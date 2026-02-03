Τρίτη 03 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
03.02.2026 | 22:11
Συμπλοκή του λιμενικού με σκάφος διακινητών ανοιχτά της Χίου – Δεκάδες τραυματίες, αναφορές για νεκρούς
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΓΡΟΙΛΑΝΔΙΑ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greece May Be Next to Ban Social Media Use for Minors
English edition 03 Φεβρουαρίου 2026, 22:46

Greece May Be Next to Ban Social Media Use for Minors

Spain and Greece may soon be the first countries in the EU to ban social media use by teenagers, citing safety concerns

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Σεξ: Τι λέει η επιστήμη για την οικειότητα & την ευτυχία

Σεξ: Τι λέει η επιστήμη για την οικειότητα & την ευτυχία

Spotlight

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Tuesday plans to ban social media use by teenagers and enact a law that would hold network executives accountable for failing to curb illegal content such as hate speech. The move would make Spain the first European Union country to restrict social media use for minors, as a growing number of governments tighten rules to protect children online. Greece may be next.

Addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Sánchez said enforcement must go beyond self-reported age checks. “Platforms must implement effective age-verification systems, not just checkboxes, but real barriers that work,” he said.

If Spain moves ahead with the decision, which media reports say will take effect in the coming period, it would be the first EU member state to impose nationwide age-based restrictions on social media use and the second country globally after Australia. Under the new framework, social media companies would be required to implement robust age-verification systems, while executives could face personal liability for non-compliance.

Australia was the first country to introduce a nationwide ban on social media use for under-16s last year. France, Denmark, Portugal, and Norway have since signaled plans to introduce similar restrictions, reflecting mounting concern over children’s online safety and mental health.

Following Spain’s decision on Tuesday to limit access to social media platforms for users under 16, a senior Greek government source told Reuters that Greece was also “very close” to announcing similar measures for children under 15.

First Steps Taken in Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis raised the issue publicly last fall, citing online safety risks and the growing impact of artificial intelligence on children.

Speaking at the “Protecting Children in the Digital Age” event, organized by Australia on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mitsotakis said Greece was prepared to move toward age-based restrictions on social media.

“We in Greece are ready to go a step further and seriously consider banning social media use by setting age restrictions like those implemented in Australia,” he said, adding that he had instructed his team to work closely with Australian counterparts on implementation.

Mitsotakis also pointed to measures already adopted domestically, including the ban on smartphones in schools, which he described as a “massive change” in classroom dynamics. He also referred to the launch of a parental control tool on the gov.gr platform, designed to link children’s data with online services to help verify age eligibility.

Greek government proposals under discussion include banning social media logins for children under 15, introducing tools that automatically block access on devices identified as being used by underage users, and extending under-18 restrictions for gambling and adult content as part of a broader digital protection framework.

Concerns Over Teens’ Health and Safety

The push to restrict social media access for minors comes amid growing concern over online safety, addictive design features, and the impact of social media on young people’s mental wellbeing.

Last year, the European Commission published guidelines on protecting minors under the Digital Services Act, urging platforms to improve age verification and reduce harmful content exposure. The European Parliament has also backed a harmonized minimum age of 16 for social media access across the EU, with parental consent required for users aged 13 to 16.

The proposed measures call on platforms to disable addictive features for minors and strengthen safeguards aimed at protecting children and teenagers online.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Ακρίβεια: Πώς «τρώει» τους καταναλωτές στην Ελλάδα

Ακρίβεια: Πώς «τρώει» τους καταναλωτές στην Ελλάδα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Σεξ: Τι λέει η επιστήμη για την οικειότητα & την ευτυχία

Σεξ: Τι λέει η επιστήμη για την οικειότητα & την ευτυχία

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και Motor Oil στο +1%

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και Motor Oil στο +1%

inWellness
Με μια ματιά 03.02.26

Δεν είναι όλες οι πατάτες ίδιες

Οι πατάτες έχουν πολλά να προσφέρουν: βιταμίνες, μέταλλα, υδατάνθρακες. Αλλά πως αναγνωρίζεις τις πιο θρεπτικές;

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026
English edition 03.02.26

Digital Work Card System Rolled Out by End of 2026

The measure will be implemented through the state’s new Integrated Public Information System and is aimed at increasing transparency and improving the recording of overtime work

Σύνταξη
Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs
English edition 02.02.26

Power Providers Post February Electricity Tariffs

Although the wholesale electricity price on the energy exchange eased slightly in Jan. — falling to 108.67 euros per megawatt-hour from 110.04 euros in Dec. — most suppliers kept their green tariff charges stable.

