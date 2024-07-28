Olympics: Greek Athletes’ Itinerary on Day 2 of Competition

Day 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris had many moments where Greeks figured prominently, and were filled with both good and bad moments. Day 2 promises to keep fans of Greece engaged as well, and focused on six different sports.

Specifically, there will be Greek participation in rowing, swimming, tennis, sailing, table tennis, and men’s water polo.

The detailed schedule of Greece’s participation on Sunday, Day 2, is below:

Rowing

11:30 Women’s pair – Christina Bourmpou, Evangelia Anastasiadou / ERT1

12:30 Lightweight women’s double sculls – Zoi Fitsiou, Milena Kontou / ERT1

13:00 Lightweight men’s double sculls heats – Antonis Papakonstantinou, Petros Gaidatzis / ERT1

Swimming

12:15 Men’s 400m individual medley heats – Apostolos Papastamos / ERT2

12:54 Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Vangelis Makrygiannis / ERT2

12:56 Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Apostolos Christou / ERT2

Tennis

13:00 Women’s singles first round – Maria Sakkari vs. Danka Kovinić / ERT1

17:00 Men’s singles first round – Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Zizou Bergs (Belgium) / ERT1

14:45 Men’s doubles first round – Stefanos Tsitsipas / Petros Tsitsipas vs. Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral (Portugal) / ERT1

Women’s doubles first round – Maria Sakkari / Despina Papamichail / ERT1

Sailing

14:43 Men’s IQFoil first day – Byron Kokkalanis / ERT1

Table Tennis

22:00 Men’s singles qualifiers – Panagiotis Gionis / ERT Sports

Men’s Water Polo

22:05 Men’s Group A, first match – Romania vs. Greece / ERT1

