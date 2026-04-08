Τετάρτη 08 Απριλίου 2026
weather-icon 20o
Stream
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Mitsotakis Announces Social Media Ban for Children Under 15
English edition 08 Απριλίου 2026, 21:55

Mitsotakis Announces Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

The government plans a nationwide digital restriction aimed at limiting minors’ access to social media platforms, citing concerns over mental health, sleep, and online pressure among young users

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Κίνδυνος για την καρδιά: 6 πράγματα που δεν πρέπει να κάνουμε μετά τις 8 μ.μ.

Κίνδυνος για την καρδιά: 6 πράγματα που δεν πρέπει να κάνουμε μετά τις 8 μ.μ.

Spotlight

Greece is set to introduce a sweeping restriction on social media access for children under the age of 15, in what officials describe as a landmark move to protect minors in the digital age.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the measure through a post on social media, saying the government will implement a “digital cut-off” designed to prevent children from accessing major online platforms.

Concerns over children’s mental health and screen time

In his message, Mitsotakis said the decision followed extensive discussions with parents and young people, many of whom reported issues linked to excessive screen use, including sleep disruption, anxiety, and constant engagement with mobile devices.

He also pointed to broader concerns about social media pressure, such as comparison with others, online criticism, and the psychological strain of maintaining a constant digital presence.

“The science is clear,” he noted, arguing that prolonged screen time prevents children’s minds from resting properly.

Nationwide restriction starting in 2027

The new regulation is expected to be introduced in the summer of 2026 and come into force on January 1, 2027. It will place Greece among the first countries to enforce a nationwide age-based ban on social media access for minors.

According to the government, the initiative may also serve as a model for broader European action, with Athens aiming to encourage similar policies across the European Union.

How the system will work

Details of the implementation are expected to be outlined in a joint briefing by senior government officials, including ministers responsible for health and digital governance.

Under the planned system, children under 15 will be fully blocked from accessing social media platforms, even with parental consent. Parents or guardians will be required to install a state-supported application, designed to enforce restrictions across devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers.

The measure will also prevent minors from creating or maintaining accounts on social platforms, effectively limiting both posting and messaging functions.

Broader online protections for minors

Beyond social media, the proposed framework includes additional safeguards aimed at blocking access to harmful online content. These include restrictions on gambling sites, tobacco and alcohol-related platforms, dating services, and explicit material.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Fed: Σενάρια πολέμου και αυξήσεις επιτοκίων – Τι έδειξαν τα πρακτικά

Fed: Σενάρια πολέμου και αυξήσεις επιτοκίων – Τι έδειξαν τα πρακτικά

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Κίνδυνος για την καρδιά: 6 πράγματα που δεν πρέπει να κάνουμε μετά τις 8 μ.μ.

Κίνδυνος για την καρδιά: 6 πράγματα που δεν πρέπει να κάνουμε μετά τις 8 μ.μ.

Κόσμος
Προειδοποίηση Ιράν στις ΗΠΑ: Διαλέξτε ανάμεσα στον πόλεμο ή την εκεχειρία

Προειδοποίηση Ιράν στις ΗΠΑ: Διαλέξτε ανάμεσα στον πόλεμο ή την εκεχειρία

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Easter Getaway Under Tight Watch at Piraeus Port
English edition 08.04.26

Easter Getaway Under Tight Watch at Piraeus Port

Addressing departing travelers, the minister extended his wishes for a happy Easter, saying he hoped Greeks would enjoy the holiday period on the country’s islands.

Σύνταξη
Greek Economy Growth Forecast Cut to 1.9% for 2026
English edition 06.04.26

Greek Economy Growth Forecast Cut to 1.9% for 2026

Central bank governor warns that geopolitical tensions and the war in the Middle East are set to slow Greece’s economic momentum in 2026, with weaker consumption and external pressures weighing on growth and inflation trends

Σύνταξη
Greece Launches Fuel Pass Subsidy Monday
English edition 06.04.26

Greece Launches Fuel Pass Subsidy Monday

Eligible drivers can apply for fuel aid of up to €60, with income-based criteria covering most households and additional support for diesel users

Σύνταξη
Swearing-In Ceremony on Sat. After Mini Reshuffle
English edition 04.04.26