Σύνταξη
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
English edition 31.01.26

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Σύνταξη
Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban
English edition 24.01.26

TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban

ByteDance finalizes a majority American-owned venture to secure U.S. user data, clearing a key hurdle in a long-running national security dispute and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States

Σύνταξη
At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital
English edition 24.01.26

From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital

The success of bank digitization is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels.

Σύνταξη
Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English edition 23.01.26

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Σύνταξη
Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model
English edition 23.01.26

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model

Speaking at the Hellenic Institute of Customer Service (HICS), the central banker covered a wide range of issues related to the domestic market and the Greek economy, stressing that investments are crucial for future growth.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Να λογοδοτήσει»: Η πρώην σύζυγος του Μπιλ Γκέιτς, Μελίντα, σπάει τη σιωπή της για τη σχέση του με τον Έπσταϊν
Αποστάσεις 03.02.26

«Να λογοδοτήσει»: Η πρώην σύζυγος του Μπιλ Γκέιτς, Μελίντα, σπάει τη σιωπή της για τη σχέση του με τον Έπσταϊν

Η Μελίντα Φρεντς Γκέιτς παίρνει σαφείς αποστάσεις από τον πρώην σύζυγό της Μπιλ Γκέιτς καλώντας τον να απαντήσει για τις νέες, σοκαριστικές λεπτομέρειες που ήρθαν στο φως σχετικά με τις επαφές του με τον καταδικασμένο παιδοβιαστή Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν 

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Υπόθεση θρίλερ – Η δολοφονία στην Μάνδρα, το τροχαίο στην Ελευσίνα και ο νεκρός 27χρονος στη Νέα Πέραμο
Ελλάδα 03.02.26

Υπόθεση θρίλερ – Η δολοφονία στην Μάνδρα, το τροχαίο στην Ελευσίνα και ο νεκρός 27χρονος στη Νέα Πέραμο

Σε θρίλερ εξελίσσεται η υπόθεση της απαγωγής και δολοφονίας του 27χρονου που βρέθηκε νεκρός στη Νέα Πέραμο - Πώς συνδέεται με τη δολοφονία 47χρονου επιχειρηματία στη Μάνδρα το 2024

Σύνταξη
Το αεροπλανοφόρο Λίνκολν φεύγει από τον Περσικό Κόλπο και οδεύει προς το Άντεν, λέει το Ιράν
Κόσμος 03.02.26

Το αεροπλανοφόρο Λίνκολν φεύγει από τον Περσικό Κόλπο και οδεύει προς το Άντεν, λέει το Ιράν

Το αεροπλανοφόρο Έιμπραχαμ Λίνκολν τα πλοία συνοδείας και υποβρύχια των ΗΠΑ αποσύρονται από τον Περσικό Κόλπο και αναδιατάσσονται στα ύδατα της Υεμένης, κοντά στο Άντεν.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
ΗΠΑ: Μια μικρή ομάδα Αμερικανών στρατιωτών βρίσκεται στη Νιγηρία για την αντιμετώπιση της ισλαμιστικής απειλής
Κόσμος 03.02.26

ΗΠΑ: Μια μικρή ομάδα Αμερικανών στρατιωτών βρίσκεται στη Νιγηρία για την αντιμετώπιση της ισλαμιστικής απειλής

Οι ΗΠΑ παραδέχθηκαν για πρώτη φορά ανάπτυξη αμερικανικών χερσαίων δυνάμεων στη Νιγηρία, μετά τον βομβαρδισμό στο Σοκότο, ανήμερα των Χριστουγέννων

