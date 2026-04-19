Athens Throws Open Its Doors on World Heritage Day
Thousands of tourists and locals flocked to the Acropolis on Saturday as Greece offered free admission to all state-run archaeological sites and museums in honor of World Heritage Day.
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Crowds gathered at the Acropolis from early morning Saturday, as Greece opened its state-owned archaeological sites and museums free of charge for World Heritage Day, drawing not only tourists but also Athens residents who rarely make the trip up the hill.
The April 18 observance is designated by UNESCO and the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) as a global occasion to promote the protection of cultural heritage. In Greece, it triggers free admission across all state-run sites and museums nationwide.
The Acropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, normally charges a standard entrance fee. Saturday was one of a handful of days each year when anyone can walk in without paying.
Greece maintains a fixed calendar of free-admission days at its state archaeological sites. March 6 is observed as Melina Mercouri Memorial Day, named for the late actress and former culture minister who led the international campaign for the return of the Parthenon Marbles from the British Museum. May 18 is International Museum Day.
The last weekend of September falls under the European Heritage Days program. Oct. 28 — one of Greece’s two national holidays, marking the country’s rejection of Mussolini’s ultimatum in 1940 — is also free. Finally, the first and third Sunday of every month from Nov. 1 through March 31 carry no admission charge at state sites.
The free-entry calendar amounts to roughly 30 days a year when Greece’s more than 100 state-managed archaeological sites and museums are open to all without charge — a figure that covers everything from the Acropolis in Athens to lesser-known ancient sites scattered across the mainland and islands.
Source: tovima.com
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