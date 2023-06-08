Today begins the 13th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum entitled: “Financing & Investments Spearheading Sustainable Growth” which will be held, in person, at the Divani Caravel Athens Hotel – under the auspices of the Attica Region.

The theme of the Conference concerns sustainability, which is a key parameter for attracting investment. Businesses are required to comply with a series of new regulations on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria while more and more companies and investment funds are adopting programs or policies based on these criteria in an effort to increase their profitability and improve their access to finance.

The Congress, with the participation of top representatives from the public and private sectors, and taking into account the new trends, will cover these key issues.

AWARD CEREMONY “2023 CAPITAL LINK SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP AWARD”

The “Capital Link Sustainability Leadership Award” is given every year to one or more personalities / companies / organizations, for their outstanding social contribution and for their contribution to the upliftment of Greece and entrepreneurship. This year the award will be given to Mrs. Vasiliki Lazarakou, Lecturer in Law, President of the Capital Market Commission, Member of the Board of Directors of the European Authority of Securities and Markets (European Securities and Markets Authority – ESMA) as well as of the International Organization of Securities Commissions – IOSCO), Member of the Board of the OECD Corporate Governance Committee and President of the Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities for Securitizations.

The prize will be awarded by Mr. Giorgos Patoulis, District Governor – Attica Region.

PANEL OF GREEK-AMERICAN BUSINESSMEN

The awarding of Ms. Lazarakou will take place after the panel of Greek-American Businessmen Dean Metropoulos & John Koudounis – a discussion that we expect will be of great interest as Mr. Koudounis will specifically mention the Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equity Fund he made with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the New York Stock Exchange – NYSE ARCA. This is a new set of ESG funds that will be accessible to investors, with the aim of providing opportunities for those looking for positive investments and social returns. The investment advisor for SROI is Calamos Antetokounmpo Asset Management LLC, which is a joint venture in which Calamos Investments and Giannis Antetokounmpo participate with a 50% stake. A portion of the profits will be donated to charities related to economic empowerment, financial education and youth development in underserved communities.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In a space that has been provided for this purpose, the Conference will once again this year give a small number of NGOs the opportunity to present their work, activities, needs and initiatives to the general public with their own informative material. Through the internationalized profile of the Capital Link Conferences, their wide visibility is achieved, giving the representatives of the Agencies the opportunity to cultivate contact and acquaintance with both the speakers and the participants in the Conference, achieving new collaborations and partnerships.