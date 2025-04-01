Τετάρτη 02 Απριλίου 2025
Santorini Safe and Ready for a Dynamic Tourism Season
English edition 01 Απριλίου 2025 | 22:06

Santorini Safe and Ready for a Dynamic Tourism Season

Authenticity, cultural heritage, and genuine experiences at the center of Santorini’s new promotional campaign

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ύπνος: Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Ύπνος: Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Spotlight

Santorini is safe and fully prepared to welcome travelers from around the globe, said Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni during a press conference on Tuesday for the launch of “Santorini 2025” – a year dedicated to the promotion of authenticity.

“Santorini is returning to normalcy. It remains a safe and hospitable destination, and through effective management, we are moving forward into another dynamic tourism season,” she said during the event held at the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

Promoting Heritage and Authenticity

Kefalogianni highlighted the importance of the “Santorini 2025” initiative, which aims to identify, promote, preserve, and celebrate the island’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Recognizing the growing demand for authentic travel experiences, Kefalogianni highlighted the importance of this campaign in showcasing Santorini beyond its picturesque landscapes.

The initiative, she said, comes at a time of changing travel trends; travelers are now more informed than ever, seeking genuine experiences.

“Santorini is a globally recognized, iconic destination; a symbol of unique beauty, cultural heritage, and hospitality. Its success has significantly contributed to Greece’s standing as one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations. However, with this success comes new challenges,” she said.

The goal now, Minister Kefalogianni said, is to work with local stakeholders and to bring public and private sectors together in order to redefine the island’s tourism offering based on the newly emerging demands of tourists selecting Greece as their destination while maintaining the island’s authenticity and sustainability.

Key priorities include showcasing Santorini’s cultural and historical contributions to tourism, preserving the island’s authenticity, and advancing sustainable tourism practices

Ensuring Safety: Earthquake Preparedness

Both Kefalogianni and Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos confirmed that following expert assessment, the island was safe and ready to welcome travelers. The minister underlined that to ensure visitor safety, in collaboration with local government and earthquake experts, preventive and targeted civil protection measures continue to be on place with scientists closely monitoring the situation.

New Promo Campaign

Last week, the minister and local tourism and hospitality stakeholders announced the creation of the Municipality of Thira Destination Management and Promotion Organization which will oversee and implement Santorini’s renewed promotional strategy.

In addition to the launch of “Santorini 2025: Year of Promoting and Supporting Authenticity”, Georgia Nomikou, President of the Thira Tourism Committee and of the city council, presented the island’s first new tourism campaign in over a decade.

She described it as a fresh perspective on Santorini, showcasing “the unseen side” of the island, which goes “beyond the surface and the pretty views”.

A series of short videos highlight Santorini heritage, history, cuisine, art and culture, geology and natural wonders, and finally, its people and hospitality.

Also speaking during the event were Archaeologist Demetrios Athanasoulis, Director of the Ephorate of Cyclades, volcano scientist Dr Georges Vougioukalakis, and painter and hagiographer Christoforos Asimis.

Wall Street
Wall Street: Ανοδικό γύρισμα για S&P 500 – Αναμένει την «Ημέρα Απελευθέρωσης» του Τραμπ

Wall Street: Ανοδικό γύρισμα για S&P 500 – Αναμένει την «Ημέρα Απελευθέρωσης» του Τραμπ

Vita.gr

Ύπνος: Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Ύπνος: Γιατί τα κατοικίδιά μας μας βοηθούν να κοιμόμαστε καλύτερα;

Ναυτιλία
Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: Εποχή αλλαγών από την οποία μπορεί να επωφεληθεί η ναυτιλία

Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης: Εποχή αλλαγών από την οποία μπορεί να επωφεληθεί η ναυτιλία

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Ακόμα σε θυμούνται η Σάντος και ο Πελέ!
Σπορ 01.04.25

Ακόμα σε θυμούνται η Σάντος και ο Πελέ!

Η μέρα (4 Ιουλίου 1961) που ο Κώστας Πολυχρονίου «κατάπιε» τον βασιλιά του παγκόσμιου ποδοσφαίρου και ο Ολυμπιακός, κατάφερε ό,τι απέτυχε η Ευρώπη (2-1 τη μεγάλη Σάντος), περνώντας στη σφαίρα του αιώνιου μύθου

Σύνταξη
Κώστας Φορτούνης: Ο ευλογημένος αρχηγός
Σπορ 01.04.25

Κώστας Φορτούνης: Ο ευλογημένος αρχηγός

Το βράδυ της 29ης Μαΐου 2024 στο γήπεδο της Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας σήκωσε πρώτος (και για πάντα) το τρόπαιο που άφησε ανεξίτηλο σημάδι στην ιστορία του Ολυμπιακού

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
Santos and Pele Still Remember You!
English edition 01.04.25

Santos and Pele Still Remember You!

