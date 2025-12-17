Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greece is facing what regulators describe as an alarming explosion in illegal online gambling. The Hellenic Gaming Commission (EEEP), the country’s independent authority overseeing gambling activities, has identified and blocked 11,000 websites (domains) offering illegal betting and gaming services.

The figures were disclosed by the EEEP’s new administration under its recently appointed president during a briefing with journalists. They paint a stark picture of a digital shadow economy that continues to thrive despite years of regulation.

11,000 Illegal Gambling Websites Taken Offline

According to EEEP officials, all 11,000 identified domains have been blocked. The challenge, however, is far from over. Every month, an estimated 10,000 new domains are registered online, making enforcement a constant race against time.

To address this, the EEEP is discussing closer cooperation with the Hellenic Telecommunications & Post Commission (EETT), which maintains the national domain registry. Access to this database would allow regulators to quickly identify which new websites are linked to illegal gambling activities.

Despite enforcement efforts, the size of the illegal betting and unlicensed gaming market—largely online—has remained stubbornly high in recent years, hovering between €1.6 and €1.7 billion, with only a slight downward trend.

Minors at Risk: A Key Priority

The new President has made combating illegal gambling his top priority, alongside strengthening measures for responsible gaming. A central pillar of the EEEP’s 2026–2030 strategic plan is the protection of vulnerable groups, especially minors.

The urgency is underscored by a European study cited by the Commission: one in three 16-year-olds has engaged in illegal online gambling.

New Gambling and Casino Legislation on the Way

The EEEP has also announced plans to propose a new legislative framework aimed at restoring order to Greece’s gambling market. Among the measures to be submitted to the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, is a significant expansion of the Commission’s enforcement powers.

One example highlighted by officials is the authority to immediately suspend advertisements promoting illegal gambling—an area where current tools are considered insufficient.

Licensed gambling operators, the Commission stressed, are also partners in the fight against illegal gaming, as the black market undermines both consumer protection and legitimate businesses.

Rethinking Casino Licensing and Tourism Complexes

Beyond online gambling, the EEEP is calling for clearer rules on the location, licensing, and operation of casinos. Special reference was made to Integrated Tourist Complexes (ITCs) with casinos—large-scale resort developments that combine hospitality, entertainment, and gaming.

According to the regulator, existing ITC projects in Greece demonstrate a high level of maturity and responsibility. The Commission currently expects the two major ITCs, at Ellinikon (the former Athens airport redevelopment) and Maroussi, to begin operations in 2028.

The proposed changes aim to better integrate casinos into regional development strategies, as ITCs have proven to be powerful economic drivers for local communities.

For smaller casinos, the EEEP is planning a shift from open-ended licenses—a legacy of older regulatory frameworks—to a concession-based system. This need has been highlighted by recent developments: the casino in Patras has had its license revoked, while casinos in Corfu and Thrace are undergoing debt restructuring through Greece’s out-of-court settlement mechanism.

Technology and Digital Transformation

EEEP’s president acknowledged that globally, illegal betting networks often stay one step ahead of regulators, leveraging technology faster than oversight authorities can respond. He also noted that overregulation can unintentionally push players toward illegal platforms, making it essential to find a “golden balance.”

To close the gap, the EEEP is investing heavily in modern technological tools, including data analytics, real-time monitoring, automated licensing processes, and advanced information systems.

“Technology makes supervision more effective, faster, and more reliable,” Commission officials emphasized. At the same time, the authority is undergoing an internal overhaul, restructuring its organization and strengthening its human resources.

As Greece tightens the net around illegal gambling, regulators are betting that smarter laws, better technology, and stronger institutions will finally bring a sprawling underground market under control.