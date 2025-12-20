Σάββατο 20 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Aegean Airlines: Where Greeks Travel for Christmas Holidays
English edition 20 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 09:58

Aegean Airlines: Where Greeks Travel for Christmas Holidays

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greek carrier Aegean Airlines on Thursday released data on the most popular holiday destinations for Greek travelers flying during the Christmas and New Year period, showing strong demand both domestically and abroad.

For passengers departing from Athens, the top five international destinations are Helsinki, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Oslo and Stockholm. From Thessaloniki, Germany dominates preferences, with Düsseldorf, Berlin, Hamburg and Frankfurt among the five most popular destinations, alongside Barcelona.

According to the airline, average load factors on international flights exceed 80%, matching last year’s strong Christmas-season demand. Domestic flights are showing a slight increase compared with the previous year.

On domestic routes, average load factors from and to Athens are close to 70%, while flights from and to Thessaloniki exceed 80% on average. Peak travel days include December 19, 22, 23, 26 and 29, with occupancy reaching or surpassing 90%.

Popular domestic destinations from Athens include Sitia, Rhodes, Ioannina, Alexandroupoli and Kos, while from Thessaloniki travelers favor Kos, Chios, Kalamata, Rhodes and Heraklion.

Source: tovima.com

Business
Economy
Culture Live 18.12.25

Νίκος Ξυλούρης: Η ζωή, το έργο και το ήθος του «ζωντανεύουν» μέσα από την παράσταση Ο Αρχάγγελος της Κρήτης

Για πρώτη φορά, η ζωή του Νίκου Ξυλούρη ανεβαίνει στο θεατρικό σανίδι από τη Stages Network και τα Αθηναϊκά Θέατρα, με το έργο Ο Αρχάγγελος της Κρήτης. Έως τις 31 Ιανουαρίου στο θέατρο ΗΒΗ.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
English edition 18.12.25

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions

Σύνταξη
TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
English edition 18.12.25

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake

TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

Σύνταξη
Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

Σύνταξη
EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17.12.25

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Σύνταξη
Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content
English edition 13.12.25

Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content

The entertainment giant partners with OpenAI’s Sora platform, allowing users to create short videos with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters while securing intellectual property rights and enhancing content safety measures

Σύνταξη
What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President
English edition 12.12.25

What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President

The Eurogroup, a key forum for the 20 eurozone finance ministers, coordinates economic policy and ensures the stability of the euro. Newly elected president Kyriakos Piera­kakis will set priorities, mediate discussions, and represent the eurozone internationally

Σύνταξη
MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App
English edition 12.12.25

MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App

Greece unveils MyHealthApp, a digital assistant giving citizens secure access to medical records, test results, prescriptions, and vaccination history, streamlining healthcare management and emphasizing prevention

Σύνταξη
Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub
English edition 12.12.25

Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub

Customers will be able to withdraw cash at participating stores by having the amount charged to their card at the POS and receiving the money directly from the merchant.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ο Παυλίδης κοιτά στα μάτια τους Εμπαπέ και Κέιν
Μπενφίκα 20.12.25

Ο Παυλίδης κοιτά στα μάτια τους Εμπαπέ και Κέιν

Χωρίς φανφάρες και μεγάλα πρωτοσέλιδα, ο Βαγγέλης Παυλίδης γράφει τη δική του ιστορία το 2025, μπαίνοντας στο ίδιο κάδρο με τα μεγαλύτερα ονόματα του ευρωπαϊκού ποδοσφαίρου.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Καλλιθέα: Συνελήφθη 31χρονος μοτοσικλετιστής που έτρεχε με 161 χλμ./ώρα στη Συγγρού
Στην Καλλιθέα 20.12.25

Έτρεχε με 161 χλμ./ώρα στη Συγγρού - Συνελήφθη μοτοσικλετιστής

Εις βάρος του οδηγού σχηματίστηκε δικογραφία για επικίνδυνη οδήγηση - Οι αστυνομικοί τον εντόπισαν τα ξημερώματα του Σαββάτου να κινείται με σχεδόν υπερδιπλάσια του ορίου ταχύτητα στην Καλλιθέα

