Greek Taxi Drivers Announce Rolling 48-Hour Strikes from Jan.13
As part of the mobilization, taxi drivers will hold daily rallies at 10:00 a.m., followed by marches to the Ministry of Transport.
Taxi owners and drivers across Greece are set to launch a new wave of rolling 48-hour strike action beginning on Tuesday, January 13, according to an announcement by the Attica Taxi Drivers’ Union (SATA).
As part of the mobilization, taxi drivers will hold daily rallies at 10:00 a.m., followed by marches to the Ministry of Transport. The action comes amid growing frustration within the sector over what union representatives describe as the government’s refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue.
In a statement, SATA said that despite “repeated warnings, well-documented demands, and concrete proposals,” authorities have declined to negotiate or offer substantive solutions to problems that threaten “the survival of thousands of professional drivers.”
Key demands
Among their main demands, taxi owners and drivers are calling for:
• An extension of the mandatory transition to electric vehicles until 2035, accompanied by a realistic and financially viable transition plan.
• A clear and unambiguous distinction between services provided by taxis and those offered by chauffeur-driven rental cars. According to SATA, passengers using private hire vehicles purchase travel time, while point-to-point transport from A to B should remain the exclusive domain of taxis.
• The right for occupied taxis to use dedicated traffic lanes, including bus lanes.
• Fairer tax treatment for taxi professionals.
Speaking to state television, SATA President said the decision applies nationwide. He added that on Monday, January 12, a pan-Hellenic decision is expected regarding participation in the strikes, which have already been announced in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion, Crete.
Source: tovima.com
