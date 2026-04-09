Greece Wiretapping Case Appeal Set for December 2026

The appeal trial involving four businessmen convicted in Greece’s high-profile surveillance case has been scheduled for December 11, 2026, at the Three-Member Court of First Instance in Athens.

The defendants are challenging a previous ruling linked to what has been widely described as the country’s wiretapping scandal. The upcoming hearing will review the findings of the lengthy first-instance proceedings.

Appeal process moves forward

The case will revisit evidence presented during the initial trial, which examined allegations related to unlawful surveillance activities. The four accused are expected to appear before the court as the judicial process continues at the appellate level.

While the appeal concerns misdemeanor-level charges, the broader investigation is also expanding into more serious allegations.

Broader investigation into espionage allegations

Judicial authorities are reportedly examining potential felony-level espionage charges as part of an expanded inquiry into the case. Investigators are also looking into the possible involvement of nine additional individuals who may have acted as accomplices.

This wider investigation is seen as adding further complexity to a case that has already drawn significant public attention due to its implications for privacy and state security.

Concerns over legal deadlines

A key issue in the ongoing proceedings is the risk of legal time limits expiring before all aspects of the case are fully resolved. Parties supporting the prosecution have warned that delays could result in certain offences becoming time-barred.

The case has been described as highly significant given its relevance to democratic institutions and the rule of law, increasing pressure on the justice system to reach a final resolution.

Sentencing context

In the original ruling, each of the defendants received a total sentence equivalent to 126 years. However, under legal provisions applicable to misdemeanor offences, the enforceable portion of the sentence was reduced to eight years.

The first-instance court also indicated that if the conviction is upheld on appeal, the sentence would need to be fully served.

Source: tovima.com