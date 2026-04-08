Mitsotakis Announces Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

Greece is set to introduce a sweeping restriction on social media access for children under the age of 15, in what officials describe as a landmark move to protect minors in the digital age.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the measure through a post on social media, saying the government will implement a “digital cut-off” designed to prevent children from accessing major online platforms.

Concerns over children’s mental health and screen time

In his message, Mitsotakis said the decision followed extensive discussions with parents and young people, many of whom reported issues linked to excessive screen use, including sleep disruption, anxiety, and constant engagement with mobile devices.

He also pointed to broader concerns about social media pressure, such as comparison with others, online criticism, and the psychological strain of maintaining a constant digital presence.

“The science is clear,” he noted, arguing that prolonged screen time prevents children’s minds from resting properly.

Nationwide restriction starting in 2027

The new regulation is expected to be introduced in the summer of 2026 and come into force on January 1, 2027. It will place Greece among the first countries to enforce a nationwide age-based ban on social media access for minors.

According to the government, the initiative may also serve as a model for broader European action, with Athens aiming to encourage similar policies across the European Union.

How the system will work

Details of the implementation are expected to be outlined in a joint briefing by senior government officials, including ministers responsible for health and digital governance.

Under the planned system, children under 15 will be fully blocked from accessing social media platforms, even with parental consent. Parents or guardians will be required to install a state-supported application, designed to enforce restrictions across devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers.

The measure will also prevent minors from creating or maintaining accounts on social platforms, effectively limiting both posting and messaging functions.

Broader online protections for minors

Beyond social media, the proposed framework includes additional safeguards aimed at blocking access to harmful online content. These include restrictions on gambling sites, tobacco and alcohol-related platforms, dating services, and explicit material.