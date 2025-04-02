Τετάρτη 02 Απριλίου 2025
02.04.2025 | 10:38
2χρονο παιδί νοσηλεύεται με φυματίωση στη Θεσσαλονίκη
Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks
English edition 02 Απριλίου 2025 | 13:24

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Four Greek Systemic Banks

NBG’s upgrade reflects the bank’s ongoing improvements in its credit profile, Fitch notes in its report, including strong profitability, a reduction in non-performing exposures (NPEs), and lower credit losses

Το εξωτικό φρούτο με την ισχυρή αντιοξειδωτική δράση

Το εξωτικό φρούτο με την ισχυρή αντιοξειδωτική δράση

Spotlight

Fitch Ratings Agency upgraded the four systemic Greek banks in its latest report. The National Bank of Greece (NBG) and Eurobank lead the way, as their ratings were raised to “BBB-” from “BB+” with a stable outlook. Meanwhile, Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank were upgraded to “BB+” from “BB,” with a positive outlook.

NBG’s upgrade reflects the bank’s ongoing improvements in its credit profile, Fitch notes in its report, including strong profitability, a reduction in non-performing exposures (NPEs), and lower credit losses.

For Alpha Bank, the upgrade acknowledges its steady improvements in credit quality, including a decrease in problematic assets, enhanced profitability, and strong capital buffers.

Eurobank’s rating upgrade highlights the bank’s strengthening credit profile, healthy earnings, improved international diversification following its acquisition of Hellenic Bank, and a reduction in NPEs and credit losses. Piraeus Bank’s rating increase reflects similar improvements, including a decline in NPEs, reduced credit losses, significant profitability growth, and strengthened capital reserves.

Regarding profitability for Greek banks, Fitch expects NBG’s earnings to stabilize as the bank progresses with its restructuring and the deleveraging of legacy troubled assets. The bank’s return on risk-weighted assets (RWA) stood at a high 4.1% in 2024 (compared to 3.9% in 2023), and it is projected to remain healthy in the medium term despite lower interest rates.

This stability is supported by rising fee income, continued loan growth, and cost reductions. While net fee income contribution is gradually improving, it still represents only a modest portion of the bank’s total revenue.

Source: tovima.com

Wall Street
Δασμοί Τραμπ: Οι 12 μετοχές που αντιστάθηκαν στις πτώσεις της Wall Street

Δασμοί Τραμπ: Οι 12 μετοχές που αντιστάθηκαν στις πτώσεις της Wall Street

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Παλεύει με τη διεθνή αβεβαιότητα

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Παλεύει με τη διεθνή αβεβαιότητα

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Ματιέ Βαλμπουενά: Οι περιπέτειες του Αστερίξ
Σπορ 02.04.25

Ματιέ Βαλμπουενά: Οι περιπέτειες του Αστερίξ

Στο... Γαλατικό (ποδοσφαιρικό) χωριό του Πειραιά ο Γάλλος έγινε έμπνευση. Μικρός το δέμας, τεράστιος σε καρδιά και ταλέντο. Ο κατάλληλος άνθρωπος, την κατάλληλη στιγμή για τον Ολυμπιακό του Πέδρο Μαρτίνς

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
inTown
English edition
Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…
English edition 02.04.25

Giorgos Sideris – The Striker Who Couldn’t Be Brought Down…

From the wholesale produce market to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, ‘Fontakas’, as he was called, was a prolific goal-scorer, a powerful player and a personality that exceeded the boundaries of the pitch to become a catchphrase for an entire Olympiacos era

Σύνταξη
Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’
English edition 02.04.25

Mathieu Valbuena: The Adventures of ‘Asterix’

When it comes to football, Piraeus is reminiscent of the small “Gaulish village” in the hugely popular comics series “Asterix”. It’s there that a short but massively talented player, one with the heart of a champion, arrived at the right place and time for Olympiacos and manager Pedro Martins.

