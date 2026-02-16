Δευτέρα 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
16 Φεβρουαρίου 2026

Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States

The Greek tourism sector posted record-high performance in both arrivals and revenues in 2025 for a third consecutive year.

According to the latest economic developments bulletin by Alpha Bank’s Economic Research division, titled “Greek Tourism in 2025: Performance, Prospects and Challenges,” travel arrivals and receipts reached 36.7 million visitors and €23 billion, respectively, in the January–November period. These figures have already exceeded full-year 2024 levels by 2% in arrivals and 6.5% in revenues.

Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States. In addition, average spending per trip approached €600, marking a 4.4% rise compared with the first eleven months of 2024.

Greece’s share of global tourism arrivals rose from 2.1% in 2019 to 2.5% in 2024 and is estimated, based on the latest available data, to have strengthened further in 2025. By contrast, the corresponding shares of European countries with significant inbound tourism flows, such as Italy and Germany, declined compared with 2019 levels.

The outlook for further growth in the travel sector in 2026 and over the medium term remains positive. According to the report, this assessment is underpinned by favorable international trends, domestic initiatives aimed at upgrading infrastructure and further enhancing the tourism product, and Greece’s particularly strong and widely recognized tourism brand.

Business
Επιτροπή Ανταγωνισμού: Ποια προϊόντα διατροφής έχουν μπει στο «μικροσκόπιο»

Επιτροπή Ανταγωνισμού: Ποια προϊόντα διατροφής έχουν μπει στο «μικροσκόπιο»

Πετρέλαιο
Chevron: Ορόσημο οι συμφωνίες με Ελλάδα για την επέκτασή μας στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο

Chevron: Ορόσημο οι συμφωνίες με Ελλάδα για την επέκτασή μας στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο

English edition
Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday
15.02.26

Chevron to Sign Greece Offshore Deal Monday

The U.S. oil major will sign four hydrocarbon exploration concessions in Athens, deepening American involvement in Greece’s energy sector and linking offshore ambitions to broader LNG and geopolitical strategy

Σύνταξη
Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds
15.02.26

Ferries Canceled in Greece Amid Severe Winds

Strong winds reaching up to 9 Beaufort have grounded vessels in Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio, with additional disruptions on local island routes. Authorities will reassess conditions after 5 p.m.

Σύνταξη
Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond
11.02.26

Greek State to Re-Issue 10Y Bond

The Greek state will issue a 10-year bond on Wednesday with a fixed interest rate of 3.375%, maturing on June 16, 2036

Σύνταξη
Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”
09.02.26

Ongoing Dialogue for “Calm Waters”

The main “thorn,” from the perspective of Turkish media, is, pending the SCC, the one and only dispute that Greece—according to the Prime Minister—recognizes with Turkey: the delimitation of the continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)

Σύνταξη
When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated
07.02.26

When Easter Bonus is Paid and How it is Calculated

Private sector employees are entitled to the Easter bonus, which must be paid by Holy Wednesday, with amounts based on salary type, length of employment, and current wage level

Σύνταξη
UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid
07.02.26

UN Panel Approves Sanctions Exemptions for North Korea Aid

A UN Security Council committee has agreed to exempt 17 humanitarian projects from sanctions on North Korea, clearing the way for delayed aid deliveries as Seoul and Washington seek renewed engagement with Pyongyang

Σύνταξη
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
07.02.26

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Σύνταξη
Αλέξης Τσίπρας: Σχέδιο για την αγροτική πολιτική με υπουργείο Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης στη Θεσσαλία
«Τομές» 16.02.26

Σχέδιο Τσίπρα για την αγροτική πολιτική με υπουργείο Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης στη Θεσσαλία

Με οκτώ προτάσεις για μια νέα αγροτική πολιτική, που στηρίζονται σε μεγάλο βαθμό στα πιο προωθημένα αιτήματα του αγροτικού κόσμου, προσήλθε στη Λάρισα ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας. Στο πλαίσιο της αποκέντρωσης είπε πως το υπουργείο Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης πρέπει να μεταφερθεί στη Θεσσαλία. Σχέδιο για θεσμοθέτηση εθνικής τράπεζας Γης και ελάχιστο αγροτικό εισόδημα.

