The top conference for the hospitality industry in Greece will be held in November, with the quality seal of Phocuswright

The Hotel Chamber of Greece and Phocuswright, a leading company in the field of primary research in the hospitality industry worldwide, unite their forces once again for the 5th International Hospitality Forum.

The 5th International Hosting Forum will have a hybrid character and will take place on Saturday, November 27, 2021, the first day of the XENIA 2021 exhibition, at the Metropolitan Expo conference hall.

The event that became an institution and emerged as the leading platform for dialogue, knowledge and exchange of know-how, for the hospitality industry in Greece, will be held for the fifth consecutive year, as a meeting point for representatives of global brands, Greek and foreign experts and decision makers, distinguished academics, internationally recognized consulting companies and renowned tourism entrepreneurs.

The title that will set the tone for the content of this year’s Forum is “Hospitality in the post-covid era”.

The mapping of the new tourist reality in the post-pandemic period and the keys for the successful adaptation of Greek hotels to hew circumstances, will be at the center of the conference, aiming at timely and valid information of the industry on all global trends. FORUM SA is the Gold Sponsor of the 5th International Hospitality Forum.