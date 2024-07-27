Σάββατο 27 Ιουλίου 2024
27.07.2024
Φορτηγό έπεσε σε νησίδα ρίχνοντας κολώνα φωτισμού σε Ι.Χ στο αντίθετο ρεύμα
Stefaniada Lake Festival 2024, Greece’s New Ecotourism Event
English edition 27 Ιουλίου 2024

Stefaniada Lake Festival 2024, Greece’s New Ecotourism Event

Attendees can enjoy cinema and photography, explore the arts of painting and woodcarving, and revel in stargazing, outdoor film screenings, and concerts beneath the night sky.

The inaugural Stefaniada Lake Festival 2024 is set to take place from August 3 to 11 in the picturesque Thessalian Agrafa region, offering a unique opportunity for nature enthusiasts to immerse themselves in its natural allure.

This ecotourism festival, hosted at Greece’s youngest natural lake—just 61 years old and situated at the heart of the country—promises to be a haven for those passionate about outdoor activities.

It caters to individuals seeking innovative relaxation techniques, self-connection, and educational experiences. Attendees can enjoy cinema and photography, explore the arts of painting and woodcarving, and revel in stargazing, outdoor film screenings, and concerts beneath the night sky.

The Festival’s mission is to encourage a reconnection with nature, offering a platform for physical activity, discovery, and learning. It aims to become a cherished annual summer event and a vehicle for environmental advocacy.

The vision for this ecotourism event was conceived by Vasiliki Koimtzidou, a seasoned expert in alternative and ecotourism with 12 years of experience, and a focus on experiential tourism at Stefaniada Lake since 2020.

Koimtzidou explains, “In 2024, I founded the non-profit organization Agrafa Heritage to safeguard the cultural legacy of the Agrafa region, support the local community, and promote sustainable and responsible tourism. The Stefaniada Lake Festival is our inaugural project, reflecting the core values of our organization.”

Source: tovima.com

Ολυμπιακός: Χωρίς κόσμο το φιλικό με Ναϊμέγκεν
Ποδόσφαιρο

Ολυμπιακός: Χωρίς κόσμο το φιλικό με Ναϊμέγκεν

Η αστυνομία ενημέρωσε πως το φιλικό του Ολυμπιακού θα γίνει κεκλεισμένων των θυρών

Cenergy Holdings: Στην πρίζα… υποβρύχια καλώδια 156 χλμ. στις Δυτικές Κυκλάδες

Cenergy Holdings: Στην πρίζα… υποβρύχια καλώδια 156 χλμ. στις Δυτικές Κυκλάδες

Τα νοικοκυριά τελευταία στην αποταμίευση στην ευρωζώνη – Οι δύο λόγοι, καμπανάκι κινδύνου

Το πασίγνωστο γνωμικό για την αποταμίευση λέει «φασούλι το φασούλι γεμίζει το σακούλι» και αποτελεί μια από τις συνταγές που μας μάθαιναν από μικρά παιδιά

Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες 27.07.2024

Ιδανικό ξεκίνημα για τον Πετρούνια στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες (vid)

Ο Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας εκτέλεσε με εξαιρετικό τρόπο το πρόγραμμα του στον προκριματικό των κρίκων και συγκεντρώνοντας 14.800 βαθμούς έβαλε... πλώρη για τον τελικό των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων!

Πολιτική Προστασία 27.07.2024

Πολύ υψηλός κίνδυνος φωτιάς την Κυριακή σε Αττική και άλλες επτά περιοχές

Οι περιοχές που θα υπάρξει συναγερμός αύριο Κυριακή 28 Ιουλίου για υψηλός κίνδυνος φωτιάς - Σε εφαρμογή το δεύτερο στάδιο επιχειρησιακής ετοιμότητας του πυροσβεστικού σώματος

SFEE: Just 1 in 5 New Pharmaceutical Drugs Reach Greece
English edition 26.07.2024

SFEE: Just 1 in 5 New Pharmaceutical Drugs Reach Greece

Greece spends 70% less than the European average on pharmaceuticals, and Greek patients face significant challenges accessing pharmaceutical drugs and treatments that are available in the country

Uber: Tourism Season in Greece Expanding
English edition 23.07.2024

Uber: Tourism Season in Greece Expanding

Uber, the US-based multinational said use of the app to hail a ride in Greece last April was up 72% compared with April 2023

William J. Antholis: The US election is far from decided
Harris enters the stage 23.07.2024

William J. Antholis: The US election is far from decided

William J. Antholis, Director &  CEO of Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia, insists that Kamala Harris has slowed down the momentum of the Trump-Vance campaign

Τα στοιχεία 27.07.2024

Τα νοικοκυριά τελευταία στην αποταμίευση στην ευρωζώνη – Οι δύο λόγοι, καμπανάκι κινδύνου

Το πασίγνωστο γνωμικό για την αποταμίευση λέει «φασούλι το φασούλι γεμίζει το σακούλι» και αποτελεί μια από τις συνταγές που μας μάθαιναν από μικρά παιδιά

Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες: Ιδανικό ξεκίνημα για τον Πετρούνια και… φουλ για τελικό (vid)
Ολυμπιακοί Αγώνες 27.07.2024

Ιδανικό ξεκίνημα για τον Πετρούνια στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες (vid)

Ο Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας εκτέλεσε με εξαιρετικό τρόπο το πρόγραμμα του στον προκριματικό των κρίκων και συγκεντρώνοντας 14.800 βαθμούς έβαλε... πλώρη για τον τελικό των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων!

Πολύ υψηλός κίνδυνος φωτιάς την Κυριακή σε Αττική και άλλες επτά περιοχές
Πολιτική Προστασία 27.07.2024

Πολύ υψηλός κίνδυνος φωτιάς την Κυριακή σε Αττική και άλλες επτά περιοχές

Οι περιοχές που θα υπάρξει συναγερμός αύριο Κυριακή 28 Ιουλίου για υψηλός κίνδυνος φωτιάς - Σε εφαρμογή το δεύτερο στάδιο επιχειρησιακής ετοιμότητας του πυροσβεστικού σώματος