Σύνταξη
Σοβαρό επεισόδιο Λιμενικού και ταχύπλοου διακινητών ανοιχτά της Χίου – Δεκάδες τραυματίες, αναφορές για νεκρούς
Ελλάδα 03.02.26

Σοβαρό επεισόδιο Λιμενικού και ταχύπλοου διακινητών ανοιχτά της Χίου – Δεκάδες τραυματίες, αναφορές για νεκρούς

Σύμφωνα με τις μέχρι στιγμής πληροφορίες, κατά την εξέλιξη της επιχείρησης ακινητοποίησης του ύποπτου σκάφους, σημειώθηκε σύγκρουση ή ανταλλαγή πυροβολισμών, με αποτέλεσμα τον τραυματισμό πολλών επιβαινόντων

Σύνταξη
«Την έχουν βαμμένη» – Τα μνημόνια και η ελληνική κρίση στα αρχεία Έπσταϊν
Έπσταϊν και Ελλάδα 03.02.26

«Την έχουν βαμμένη» – Τα μνημόνια και η ελληνική κρίση στα αρχεία Έπσταϊν

Ο Έπσταϊν ενδιαφερόταν το 2010 να μάθει για το πρόγραμμα διάσωσης του ευρώ και ο Μάντελσον το επιβεβαίωσε. Το 2015 σχολίαζε με την επικεφαλής του ομίλου Ρότσιλντ τις συνέπειες του δημοψηφίσματος για την κυβέρνηση Τσίπρα.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Μητσοτάκης: Η υποκρισία και ο φόβος ενός πρωθυπουργού απέναντι στο χάος που ο ίδιος έχει προκαλέσει
Πολιτική 03.02.26

Μητσοτάκης: Η υποκρισία και ο φόβος ενός πρωθυπουργού απέναντι στο χάος που ο ίδιος έχει προκαλέσει

Το μεγάλο άγχος του πρωθυπουργού να μην έχει αντίπαλό του το... χάος. Πως ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης μιλώντας για το Σύνταγμα επιχειρεί να ξεπλύνει τις τεράστιες ευθύνες για τα Τέμπη, τις υποκλοπές, τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και άλλα σκάνδαλα.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Ο Σαΐφ αλ Ισλάμ Καντάφι, γιος του δικτάτορα της Λιβύης, δολοφονήθηκε στην πόλη Ζεντέν
Στον κήπο του 03.02.26

Ο Σαΐφ αλ Ισλάμ Καντάφι, γιος του δικτάτορα της Λιβύης, δολοφονήθηκε στην πόλη Ζεντέν

Τον πυροβόλησαν τέσσερα άτομα, που στη συνέχεια εξαφανίστηκαν. Ο Σαΐφ αλ Ισλάμ Καντάφι είχε αμνηστευθεί για καταδίκες για καταστολή διαδηλώσεων. Δήλωνε ότι ήθελε να θέσει υποψηφιότητα για πρόεδρος.

Σύνταξη
Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ απειλεί με αγωγή τον Τρέβορ Νόα – «Η σάτιρα έχει συνταγματική προστασία», λένε ειδικοί στο δίκαιο
Νησί του Έπσταϊν 03.02.26

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ απειλεί με αγωγή τον Τρέβορ Νόα – «Η σάτιρα έχει συνταγματική προστασία», λένε ειδικοί στο δίκαιο

Ένα σατιρικό σχόλιο του Τρέβορ Νόα για τον Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν ήταν αρκετό για να προκαλέσει την οργή του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, ο οποίος απείλησε με αγωγή, παρά το γεγονός ότι ειδικοί επικαλούνται την ισχυρή συνταγματική προστασία της πολιτικής σάτιρας

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Η Νέα Υόρκη θα εποπτεύει τις επιχειρήσεις απελάσεων του Τραμπ με νέους νομικούς παρατηρητές
ICE 03.02.26

Η Νέα Υόρκη θα εποπτεύει τις επιχειρήσεις απελάσεων του Τραμπ με νέους νομικούς παρατηρητές

