12:15 Men’s 400m individual medley heats – Apostolos Papastamos / ERT2
  • 12:54 Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Vangelis Makrygiannis / ERT2
  • 12:56 Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Apostolos Christou / ERT2

Tennis

  • 13:00 Women’s singles first round – Maria Sakkari vs. Danka Kovinić / ERT1
  • 17:00 Men’s singles first round – Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zizou Bergs (Belgium) / ERT1
  • 14:45 Men’s doubles first round – Stefanos Tsitsipas / Petros Tsitsipas vs. Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral (Portugal) / ERT1
  • Women’s doubles first round – Maria Sakkari / Despina Papamichail / ERT1

Sailing

  • 14:43 Men’s IQFoil first day – Byron Kokkalanis / ERT1

Table Tennis

  • 22:00 Men’s singles qualifiers – Panagiotis Gionis / ERT Sports

Men’s Water Polo

  • 22:05 Men’s Group A, first match – Romania vs. Greece / ERT1

Source: tovima.com

Sports in

Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: Πρόκριση στα ημιτελικά της δίκωπου για Μπούρμπου-Αναστασιάδου
Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες

Πρόκριση στα ημιτελικά της δίκωπου για Μπούρμπου-Αναστασιάδου

Χριστίνα Μπούρμπου και Ευαγγελία Αναστασιάδου προκρίθηκαν στα ημιτελικά της δίκωπου στην κωπηλασία των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων.

