Greece Braces for Winter Sales with €6 Billion Target

Greece’s winter sales period begins on Monday, Jan. 12, and will run through Saturday, Feb. 28, with expectations of retail turnover exceeding 6 billion euros. Despite the financial strain on households following the holiday season, the retail sector is cautiously optimistic that this year’s sales will slightly outperform last year’s and help ease winter inflationary pressures.

According to estimates from the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, annual retail sales appear to be stabilizing, with growth projected at around 5%. This positive momentum is expected to carry into the start of 2026, supported by the winter discount season.

Consumer purchasing patterns during this period remain largely predictable and focused on essential personal and family needs. Roughly six in ten consumers are expected to make purchases during the sales, with clothing and footwear accounting for the largest share, followed by technology products and household goods.

Persistent high prices continue to weigh heavily on demand, even as wages rise. Pricing remains influenced by production costs, imports—which cover about 80% of basic consumer goods—and broader pricing strategies across the market. Within this environment, deep discounts, often reaching up to 50%, are seen as crucial both for clearing inventories and for offering some relief to household budgets.

Surveys indicate that the vast majority of consumers feel the impact of inflation, prompting many to seek cheaper alternatives, curb spending, or concentrate purchases during discount periods. Online shopping continues to gain ground, with a majority of consumers now buying digitally.

Against this backdrop, achieving retail turnover above 6 billion euros in the first two months of the year is viewed as ambitious but attainable. However, the sales period is also regarded as a stress test for the market, given limited purchasing power. Product availability is expected to be adequate, and discounts—particularly in clothing and footwear—are anticipated to be substantial.

At the same time, strict legislation and intensified inspections aim to curb misleading discount practices, ensuring fair competition. The broader market, however, continues to operate at two speeds: small and medium-sized enterprises face declining turnover and rising operating costs, while large multinational retailers steadily expand their market share, contributing to structural imbalances in the retail sector.