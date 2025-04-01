Τετάρτη 02 Απριλίου 2025
01.04.2025 | 22:12
Μεγάλη φωτιά στα Άνω Πατήσια
01.04.2025 | 21:12
Συναγερμός στη Βοστώνη: Φορτηγό έπεσε σε πεζούς – Αναφορές για έξι τραυματίες
01.04.2025 | 20:27
Βρέθηκε η σορός του τέταρτου αγνοούμενου στρατιώτη των ΗΠΑ
Jerry Kalogiratos Highlights Key Role of Energy Transition and Data Demand in LNG Outlook
English edition 01 Απριλίου 2025 | 22:58

Jerry Kalogiratos Highlights Key Role of Energy Transition and Data Demand in LNG Outlook

Energy transition and the prospects of LNG were discussed at Capital Link's 19th Annual International Maritime Forum, during a panel discussion with Jerry Kalogiratos (Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.)

Σύνταξη
Vita.gr
Ύπνος: Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Ύπνος: Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Spotlight

At the 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum, held Monday at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan, energy transition and long-term prospects for liquefied natural gas (LNG) took center stage during a panel on the gas shipping sector. Among the speakers, Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), offered a commanding outlook on LNG and carbon capture shipping, positioning his company at the forefront of an evolving maritime landscape increasingly shaped by clean energy demands and technological shifts. 

“We own and operate the largest U.S.-listed fleet of two-stroke LNG carriers,” Kalogiratos said. “That’s 12 vessels on the water and six more on the way.” Backed by $2.5 billion in contracted revenue and a seven-year charter backlog, CCEC is betting heavily on what Kalogiratos called “energy transition cargos”—ranging from LNG and LPG to ammonia and liquid CO₂. 

The LNG shipping market, Kalogiratos argued, is heading for a crunch. “We see the LNG market moving into balance in 2026/early 27. Strong 7-10 year charter rates remain robust reflecting underlying fundamentals for forward deliveries” he commented adding that supply delays in new export capacity—about 30 million tons per annum (MTPA) behind schedule—are expected to clear by 2026 and 2027, triggering a sharp tightening in vessel availability. 

Yet perhaps more significant was Kalogiratos’ focus on carbon capture and storage (CCUS) transport, an emerging niche in the shipping world. CCEC owns four of the world’s first liquid CO₂ carriers—handy-sized, multi-gas vessels that Kalogiratos described as “a big part of a very small order book.” He sees these vessels playing a critical role in decarbonization, particularly in Europe, where projects like Norway’s Northern Lights and the EU-backed Stella Maris are ramping up. 

Kalogiratos also cited rising energy needs from AI-powered data centers as a long-term tailwind for LNG demand, calling the market outlook “very strong” despite short-term volatility. 

Nikos Bornozis (Capital Link), Liam Burke (B Riley Securities), Kristian Sorensen (BW LPG), Jerry Kalogiratos (Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.), Richard Tyrrell (Cool Company), Ted Young (Dorian LPG) and Randy Giveans (Navigator Gas)

Other panelists echoed the upbeat tone on gas shipping. Richard Tyrrell, CEO of Cool Company (NYSE: CLCO), acknowledged temporary pressure on LNG due to a breakdown in inter-basin arbitrage but maintained that U.S. export growth and longer sailing distances bode well for future shipping demand. 

For the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segment, BW LPG CEO Kristian Sorensen said underlying commodity dynamics remain robust, with rising demand in Asia and potential new growth in Africa. Dorian LPG’s CFO Ted Young added that LPG continues to gain ground in petrochemicals and that fleet growth remains manageable. 

Randy Giveans, Head of Investor Relations at Navigator Gas, focused on diversification as a buffer against macroeconomic uncertainty. “We transport seven commodities across multiple continents,” he said. “That gives us a degree of earnings stability, especially with a balanced mix of spot and time-chartered exposure.” 

Wall Street
Wall Street: Ανοδικό γύρισμα για S&P 500 – Αναμένει την «Ημέρα Απελευθέρωσης» του Τραμπ

Wall Street: Ανοδικό γύρισμα για S&P 500 – Αναμένει την «Ημέρα Απελευθέρωσης» του Τραμπ

Ύπνος: Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Ύπνος: Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Ναυτιλία
Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: Εποχή αλλαγών από την οποία μπορεί να επωφεληθεί η ναυτιλία

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: Εποχή αλλαγών από την οποία μπορεί να επωφεληθεί η ναυτιλία

Ακόμα σε θυμούνται η Σάντος και ο Πελέ!
Σπορ 01.04.25

Ακόμα σε θυμούνται η Σάντος και ο Πελέ!

