22.01.2026 | 09:40
Χάος στους δρόμους - Στο «κόκκινο» ο Κηφισός, που αλλού υπάρχουν προβλήματα
22.01.2026 | 09:21
Κακοκαιρία: Ποιοι δρόμοι παραμένουν κλειστοί στην Αττική
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 09:25

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

UBS remains firmly positive on Greek banks, arguing that their valuations remain attractive relative to European peers. The Swiss bank estimates an average 2027 price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4x for Greek lenders, compared with 9.5x for European banks overall—implying a 12% valuation discount.

UBS maintains a constructive stance on European banks more broadly, with Piraeus Bank ranked among its top picks.

In its latest review, UBS upgraded its price targets once again by 8–12%, with Piraeus offering the strongest upside potential. The bank trades on a 2027 P/E of 7.5x, with an average cost of equity of 13.1% and a medium-term return on tangible equity (ROTE) in the double digits.

UBS now sets its price targets at 10.20 euros for Piraeus Bank, implying 23% upside, 4.65 euros for Alpha Bank (17% upside), 4.60 euros for Eurobank (13% upside), and 17.20 euros for National Bank of Greece (17% upside).

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions. National Bank of Greece, meanwhile, combines high profitability with a strong capital base and offers significant upside surprise potential in shareholder distributions.

UBS sees early signs of a recovery in Greek banks’ net interest income, citing November 2025 Bank of Greece data that point to an inflection in NII growth and stabilizing net interest margins. While corporate credit growth slowed to 6% year-on-year, UBS attributes this mainly to legacy loan write-offs rather than weaker demand.

The four largest banks are expected to post stronger performing corporate lending in Q4, up 10.4% year-on-year, and UBS anticipates the first quarter of sequential NII growth, underpinning its positive outlook for the sector.

Source: tovima.com

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τι βαθμό παίρνουν οι dual listed εταιρείες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τι βαθμό παίρνουν οι dual listed εταιρείες

ΔΕΗ: Ωριμάζει αδειοδοτικά το data center στη Δυτική  Μακεδονία

ΔΕΗ: Ωριμάζει αδειοδοτικά το data center στη Δυτική  Μακεδονία

inTickets 20.01.26

«Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» στο Ολύμπια Μουσικό Θέατρο

Στις 30 και 31 Ιανουαρίου, στο Ολύμπια θα πραγματοποιηθεί η συναυλία «Δύο Επέτειοι, Μία Σκηνή» - αφορμή τη συμπλήρωση 30 δημιουργικών χρόνων του συνθέτη Κώστα Λειβαδά και για τα 40 χρόνια της Ορχήστρας Νυκτών Εγχόρδων «Θανάσης Τσιπινάκης» του Δήμου Πατρέων.

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
English edition 18.01.26

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Μινεσότα: Η ICE συνέλαβε 5χρονο αγοράκι που επέστρεφε από το νηπιαγωγείο
Κόσμος 22.01.26

Η ICE συνέλαβε 5χρονο αγοράκι που επέστρεφε από το νηπιαγωγείο - «Θα χαρακτηριστεί ως βίαιος εγκληματίας;»

Ο πεντάχρονος Λίαμ Κονέχο Ράμος και ο πατέρας του, συνελήφθησαν στην είσοδο του σπιτιού τους το απόγευμα της Τρίτης, ακριβώς τη στιγμή που επέστρεφαν από το νηπιαγωγείο του παιδιού

Καραμανλής – Σαμαράς στην Καλαμάτα: Μια συνύπαρξη με ιδιαίτερη σημειολογία
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.01.26

Καραμανλής – Σαμαράς στην Καλαμάτα: Μια συνύπαρξη με ιδιαίτερη σημειολογία

Το δημοτικό συμβούλιο Καλαμάτας και επισήμως αποφάσισε την ανακήρυξη του Κώστα Καραμανλή ως επίτιμου δημότη της πόλης. Το ξεχωριστό ενδιαφέρον της νέας συνύπαρξης Καραμανλή - Σαμαρά στις 2 Φεβρουαρίου και μάλιστα στην έδρα του δεύτερου.

«Η κατάσταση σε πολλούς δρόμους της Άνω Γλυφάδας» είναι δύσκολη λέει ο δήμαρχος – Τι είπε για το θάνατος της 56χρονης
Ελλάδα 22.01.26

«Η κατάσταση σε πολλούς δρόμους της Άνω Γλυφάδας» είναι δύσκολη λέει ο δήμαρχος – Τι είπε για το θάνατος της 56χρονης

Ο δήμαρχος Γλυφάδας μίλησε για τις εικόνες καταστροφής, τα φερτά υλικά που κατέβηκαν από το βουνό και την τραγωδία με τον θάνατο της 56χρονης.