Swearing-In Ceremony on Sat. After Mini Reshuffle

The development comes a day after the latest developments related to the agriculture subsidies scandal, the so-called OPEKEPE furor due to the acronym of the now disbanded state agency

Σύνταξη
Easter Meal Costs in Greece Surge as Prices Bite
English edition 04.04.26

Easter Meal Costs in Greece Surge as Prices Bite

A traditional Easter meal for 6–8 people will cost about €50 more this year, as rising prices hit key staples and strain household budgets during one of Greece’s most important holidays

Σύνταξη
Unemployment Edges Down to 8.5% in Feb. 2026
English edition 01.04.26

Unemployment Edges Down to 8.5% in Feb. 2026

Gender disparities in unemployment persisted, though both groups saw annual improvements. The unemployment rate among women fell to 11.3%, while the rate for men declined to 6.2% from 7.1%.

Σύνταξη
Fuel Pass Applications Open as Drivers to Get Cash Aid
English edition 31.03.26

Fuel Pass Applications Open as Drivers to Get Cash Aid

A new government fuel subsidy scheme is set to launch within days, offering targeted financial support to millions of vehicle owners facing high fuel prices through digital payments or bank transfers

Σύνταξη
Greece Turns to Familiar Playbook as Energy Costs Rise
English edition 31.03.26

Greece Turns to Familiar Playbook as Energy Costs Rise

With Easter around the corner and Middle East tensions pushing up fuel and food prices, Athens is rolling out subsidy measures it has used before — and promising more market inspections

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Πλούτος χωρίς κόπο: «Η Νίκολα Πελτζ εξασφάλισε τον Μπρούκλιν Μπέκαμ για μια ζωή»
Ο προικοθήρας 08.04.26

Πλούτος χωρίς κόπο: «Η Νίκολα Πελτζ εξασφάλισε τον Μπρούκλιν Μπέκαμ για μια ζωή»

Η δημόσια ρήξη του Μπρούκλιν Μπέκαμ με τους γονείς του δεν είναι οικογενειακή κόντρα αλλά μια στρατηγική επιλογή που του εξασφάλισε τα μυθικά πλούτη των Πελτζ

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Σοκάρει το βίντεο με την επίθεση τριών ληστών σε 65χρονο έξω από το σπίτι του – Δραπέτες φυλακών οι τρεις κακοποιοί
Ελλάδα 08.04.26

Σοκάρει το βίντεο με την επίθεση τριών ληστών σε 65χρονο έξω από το σπίτι του – Δραπέτες φυλακών οι τρεις κακοποιοί

Οι δράστες έστησαν καρτέρι έξω από το σπίτι του 65χρονου στο Θέρμο Αιτωλοακαρνανίας τον ξυλοκόπησαν και τον έσυραν προκειμένου να τους υποδείξει που έχει χρήματα και χρυσαφικά

Σύνταξη
ΕΕΕ: Ηχηρή παρέμβαση στη «γαλάζια» προσπάθεια σπίλωσης της ευρωπαϊκής εισαγγελίας
Ελλάδα 08.04.26

Ηχηρή παρέμβαση της Ένωσης Εισαγγελέων Ελλάδος στη «γαλάζια» προσπάθεια σπίλωσης της ευρωπαϊκής εισαγγελίας

«Η αμφισβήτηση της αμεροληψίας εισαγγελικών αρχών χωρίς τεκμηριωμένη βάση πλήττει την εισαγγελική ανεξαρτησία και υπονομεύει την εμπιστοσύνη των πολιτών στη Δικαιοσύνη», τονίζει η Ένωση Εισαγγελέων Ελλάδος (ΕΕΕ).

Σύνταξη
Νίκολιτς: «Αν επιτρέψουμε στη Ράγιο να πιάσει τον ρυθμό της τα πράγματα θα είναι πολύ δύσκολα»
Μπάσκετ 08.04.26

Νίκολιτς: «Αν επιτρέψουμε στη Ράγιο να πιάσει τον ρυθμό της τα πράγματα θα είναι πολύ δύσκολα»

Όσα δήλωσαν ο Μάρκο Νίκολιτς και Ορμπελίν Πινέδα για την πρώτη αναμέτρηση της ΑΕΚ με τη Βαγιεκάνο. Όσα πρέπει να κάνει η Ένωση ώστε να μπορέσει να πάρει θετικό αποτέλεσμα ενόψει του επαναληπτικού.

