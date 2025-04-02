Τετάρτη 02 Απριλίου 2025
02.04.2025
2χρονο παιδί νοσηλεύεται με φυματίωση στη Θεσσαλονίκη
Greece’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 8.6% in February
02 Απριλίου 2025

Greece's Unemployment Rate Drops to 8.6% in February

Despite the overall decline, unemployment remains higher among women and young people.

Greece’s unemployment rate fell to 8.6% in February 2025, marking its lowest level since December 2008 (8.9%), according to recent data released by the Greek Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). The decline represents a significant milestone in the country’s labor market, as unemployment continues to decrease.

ELSTAT’s seasonally adjusted employment and unemployment estimates for February 2025 highlight the steady improvement. The unemployment rate dropped from 11.5% in February 2024 and from a revised 9.1% in January 2025.

Employment figures also showed positive trends. The number of employed individuals reached 4,311,625, reflecting an increase of 72,436 people (1.7%) compared to February 2024 and a rise of 36,927 people (0.9%) from January 2025.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed persons declined significantly. In February 2025, there were 404,581 unemployed individuals, a decrease of 144,210 (-26.3%) compared to February 2024 and 22,906 (-5.4%) fewer than in January 2025.

The number of individuals under the age of 75 who are not part of the labor force—those classified as economically inactive—stood at 3,044,149. This represents an increase of 43,660 people (1.5%) compared to February 2024 but a decrease of 16,415 individuals (-0.5%) from January 2025.

Women and Youth Still Face Higher Unemployment Rates

Despite the overall decline, unemployment remains higher among women and young people. The jobless rate for women was 11.3% in February 2025, down from 13.9% in the same month last year. For men, unemployment fell to 6.4% from 9.5% in February 2024.

By age group, the highest unemployment rate was recorded among those aged 15–24, although it dropped significantly to 16.8% from 28.9% a year earlier. In the 25–74 age bracket, unemployment stood at 8.1%, down from 10.4% in February 2024.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
