Δευτέρα 12 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
12.01.2026 | 07:34
Έπεσαν τσιμέντα από γέφυρα στη Νέα Ιωνία
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greece Braces for Winter Sales with €6 Billion Target
English edition 12 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 08:39

Greece Braces for Winter Sales with €6 Billion Target

According to estimates from the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, annual retail sales appear to be stabilizing, with growth projected at around 5%.

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Η Κυριακάτικη βραδινή ρουτίνα που κάνει τη Δευτέρα λιγότερο αγχωτική

Η Κυριακάτικη βραδινή ρουτίνα που κάνει τη Δευτέρα λιγότερο αγχωτική

Spotlight

Greece’s winter sales period begins on Monday, Jan. 12, and will run through Saturday, Feb. 28, with expectations of retail turnover exceeding 6 billion euros. Despite the financial strain on households following the holiday season, the retail sector is cautiously optimistic that this year’s sales will slightly outperform last year’s and help ease winter inflationary pressures.

According to estimates from the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, annual retail sales appear to be stabilizing, with growth projected at around 5%. This positive momentum is expected to carry into the start of 2026, supported by the winter discount season.

Consumer purchasing patterns during this period remain largely predictable and focused on essential personal and family needs. Roughly six in ten consumers are expected to make purchases during the sales, with clothing and footwear accounting for the largest share, followed by technology products and household goods.

Persistent high prices continue to weigh heavily on demand, even as wages rise. Pricing remains influenced by production costs, imports—which cover about 80% of basic consumer goods—and broader pricing strategies across the market. Within this environment, deep discounts, often reaching up to 50%, are seen as crucial both for clearing inventories and for offering some relief to household budgets.

Surveys indicate that the vast majority of consumers feel the impact of inflation, prompting many to seek cheaper alternatives, curb spending, or concentrate purchases during discount periods. Online shopping continues to gain ground, with a majority of consumers now buying digitally.

Against this backdrop, achieving retail turnover above 6 billion euros in the first two months of the year is viewed as ambitious but attainable. However, the sales period is also regarded as a stress test for the market, given limited purchasing power. Product availability is expected to be adequate, and discounts—particularly in clothing and footwear—are anticipated to be substantial.

At the same time, strict legislation and intensified inspections aim to curb misleading discount practices, ensuring fair competition. The broader market, however, continues to operate at two speeds: small and medium-sized enterprises face declining turnover and rising operating costs, while large multinational retailers steadily expand their market share, contributing to structural imbalances in the retail sector.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
ΑΔΜΗΕ: Δύο σενάρια στο τραπέζι για την αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου

ΑΔΜΗΕ: Δύο σενάρια στο τραπέζι για την αύξηση μετοχικού κεφαλαίου

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Η Κυριακάτικη βραδινή ρουτίνα που κάνει τη Δευτέρα λιγότερο αγχωτική

Η Κυριακάτικη βραδινή ρουτίνα που κάνει τη Δευτέρα λιγότερο αγχωτική

Economy
Δημόσιο Χρέος: Πότε θα γίνει φέτος η πρώτη «έξοδος» της Ελλάδας στις αγορές

Δημόσιο Χρέος: Πότε θα γίνει φέτος η πρώτη «έξοδος» της Ελλάδας στις αγορές

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
Profession: Santa Claus
English edition 29.12.25

Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Σύνταξη
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
English edition 27.12.25

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Διαδικτυακό μπλακ άουτ στο Ιράν όπου κλιμακώνεται η καταστολή – Έτοιμος να επέμβει ο Τραμπ, ανταλλάσσει απειλές με την Τεχεράνη
Κόσμος 12.01.26

Διαδικτυακό μπλακ άουτ στο Ιράν όπου κλιμακώνεται η καταστολή – Έτοιμος να επέμβει ο Τραμπ, ανταλλάσσει απειλές με την Τεχεράνη

Ο Τραμπ την Τρίτη θα εξετάσει τις επιλογές παρέμβασης στο Ιράν - Υποστήριξε ότι οι ιρανικές αρχές τον κάλεσαν και «θέλουν να διαπραγματευτούν» αλλά πρόσθεσε ότι «μπορεί να χρειαστεί να δράσουμε πριν από τη συνάντηση»