«Αυτές οι καταχρήσεις και η χρήση των τοπικών αστυνομικών ως όπλο για να επιβάλλεται ο σεβασμός των νόμων για τη μετανάστευση, δεν θα γίνουν ανεκτές στη Νέα Υόρκη», διεμήνυσε στον Τραμπ η Δημοκρατική κυβερνήτρια της πολιτείας

Σύνταξη
Αυστραλία: Οικογένεια βρέθηκε νεκρή και οι αρχές υποπτεύονται διπλή δολοφονία και αυτοκτονία – «To σύστημα τους απογοήτευσε»
ΑμεΑ 03.02.26

Οικογένεια βρέθηκε νεκρή και οι αρχές υποπτεύονται διπλή δολοφονία και αυτοκτονία - «To σύστημα τους απογοήτευσε»

Ο Λέον και ο Ότις Κλουν έφηβοι με αναπηρίες, βρέθηκαν νεκροί στο σπίτι τους στο Μόσμαν Παρκ του Περθ στην Αυστραλία μαζί με τους γονείς τους την περασμένη Παρασκευή, σε μια υποψία διπλής δολοφονίας-αυτοκτονίας.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Αντώνης Σαμαράς: Το χάος είναι ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης – Τι είπε για την ίδρυση κόμματος
Δριμύ κατηγορώ 03.02.26 Upd: 21:50

Αντώνης Σαμαράς: Το χάος είναι ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης – Τι είπε για την ίδρυση κόμματος

Συνέντευξη στο κεντρικό δελτίο ειδήσεων της τηλεόρασης BEST, στην Καλαμάτα, παραχώρησε ο πρώην πρωθυπουργός Αντώνης Σαμαράς. Σφοδρή επίθεση στον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη, σύμπλευση με Κώστα Καραμανλή και ανησυχία για τα «ήρεμα νερά». Τι είπε για την ίδρυση κόμματος και την Καρυστιανού.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Μπάσκετ 03.02.26

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης για την 26η αγωνιστική της Euroleague. Τηλεοπτικά από το Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
Νέα Πέραμος: «Μακάρι να ήξερα» λέει η μητέρα του 27χρονου – Στο Ανθρωποκτονιών για κατάθεση η αρραβωνιαστικιά του
Ελλάδα 03.02.26

«Ούτε μαφιόζους δεν έχουν σκοτώσει έτσι» λέει η μητέρα του 27χρονου – Κρίσιμη η κατάθεση της μνηστής του

«Μακάρι να ήξερα, εγώ η ίδια να πήγαινα να τους έβρισκα» σημείωσε η μητέρα του 27χρονου, που ανέφερε ότι περίμενε κάποιο μήνυμα από τους απαγωγείς του γιου της.

Σύνταξη
Άρχισαν τα όργανα στη Νέα Αριστερά – Πως οι αποχωρήσεις επηρεάζουν το μέλλον του πολιτικού φορέα
Πολιτική 03.02.26

Άρχισαν τα όργανα στη Νέα Αριστερά – Πως οι αποχωρήσεις επηρεάζουν το μέλλον του πολιτικού φορέα

Συνέβη τελικά το αναμενόμενο, ήτοι οι πρώτες αποχωρήσεις από τη Νέα Αριστερά. Και αν κάποιοι λοιδορούν το γεγονός ότι ανάμεσά στους αποχωρήσαντες είναι ο Νίκος Μπίστης που τον θεωρούσαν «γυρολόγο», ο κύκλος των αποχωρήσεων ίσως απλώς να άνοιξε τώρα.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Ο έρωτας μετριέται σε χρόνια; Τι δείχνουν τα δεδομένα για τη διαφορά ηλικίας
Relationsex 03.02.26

Ο έρωτας μετριέται σε χρόνια; Τι δείχνουν τα δεδομένα για τη διαφορά ηλικίας

Η ηλικία μπορεί να μοιάζει με απλή λεπτομέρεια στις σχέσεις, όμως τα δεδομένα δείχνουν ότι επηρεάζει βαθιά το ποιον ερωτευόμαστε, πόσο διαρκούν οι γάμοι και πόσο ευτυχισμένα είναι τα ζευγάρια.

Σύνταξη
Δένδιας και Υπουργός Πολέμου των ΗΠΑ θα συζητήσουν εξοπλιστικά και στρατηγική αμυντική συνεργασία
Διπλωματία 03.02.26

Δένδιας και Υπουργός Πολέμου των ΗΠΑ θα συζητήσουν εξοπλιστικά και στρατηγική αμυντική συνεργασία

Η στρατηγική αμυντική σχέση Ελλάδας - ΗΠΑ, τα εξοπλιστικά και οι διεθνείς εξελίξεις είναι στην ατζέντα του ραντεβού Δένδια - Χέγκσεθ στην Ουάσιγκτον.

Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Αλεξάνδρα Φωτάκη
Ελλάδα – Ουγγαρία 11-12: Κρίμα κι άδικο, η Εθνική πόλο έχασε στα πέναλτι, πλώρη για το χάλκινο μετάλλιο
Αθλητισμός & Σπορ 03.02.26

Ελλάδα – Ουγγαρία 11-12: Κρίμα κι άδικο, η Εθνική πόλο έχασε στα πέναλτι, πλώρη για το χάλκινο μετάλλιο

Πάλεψε μέχρι το τέλος η Εθνική πόλο, όμως ηττήθηκε 12-11 στα πέναλτι από την πανίσχυρη Ουγγαρία και θα διεκδικήσει στον μικρό τελικό το χάλκινο μετάλλιο στο Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα

Σύνταξη
Οι Ευρωπαίοι «καλά θα έκαναν να ακούσουν τον Μάριο Ντράγκι», δηλώνει ο επικεφαλής του ΟΟΣΑ
Διεθνής Οικονομία 03.02.26

Οι Ευρωπαίοι «καλά θα έκαναν να ακούσουν τον Μάριο Ντράγκι», δηλώνει ο επικεφαλής του ΟΟΣΑ

Ο επικεφαλής του ΟΟΣΑ δηλώνει ότι το ενδιαφέρον για το πολυμερές εμπόριο παραμένει ισχυρό παρά τους δασμούς και τονίζει πως η Ευρώπη πρέπει να λάβει υπόψη τις συστάσεις του πρώην προέδρου της ΕΚΤ για τη διατήρηση της «επιτυχίας» της ΕΕ

Σύνταξη
«Νικάω!» – Από το ρατσισμό στην κολπική ξηρότητα, η 59χρονη Χάλι Μπέρι δηλώνει πιο ετοιμοπόλεμη από ποτέ
Icon 03.02.26

«Νικάω!» – Από το ρατσισμό στην κολπική ξηρότητα, η 59χρονη Χάλι Μπέρι δηλώνει πιο ετοιμοπόλεμη από ποτέ

Έχοντας επιβιώσει σε μια βιομηχανία που λατρεύει τη νεότητα και συχνά «εξαφανίζει» τις γυναίκες μετά τα πενήντα, η Χάλι Μπέρι είναι πάντα εδώ ως αρχιτέκτονας της δικής της μοίρας, μετατρέποντας τις προσωπικές της πληγές σε μια ηχηρή ακτιβιστική δράση

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
ΙΜΕ ΓΣΕΒΕΕ: Οι αντοχές των νοικοκυριών εξαντλούνται – Τα ανησυχητικά σημάδια και ένα αρνητικό ρεκόρ
Ακρίβεια 03.02.26

Οι αντοχές των νοικοκυριών εξαντλούνται - Τα ανησυχητικά σημάδια και ένα αρνητικό ρεκόρ

Οι πιέσεις στο εισόδημα των ελληνικών νοικοκυριών εντείνονται και επεκτείνονται στα μεσαία εισοδηματικά στρώματα, με αυξημένη αδυναμία κάλυψης του μήνα, περισσότερες περικοπές για την κάλυψη των αναγκαίων και συρρίκνωση της κατηγορίας των νοικοκυριών που τα καταφέρνουν χωρίς ιδιαίτερες δυσκολίες, σύμφωνα με την ετήσια έρευνα του ΙΜΕ ΓΣΕΒΕΕ.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Must Read
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 03 Φεβρουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο