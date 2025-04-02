Inflation in Greece at 3.1% in March, Eurostat Reports

Inflation in Greece stood at 3.1% in March, from 3% in February, recording the highest monthly rise (+1.8%) in the Eurozone, according to preliminary estimates from Eurostat.

Average inflation in the eurozone settled at 2.2%, compared to 2.3% in February. The high prices in Greece highlight the ongoing cost-of-living pressures in the country.

Sources from the Ministry of Development pointed out that Greece has the second-lowest food inflation rate among eurozone countries.

According to Eurostat’s estimate for March, inflation in Greece for food products stood at 1.7%, compared to the eurozone average of 2.9%. The same sources attributed the trend to a combination of government measures and policies, including stricter price control enforcement and the implementation of a new Code of Ethics.

They also emphasized that inspections will continue and intensify during the Easter holiday period to protect consumers and safeguard household incomes. Additionally, the e-katanalotis.gov.gr platform has been upgraded, enabling citizens to compare product prices and make informed purchasing decisions.

Across the eurozone, an analysis of inflation components shows that the services sector is expected to record the highest annual rate in March at 3.4%, down from 3.7% in February. This is followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco at 2.9%, up from 2.7% in February, non-energy industrial goods at 0.6%, unchanged from the previous month, and energy, which fell to -0.7% from 0.2% in February.

Meanwhile, according to a projection by the Bank of Greece (BoG), inflation in the country will settle at 2.5% in 2025, and stand slightly over 2% in 2026.