Σύνταξη
Σε ποια χώρα της ΕΕ εγκαταλείπουν περισσότεροι νέοι την εκπαίδευσή τους; Το παράδοξο της Ελλάδας
Κόσμος 20.12.25

Σε ποια χώρα της ΕΕ εγκαταλείπουν περισσότεροι νέοι την εκπαίδευσή τους; Το παράδοξο της Ελλάδας

Η δυσκολία των μαθημάτων και οι ανεκπλήρωτες προσδοκίες είναι συχνά βασικοί παράγοντες στην ΕΕ, αλλά και τα προβλήματα ψυχικής υγείας μπορεί να διαδραματίζουν σημαντικό ρόλο.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Ο θάνατος στο γήπεδο: Το ποδόσφαιρο του Ισημερινού κάτω από την ομηρία της Μαφίας
Ποδόσφαιρο 20.12.25

Ο θάνατος στο γήπεδο: Το ποδόσφαιρο του Ισημερινού κάτω από την ομηρία της Μαφίας

Πέντε ποδοσφαιριστές δολοφονημένοι μέσα στο 2025 – το οργανωμένο έγκλημα και οι παράνομες στοιχηματικές συμμορίες μετατρέπουν τον αθλητισμό σε πεδίο τρόμου.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Μάικλ Τζάκσον, Μπιλ Κλίντον, Μικ Τζάγκερ: Αυτά είναι μεταξύ άλλων τα καινούργια πρόσωπα στα αρχεία Έπσταϊν
Δείτε φωτογραφίες 20.12.25

Μάικλ Τζάκσον, Μπιλ Κλίντον, Μικ Τζάγκερ: Αυτά είναι μεταξύ άλλων τα καινούργια πρόσωπα στα αρχεία Έπσταϊν

Το Υπουργείο Δικαιοσύνης των ΗΠΑ δημοσίευσε μια περιορισμένη σειρά από έντονα λογοκριμένα έγγραφα σχετικά με τον αποθανόντα παιδόφιλο Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν, εκπληρώνοντας μόνο εν μέρει την εντολή του Κογκρέσου

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
«Σούπερ γρίπη»: Σε έξαρση η νέα υποπαραλλαγή στην Ευρώπη – Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν περισσότερο
Υγεία 20.12.25

Σε έξαρση η «σούπερ γρίπη» στην Ευρώπη - Ποιοι κινδυνεύουν περισσότερο

Το νέο στέλεχος κάνει τη γρίπη Α εξαιρετικά μεταδοτική αλλά συνήθως δεν προκαλεί σοβαρές νοσηλείες - Αυξημένοι οι κίνδυνοι επιπλοκών για τους ευπαθείς - Ασπίδες προστασίας οι μάσκες και τα εμβόλια

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες: Ανοίγουν τα διόδια το Σαββατοκύριακο και ετοιμάζονται για Χριστούγεννα στα μπλόκα
Διάλογος και απειλές 20.12.25

Ανοίγουν τα διόδια το Σαββατοκύριακο και ετοιμάζονται για Χριστούγεννα στα μπλόκα - Με την πλάτη στο τοίχο η κυβέρνηση

Οι αγρότες δηλώνουν αποφασισμένοι να συνεχίσουν ενώ η κυβέρνηση κινείται για ακόμα μία φορά χωρίς πυξίδα ανάμεσα στη «διαλλακτική στάση» και τις απειλές

Σύνταξη
Φοινικούντα: «Ήταν σαν να μιλούσε κάποιος άλλος, ήταν φοβισμένος» – Τι αποκαλύπτει ανιψιός του ιδιοκτήτη
Ελλάδα 20.12.25

Φοινικούντα: «Ήταν σαν να μιλούσε κάποιος άλλος, ήταν φοβισμένος» – Τι αποκαλύπτει ανιψιός του ιδιοκτήτη

«Δεν βρέθηκαν εκεί οι δράστες συμπωματικά. Κάποιος τους ειδοποίησε για να έρθουν» - Η ανιψιά του ιδιοκτήτη του κάμπινγκ στον τόπο του εγκλήματος

