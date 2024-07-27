Stefaniada Lake Festival 2024, Greece’s New Ecotourism Event

The inaugural Stefaniada Lake Festival 2024 is set to take place from August 3 to 11 in the picturesque Thessalian Agrafa region, offering a unique opportunity for nature enthusiasts to immerse themselves in its natural allure.

This ecotourism festival, hosted at Greece’s youngest natural lake—just 61 years old and situated at the heart of the country—promises to be a haven for those passionate about outdoor activities.

It caters to individuals seeking innovative relaxation techniques, self-connection, and educational experiences. Attendees can enjoy cinema and photography, explore the arts of painting and woodcarving, and revel in stargazing, outdoor film screenings, and concerts beneath the night sky.

The Festival’s mission is to encourage a reconnection with nature, offering a platform for physical activity, discovery, and learning. It aims to become a cherished annual summer event and a vehicle for environmental advocacy.

The vision for this ecotourism event was conceived by Vasiliki Koimtzidou, a seasoned expert in alternative and ecotourism with 12 years of experience, and a focus on experiential tourism at Stefaniada Lake since 2020.

Koimtzidou explains, “In 2024, I founded the non-profit organization Agrafa Heritage to safeguard the cultural legacy of the Agrafa region, support the local community, and promote sustainable and responsible tourism. The Stefaniada Lake Festival is our inaugural project, reflecting the core values of our organization.”