Η μέρα (4 Ιουλίου 1961) που ο Κώστας Πολυχρονίου «κατάπιε» τον βασιλιά του παγκόσμιου ποδοσφαίρου και ο Ολυμπιακός, κατάφερε ό,τι απέτυχε η Ευρώπη (2-1 τη μεγάλη Σάντος), περνώντας στη σφαίρα του αιώνιου μύθου

Σύνταξη
Κώστας Φορτούνης: Ο ευλογημένος αρχηγός
Σπορ 01.04.25

Κώστας Φορτούνης: Ο ευλογημένος αρχηγός

Το βράδυ της 29ης Μαΐου 2024 στο γήπεδο της Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας σήκωσε πρώτος (και για πάντα) το τρόπαιο που άφησε ανεξίτηλο σημάδι στην ιστορία του Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
English edition
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!
English edition 01.04.25

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos' win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status

Σύνταξη
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed
English edition 01.04.25

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans

Σύνταξη
When The Bells Toll…
English edition 31.03.25

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the 'Limping Legends' and the 'Geriatrics' have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The 'Limping Legends' are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)

Σύνταξη
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine
English edition 31.03.25

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense - an absolute natural - a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club

Σύνταξη
Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ 1-0: Μυθικοί Reds, έριξαν στο καναβάτσο και τους «κόκκινους διάβολους»
Ποδόσφαιρο 02.04.25

Μυθική Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ, έριξε στο καναβάτσο και την Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ (1-0)

Μετά τη Μάντσεστερ Σίτι, επόμενο… θύμα της Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ από το Μάντσεστερ ήταν Γιουνάιτεντ, της οποίας και επικράτησε με 1-0 στο «Σίτι Γκράουντ» συνεχίζοντας την εντυπωσιακή της πορεία.

Σύνταξη
Προσοχή – Η Διεύθυνση Δίωξης Κυβερνοεγκλήματος ενημερώνει για τηλεφωνικές απάτες που βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη
Ελλάδα 01.04.25

Προσοχή – Η Διεύθυνση Δίωξης Κυβερνοεγκλήματος ενημερώνει για τηλεφωνικές απάτες που βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη

Σύμφωνα με καταγγελίες, οι δράστες φαίνεται να πραγματοποιούν κλήσεις από τον τηλεφωνικό αριθμό 2144027860, ο οποίος ανήκει στο τηλεφωνικό κέντρο της Διεύθυνσης Δίωξης Κυβερνοεγκλήματος

Σύνταξη
Δασμοί: Συναγερμός για την «ήμερα της απελευθέρωσης» των ΗΠΑ – «Μπουρλότο» στην παγκόσμια οικονομία
Εμπορικός πόλεμος 01.04.25

Συναγερμός για την «ήμερα της απελευθέρωσης» των ΗΠΑ - «Μπουρλότο» στην παγκόσμια οικονομία

Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τις επίσημες ανακοινώσεις του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ σχετικά με τη νέα δασμολογική πολιτική που προτίθεται να εφαρμόσει. Οι δασμοί Τραμπ έχουν θέσει σε συναγερμό τις Βρυξέλλες που προετοιμάζονται για να απαντήσουν.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Γεράσιμος Καλογηράτος: η ενεργειακή μετάβαση και η ζήτηση ενέργειας για data centers επηρεάζουν τις προοπτικές του LNG
Αυξημένη ζήτηση 01.04.25

Γεράσιμος Καλογηράτος: η ενεργειακή μετάβαση και η ζήτηση ενέργειας για data centers επηρεάζουν τις προοπτικές του LNG

Η ενεργειακή μετάβαση και οι προοπτικές του LNG συζητήθηκαν στο 19ο Ετήσιο Διεθνές Ναυτιλιακό Φόρουμ της Capital Link, σε ένα πάνελ όπου συμμετείχε ο Γεράσιμος Καλογηράτος (Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.)

Σύνταξη
Ερυθρά Θάλασσα: Οι Σίσι και Τραμπ συζήτησαν τηλεφωνικά για Γάζα και Χούθι
Ερυθρά θάλασσα 01.04.25

Οι Σίσι και Τραμπ συζήτησαν τηλεφωνικά για Γάζα και Χούθι

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και ο Αιγύπτιος πρόεδρος Αμπντέλ Φατάχ αλ Σίσι συζήτησαν για τις προσπάθειες κατάπαυσης του πυρός στη Γάζα και την εκστρατεία εναντίον των Χούθι.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