It was on July 4, 1961, when a stout defender, Kostas Polychroniou, shut down the king of football, allowing Olympiacos to pull off a victory that had evaded the rest of Europe. Olympiacos' win over Brazilian giant Santos 2-1 has achieved legendary status

Σύνταξη
Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed
English edition 01.04.25

Kostas Fortounis: The Captain Who Was Blessed

On the evening of May 29, 2024, at the Nea Filadelfeia stadium, he was the first to lift the trophy that would forever be remembered by Olympiacos and its fans

Σύνταξη
When The Bells Toll…
English edition 31.03.25

When The Bells Toll…

Since 1961, the 'Limping Legends' and the 'Geriatrics' have kept their annual appointment with very few interruptions. The place: the Proodeftiki pitch in the wider Piraeus area. The time: high noon on Good Friday every year. The 'Limping Legends' are, of course, the Olympiacos veterans (“Vradyporiakos” in Greek), and the Geriatrics are their Proodeftiki counterparts (“Talaiporiakos”)

Σύνταξη
Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine
English edition 31.03.25

Youssef El-Arabi: A goal-scoring machine

A genuine genius in the offense - an absolute natural - a symbol of an era. The French-Moroccan center-forward has left an indelible mark on the Piraeus club

Σύνταξη
Προσοχή – Η Διεύθυνση Δίωξης Κυβερνοεγκλήματος ενημερώνει για τηλεφωνικές απάτες που βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη
Ελλάδα 01.04.25

Προσοχή – Η Διεύθυνση Δίωξης Κυβερνοεγκλήματος ενημερώνει για τηλεφωνικές απάτες που βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη

Σύμφωνα με καταγγελίες, οι δράστες φαίνεται να πραγματοποιούν κλήσεις από τον τηλεφωνικό αριθμό 2144027860, ο οποίος ανήκει στο τηλεφωνικό κέντρο της Διεύθυνσης Δίωξης Κυβερνοεγκλήματος

Σύνταξη
Δασμοί: Συναγερμός για την «ήμερα της απελευθέρωσης» των ΗΠΑ – «Μπουρλότο» στην παγκόσμια οικονομία
Εμπορικός πόλεμος 01.04.25

Συναγερμός για την «ήμερα της απελευθέρωσης» των ΗΠΑ - «Μπουρλότο» στην παγκόσμια οικονομία

Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για τις επίσημες ανακοινώσεις του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ σχετικά με τη νέα δασμολογική πολιτική που προτίθεται να εφαρμόσει. Οι δασμοί Τραμπ έχουν θέσει σε συναγερμό τις Βρυξέλλες που προετοιμάζονται για να απαντήσουν.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Γεράσιμος Καλογηράτος: η ενεργειακή μετάβαση και η ζήτηση ενέργειας για data centers επηρεάζουν τις προοπτικές του LNG
Αυξημένη ζήτηση 01.04.25

Γεράσιμος Καλογηράτος: η ενεργειακή μετάβαση και η ζήτηση ενέργειας για data centers επηρεάζουν τις προοπτικές του LNG

Η ενεργειακή μετάβαση και οι προοπτικές του LNG συζητήθηκαν στο 19ο Ετήσιο Διεθνές Ναυτιλιακό Φόρουμ της Capital Link, σε ένα πάνελ όπου συμμετείχε ο Γεράσιμος Καλογηράτος (Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.)

Σύνταξη
Ερυθρά Θάλασσα: Οι Σίσι και Τραμπ συζήτησαν τηλεφωνικά για Γάζα και Χούθι
Ερυθρά θάλασσα 01.04.25

Οι Σίσι και Τραμπ συζήτησαν τηλεφωνικά για Γάζα και Χούθι

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και ο Αιγύπτιος πρόεδρος Αμπντέλ Φατάχ αλ Σίσι συζήτησαν για τις προσπάθειες κατάπαυσης του πυρός στη Γάζα και την εκστρατεία εναντίον των Χούθι.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Ισπανία: Επενδυτές και Airbnb πυροδοτούν τη στεγαστική κρίση – Τι μέτρα παίρνει η Βαρκελώνη
Διεθνής Οικονομία 01.04.25

Η Ισπανία «καθρέφτης» της στεγαστικής κρίσης στην Ευρώπη - Ο ρόλος των επενδυτών

Εκτοξεύθηκαν μέσα σε δέκα χρόνια οι τιμές πώλησης των κατοικιών και των ενοικίων στην Ισπανία – Ο ρόλος των επενδυτών, η έλλειψη αποθέματος και το «μπλόκο» της Βαρκελώνης στις άδειες Airbnb  

Γιώργος Κανελλόπουλος