Ο Bad Bunny γράφει ήδη ιστορία στο φετινό Super Bowl – Και ακόμα δεν έχει ανέβει στη σκηνή του halftime show
Fizz 22.01.26

Ο Bad Bunny γράφει ήδη ιστορία στο φετινό Super Bowl – Και ακόμα δεν έχει ανέβει στη σκηνή του halftime show

Στις 8 Φεβρουαρίου όλα τα βλέμματα θα είναι στραμμένα στο Levi's Stadium για το Super Bowl και ιδιαίτερα το μεγάλο σόου του ημιχρόνου. Ωστόσο ο Bad Bunny ήδη έχει καταφέρει να καταγράψει τα πρώτα του ρεκόρ.

Στις Βρυξέλλες ο Ανδρουλάκης για να συμμετάσχει στην προσύνοδο των Ευρωπαίων Σοσιαλιστών
Την Πέμπτη το απόγευμα 22.01.26

Στις Βρυξέλλες ο Ανδρουλάκης για να συμμετάσχει στην προσύνοδο των Ευρωπαίων Σοσιαλιστών

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης θα παραστεί στην έκτακτη προσύνοδο στις Βρυξέλλες σήμερα το απόγευμα - Επί τάπητος κρίσιμα ζητήματα με έμφαση στις πολιτικές εξελίξεις στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση

Αγρίνιο: Προφυλακίστηκε μετά την απολογία του ο 44χρονος καθ’ ομολογίαν δολοφόνος του κοινοτάρχη
Τι ισχυρίστηκε 22.01.26

Προφυλακίστηκε μετά την απολογία του ο 44χρονος καθ' ομολογίαν δολοφόνος του κοινοτάρχη στο Αγρίνιο

Ο 44χρονος από το Αγρίνιο επιχείρησε να αποδώσει την πράξη του σε αυτοάμυνα επειδή, όπως ισχυρίστηκε, ο 50χρονος τον απειλούσε - «Τον σκότωσα για να μη με σκοτώσει» είπε στην ανακρίτρια

Γροιλανδία: Ο Ρούτε του ΝΑΤΟ λέει ότι συζήτησε με τον Τραμπ τρόπους για να «παραμείνει ασφαλής η Αρκτική»
Στο Νταβός 22.01.26

Γροιλανδία: Ο Ρούτε του ΝΑΤΟ λέει ότι συζήτησε με τον Τραμπ τρόπους για να «παραμείνει ασφαλής η Αρκτική»

Σύμφωνα με τον Ρούτε περαιτέρω συζητήσεις θα διασφαλίσουν «πως οι Κινέζοι και οι Ρώσοι δεν θα αποκτήσουν πρόσβαση στην οικονομία της Γροιλανδίας ή στρατιωτικά στη Γροιλανδία»

Η «ανάπτυξη» του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη δεν μπορεί να συγκαλύψει τον πραγματικό οικονομικό και κοινωνικό μαρασμό της χώρας
Editorial 22.01.26

Η «ανάπτυξη» του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη δεν μπορεί να συγκαλύψει τον πραγματικό οικονομικό και κοινωνικό μαρασμό της χώρας

Η κυβέρνηση υπερηφανεύεται για το ρυθμό ανάπτυξης. Όμως, η χώρα υποχωρεί σε όρους πραγματικής ευημερίας, όπως επιβεβαιώνει (και) η έκθεση του ΙΝΕ-ΓΣΕΕ. Αξιολογώντας με όρους μιας «οικονομίας της αξιοπρέπειας» επαναφέρει επιτακτικά το ερώτημα: θέλουμε ανάπτυξη δεικτών ή ανάπτυξη που βελτιώνει τις ζωές των ανθρώπων;

Ήθελα να του ρίξω γροθιά στο πρόσωπο: Η περίεργη χημεία των Μάθιου ΜακΚόναχι και Γούντι Χάρελσον στο True Detective
Στωικός 22.01.26

Ήθελα να του ρίξω γροθιά στο πρόσωπο: Η περίεργη χημεία των Μάθιου ΜακΚόναχι και Γούντι Χάρελσον στο True Detective

Οι Μάθιου ΜακΚόναχι και Γούντι Χάρελσον επανενώθηκαν στο podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name και αποκάλυψαν μερικές στιγμές τους πίσω από τις κάμερες κατά την διάρκεια των γυρισμάτων True Detective.

Δεν θα μεταβεί στο Νταβός ο Μητσοτάκης
Πολιτική 22.01.26

Δεν θα μεταβεί στο Νταβός ο Μητσοτάκης

Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης θα μεταβεί απευθείας στις Βρυξέλλες, προκειμένου να λάβει μέρος στην άτυπη Σύνοδο/δείπνο των ηγετών του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

