11.01.2026
Αποπνικτική η ατμόσφαιρα από τη φωτιά στο Κορωπί – Έκαψε δύο αποθήκες
11.01.2026
Σεισμός ανοιχτά της Σαντορίνης
Greek Taxi Drivers Announce Rolling 48-Hour Strikes from Jan.13
English edition 11 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 12:25

Greek Taxi Drivers Announce Rolling 48-Hour Strikes from Jan.13

As part of the mobilization, taxi drivers will hold daily rallies at 10:00 a.m., followed by marches to the Ministry of Transport.

Taxi owners and drivers across Greece are set to launch a new wave of rolling 48-hour strike action beginning on Tuesday, January 13, according to an announcement by the Attica Taxi Drivers’ Union (SATA).

As part of the mobilization, taxi drivers will hold daily rallies at 10:00 a.m., followed by marches to the Ministry of Transport. The action comes amid growing frustration within the sector over what union representatives describe as the government’s refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue.

In a statement, SATA said that despite “repeated warnings, well-documented demands, and concrete proposals,” authorities have declined to negotiate or offer substantive solutions to problems that threaten “the survival of thousands of professional drivers.”

Key demands

Among their main demands, taxi owners and drivers are calling for:

• An extension of the mandatory transition to electric vehicles until 2035, accompanied by a realistic and financially viable transition plan.
• A clear and unambiguous distinction between services provided by taxis and those offered by chauffeur-driven rental cars. According to SATA, passengers using private hire vehicles purchase travel time, while point-to-point transport from A to B should remain the exclusive domain of taxis.
• The right for occupied taxis to use dedicated traffic lanes, including bus lanes.
• Fairer tax treatment for taxi professionals.

Speaking to state television, SATA President said the decision applies nationwide. He added that on Monday, January 12, a pan-Hellenic decision is expected regarding participation in the strikes, which have already been announced in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Heraklion, Crete.

Source: tovima.com

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Profession: Santa Claus
Profession: Santa Claus

In many countries, embodying Santa Claus is taken very seriously. In Greece, Manolis Syllignakis and his “colleague” Sakis Xanthopoulos don the red suit every year and become one with the Christmas myth

Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks
Zelenskiy to Meet Trump in Florida for Ukraine Peace Talks

The Ukrainian leader says key drafts on a peace framework and security guarantees are nearly complete, as territorial disputes and pressure on Russia top the agenda ahead of a potential breakthrough before the New Year

Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season
Christmas Home Decor Trends Defining the Festive Season

From nostalgic tradition and nature-inspired warmth to playful pastel sweets and theatrical glamour, these are the decorating styles shaping homes this Christmas—where comfort, personality, and atmosphere take center stage.

