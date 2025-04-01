Santorini Safe and Ready for a Dynamic Tourism Season

Santorini is safe and fully prepared to welcome travelers from around the globe, said Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni during a press conference on Tuesday for the launch of “Santorini 2025” – a year dedicated to the promotion of authenticity.

“Santorini is returning to normalcy. It remains a safe and hospitable destination, and through effective management, we are moving forward into another dynamic tourism season,” she said during the event held at the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

Promoting Heritage and Authenticity

Kefalogianni highlighted the importance of the “Santorini 2025” initiative, which aims to identify, promote, preserve, and celebrate the island’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Recognizing the growing demand for authentic travel experiences, Kefalogianni highlighted the importance of this campaign in showcasing Santorini beyond its picturesque landscapes.

The initiative, she said, comes at a time of changing travel trends; travelers are now more informed than ever, seeking genuine experiences.

“Santorini is a globally recognized, iconic destination; a symbol of unique beauty, cultural heritage, and hospitality. Its success has significantly contributed to Greece’s standing as one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations. However, with this success comes new challenges,” she said.

The goal now, Minister Kefalogianni said, is to work with local stakeholders and to bring public and private sectors together in order to redefine the island’s tourism offering based on the newly emerging demands of tourists selecting Greece as their destination while maintaining the island’s authenticity and sustainability.

Key priorities include showcasing Santorini’s cultural and historical contributions to tourism, preserving the island’s authenticity, and advancing sustainable tourism practices

Ensuring Safety: Earthquake Preparedness

Both Kefalogianni and Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos confirmed that following expert assessment, the island was safe and ready to welcome travelers. The minister underlined that to ensure visitor safety, in collaboration with local government and earthquake experts, preventive and targeted civil protection measures continue to be on place with scientists closely monitoring the situation.

New Promo Campaign

Last week, the minister and local tourism and hospitality stakeholders announced the creation of the Municipality of Thira Destination Management and Promotion Organization which will oversee and implement Santorini’s renewed promotional strategy.

In addition to the launch of “Santorini 2025: Year of Promoting and Supporting Authenticity”, Georgia Nomikou, President of the Thira Tourism Committee and of the city council, presented the island’s first new tourism campaign in over a decade.

She described it as a fresh perspective on Santorini, showcasing “the unseen side” of the island, which goes “beyond the surface and the pretty views”.

A series of short videos highlight Santorini heritage, history, cuisine, art and culture, geology and natural wonders, and finally, its people and hospitality.

Also speaking during the event were Archaeologist Demetrios Athanasoulis, Director of the Ephorate of Cyclades, volcano scientist Dr Georges Vougioukalakis, and painter and hagiographer Christoforos Asimis.