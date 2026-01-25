Greek PM Sets Out 2026 Agenda, From Reforms at Home to Geopolitics Abroad

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on the government’s unified policy blueprint for 2026—clearly framed with an eye on the upcoming elections—while also touching on Europe’s relations with the United States, developments surrounding Greenland, and Greece’s role in Gaza, in his weekly social media review on Sunday, Jan. 25

He underlined that the plan constituted a concrete roadmap, comprising 30 reforms and projects alongside 10 flagship legislative initiatives across all major policy areas. According to the prime minister, these ranged from income support measures and tackling the so-called “deep state” to upgrading the National Health System and public education, reforming urban planning authorities, and strengthening national defense and civil protection.

Among the issues highlighted was the dismantling of a large criminal network accused of systematically defrauding consumers by bypassing fuel input-output control systems at petrol stations.

Mitsotakis described 2026 as a milestone year, as the fuel input-output system would be digitally linked to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue’s myDATA platform. This integration, he explained, would allow more than 6,000 public and private fuel stations to be monitored with significantly greater accuracy and efficiency.

The prime minister also referred to the rise recorded in 2025 in patent and trademark filings in Greece, stressing that this was not an isolated development but the result of a steady upward trend reflecting the country’s growing technological momentum and its convergence with international innovation patterns.

Turning to international affairs, Mitsotakis addressed global developments, geopolitical challenges and the importance of European strategic autonomy. He argued that Europe needed to remain united, uphold international law and safeguard the sovereignty of its member states, citing Denmark and Greenland as an example.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to maintain channels of dialogue and cooperation with the United States, even during periods of tension, while clearly defining Europe’s red lines. Within this framework, Greece—as an EU member with a strategic relationship with Washington—was working toward solutions that reinforced multilateralism, security and stability.

On Gaza, he noted that Greece supported Europe’s strategic autonomy through stronger defense capabilities and enhanced competitiveness, while advocating for a more active European role in Gaza and the wider Middle East. He added that Athens was taking substantive initiatives both within the European Union and at the United Nations Security Council.

In a world marked by uncertainty, he concluded, Europe’s cohesion and Greece’s multifaceted national strength would ultimately determine the country’s credibility and the weight of its voice on the international stage.

Source: tovima.com