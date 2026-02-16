Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States
- Καταστροφολογία ή προφητεία; Γιατί οι ειδικοί μας προειδοποιούν για την AI
- «Τα παιδιά είχαν πάει για ψάρεμα» - Η κατάθεση ηλικιωμένου στη δίκη Βαλυράκη ανατρέπει τον ισχυρισμό των κατηγορουμένων
- Προληπτική εκκένωση οικισμών του Δήμου Καλαμάτας-Αποκαλυπτικές φωτογραφίες
- Χάος στην έναρξη της Συνόδου AI στην Ινδία – Ουρές, σύγχυση και αιφνίδια εκκένωση
The Greek tourism sector posted record-high performance in both arrivals and revenues in 2025 for a third consecutive year.
According to the latest economic developments bulletin by Alpha Bank’s Economic Research division, titled “Greek Tourism in 2025: Performance, Prospects and Challenges,” travel arrivals and receipts reached 36.7 million visitors and €23 billion, respectively, in the January–November period. These figures have already exceeded full-year 2024 levels by 2% in arrivals and 6.5% in revenues.
Arrivals and revenues increased from Greece’s five main tourism markets — Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and the United States. In addition, average spending per trip approached €600, marking a 4.4% rise compared with the first eleven months of 2024.
Greece’s share of global tourism arrivals rose from 2.1% in 2019 to 2.5% in 2024 and is estimated, based on the latest available data, to have strengthened further in 2025. By contrast, the corresponding shares of European countries with significant inbound tourism flows, such as Italy and Germany, declined compared with 2019 levels.
The outlook for further growth in the travel sector in 2026 and over the medium term remains positive. According to the report, this assessment is underpinned by favorable international trends, domestic initiatives aimed at upgrading infrastructure and further enhancing the tourism product, and Greece’s particularly strong and widely recognized tourism brand.
- Αλέξης Τσίπρας: Σχέδιο για την αγροτική πολιτική με υπουργείο Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης στη Θεσσαλία
- Greek Tourism Sector Soars in 2025: Report
- Κακοκαιρία εξπρές με επικίνδυνες καταιγίδες και θυελλώδεις ανέμους – Σε κατάσταση red code πέντε Περιφέρειες
- Ο πολιτικός κόσμος αποχαιρετά την Ελένη Γλυκατζή Αρβελέρ
- Φαρίντ: «Με τη σωστή νοοτροπία για να κατακτήσουμε το Κύπελλο»
- Ο Χέιζ-Ντέιβις για τον λόγο που προτίμησε τον Παναθηναϊκό – Τι του είπε ο Αταμάν
- LIVE: Χιρόνα – Μπαρτσελόνα
- Κοινή προπόνηση Τσιτσιπά – Αλκαράθ στην Ντόχα (vid)
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις