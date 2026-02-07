Σάββατο 07 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance
07 Φεβρουαρίου 2026

Women Face Higher AI Job Risk in Tech and Finance

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Women working in technology and financial services face a greater risk of job displacement than their male counterparts as artificial intelligence and automation increasingly reshape the workplace.

A recent report finds that experienced women are also being sidelined due to rigid hiring practices, compounding existing inequalities. Across Europe, meanwhile, between 42% and 66% of workers fear AI could negatively affect their jobs, according to research agency Verian.

The City of London Corporation reports that women in mid-career — typically those with at least five years of experience — are often overlooked for digital roles in technology, finance and professional services, sectors where female representation is already low.

According to the findings, recruitment systems frequently rely on strict and sometimes automated CV screening processes that fail to account for career breaks related to childcare or caregiving, focusing narrowly on uninterrupted technical experience.

To reverse this trend, the report urges employers to invest in reskilling women who currently work outside technical roles, particularly those in administrative positions that are most vulnerable to automation.

An estimated 119,000 office-based jobs in technology, finance and professional services — roles largely held by women — could be automated away over the next decade.

Retraining affected employees could also help companies avoid up to £757 million in redundancy costs, the report suggests. Shifting recruitment focus from prior technical experience to transferable skills and potential could help employers retain valuable talent.

At the same time, the sector continues to lose women at an alarming rate. Up to 60,000 women leave technology jobs each year, citing limited career progression, lack of recognition and inadequate pay.

This exodus comes despite a persistent shortage of technology talent across Europe, where between 500,000 and 800,000 tech roles remain unfilled annually, according to salary benchmarking platform TalentUp.io. Experts expect this talent gap to persist at least until 2035, underscoring the growing disconnect between industry demand and workforce retention.

Source: tovima.com

Ακίνητα: Αυξάνονται οι τιμές, μικραίνουν τα σπίτια – Τι αγοράζει κάποιος με 250.000 ευρώ (γραφήματα)
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 07.02.26

Αυξάνονται οι τιμές, μικραίνουν τα σπίτια - Τι αγοράζει κάποιος με 250.000 ευρώ (γραφήματα)

Τι δείχνει έρευνα για την αγοραστική δύναμη όπως έχει διαμορφωθεί τα τελευταία χρόνια με την άνοδο των τιμών - Πόση είναι η μέση απώλεια σε τετραγωνικά μέτρα από το 2023

Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Ανδρομάχη Παύλου
Τα μηνύματα Λαγκάρντ για τα επιτόκια και το ευρώ – Τι συζητήθηκε πίσω από κλειστές πόρτες της ΕΚΤ
Τα στοιχεία 07.02.26

Τα μηνύματα Λαγκάρντ για τα επιτόκια και το ευρώ – Τι συζητήθηκε πίσω από κλειστές πόρτες της ΕΚΤ

Στο επιτελείο της ΕΚΤ εκτιμούν ότι είναι πολύ νωρίς για να αποτυπωθούν σε όλο τους το εύρος οι επιπτώσεις στην ευρωπαϊκή οικονομία (και στην ελληνική) από τις αυξήσεις των αμερικανικών δασμών

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: «Τον είδα ενεργό στα social media» – Νέες αποκαλυπτικές μαρτυρίες για τον αγνοούμενο γιατρό
Φως στο Τούνελ 07.02.26

«Τον είδα ενεργό στα social media» - Νέες αποκαλυπτικές μαρτυρίες για τον αγνοούμενο γιατρό

Μαρτυρίες στο «Τούνελ» από την τελευταία επικοινωνία του 33χρονου στην Κρήτη, μία ημέρα πριν χαθούν τα ίχνη του - Οι ανατριχιαστικές ειδοποιήσεις που τον δείχνουν ενεργό στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

Σύνταξη
Η «Ιθάκη» στα Γιάννενα – Το νέο κόμμα, το διακύβευμα για μια «νέα μεταπολίτευση» και οι 7ρίξεις
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.02.26

Η «Ιθάκη» στα Γιάννενα – Το νέο κόμμα, το διακύβευμα για μια «νέα μεταπολίτευση» και οι 7ρίξεις

Κρούει κώδωνα κινδύνου για την περιφέρεια και το δημογραφικό, το αναπτυξιακό σχέδιο για το 2030 που εγκαταλείφθηκε από τον Μητσοτάκη, το γερασμένο πολιτικό σύστημα.

Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Σωτήρης Μπολάκης
Ο Κολίνα στηρίζει το «ένα σουτ» στα πέναλτι
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.02.26

Ο Κολίνα στηρίζει το «ένα σουτ» στα πέναλτι

Ο επικεφαλής της επιτροπής διαιτησίας της FIFA θεωρεί ότι πρέπει να σταματά ο αγώνας αν ο τερματοφύλακας αποκρούει πέναλτι επειδή το… ριμπάουντ «είναι άδικο»

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Πώς θα εκπληρώσει η ΕΕ την υπόσχεσή της στα παιδιά; – Το ένα τέταρτο των παιδιών στην Ευρώπη αντιμέτωπο με τη φτώχεια
Επένδυση στα παιδιά 07.02.26

Πώς θα εκπληρώσει η ΕΕ την υπόσχεσή της στα παιδιά; – Το ένα τέταρτο των παιδιών στην Ευρώπη αντιμέτωπο με τη φτώχεια

Σχεδόν το ένα τέταρτο των παιδιών της ΕΕ κινδυνεύει από τη φτώχεια - Τα κράτη μέλη πρέπει να διδαχθούν το ένα από τις επιτυχίες πολιτικής του άλλου

Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Νατάσα Ρουγγέρη
Συνταγή: Σφουγγάτο
Buongiorno 07.02.26

Συνταγή: Σφουγγάτο

Μια ελληνική παραδοσιακή συνταγή. πανεύκολη και πεντανόστιμη.

Σύνταξη
Ο Λευκός Οίκος σχεδιάζει σύγκληση του «Συμβουλίου Ειρήνης» για τη Γάζα στις 19 Φεβρουαρίου
Κόσμος 07.02.26

Ο Λευκός Οίκος σχεδιάζει σύγκληση του «Συμβουλίου Ειρήνης» για τη Γάζα στις 19 Φεβρουαρίου

«Θα είναι η πρώτη συνεδρίαση του Συμβουλίου Ειρήνης και μια διάσκεψη για τη συγκέντρωση χρημάτων για την ανοικοδόμηση της Γάζας», δήλωσε ο αμερικανός αξιωματούχος στο Axios

Σύνταξη
Το μάθημα των Αζτέκων: Πώς η εξουσία του φόβου και του εξαναγκασμού οδηγεί στην κατάρρευση
Culture Live 07.02.26

Το μάθημα των Αζτέκων: Πώς η εξουσία του φόβου και του εξαναγκασμού οδηγεί στην κατάρρευση

Η ιστορία της πτώσης των Αζτέκων αποκαλύπτει πώς μια αυτοκρατορία με στρατιωτική ισχύ και πλούτο κατέρρευσε επειδή κυβέρνησε μέσω φόβου, αφήνοντας συμμάχους να γίνουν εχθροί την κρίσιμη στιγμή

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Το παράδειγμα του Λύντον Τζόνσον στο Βιετνάμ μπορεί να ακολουθήσει ο Τραμπ στο Ιράν
Κόσμος 07.02.26

Το παράδειγμα του Λύντον Τζόνσον στο Βιετνάμ μπορεί να ακολουθήσει ο Τραμπ στο Ιράν

Ο πόλεμος των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράν διαφαίνεται όλο και πιο πιθανός, αλλά ο μακροβιότερος ανταποκριτής στη Μόσχα υπενθυμίζει πως οι ψήφοι, οι απώλειες και ο πληθωρισμός «σκοτώνουν» τους Αμερικανούς προέδρους.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
«The Moment»: Η Charli xcx απόλαυσε ιδιαιτέρως τη συνεργασία της με την Κάιλι Τζένερ
Χαλαρή 07.02.26

«The Moment»: Η Charli xcx απόλαυσε ιδιαιτέρως τη συνεργασία της με την Κάιλι Τζένερ

Η Charli xcx βρέθηκε πρόσφατα σε μια ειδική προβολή της ταινίας «The Moment» και μίλησε για όσα δεν είδαμε - από τα συναισθήματα της ενόσω τα γυρίσματα κυλούσαν μέχρι τη συνεργασία της με την Κάιλι Τζένερ.

Σύνταξη
Μήπως έφτασε τελικά η ύφεση της ρωσικής οικονομίας; – Τι σημαίνει αυτό για τον πόλεμο και για τον Πούτιν;
Διεθνής Οικονομία 07.02.26

Μήπως έφτασε τελικά η ύφεση της ρωσικής οικονομίας; – Τι σημαίνει αυτό για τον πόλεμο και για τον Πούτιν;

Η πολεμική άνθηση στη Ρωσία έχει δώσει τη θέση της σε υποτονική ανάπτυξη, αυξήσεις φόρων και περικοπές στις δημόσιες υπηρεσίες. Θα επηρεάσει αυτό τη σύγκρουση στην Ουκρανία;

Σύνταξη
Στροφή στην καινοτομία ή «άγκυρα» στα παλιά – Το δίπολο ανάπτυξης φαρμάκου στην Ευρώπη
Έρευνα 07.02.26

Στροφή στην καινοτομία ή «άγκυρα» στα παλιά – Το δίπολο ανάπτυξης φαρμάκου στην Ευρώπη

Η καινοτομία υπόσχεται κέρδη 30% και διεθνή επέκταση, όταν τα καταξιωμένα σκευάσματα εγγυώνται εδραιωμένες πωλήσεις με χαμηλότερους ρυθμούς ανάπτυξης – H θέση της Ελλάδας

Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Άννα Παπαδομαρκάκη
Ένας αποκαλυπτικός διάλογος στη Βουλή για τα παιδιά προσφύγων και μεταναστών
«Τραμπικές» αλλαγές 07.02.26

Ένας αποκαλυπτικός διάλογος στη Βουλή για τα παιδιά προσφύγων και μεταναστών

Με φόντο την τραγωδία της Χίου, Πλεύρης και Χρυσομάλλης στη Βουλή υπολογίζουν τα εργατικά χέρια δεκαεξάχρονων μεταναστών, ενώ καταργείται το πλαίσιο Μητσοτάκη για τα ασυνόδευτα ανήλικα.

Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
H Λιβύη παρέδωσε ύποπτο για την επίθεση του 2012 σε προξενικό χώρο των ΗΠΑ στη Βεγγάζη [Βίντεο]
Η δεύτερη 11η Σεπτεμβρίου 07.02.26

H Λιβύη παρέδωσε ύποπτο για την επίθεση του 2012 σε προξενικό χώρο των ΗΠΑ στη Βεγγάζη

Η Λιβύη και συγκεκριμένα η Κυβέρνηση Εθνικής Ενότητας που ελέγχει τα δυτικά, παρέδωσε στις ΗΠΑ έναν ύποπτο για χτύπημα σε προξενικές εγκαταστάσεις στη Βεγγάζη, με κύριο στόχο τον πρέσβη και μέλη της CIA.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Νότια Κορέα: Ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων μοίρασε από λάθος bitcoins αξίας 40 δισ. δολαρίων
Νότια Κορέα 07.02.26

Μοίρασαν κατά λάθος bitcoins 40 δισ. δολαρίων

Η πλατφόρμα ανταλλαγής κρυπτονομισμάτων Bithumb στη Νότια Κορέα μοίρασε κατά λάθος σε πελάτες bitcoins αξίας άνω των 40 δισ. δολαρίων, με αποτέλεσμα η τιμή του να υποχωρήσει πρόσκαιρα κατά 17%.

Σύνταξη