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Χρυσές Σφαίρες: «One Battle After Another», «Hamnet» και «Adolescence» οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς
Golden Globes 2026 12.01.26

Χρυσές Σφαίρες: «One Battle After Another», «Hamnet» και «Adolescence» οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς

Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες απονεμήθηκαν στο Λος Άντζελες των ΗΠΑ, με τα «One Battle After Another» και «Hamnet» να αναδεικνύονται μεγάλοι νικητές στον κινηματογράφο και το «Adolescence» να ξεχωρίζει στην τηλεόραση

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Δίκη υποκλοπών: Τα e-mails που «καίνε» τον Σωτήρη Ντάλα για τη συνεργασία της Krikel με τους ισραηλινούς της Elbit Systems
Πολιτική 12.01.26

Δίκη υποκλοπών: Τα e-mails που «καίνε» τον Σωτήρη Ντάλα για τη συνεργασία της Krikel με τους ισραηλινούς της Elbit Systems

To in φέρνει στη δημοσιότητα εταιρικά e mails που αποδεικνύουν ότι ο Σωτήρης Ντάλας δεν ήταν και τόσο... ειλικρινής στην κατάθεσή του ενώπιον του δικαστηρίου για τις υποκλοπές. Η συνεργασία της Krikel του Γιάννη Λαβράνου με την ισραηλινή Elbit Systems, που διαχειρίζεται το Κέντρο Εκπαίδευσης Πτήσεων στην Καλαμάτα.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: «Συννεφιασμένη» η επέτειος των 10 χρόνων αρχηγίας του στη ΝΔ, παρά τις θριαμβολογίες
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 12.01.26

Κυρ. Μητσοτάκης: «Συννεφιασμένη» η επέτειος των 10 χρόνων αρχηγίας του στη ΝΔ, παρά τις θριαμβολογίες

Το χάσμα Μητσοτάκη με όλους τους πρώην προέδρους του κόμματος, η δυσαρέσκεια στο εσωτερικό της ΝΔ και η σύγκρουση αντιλήψεων με φόντο την επόμενη μέρα. Η νέα παρέμβαση Δένδια, ο οποίος λειτουργεί σταθερά ως διακριτός εσωκομματικός πόλος.

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Πρεμιέρα σήμερα για τις χειμερινές εκπτώσεις: Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε
Οικονομία 12.01.26

Πρεμιέρα σήμερα για τις χειμερινές εκπτώσεις: Όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

Σε περιπτώσεις ανακριβών ή παραπλανητικών εκπτώσεων, τα πρόστιμα μπορεί να φτάσουν έως το 2% του ετήσιου κύκλου εργασιών της επιχείρησης και κατ' ελάχιστον τις 20.000 ευρώ, ενώ σε περίπτωση υποτροπής εντός πενταετίας το ποσοστό αυξάνεται στο 4%.

Σύνταξη
Πώς πέθανε ο έρωτας των millennials για το ίντερνετ
Τεχνολογία 12.01.26

Πώς πέθανε ο έρωτας των millennials για το ίντερνετ

Οι millennials υπήρξαν οι πρωταγωνιστές της πρώιμης ψηφιακής εποχής και βίωσαν την μετάβαση από ένα διαδίκτυο κοινοτήτων και προσωπικών ιστολογίων σε ένα παγκόσμιο, αλγοριθμικά καθοδηγούμενο οικοσύστημα

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Ο θάνατος μιας ιδεολογίας: Μπορεί ο Τσαβισμός να επιβιώσει μετά την απαγωγή του Μαδούρο;
Βενεζουέλα 12.01.26

Ο θάνατος μιας ιδεολογίας: Μπορεί ο Τσαβισμός να επιβιώσει μετά την απαγωγή του Μαδούρο;

Ο τσαβισμός, η κοινωνικοπολιτική ιδεολογία που ίδρυσε ο πρώην πρόεδρος της Βενεζουέλας Ούγκο Τσάβες, έχει τις ρίζες της στον αντιιμπεριαλισμό

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Ex Machina: Πόσο «επιστημονική φαντασία» είναι σήμερα η ταινία του 2014;
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη 12.01.26

Ex Machina: Πόσο «επιστημονική φαντασία» είναι σήμερα η ταινία του 2014;

Όταν το Ex Machina βγήκε στις αίθουσες, έμοιαζε με ψυχρό tech-θρίλερ για το μέλλον. Δώδεκα χρόνια μετά, την ώρα που η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη δημιουργεί και σχεδιάζει, η ταινία του Άλεξ Γκάρλαντ μοιάζει λιγότερο προφητεία και περισσότερο ρεαλιστική αποτύπωση του παρόντος

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Η Τζένιφερ Λόρενς αποκαλύπτει τον «μοναδικό» ρόλο που ήθελε και τελικά πήρε η φίλη της, Έμα Στόουν
«Είναι τιμή μου» 12.01.26

Η Τζένιφερ Λόρενς αποκαλύπτει τον «μοναδικό» ρόλο που ήθελε και τελικά πήρε η φίλη της, Έμα Στόουν

«Ήμουν ενθουσιασμένη με αυτή την ταινία και πραγματικά θα έπρεπε να είχα πάρει τη δουλειά», είπε χαριτολογώντας η Τζένιφερ Λόρενς, αναφερόμενη σε έναν ρόλο που τελικά ανέλαβε η φίλη της, Έμα Στόουν.

Σύνταξη
Πούτιν, Σι και Τραμπ χωρίζουν τον κόσμο στα τρία
Ζώνες επιρροής 12.01.26

Πούτιν, Σι και Τραμπ χωρίζουν τον κόσμο στα τρία

Ένας χάρτης που ανέβασε στο X στενός συνεργάτης του Πούτιν μετέτρεψε μονομιάς σε εικόνα όλη τη συζήτηση για το πώς (ξανα)χωρίζεται ο πλανήτης - Τα «δικά μου», «τα δικά σου» και οι κόκκινες γραμμές

Κίττυ Ξενάκη
Κίττυ Ξενάκη
Η συμφωνία ΕΕ-Mercosur και ο παράγοντας ανταγωνισμός στο πιάτο μας – Φτηνό κρέας, πικρή επίγευση
Πολύ αργά για δάκρυα 12.01.26

Η συμφωνία ΕΕ-Mercosur και ο παράγοντας ανταγωνισμός στο πιάτο μας – Φτηνό κρέας, πικρή επίγευση

Η ΕΕ ενέκρινε τελικά τη συμφωνία Mercosur, αλλά οι περισσότεροι Ευρωπαίοι αγρότες -από Γαλλία, Πολωνία ως Ελλάδα και Κύπρο- αντιδρούν, εκτιμώντας πως θα οδηγήσει σε φθηνές εισαγωγές νοτιοαμερικανικών προϊόντων που δεν πληρούν τα πρότυπα ασφάλειας τροφίμων της Ε.Ε.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Μπεν Χότζες: «Δεν πρόκειται να δούμε μια στρατιωτική εισβολή στη Γροιλανδία»
Συνέντευξη 12.01.26

«Δεν θα δούμε στρατιωτική εισβολή στη Γροιλανδία» λέει πρώην διοικητής των αμερικανικών δυνάμεων στην Ευρώπη

Ο πρώην ανώτατος διοικητής των αμερικανικών δυνάμεων στην Ευρώπη μιλάει στα «ΝΕΑ Σαββατοκύριακο» για τα σενάρια εισβολής των ΗΠΑ στη Γροιλανδία

Μαρία Βασιλείου
Δημογραφικό: Η ηλικιακή ομάδα που θα επωμιστεί τα μεγαλύτερα βάρη στην αγορά εργασίας
Προσεχώς 12.01.26

Η ηλικιακή ομάδα που θα επωμιστεί τα μεγαλύτερα βάρη στην αγορά εργασίας

Ο ελληνικός πληθυσμός γερνάει με ραγδαία αυξανόμενο ρυθμό και το δημογραφικό αποτελεί μία από τις μεγαλύτερες προκλήσεις. Η ελληνική κοινωνία μετασχηματίζεται με τις νεότερες γενιές να αναμένεται να επωμιστούν σημαντικά βάρη.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 12 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο