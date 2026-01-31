Σάββατο 31 Ιανουαρίου 2026
S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus
31 Ιανουαρίου 2026, 15:32

S&P Global Sees Solid Growth for Greece, Cyprus

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

Greece and Cyprus are expected to maintain solid growth momentum in 2026 despite persistent external vulnerabilities, credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.

In a report titled “2026 Greece And Cyprus Economic And Sovereign Rating Outlooks,” the ratings agency said the two economies continue to show favourable medium-term prospects, broadly converging with the rest of the euro zone.

“Our ratings on Greece and Cyprus are increasingly aligned with those of other euro area countries,” said Samuel Tilleray, associate director in sovereign ratings at S&P Global Ratings. He added that while growth prospects remain supportive, both countries continue to face structural weaknesses linked to external risks, including relatively high dependence on hydrocarbons.

For Greece, S&P Global reaffirmed its long-term sovereign credit rating at “BBB” and its short-term rating at “A-2,” assigning a stable outlook. The agency is scheduled to review Greece’s rating on April 24 and Oct. 23, 2026.

For Cyprus, S&P maintained a long-term rating of “A-” and a short-term rating of “A-2,” with a positive outlook, signalling the potential for an upgrade. Cyprus’s next rating reviews are set for March 20 and Sept. 18, 2026.

S&P highlighted strong GDP growth in both countries as a key positive factor, with expansion expected to exceed the euro zone average in the near term. Growth is being supported in part by funding from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the agency said.

The report also pointed to improving fiscal trends and significantly stronger debt buffers compared with five years ago, enhancing the two countries’ resilience to economic shocks.

However, the agency cautioned that external weak points remain, including exposure to energy price volatility and broader geopolitical risks, which continue to weigh on the long-term credit profile of both economies.

Τουρισμός
Τουριστικές επενδύσεις: Το αντάρτικο των δήμων στις Κυκλάδες και η αντίδραση των ξενοδόχων 

Τουριστικές επενδύσεις: Το αντάρτικο των δήμων στις Κυκλάδες και η αντίδραση των ξενοδόχων 

Φυσικό αέριο
AKTOR: Γκάζι στον Κάθετο Διάδρομο – Η πρώτη συμφωνία

AKTOR: Γκάζι στον Κάθετο Διάδρομο – Η πρώτη συμφωνία

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece
English edition 31.01.26

Fake Tax Alerts Spark Concern Across Greece

The embedded link does not lead to the authority’s official website but redirects users to an external domain entirely unrelated to the Greek state.

Σύνταξη
Unemployment at 7.5% in December
English edition 30.01.26

Unemployment at 7.5% in December

Employment totaled 4,376,977 persons, marking an increase of 102,883 people compared with December 2024 (+2.4%) and a decrease of 19,389 people compared with November 2025 (-0.4%)

Σύνταξη
TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban
English edition 24.01.26

TikTok Seals US Joint Venture Deal to Avert Nationwide Ban

ByteDance finalizes a majority American-owned venture to secure U.S. user data, clearing a key hurdle in a long-running national security dispute and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States

Σύνταξη
At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG
English edition 24.01.26

At Davos, AKTOR CEO Urges EU to Move Faster on LNG

Alexandros Exarchou urged EU subsidies for the Vertical Corridor and stronger commitments to U.S. LNG, as forecasts point to record imports and a shifting global gas market

Σύνταξη
From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital
English edition 24.01.26

From Crisis to Clicks: How Greek Banks Went Fully Digital

The success of bank digitization is particularly evident in consumer lending. According to sources, nearly seven out of ten consumer loans granted last year were issued exclusively through banks’ digital channels.

Σύνταξη
Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox
English edition 23.01.26

Greece Confirms No Approved Vaccine for Goat and Sheep Pox

Greek authorities say biosecurity measures, not vaccination, remain the only proven strategy to control goat and sheep pox. European guidelines confirm no approved vaccines exist, and improper vaccination could harm trade and prolong outbreaks

Σύνταξη
Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model
English edition 23.01.26

Bank of Greece Governor Calls for Shift in Growth Model

Speaking at the Hellenic Institute of Customer Service (HICS), the central banker covered a wide range of issues related to the domestic market and the Greek economy, stressing that investments are crucial for future growth.

Σύνταξη
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σύνταξη
Το σεμινάριο διαιτησίας που διαλύει ο αφήγημα του Λανουά
On Field 31.01.26

Το σεμινάριο διαιτησίας που διαλύει ο αφήγημα του Λανουά

Ο Στεφάν Λανουά έμεινε μετεξεταστέος στον προγραμματισμό καθώς ταυτόχρονα με αγώνες θα διεξαχθεί και σεμινάριο διαιτητών της Super League για τα «μάτια του κόσμου» και για εικονικά συγχαρητήρια!

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Κόκκινος συναγερμός σε Πελοπόννησο, Θεσσαλία, Μακεδονία για την κακοκαιρία – Συνεδρίασε η Επιτροπή Kινδύνου
Red Code 31.01.26

Κόκκινος συναγερμός σε Πελοπόννησο, Θεσσαλία, Μακεδονία για την κακοκαιρία – Συνεδρίασε η Επιτροπή Kινδύνου

Η Επιτροπή Εκτίμησης Κινδύνου συνεδρίασε με θέμα την κακοκαιρία που αναμένεται να πλήξει τη χώρα από το βράδυ του Σαββάτου και την Κυριακή. Συστάσεις προς τους δήμους και τις περιφέρειες

Σύνταξη
Βόλος: Διαρρήκτες σπάνε την τζαμαρία καταστήματος και αρπάζουν χρήματα και προϊόντα
Ελλάδα 31.01.26

Βόλος: Διαρρήκτες σπάνε την τζαμαρία καταστήματος και αρπάζουν χρήματα και προϊόντα

Οι κινήσεις τους καταγράφονται καθαρά από κάμερα ασφαλείας, χωρίς οι ίδιοι να δείχνουν τον παραμικρό δισταγμό, παρά το γεγονός ότι κινούνται σε κεντρικό σημείο στον Βόλο

Σύνταξη
Μαρκογιαννάκη για «Βιολάντα»: Η κυβέρνηση διατυμπανίζει αύξηση ελέγχων – Ξέχασε ότι οι περισσότεροι είναι απομακρυσμένοι
Τρίκαλα 31.01.26

Μαρκογιαννάκη για «Βιολάντα»: Η κυβέρνηση διατυμπανίζει αύξηση ελέγχων – Ξέχασε ότι οι περισσότεροι είναι απομακρυσμένοι

«Είναι άξιο απορίας το γιατί ο κ. Μαρινάκης βιάστηκε να πει ότι δεν υπάρχει παραβίαση της εργατικής νομοθεσίας όταν μιλάμε για κανόνες υγιεινής και ασφάλειας», λέει η Όλγα Μαρκογιαννάκη

Σύνταξη
Σφοδρά καιρικά φαινόμενα από το βράδυ – Κατηγορίας 4 η βροχή που αναμένεται – Χάρτες
Απο τα δυτικά 31.01.26

Σφοδρά καιρικά φαινόμενα από το βράδυ – Κατηγορίας 4 η βροχή που αναμένεται – Χάρτες

Ευρείας κλίμακας θα είναι η κακοκαιρία που αναμένονται από το βράδυ του Σαββάτου και έως και τη Δευτέρα. Ισχυρές βροχοπτώσεις, χαλάζι, χιόνι προβλέπονται στα ορεινά, ισχυροί άνεμοι στα πελάγη.

Σύνταξη
Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι, προφήτης του χάους – Η μουσική θρησκεία του σε νέο βιβλίο
Cult 31.01.26

Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι, προφήτης του χάους – Η μουσική θρησκεία του σε νέο βιβλίο

Η νέα βιογραφία του Πίτερ Όρμεροντ επαναπροσδιορίζει τον Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι όχι απλώς ως έναν χαρισματικό καλλιτέχνη, αλλά ως έναν βαθιά θρησκευτικό δημιουργό που χρησιμοποίησε τη μουσική του για να χαρτογραφήσει την πνευματική αγωνία του σύγχρονου ανθρώπου

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Βιολάντα: Το προειδοποιητικό καμπανάκι, η μηχανική της καταστροφής και η αόρατη παγίδα
Τραγωδία στα Τρίκαλα 31.01.26

Βιολάντα: Το προειδοποιητικό καμπανάκι, η μηχανική της καταστροφής και η αόρατη παγίδα

Σοκάρουν τα νέα στοιχεία για τo πολύνεκρο εργατικό δυστύχημα στο εργοστάσιο της Βιολάντα - Ευρήματα που υποδεικνύουν δομικά κενά ασφαλείας και αγνοημένες προειδοποιήσεις ετών

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπράιτον – Έβερτον
Ποδόσφαιρο 31.01.26

LIVE: Μπράιτον – Έβερτον

LIVE: Μπράιτον – Έβερτον. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την αναμέτρηση Μπράιτον – Έβερτον για την 24η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λιντς – Άρσεναλ
Ποδόσφαιρο 31.01.26

LIVE: Λιντς – Άρσεναλ

LIVE: Λιντς – Άρσεναλ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την αναμέτρηση Λιντς – Άρσεναλ για την 24η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη
ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ: «Σε στιγμές πένθους προέχει η ευθύνη και η αξιοπρέπεια»
Ελλάδα 31.01.26

ΒΙΟΛΑΝΤΑ: «Σε στιγμές πένθους προέχει η ευθύνη και η αξιοπρέπεια»

Για φήμες και αβάσιμες ερμηνείες που διακινούνται στον δημόσιο διάλογο κάνει λόγο η εταιρεία Βιολάντα και επισημαίνει ότι «συνεργάζεται πλήρως με τις αρμόδιες αρχές στο έργο τους για την εξακρίβωση των αιτιών του ατυχήματος».

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παναιτωλικός – Άρης
Ποδόσφαιρο 31.01.26

LIVE: Παναιτωλικός – Άρης

LIVE: Παναιτωλικός – Άρης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 17:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναιτωλικός – Άρης για την 19η αγωνιστική της Superleague.

Σύνταξη
Μανιάτης: Με ενεργειακή απομόνωση κινδυνεύει η Κύπρος – Τουρκία και ψευδοκράτος προχωρούν σε μεταξύ τους ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση
Καλώδιο 31.01.26

Μανιάτης: Με ενεργειακή απομόνωση κινδυνεύει η Κύπρος – Τουρκία και ψευδοκράτος προχωρούν σε μεταξύ τους ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση

Αυτή η εξέλιξη «συνιστά σοβαρή γεωπολιτική ήττα τόσο για την Ελλάδα όσο και για την Κύπρο, ενώ ταυτόχρονα αποτελεί επικίνδυνη αναβάθμιση του ψευδοκράτους», προειδοποιεί ο Γιάννης Μανιάτης

Σύνταξη
«Συνεχίστε να ονειρεύεστε»: Μπορεί τελικά η Ευρώπη να υπερασπιστεί τον εαυτό της χωρίς τις ΗΠΑ;
Στρατός made in Europe 31.01.26

«Συνεχίστε να ονειρεύεστε»: Μπορεί τελικά η Ευρώπη να υπερασπιστεί τον εαυτό της χωρίς τις ΗΠΑ;

Ο γενικός γραμματέας του ΝΑΤΟ, Μαρκ Ρούτε, ήταν χαρακτηριστικά κάθετος μιλώντας για τις ΗΠΑ όταν συναντήθηκε με μέλη του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου αυτή την εβδομάδα.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
LIVE: Άιντραχτ – Λεβερκούζεν
Ποδόσφαιρο 31.01.26

LIVE: Άιντραχτ – Λεβερκούζεν

LIVE: Άιντραχτ – Λεβερκούζεν. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Άιντραχτ – Λεβερκούζεν για την 20η αγωνιστική της Bundesliga.

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Η ΝΔ επιτίθεται εκδικητικά στον κλάδο των ταξί – Είμαστε δίπλα στις δίκαιες κινητοποιήσεις των επαγγελματιών
Θεσσαλονίκη 31.01.26

Φάμελλος: Η ΝΔ επιτίθεται εκδικητικά στον κλάδο των ταξί – Είμαστε δίπλα στις δίκαιες κινητοποιήσεις των επαγγελματιών

O Σωκράτης Φάμελλος συναντήθηκε με το Σωματείο Ιδιοκτητών Επιβατηγών Αυτοκινήτων Ταξί Θεσσαλονίκης «Ο Ερμής» και χαρακτήρισε «απαράδεκτο» το χαράτσι που έχει επιβάλει η κυβέρνηση στους επαγγελματίες

Σύνταξη
Τρένο η Εθνική, σάρωσε την Ιταλία κι έφυγε για… ημιτελικό! (vid)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 31.01.26

Τρένο η Εθνική, σάρωσε την Ιταλία κι έφυγε για… ημιτελικό! (vid)

Ασταμάτητη είναι η Εθνική μας ομάδα πόλο γυναικών στο Ευρωπαϊκό Πρωτάθλημα της Πορτογαλίας, νίκησε εύκολα και την Ιταλία με 15-10, έκανε το 4/4, εξασφάλισε την πρωτιά στον όμιλο και πάει... τρένο για ένα ακόμη μετάλλιο!

Σύνταξη
Ισραήλ: Τουλάχιστον 31 νεκροί από επιθέσεις στη Γάζα – Θανατηφόρο χτύπημα και στον Λίβανο
Κλιμάκωση 31.01.26

Τουλάχιστον 31 νεκροί από επιθέσεις στη Γάζα - Θανατηφόρο χτύπημα και στον Λίβανο

Το Ισραήλ βομβαρδίζει τη Γάζα από τα ξημερώματα σκοτώνοντας τουλάχιστον 31 Παλαιστίνιους ανάμεσά τους και παιδιά - Ένας ακόμα άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε από ισραηλινή επίθεση στο νότιο Λίβανο

Σύνταξη
Melania: Η Amazon ξόδεψε 75 εκατ. δολάρια για να κάνει την τέλεια προπαγάνδα – Έκανε μια άθλια ταινία
Ψευδο-ντοκιμαντέρ 31.01.26

Melania: Η Amazon ξόδεψε 75 εκατ. δολάρια για να κάνει την τέλεια προπαγάνδα – Έκανε μια άθλια ταινία

Η Amazon εμπόδισε τον mainstream Τύπο να παρακολουθήσει την πρεμιέρα του ντοκιμαντέρ «Melania» στο Κέντρο Κένεντι, στις 29 Ιανουαρίου, ωστόσο αποδείχθηκε ότι όλα τα χρήματα του κόσμου δεν μπορούν να κάνουν την τέλεια προπαγάνδα.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Δυστύχημα στη Ρουμανία: Η τελευταία πράξη του δράματος – Κηδεύτηκαν οι πέντε οπαδοί του ΠΑΟΚ
Δυστύχημα στη Ρουμανία 31.01.26

Η τελευταία πράξη του δράματος: Κηδεύτηκαν οι πέντε οπαδοί του ΠΑΟΚ σε Θεσσαλονίκη και Ημαθία

Το τελευταίο «αντίο» στα πέντε «αετόπουλα» που έχασαν τη ζωή τους στον DN6 - Οι άλλοι δύο οπαδοί του ΠΑΟΚ κηδεύτηκαν χθες - Η κατάσταση του τραυματία που παραμένει στην Τιμισοάρα

Σύνταξη
Βίντεο-ντοκουμέντο: Πώς οι αστυνομικοί έπιασαν τη σπείρα ναρκωτικών στην Πανεπιστημιούπολη
Ελλάδα 31.01.26

Βίντεο-ντοκουμέντο: Πώς οι αστυνομικοί έπιασαν τη σπείρα ναρκωτικών στην Πανεπιστημιούπολη

Αστυνομικός, με κρυφή κάμερα, πηγαίνει στο σημείο πώλησης των ναρκωτικών όπου όπως φαίνεται προσεγγίζει τον 49χρονο «πωλητή» ο οποίος του πούλησε μικροποσότητα ακατέργαστης κάνναβης έναντι του χρηματικού ποσού των 10 ευρώ.

Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Αναστασία Σταματοπούλου
Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Άνοιξε τον ασκό των… κεφαλαίων ο MSCI, οι υπολογισμοί της JP Morgan, go west …για Energean, νέα έργα για METLEN, παράταση για Αλυκές

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

Salt Typhoon: Η κινεζική κυβερνοεπιχείρηση που έφτασε «μέχρι την καρδιά της Ντάουνινγκ Στριτ»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

«Μέσα γίνεται απεξάρτηση κι απ’ έξω εμπόριο» – Σε 5 δομές λειτουργεί «πιάτσα»

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Charlene του Μονακό: Τι συμβαίνει με την πιο θλιμμένη πριγκίπισσα της Ευρώπης;

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Το 30λεπτο καθημερινό τρικ που ενισχύει τον μεταβολισμό

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τι πρέπει να προσέχουμε με τα παιδιά

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