Σύνταξη
Κλιματική αλλαγή: Οι πλημμύρες απειλούν τους υπόγειους σιδηροδρόμους – Το παράδειγμα της Νέας Υόρκης
Δύσκολο μέλλον 20.12.25

Κλιματική αλλαγή: Οι πλημμύρες απειλούν τους υπόγειους σιδηροδρόμους – Το παράδειγμα της Νέας Υόρκης

Η Νέα Υόρκη χτίστηκε πάνω από τα ρυάκια και τους χώρους απορροής των υδάτων της. Και τώρα, λάθη του παρελθόντος, μαζί με την κλιματική αλλαγή, απειλούν το μετρό της αμερικανικής μητρόπολης.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Τα Ελληνικά στην Αγγλία και την Ουαλία: πού μιλιούνται περισσότερο
Ελληνοφωνία 20.12.25

Do you speak Greek? – που μιλιούνται περισσότερο τα ελληνικά στην Αγλλία και την Ουαλία

Νέα εργαλεία του Γραφείου Εθνικής Στατιστικής από την απογραφή του 2021 αποτυπώνουν το γλωσσικό τοπίο των δύο χωρών και αποκαλύπτουν σε ποιες περιοχές ομιλούνται περισσότερο τα Ελληνικά

Πέτρος Καρατσαρέας
Η μάχη χάθηκε, ο πόλεμος συνεχίζεται: Η Αντζελίνα Τζολί, ο Μπραντ Πιτ και Château Miraval των 500 εκατ. δολαρίων
Στάζει αίμα 20.12.25

Η μάχη χάθηκε, ο πόλεμος συνεχίζεται: Η Αντζελίνα Τζολί, ο Μπραντ Πιτ και Château Miraval των 500 εκατ. δολαρίων

Οι σταρ του Χόλιγουντ Αντζελίνα Τζολί και Μπραντ Πιτ επέστρεψαν στα χαρακώματα για τα μάτια του οινοποιείου Château Miraval, με τον γνωστό ηθοποιό να κερδίζει την πρώτη μάχη στον «πόλεμο των ροζέ».

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Ευλογιά: Στα όριά της η κτηνοτροφία – Έχουν θανατωθεί σχεδόν μισό εκατομμύριο πρόβατα
Συναγερμός 20.12.25

Στα όριά της η κτηνοτροφία λόγω της ευλογιάς - Έχουν θανατωθεί σχεδόν μισό εκατομμύριο πρόβατα

Η μακρύτερη και πιο σύνθετη επιζωοτία που έχει βιώσει η ελληνική κτηνοτροφία μέχρι σήμερα οδηγεί χιλιάδες εκτροφές σε αφανισμό - Τι ισχύει για τα εμβόλια

Σύνταξη
«Καθάρισαν» οι Σέλτικς στη Βοστόνη, εκτός έδρας νίκες για Μπουλς, Σπερς και Σίξερς – Τα αποτελέσματα του NBA
Μπάσκετ 20.12.25

«Καθάρισαν» οι Σέλτικς στη Βοστόνη, εκτός έδρας νίκες για Μπουλς, Σπερς και Σίξερς – Τα αποτελέσματα του NBA

Δείτε όλη τη βραδινή δράση από τους αγώνες του NBA, με τους Σέλτικς να παίρνουν μεγάλη νίκη επί τους Χιτ, ενώ Μπουλς, Σπερς και Σίξερς νίκησαν εκτός έδρας.

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: «Τον είδα, εκείνος τρόμαξε και έτρεξε στα χωράφια» – Μαρτυρία «κλειδί» για τον 33χρονο γιατρό
Φως στο Τούνελ 20.12.25

«Τον είδα, εκείνος τρόμαξε και έτρεξε στα χωράφια» - Μαρτυρία «κλειδί» για τον 33χρονο γιατρό

Ο μάρτυρας μίλησε στην κάμερα του «Τούνελ» και εμφανίστηκε βέβαιος ότι αυτός που είδε ήταν ο αγνοούμενος γιατρός στην Κρήτη - Τι είπε η σπιτονοικοκυρά του 33χρονου

Σύνταξη