Σύνταξη
Κακοκαιρία εξπρές με επικίνδυνες καταιγίδες και θυελλώδεις ανέμους – Σε κατάσταση red code πέντε Περιφέρειες
Ελλάδα 16.02.26

Κακοκαιρία εξπρές με επικίνδυνες καταιγίδες και θυελλώδεις ανέμους – Σε κατάσταση red code πέντε Περιφέρειες

Σε ποιες περιοχές και ποιες ώρες θα χτυπήσουν τα έντονα καιρικά φαινόμενα της νέας κακοκαιρίας που αναμένεται να επηρεάσει όλη τη χώρα την Τρίτη

Σύνταξη
Ο Χέιζ-Ντέιβις για τον λόγο που προτίμησε τον Παναθηναϊκό – Τι του είπε ο Αταμάν
Μπάσκετ 16.02.26

Ο Χέιζ-Ντέιβις για τον λόγο που προτίμησε τον Παναθηναϊκό – Τι του είπε ο Αταμάν

Ο Νάιτζελ Χέιζ-Ντέιβις έκανε τις πρώτες δηλώσεις του ως αθλητή του Παναθηναϊκού και και αποκάλυψε τους τους λόγους που τον έκαναν να επιλέξει το τριφύλλι προκειμένου να συνεχίσει την καριέρα του.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Χιρόνα – Μπαρτσελόνα
Ποδόσφαιρο 16.02.26

LIVE: Χιρόνα – Μπαρτσελόνα

LIVE: Χιρόνα – Μπαρτσελόνα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Χιρόνα – Μπαρτσελόνα για την 24η αγωνιστική της La Liga.

Σύνταξη
Τέμπη: Εντολή για εκταφή εννέα σορών από την Εισαγγελία Πρωτοδικών Λάρισας
Ελλάδα 16.02.26

Τέμπη: Αμεση εκταφή εννέα σορών ζητά η Εισαγγελία Πρωτοδικών Λάρισας - Η ανάρτηση Καρυστιανού

Με τη νέα της παραγγελία, επί της ουσίας δίνει προθεσμία 24 ωρών στους πραγματογνώμονες ιατροδικαστές, να γνωστοποιήσουν τα εργαστήρια στα οποία θα γίνουν οι εξετάσεις και 2 ημέρες για να οριστούν πραγματογνώμονες χημικοί.

Σύνταξη
«Εσύ, ειδικά, έχεις μια θέση στην ιστορία»: Τα τελευταία λόγια της Τζάκι Κένεντι Ωνάση στον τραγικό Τζον-Τζον
Η προφητεία 16.02.26

«Εσύ, ειδικά, έχεις μια θέση στην ιστορία»: Τα τελευταία λόγια της Τζάκι Κένεντι Ωνάση στον τραγικό Τζον-Τζον

Η νέα σειρά του Ράιαν Μέρφι, Love Story, στρέφει τους προβολείς της στην εμβληματική Τζάκι Κένεντι Ωνάση, αποκαλύπτοντας τις άγνωστες πτυχές της μάχης της με τον καρκίνο και την απόφασή της να φύγει από τη ζωή με τους δικούς της όρους

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Δουλέψτε κι άρρωστοι, για το καλό της οικονομίας – Tο κατά Μερτς Ευαγγέλιο, με έμπνευση από Ελλάδα
Γερμανός καγκελάριος 16.02.26

Δουλέψτε κι άρρωστοι, για το καλό της οικονομίας – Tο κατά Μερτς Ευαγγέλιο, με έμπνευση από Ελλάδα

Ο καγκελάριος Φρίντριχ Μερτς έχει κηρύξει τον πόλεμο στις αναρρωτικές άδειες. Κατηγορεί τους Γερμανούς ότι απουσιάζουν λόγω ασθενείας διπλάσιες ημέρες από τους υπόλοιπους Ευρωπαίους εργαζόμενους.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Πακιστάν: Τουλάχιστον δύο νεκροί και 17 τραυματίες σε βομβιστική επίθεση έξω από αστυνομικό τμήμα
Σκληρές εικόνες 16.02.26

Βομβιστική επίθεση στο Πακιστάν έξω από αστυνομικό τμήμα - Τουλάχιστον δύο νεκροί και 17 τραυματίες

Εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας ανέφερε ότι εξερράγη βόμβα που είχε τοποθετηθεί σε μοτοσικλέτα, έξω από το αστυνομικό τμήμα της Μίριαν, στην περιοχή Μπανού στο Πακιστάν

Σύνταξη
Ο Χάρι Κέιν τα έχει… 500
On Field 16.02.26

Ο Χάρι Κέιν τα έχει… 500

Ο Άγγλος στράικερ σκόραρε δύο φορές στη νίκη της Μπάγερν επί της Βέρντερ, έφτασε τα 500 γκολ στην καριέρα του και τώρα «κυνηγάει» τον Λεβαντόφσκι

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Ατρόμητος – Πανσερραϊκός 2-2: Παλικαρίσια ισοπαλία για τα «λιοντάρια» στο 90+2′! (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 16.02.26

Ατρόμητος – Πανσερραϊκός 2-2: Παλικαρίσια ισοπαλία για τα «λιοντάρια» στο 90+2′! (vid)

Ο Ατρόμητος προηγήθηκε δύο φορές στο σκορ, όμως ο Πανσερραϊκός που έπαιζε με παίκτη λιγότερο από το 63′ ισοφάρισε αμφότερες κι έτσι πήρε μια παλικαρίσια ισοπαλία 2-2, μέσα στο Περιστέρι, στο παιχνίδι που έκλεισε την 21 αγωνιστική.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Προς πώληση η εταιρεία του ατζέντη Κέισι Γουάσερμαν μετά τα emails με τη Μάξγουελ – Μαζικές αποχωρήσεις πελατών
Wasserman 16.02.26

Προς πώληση η εταιρεία του ατζέντη Κέισι Γουάσερμαν μετά τα emails με τη Μάξγουελ – Μαζικές αποχωρήσεις πελατών

Ο ισχυρός ατζέντης του Χόλιγουντ Κέισι Γουάσερμαν βγάζει προς πώληση την εταιρεία του μετά τη δημοσιοποίηση παλαιών emails με τη Γκισλέιν Μάξγουελ. Καλλιτέχνες και αθλητές αποχωρούν, ενώ παραμένει επικεφαλής του LA28.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Γαλλία: Η κυβέρνηση κατηγορεί την Ανυπότακτη Αριστερά του Μελανσόν για τη δολοφονία ακροδεξιού στη Λιόν
Δείτε βίντεο 16.02.26

Η γαλλική κυβέρνηση κατηγορεί την Ανυπότακτη Αριστερά του Μελανσόν για τη δολοφονία ακροδεξιού στη Λιόν

Ο 23χρονος ακροδεξιός Κεντίν Ντεράνκ υπέκυψε στα τραύματά του - Η ακροδεξιά στη Γαλλία κατηγορεί για τη δολοφονία την αντιφασιστική οργάνωση La Jeune Garde, ποιος την είχε συνιδρύσει

Σύνταξη
Η Ράμα Ντουβάτζι στην Εβδομάδα Μόδας της Νέας Υόρκης – Πρώτη σειρά στην επίδειξη της Diotima
Πολιτική θέση 16.02.26

Η Ράμα Ντουβάτζι στην Εβδομάδα Μόδας της Νέας Υόρκης – Πρώτη σειρά στην επίδειξη της Diotima

Η Εβδομάδα Μόδας της Νέας Υόρκης πλησιάζει στο τέλος της και η πρώτη κυρία της πόλης, Ράμα Ντουβάτζι, φρόντισε να παραστεί στην επίδειξη της Diotima για το Φθινόπωρο / Χειμώνα του 2026.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Η κόρη του Βιν Ντίζελ ανερχόμενο ταλέντο στο μπάσκετ: Ήταν στο All Star Game και συνομίλησε με τον Ρέτζι Μίλερ
Μπάσκετ 16.02.26

Η κόρη του Βιν Ντίζελ ανερχόμενο ταλέντο στο μπάσκετ: Ήταν στο All Star Game και συνομίλησε με τον Ρέτζι Μίλερ

Η 10χρονη κόρη του Βιν Ντίζελ είναι το ανερχόμενο ταλέντο του μπάσκετ και η ίδια βρέθηκε στο All Star Game μαζί με τον πατέρα της και συνομίλησε με τον Ρέτζι Μίλερ!

Σύνταξη