Σύνταξη
Μαζικές απαγορεύσεις στα social media ανηλίκων – Οι ειδικοί προειδοποιούν για λάθος στρατηγική
Τεχνολογία 08.04.26

Μαζικές απαγορεύσεις στα social media ανηλίκων – Οι ειδικοί προειδοποιούν για λάθος στρατηγική

Η Ελλάδα ανακοίνωσε επίσης την Τετάρτη απαγόρευση πρόσβασης στα social media σε ανήλικους κάτω των 15 ετών.  Η ρύθμιση θα έρθει εντός του καλοκαιριού του 2026 και θα τεθεί σε εφαρμογή την 1η Ιανουαρίου του 2027.

Αλεξάνδρα Τάνκα
Ανήσυχος για όσα συμβαίνουν στον Λίβανο ο Μητσοτάκης – «Όχι διόδια στα στενά του Ορμούζ»
Επικαιρότητα 08.04.26

Ανήσυχος για όσα συμβαίνουν στον Λίβανο ο Μητσοτάκης – «Όχι διόδια στα στενά του Ορμούζ»

Τη βαθιά του ανησυχία για τις τελευταίες εξελίξεις στον Λίβανο εξέφρασε ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης. Για τα στενά του Ορμούζ είπε πως «μας απασχολεί ιδιαιτέρως καθώς είμαστε η μεγαλύτερη ναυτιλιακή δύναμη στον κόσμο».

Σύνταξη
Συμφωνία ενίσχυσης της συνεργασίας τους υπέγραψαν Ουγγαρία-Ρωσία λίγο πριν από τις εκλογές
Σχέδιο 12 σημείων 08.04.26

Συμφωνία ενίσχυσης της συνεργασίας τους υπέγραψαν Ουγγαρία-Ρωσία λίγο πριν από τις εκλογές

Λίγο καιρό πριν από τις βουλευτικές εκλογές στην Ουγγαρία, η κυβέρνηση του Βίκτορ Όρμπαν, κατέληξε σε συμφωνία συνεργασίας με τη Ρωσία, όπως αποκαλύπτει το Politico. Η αντίδραση της ΕΕ.

Σύνταξη
«Οι κουτσαβακισμοί έχουν κοντά ποδάρια» απαντά το ΠΑΣΟΚ στον Γεωργιάδη που μιλά για «κλαδικές και πρασινοφρουρούς»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 08.04.26

«Οι κουτσαβακισμοί έχουν κοντά ποδάρια» απαντά το ΠΑΣΟΚ στον Γεωργιάδη που μιλά για «κλαδικές και πρασινοφρουρούς»

Σε υψηλούς τόνους απαντά το ΠΑΣΟΚ στον Άδωνι Γεωργιάδη με την αντιπαράθεση κυβέρνησης - αξιωματικής αντιπολίτευσης για τα ρουσφέτια να «χτυπάει κόκκινο».

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Λίβερπουλ
Champions League 08.04.26

LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Λίβερπουλ

LIVE: Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Λίβερπουλ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν – Λίβερπουλ για τα προημιτελικά του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 3.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
Champions League 08.04.26

LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης

LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπαρτσελόνα – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για τα προημιτελικά του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από MEGA και COSMOTE SPORT 2.

Σύνταξη
Τα έργα του 1 εκ. ευρώ που αλλάζουν το Ολυμπιακό Κωπηλατοδρόμιο του Σχοινιά
Άλλα Αθλήματα 08.04.26

Τα έργα του 1 εκ. ευρώ που αλλάζουν το Ολυμπιακό Κωπηλατοδρόμιο του Σχοινιά

Αυτοψία στα εν εξελίξει έργα αναβάθμισης, προϋπολογισμού περί το 1 εκ. ευρώ, πραγματοποίησαν ο CEO της Alpha Bank Βασίλης Ψάλτης κι ο Πρόεδρος της Ελληνικής Ολυμπιακής Επιτροπής Ισίδωρος Κούβελος.

Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Ο πόλεμος, η «προπόνηση» σε 9.500, το ρεκόρ «Guinness» και το Μεξικό που… γιορτάζει ενώ πετούν πύραυλοι
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.04.26

Ο πόλεμος, η «προπόνηση» σε 9.500, το ρεκόρ «Guinness» και το Μεξικό που… γιορτάζει ενώ πετούν πύραυλοι

Το μεγαλύτερο μάθημα ποδοσφαίρου στον κόσμο, ενόψει του Μουντιάλ 2026, διεξήχθη σε μια πλατεία στην πόλη το Μεξικού και βρήκε θέση στο βιβλίο των ρεκόρ Γκίνες. Οι Μεξικανοί γιορτάζουν έτσι και ένα άλλο ρεκόρ, την 3η φορά που φιλοξενούν τελικά Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου. Και αποφάσισαν να συνεχίσουν να το «φωνάζουν».

Νικόλαος Κώτσης
Νικόλαος Κώτσης
ΕΕ: Οι «πόρτες» της πολεμικής τεχνολογίας που ανοίγει – Τι είναι το πρόγραμμα AGILE που βρίσκεται στα σκαριά
Οικονομία 08.04.26

Οι «πόρτες» της πολεμικής τεχνολογίας που ανοίγει η ΕΕ - Τι είναι το πρόγραμμα AGILE που βρίσκεται στα σκαριά

Με τα σύννεφα στη γειτονιά μας να φουντώνουν η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση επιδιώκει με ένα νέο χρηματοδοτικό εργαλείο ταχείας αντίδρασης να φέρει ακόμα πιο κοντά την τεχνολογία στο πεδίο της μάχης με το πρόγραμμα AGILE.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Ατρόμητος-Κηφισιά 0-0: Η ισοπαλία δεν τους χαλάει
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.04.26

Ατρόμητος-Κηφισιά 0-0: Η ισοπαλία δεν τους χαλάει

Ατρόμητος και Κηφισιά έπαιξαν για τη νίκη, όμως με την ισοπαλία κράτησαν την απόσταση ασφαλείας από την επικίνδυνη ζώνη. Ο Ατρόμητος είχε δοκάρι, με δέκα οι φιλοξενούμενοι από το 85’

Σύνταξη
Easter Getaway Under Tight Watch at Piraeus Port
English edition 08.04.26

Easter Getaway Under Tight Watch at Piraeus Port

Addressing departing travelers, the minister extended his wishes for a happy Easter, saying he hoped Greeks would enjoy the holiday period on the country’s islands.

Σύνταξη
«Φτωχός συγγενής» ο Μητσοτάκης στις διεθνείς εξελίξεις – Μπήκε σφήνα σε κοινή δήλωση Ευρωπαίων για το Ιράν
Αχ, Ευρώπη 08.04.26

«Φτωχός συγγενής» ο Μητσοτάκης στις διεθνείς εξελίξεις – Μπήκε σφήνα σε κοινή δήλωση Ευρωπαίων για το Ιράν

Με «νύχια και με δόντια» προσπαθούν στην κυβέρνηση να πείσουν πως ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης αποτελεί «ισχυρό παίκτη» στο διεθνές στερέωμα όμως μερικές «ανορθογραφίες» (;) δείχνουν, δυστυχώς, πως μάλλον έχει καταλήξει να είναι ο «φτωχός συγγενής» της ευρωπαϊκής οικογένειας.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Πρόωρες εκλογές βλέπει… η αγορά, ο Στουρνάρας τις ξορκίζει, «βράζουν» βιομηχανία και σούπερ μάρκετ, συν 14 δισ. στο ΧΑ, οι «σκιές» σε Εθνική και Coca Cola και τα βαριά ονόματα στη CrediaBank

Πρόωρες εκλογές βλέπει… η αγορά, ο Στουρνάρας τις ξορκίζει, «βράζουν» βιομηχανία και σούπερ μάρκετ, συν 14 δισ. στο ΧΑ, οι «σκιές» σε Εθνική και Coca Cola και τα βαριά ονόματα στη CrediaBank

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 08 Απριλίου 2026
Cookies