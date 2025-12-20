Aegean Airlines: Where Greeks Travel for Christmas Holidays
Greek carrier Aegean Airlines on Thursday released data on the most popular holiday destinations for Greek travelers flying during the Christmas and New Year period, showing strong demand both domestically and abroad.
For passengers departing from Athens, the top five international destinations are Helsinki, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Oslo and Stockholm. From Thessaloniki, Germany dominates preferences, with Düsseldorf, Berlin, Hamburg and Frankfurt among the five most popular destinations, alongside Barcelona.
Aegean Airlines also reported notable interest in alternative destinations such as Tunis, Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Zagreb and Morocco.
According to the airline, average load factors on international flights exceed 80%, matching last year’s strong Christmas-season demand. Domestic flights are showing a slight increase compared with the previous year.
On domestic routes, average load factors from and to Athens are close to 70%, while flights from and to Thessaloniki exceed 80% on average. Peak travel days include December 19, 22, 23, 26 and 29, with occupancy reaching or surpassing 90%.
Popular domestic destinations from Athens include Sitia, Rhodes, Ioannina, Alexandroupoli and Kos, while from Thessaloniki travelers favor Kos, Chios, Kalamata, Rhodes and Heraklion.
