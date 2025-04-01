Electricity Bills: Greece Announces Reduced Tariffs Schedule

Greece’s electricity distribution network orperator (HENDO) has announced new time slots for reduced electricity tariffs for the summer, in an effort to encourage consumers to utilize more electricity during the times of the day that Greece has peak electricity production. The shift is due to the fact that Greece has signficantly increased its production of electricity through renewable energy sources like photovoltaics, which have proven to peak from the late morning until the afternoon, when the sun is highest.

Specifically, the new time slots for reduced residential tariffs have been adjusted from late-afternoon and late night to: midday, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m and night, 2:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.

The new time schedule will be in effect from April 1, 2025 until October 31, 2025.

Source: tovima.com