Σύνταξη
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!
English edition 01.04.25

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos' win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status

Σύνταξη
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed
English edition 01.04.25

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans

Σύνταξη
Αποκάλυψη in: Οι άγνωστοι φάκελοι «διαφθοράς» ιατροδικαστών σε Κέρκυρα και Λάρισα και τα «δυο μέτρα και δύο σταθμά» του υπ. Δικαιοσύνης
Ελλάδα 02.04.25

Αποκάλυψη in: Οι άγνωστοι φάκελοι «διαφθοράς» ιατροδικαστών σε Κέρκυρα και Λάρισα και τα «δυο μέτρα και δύο σταθμά» του υπ. Δικαιοσύνης

Πώς στην περίπτωση της Κέρκυρας υπάρχει αδράνεια για καταγγελλόμενο ιατροδικαστή της «επίλεκτης» Τριμελούς Επιτροπής «Σοφών» Ιατροδικαστών κι η αντίθετη …σπουδή για τον ιατροδικαστή της Λάρισας παρότι υπάρχουν πέντε «μαύρες τρύπες» στις αναφορές και τις επιλογές δικηγόρου που τον «κατηγορεί».

Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Από τον Armin van Buuren στον Boris Brejcha: Ανακοινώθηκαν τα πρώτα ονόματα του Primer Music Festival
inTickets 02.04.25

Από τον Armin van Buuren στον Boris Brejcha: Ανακοινώθηκαν τα πρώτα ονόματα του Primer Music Festival

Το Primer Music Festival θα λάβει χώρα στις 6 και 7 Σεπτεμβρίου, ενώ αυτή τη χρονιά θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο ΟΑΚΑ, προσφέροντας μια ακόμη πιο συναρπαστική μουσικοχορευτική εμπειρία.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Δημοσιογραφία: Έργο διδαχής
Λειτούργημα παιδευτικό 02.04.25

Δημοσιογραφία: Έργο διδαχής

Το βαρύ καθήκον και χρέος του άξιου δημοσιογράφου, η σημαντικότατη κοινωνική προσφορά του

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Ευαισθητοποίησης για τον Αυτισμό: Η ιστορία, το στίγμα και η γιορτή της διαφορετικότητας
«Νευροδιαφορετικότητα» 02.04.25

Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Ευαισθητοποίησης για τον Αυτισμό: Η ιστορία, το στίγμα και η γιορτή της διαφορετικότητας

Η Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Ευαισθητοποίησης για τον Αυτισμό, που τιμάται κάθε χρόνο στις 2 Απριλίου, έχει ως στόχο να ευαισθητοποιήσει το κοινό και να ενθαρρύνει την αποδοχή των αυτιστικών ατόμων

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Γιόρτασε τα γενέθλιά του ένα μήνα νωρίτερα ο Μπέκαμ: Σπουδαίοι καλεσμένοι, «έλαμψε» ο Μέσι (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 02.04.25

Γιόρτασε τα γενέθλιά του ένα μήνα νωρίτερα ο Μπέκαμ: Σπουδαίοι καλεσμένοι, «έλαμψε» ο Μέσι (pics)

Τι και αν κλείνει τα 50 του χρόνια σε ένα μήνα ο Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ, φρόντισε να τα γιορτάσει από νωρίς με την αγαπημένη του Βικτόρια αλλά και τους σούπερ σταρ της Ίντερ Μαϊάμι.

Σύνταξη
Κλιματική αλλαγή: Ο μέσος άνθρωπος θα γίνει φτωχότερος κατά 40% αν η θερμοκρασία αυξηθεί κατά 4°C
Υπερθέρμανση πλανήτη 02.04.25

Δυσοίωνες εκτιμήσεις: Ο μέσος άνθρωπος θα γίνει φτωχότερος κατά 40% αν η θερμοκρασία αυξηθεί κατά 4°C

Η κλιματική αλλαγή έχει ήδη σημαντικές και δραματικές επιπτώσεις στις ζωές των ανθρώπων, οι οποίες είχαν υποτιμηθεί σύμφωνα με νέα μελέτη.

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
